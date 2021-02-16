The spirit and tradition of Humphrey Hawkins frame the moment in Fed guidance ….

As President Biden prepares to go big with another fiscal stimulus, it’s reasonable to ask if this is either warranted and/or wise. Mr. Market is asking the same question and many more of the current and previous fiscal and monetary policy stimuli.

The Fed is coming at the question from the traditional perspective of its employment mandate.

(Source: the Author)

The spirit and tradition of the “Humphrey Hawkins” testimony framed the recent guidance from the Fed and Mr. Market’s behavior. The spirit and tradition of “Humphrey Hawkins” are all about full employment, hence, this was an opportunity for the Fed to explain what it currently defines this to mean.

Just prior to Chairman Powell’s latest testimony to lawmakers, inflation and financial stability fears had boosted market volatility. This was an opportunity to address the uncertainty. Unfortunately, the address was unconvincing.

The Fed had one eye on the data and one eye on the stock market. The US central bank would, perhaps, have been better served to keep both eyes on American companies. American companies don’t have an employment or an inflation mandate, but they do create employment and inflation as a bi-product of their legal mandate to create shareholder value. They can, also, game the Fed’s adherence to its dual mandate just as easily as Mr. Market does; when they are adhering to their own legal mandate.

The Jan FOMC meeting minutes confirm dissatisfaction with the employment situation ….

The last report suggested that the Fed is doing the groundwork for a change in the meaning of full employment. Whilst there was nothing specific in the latest FOMC meeting minutes release, to this effect, there was an underlying sense of dissatisfaction with the employment situation; despite the underlying economic momentum and improving vaccination program rollout.

The latest headline news on the underlying labor market fundamentals must be depressing for the Biden administration and the Fed. California’s recent move, to legally classify Uber and Lyft workers as “contractors”, virtually legislates the Gig Economy into existence in the state. This phenomenon can now roll out across the rest of the states, as they compete with each other to attract capital and stimulate growth. The Federal Government is, therefore, impotent to stop the structural disinflationary wave, of the Gig Economy, that will rush in on the tail of the COVID-19 pandemic wave. The pandemic has, in fact, accelerated this structural transition process towards the Gig Economy. America has emerging market economic fundamentals within its borders.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is more than dissatisfied with the employment situation. Neither is she willing to wait for the slow wheels of Fed policymaking to address the matter. Indeed, she has been prompted to take action to address it.

Yellen eases on Powell’s behalf and triggers a capital market storm ….

The last report noted that the Fed had signaled its intentions and capabilities, to sacrifice financial stability, in order to achieve some nebulous definition of full employment that is currently being drafted. Janet Yellen is in a hurry to test the Fed’s intentions and capabilities to the limit.

Acting more like the Fed Chairman, than the US Treasury Secretary, Yellen has eased monetary policy whilst the Fed sits on its hands. The US Treasury will draw down its cash balances at the Fed by simultaneously injecting them into the money markets. These balances had been built up, to unprecedented levels, as a war-chest during the pandemic. These unprecedented levels will now find their own level in the capital markets. Yellen hopes that they may ultimately find their level in the real economy.

Yellen has put the Fed on the spot. Interest rates could potentially go negative, thereby forcing the Fed to follow the market lower. Conversely, the Fed could increase interest on excess reserve (IOER), to mop up this excess liquidity before it creates further unstable asset prices, thereby normalizing/tightening monetary policy in the real economy. Since the Fed has ruled that it does not intend to normalize prematurely, the new liquidity will initially seek out alleged value in asset prices.

Should Yellen’s liquidity injection then move from asset prices, towards seeking real economic opportunity, an inflationary tailwind will gain force. Unfortunately, the Fed will also come under simultaneous pressure to prevent this liquidity from sustaining the current rise of inflation. These conflicting forces will increase capital market volatility, thus unleashing a further economic headwind all of its own. Yellen’s, however well-intentioned, latest move is the classic flapping of the butterfly’s wing which then begets a maelstrom. This maelstrom will rage until real economic growth is seen to be negatively impacted.

In addition to Yellen’s nudge, President Biden’s new fiscal stimulus will also play out in the same way.

Mr. Market creates his own financial stability policy framework in the absence of one from the Fed ….

(Source: the Author)

Mr. Market is confused by the conflicting signals from the Treasury and the Fed. His confusion will be exacerbated by the arrival of the new Biden fiscal stimulus. Just to make the situation worse, Mr. Market must, also, be the arbiter of the new over-arching financial instability framework; that is being created because the Fed has omitted to provide him with any new terms of reference from a new official financial stability mandate.

When the Fed created its new monetary policy framework it declined to provide a new financial stability policy framework to go with it. Mr. Market must therefore elicit the latter out of the uncertainty. Uncertainty leads to volatility that ultimately leads to selling. Mr. Market is thus creating his own crude financial stability policy by fiat through price action.

Fed speakers rise to Yellen’s challenge ….

Yellen’s challenge to the Fed was initially met with firm guidance, from some Fed speakers, which confirmed their intentions and capabilities to trade financial stability for more employment.

Voting FOMC members San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly, Fed Governor Michele Bowman, along with non-voting member Kansas City Fed president Esther George, all opined the Fed’s intention to press on, with its current monetary policy settings, despite the growing inflation and financial instability risks.

Whilst accepting, in principle, that inflation could abruptly return, George still foresees the current accommodative monetary policy setting continuing “for some time”. She is also willing to accept, the current narrative, that the rise in yields is a sign of successful monetary policy execution. She is not, however, so convinced of success to countenance even more monetary policy accommodation.

George even put an expedient new spin on financial stability that may be adopted by her colleagues. For George, financial instability will only become a real threat if the stimulus is withdrawn before the economic recovery is sustainable under its own speed. Thus, her take on financial stability neatly conforms to the Fed’s priority to create jobs and its new monetary policy framework doctrine to do so.

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard characterizes financial conditions as “generally good”. These conditions have not created an unstable asset bubble, in his opinion, and in due course will lead to an economic recovery this year that the Fed will “take on board”. Bullard will not take on board the bitter invective, from former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, that will accompany this recovery.

Embittered, by his failure to return to the kind of high office and influence, that he enjoyed under Bill Clinton, Summers’ behavior has degenerated into embittered sniping and gaslighting. His latest inflammatory rhetoric blames the Fed for walking headlong into a 1970’s style hyperinflation storm of its own making. Playing down this threat, by saying that he has a hard time with the direct 1970’s comparison, Bullard infers that he is comfortable with the current monetary policy settings that Summers thinks are so dangerously regressive.

The last report identified Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren as the main sponsor of the new debate over full employment at the Fed. Consistent with this alleged role, Rosengren recently talked down the inflation and financial instability threats whilst, simultaneously, talking up the unemployment threat. In his view, "there is a labor market gap and that gap is quite large. We have a lot more to do to try to get people back to work". Consequently, Rosengren will not give priority to inflation, and/or financial stability, until employment has got back to what he deems as being sustainable and normal. He estimates that this process will take about two years.

New York Fed president John Williams almost sounded blasé as he casually dismissed the risks of inflation and financial instability. His, almost, cavalier approach to monetary policy settings is firmly based on his interpretation of the Fed’s dual mandate. Based on his interpretation, full employment and the Fed’s inflation target are, both, a long way away in, both, distance and measurement.

As the bond market sell-off gathered momentum, however, Williams’s levity began to expire. This levity was replaced with a more serious bull-flattening message, to temper the enthusiasm of the sellers at the longer end of the yield curve. This signal took the form of guidance which stated that whilst he expects GDP to be “the strongest in decades”, he also expects underlying inflation “to remain subdued for some time”. In such an environment, economic growth generates strong tax revenues, which pay down debt and boost the attractiveness of US Treasuries.

Neel Kashkari et al are looking at the Reflation Finger, rather than the detailed picture that it is pointing at ….

Don’t think, Neeeeeeeeel …….

(Source: Twitter, caption stolen from Bruce Lee)

Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari was both cavalier and entertaining, in relation to financial stability. Kashkari could not resist lampooning the great visionary and flaneur Elon Musk, depending on what your view is. Equating the relative value of Bitcoin, with Tesla stock, and how many Tesla’s get sold in Bitcoin versus fiat currency, Kashkari provided some food for thought.

Do not look at the Reflation Finger or you will miss all that Disinflationary Glory.

(Source: Twitter, caption stolen from Bruce Lee)

Kashkari then, humorously, admonished some economic commentators by reminding them that the wage-inflation spikes, that they are currently reporting, and thereby supporting, are headwinds for those consumers whose wages are still lagging far behind the rising price levels.

Kashkari is, clearly, irate that the real economic headwind, currently, being blown by Mr. Market is prematurely tightening monetary policy. He is also the first Fed official to adopt Twitter as a monetary policy guidance tool.

The Fed’s own semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to lawmakers embellished the perceived risk of company insolvencies and the global backdrop of financial system fragility. There was, thus, little if any indication that the Fed intends to consider normalizing monetary at the rate that the bond market currently believes. Kashkari’s viewpoint appears to reflect the underlying consensus within the Fed.

Sadly, Kashkari and the Fed may be missing the full point.

The divergent response between manufacturing and service companies ….

American companies’ primary concerns are for their shareholders and their customers. Companies have very little interest in the Fed’s concepts of social equity, or Joe Biden’s for that matter either. The regional surveys, from all over the USA, pouring in from the regional Fed outposts, show a common theme amongst American companies.

Whilst there is general optimism, there is also a distinct split between manufacturing and service companies. This split illustrates the seeds of a structural headwind, lurking behind the current tailwind.

Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

Texas Services Sector Outlook Survey

Empire State Manufacturing Survey

New York Fed Business Leaders Survey

Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey

Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity

Richmond Fed Survey of Service Sector Activity

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index

Carolinas Survey of Business Activity

Maryland Survey of Business Activity

Manufacturing Sector deleveraging for Stagflation ….

For manufacturing companies, current conditions data shows the economy improving faster than expected in late 2020. Unfortunately, the expected conditions data does not extrapolate this improvement into the next six months to one year with any certainty. Manufacturing companies have taken the windfall, of improved economic activity, and adjusted their operations to risk less going forward.

On the whole, American manufacturing companies have reacted to the pandemic as though the US economy will not rebound to its former pre-pandemic strength. They have also anticipated price and wage inflation, by using the Fed’s creation of cheap borrowing costs to do the sort of capital investment that will replace labor with machines. In addition, they intend to operate in the future with larger inventories, presumably because they see input inflation pressure continuing. Manufacturing companies intend to slowly work through these inventories, passing on higher goods prices and slowing delivery times to their customers.

It is reasonable to assume that manufacturing companies have altered their behavior, not only in relation to the pandemic but, also in relation to their view of how the Fed has behaved and will behave in the future. Manufacturing companies have not accepted the Fed’s thesis that monetary policy accommodation will have an extended life. They are behaving in a way that takes advantage of currently cheap liquidity, and that doesn’t take anything for granted or as existing forever.

Service Sector gearing up for expansion ….

Service sector companies have experienced the same acceleration in economic activity, but without the same strong inflation pressures experienced in the manufacturing sector. Despite the lack of skilled employees, they have been able to manage wage inflation and also get more hours worked from their employees during the pandemic. Conversely, compared to manufacturing companies, they intend to expand capital investment and hiring going forward. Despite the lack of skilled labor available, the service sector is still recruiting temporary or contract workers, rather than permanent staff. The strength of the Gig Economy clearly pervades the service sector, thereby mitigating cost pressures. These Gig Workers are working longer workweeks and longer hours than ever.

The Manufacturing and Service Sector both deploy structural wage-inflation mitigation strategies ….

Where the manufacturing sector replaced expensive labor with machines, the service sector is mitigating wage inflation with Gig Economy working practices. Thus, both the manufacturing and service sector are deploying wage-inflation mitigation strategies. Both sectoral strategies are structural, hence, their impacts will be wide-ranging and long in duration.

Neel Kashkari and the Fed may hurl invective at the Reflation Trade, but this misses the point. The Reflation Trade is being mitigated in real-time by American companies. In general, it is fair to say that the demand for labor on aggregate will be smaller coming out of the pandemic than it was going into it.

There may be a skills shortage but there is also structural mitigation of demand for labor in process. Demand for labor is, clearly, not being strongly influenced by easy monetary policy. It does not follow, then, that monetary policy should be eased further to create more jobs. Using monetary policy to finance a specific Federal initiative that creates net new jobs is another matter. Using monetary policy to finance specific education courses, to meet the skills gap, sounds good in theory but may just create a surplus of labor in the long-run.

The situation is more nuanced than Kashkari’s Twitter tirade or the Reflation Traders think that it is. American companies are doing more with less, especially in the service sector. The service sector has a greater ability to absorb the supply chain and product market dislocations caused by the pandemic. By default, of this flexibility and productivity, the service sector also has a greater ability to endure inflation spikes in labor and input costs. The Reflation Traders will, thus, become Rotators back from manufacturing value stocks to service sector growth stocks in due course. At that point, the disinflationary fundamentals will reassert themselves, once again, and Kashkari will, doubtless, Tweet his vindication.

As they rise to Yellen’s challenge so the Fed speakers diverge from their own staffers and each other ….

As the Fed speakers close ranks, behind Chairman Powell, they are beginning to diverge from their own staffers, initially, and, ultimately, from each other.

This author has noted that the Fed may have deliberately omitted a new financial stability policy framework, to go with its new monetary policy framework, in order to focus exclusively on its employment mandate. The Fed’s staffers are increasingly uneasy about the financial stability implications of the Fed’s drift towards an exclusive focus on its employment mandate.

Hidden away, in the latest FOMC minutes, were the seeds of dissonance between staffers and Fed Governors/Regional Presidents. Whilst Chairman Powell characterized the financial stability risks from current policy as “moderate”, the staffers called it “notable”. This isn’t semantics. Powell then tried to bend his words to say that he, in fact, agrees with the staffers in principle. Powell is torn, between his independent obligation to financial stability and his conflicted role under the employment mandate. The latter role may become even more conflicted, in due course, if and when the term full employment is re-defined.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is, clearly, coming off the fence on the side of the Fed’s staffers. In the last report, he was observed to be trying to remain aloof from the debate over whether to emphasize employment over inflation and financial stability. He did this by hiding his head in a microeconomic investigation into the concept of the Future “Hybrid” Office. His most recent commentary, however, places him in the potential dissenting camp.

Barkin’s incipient dissent has initially been framed in passive-aggressive terms. By providing his own timeline, on how the economy will unfold this year, he has established a baseline from which to diverge from his colleagues without directly criticizing them. His dissent is his divergent view. If he is proved right over time, then his colleagues will move his way.

Barkin’s baseline is in three parts.

Barkin is admittedly “optimistic” about his three phases for the US economy this year. The current phase one is one in which the focus is to get everyone vaccinated. In phase two, once vaccinations have occurred, then the lockdown protocols can be rolled back. Later, in phase three, the American consumer loaded with saved stimulus cheques comes back strong.

Although omitted by Barkin, his basic assumption is that jobs have not been lost permanently. It’s a massive assumption that he should declare, upfront, but doesn’t or won’t. At least his divergent colleagues have the courage in their convictions to cite weak employment as the basis for their respective baselines. Barkin’s baseline is, exclusively, an epidemiological one that is governed by the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan is so conflicted that he has two diverging baselines. One is also an epidemiological baseline, that may diverge from his colleagues if the vaccination process is a success. Combined with this vaccine success, if the Biden stimulus attempt is also successful then, Kaplan is very open to a discussion about normalizing monetary policy. He is now busily revising higher his GDP estimates in order to have this discussion. Once again, like Barkin, Kaplan expediently avoids talking about structural unemployment and implies a perfect return to conditions existing before the pandemic hit.

Within the broad epidemiological baseline group, there is also individual divergence. Fed Governor Michele Bowman’s epidemiological baseline diverges from those of Barkin and Kaplan. Bowman’s baseline has been diverted, by the new variant COVID-19 mutations, to become more cautious.

Where once it was just “inclusive”, Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s baseline has now become Green. Her latest thought leadership initiative is to nudge the Fed and the American economy into line with the global trend towards embedding Climate Change into economic policymaking and central banking. She would like the definition of full employment to be prefixed “sustainable” in addition to “inclusive”. In her view, Climate Change is already imposing considerable economic costs. Evidently, Brainard wishes to internalize what are currently viewed as externality costs, which have been ignored so far. Her framing of Climate Change, as an economic cost, implies that accommodative monetary policy must be applied to mitigate it.

Is it the US Consumer that is strong, or is it only the CARES Act and monetary policy ….?

As noted above, American companies are optimistic but they have also bolstered this optimism by applying mitigation strategies of their own.

American CEOs are the most confident that they have been in seventeen years. They intend to boost wages, hiring, and capital expenditure. Basis this confidence, it is difficult to accept that the latest fiscal stimulus is needed; unless one understands that the mitigations strategies are a headwind all of their own making. Thoughts of normalizing monetary policy would also be consistent with this CEO optimism.

As the corporate picture is mixed, the underlying debt and credit position of the US consumer is also nuanced.

(Source: New York Fed)

The New York Fed’s latest Quarterly Report on Household Credit and Debit shows that US consumers have reached new levels of indebtedness during the pandemic.

(Source: New York Fed)

In addition, credit scores have improved even as lending and credit standards have tightened. So, the US consumer has never been in better credit health since the GFC. But neither has he/she been this much indebted. Obviously, the combined fiscal and monetary policy stimulus thrown at the pandemic has worked from a consumer perspective. It is also clear that should these stimuli get withdrawn, then, delinquency rates could start to spike again as they threatened to do when the COVID-19 initially pandemic struck.

The questions surrounding the consumer are numerous and nuanced, but the main one is simple.

Can the US consumer stand on her/his own, with all this debt, without the massive fiscal and monetary support?

President Biden and Janet Yellen think not.

Fed speakers think not yet, but differ on when they think that this consumer self-sustainability will occur.

Fed staffers think not, but they also think that there is a bubble in asset prices in the current hiatus. This bubble is caused by those who think not, but maybe yes if the Fed eases again. Clearly, the staffers do not think that the US real economy can sustain current asset prices, so, implicitly, they are saying that even though the consumer can stand on her/his own two feet this is not enough to sustain the debt pile he/she has accrued.

This author looks at it another way.

The COVID-19 pandemic looks like just another typical day at the office for the US banks. If one didn’t know the headlines and the suffering, one would conclude that the US consumer was having too much of a good thing from a credit perspective. It is quite literally the best and the worst of times. The pandemic can even be seen as an economic stimulus in credit terms. So, the question now becomes slightly more nuanced.

Has the US consumer structurally geared her/his self to the massive pandemic fiscal and monetary stimulus? If this is the case, then she/he will not be able to sustain a removal of fiscal stimulus and/or removal of monetary policy stimulus. If he/she is dependent on the asset price bubble for animal spirits then the situation is even direr.

Geared Up ….

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The New York Fed staffers are asking the same question, but do not have an unequivocal answer. In a research paper, they have noted that “Cashout Refi’s” have spiked, especially by those with lots of home equity, during the pandemic. This study indicates that the US consumer has geared up to the new level of interest rates. It also indicates that she/he has deleveraged though. Thus, the jury is still out on the author’s question. The wealthier consumer looks okay, but the picture clouds quickly lower down the credit score spectrum.

….But More Deleveraged than Geared Up.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Refinancers have not gone totally crazy, however. Refinancing has saved them money, but they have only used a small portion of their refinancing for consumption.

Never a property-based lender nor a borrower be they.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The Household Credit survey’s graph of Home Equity loan balances and limits shows that both the lenders and the borrowers have learned since the GFC. The lenders have been scaling back their appetite for mortgages, and the borrowers have done the same, or have been forced to by tighter bank-lending policies. So, both lenders and borrowers have deleveraged, from their respective positions, and neither of them has any strong appetite for property-based lending in general.

In terms of the wealth-effect, the wealthier borrowers have taken the most advantage of the low interest rate environment. Those hardest hit by the pandemic have not benefited to the same degree. From this perspective, the Fed and the Federal Government have failed in their pandemic response. Those who have benefited are also declining to put their good fortune to work consuming and supporting the US economy. They are, however, keen to put their money to work in the asset bubble that the Fed staffers are worried about.

If the answer to the author’s question, on consumer gearing, turns out to be yes, then, it is in the interest of the financial sector, at least, that the virus mutates and the pandemic remains a permanent threat. This implies that the Fed’s next intervention must be to support the asset prices that are currently thought to be unsustainable. This also implies that the US capital markets are too big for the domestic economy. Trade barriers and protectionism are, thus, not an option. America needs to get out there and compete globally for a piece of a larger cake to feed its own economy. It may choose to do so by weakening the exchange rate value of the US Dollar before it tries to compete on the price and/or quality of its exported goods and services.

(Source: New York Fed)

This author also notes that the US consumer pulled back her/his credit horns in Q4/2020. This suggests that she/he is not inclined to do the heavy-lifting required to sustain the economy, going forward. The latest spike in retail sales should, therefore, be taken on-board with a degree of caution. Spending stimulus cheques is not the same thing as spending one’s own credit lines. Janet Yellen’s recent easing of monetary policy is, thus, likely to find its way into asset prices rather than the real economy. The US consumer doesn’t want the money right now. The Fed staffers won’t be amused.

If the reader looks back on the Total Balances by Delinquency Status graph, above, some context for the US consumers’ recent reticence to become more indebted is found. From a credit score perspective, she/he has the ability to strap on more debt. In practice, however, she/he has declined the invitation to do so.

Into this context, Joe Biden and Janet Yellen wish to throw more money. Their haste starts to answer the question, of whether the US economy can stand alone without massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, with a resounding No.

The previous analysis of company and consumer behavior, which shows deleveraging by both on aggregate, further, suggests that the combined fiscal and monetary stimulus was either too much or sub-optimally distributed. The way that much of the stimulus found its way into asset prices further supports the idea that it was too much for the real economy.

With the benefit of hindsight, therefore, the combined fiscal and monetary policy stimulus was too great. The excess found its way into asset prices initially and latterly has found its way into real asset prices that are spiking inflation. This, therefore, begs a further question of whether the new Biden stimulus won’t just end up going the same way with the same financial stability and inflation problems.

So, then, the author’s next question is who is going to pay for this oversized and incorrectly distributed stimulus? The US consumer has pocketed President Trump’s tax cuts and improved her/his credit score. Since she/he doesn’t want to consume, presumably, she/he doesn’t want to pay higher taxes either.

US companies have hunkered down to mine the Stagflation Margin. If they can’t mine it, then they will buy back their own stock, thus adding a further bid to the asset bubble. They will also opine that they will have to make redundancies if their taxes rise, since their stock purchases and general behavior indicate that there is no underlying growth in the economy and, hence, their toplines.

Chairman Powell focuses on the unemployment finger ….

(Source: the Author)

In his latest semi-annual testimony on monetary policy, Chairman Powell went with the line that the Fed is still more concerned about unemployment than financial stability and/or inflation. He frames the rise in inflation and bond yields as confirmation of the success of the reflation. If the Chairman is lucky, Mr. Market might pay attention and stop aggressively pushing yields higher. There is little hope that company CEO’s will pay much attention. They have deleveraged and geared their balance sheets and operations up for expected Stagflation. The US consumer has yet to give his collective verdict of what the Fed Chairman testified.

Governor Brainard wants to extend the credit and business cycles, whilst providing President Biden with a low interest cost on his fiscal stimulus ….

(Source: the Author)

After the Chairman’s commitment to prioritize employment, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, then, expanded on what the definition of full employment may now be. For her, this is a disaggregated statistic. She will drill down, through the headline number, and focus on disparities in race and wealth. Those at the weaker end of the race and disparity spectrum have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Furthermore, they traditionally are the last ones to participate in the recovery. Indeed, they only begin to participate just as the business and credit cycles start to roll-over and go into reverse. Consequently, Brainard intends to persevere with easy monetary policy until sustained employment is created. This sustained employment is a condition in which the disadvantaged finally start to participate. Brainard, thus, wants to extend the business cycle rather than get the disadvantaged to participate in it earlier. She hopes that Joe Biden will extend the franchise to participate sooner in the credit and business cycles to the disenfranchised.

(Source: the Author)

This is not the first time that Brainard has embraced and promoted inclusivity. The first time this author noted her embrace and promotion, he also noted that this implied that the Fed had embraced an Inclusivity Mandate. This new mandate was anticipated to be delivered through the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). That was back when Trump was President. With President Biden and his go-big style of government, the Fed may not need to apply its Inclusivity Mandate directly. This assumes that Biden can transmit Federal Funds to those who need them the most. The Fed will, however, be required to make sure that these Federal Funds can be borrowed by the Federal Government at a low rate of interest.

Vice-Chair Clarida is more worried about bond yields and remaining consistent with the new monetary policy framework ….

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida did not expand on Chairman Powell’s or Brainard’s thoughts on full employment. He simply noted that about half of the twenty percent of jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered. He seemed more focusing on dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s to opine that the Fed’s current monetary policy setting is consistent with its new monetary policy framework. Almost as an afterthought, he concluded that the Fed can and will do more if the economic situation deteriorates. Clarida’s “Bond God” experience, from his time at PIMCO, has, evidently, raised his concerns about the spike in bond yields, more than those of either Brainard or Powell who do not have the same market background.

The one notable exception is no exception at all ….

(Source: the Author)

In the last report, the dissonance of Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic stood out. Since then, he has qualified his optimism within the consensus frame of reference of his colleagues, his Chairman, and the Fed’s new monetary policy framework. Thus, whilst optimistic, Bostic is keen to state that the Fed is focused on employment rather than inflation.

Mo fiscal stimulus, Mo problems ….

President Biden’s fiscal stimulus plan made swift progress through the House and now faces tighter scrutiny in the partisan battleground of the Senate. This progress will put pressure on interest rates to move higher. Thus, today’s fiscal stimulus becomes tomorrow’s economic headwind. The Fed’s current stance, of looking through the incoming strong data, therefore, looks well set for now. How it prepares for the ensuing economic headwind will become more interesting than how it avoids today’s economic strength.