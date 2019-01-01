In the world of REITs, there are many different areas of focus that investors can play in. One of the most common involves office space. Some companies in this niche are well diversified. And some heavy specific emphasis. One really interesting player in this market happens to be Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). With a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, the firm is certainly not a huge REIT, but it is definitely a sizable player. Despite a rough year in 2020 for many firms across many industries, Highwoods fared very well. While the company's historic growth rate is not all that impressive, it does generate a lot of excess cash. Plus, units of the REIT do you look attractively priced at this point in time. This should make it a good target for certain types of income-seeking investors.

A look at Highwoods

In general, Highwoods focuses its efforts on office space located in some of the most premier markets in the United States. For instance, over 75% of its revenue comes from among the top 11 markets in the eastern half of the country. 22% comes from Nashville, TN. Another 20% comes from Atlanta, GA. And 19% comes from Raleigh, NC. In general, this much concentration of business can lead to problems if the areas in which the company has its operations happened to deteriorate over time. However, in the meantime, business appears solid.

Source: Highwoods Properties

In aggregate, the REIT's top ten tenants account for 21.7% of its annual rent. The largest of these is the federal government at 4.3%. Next in line, at 4.1%, is Bank of America (BAC). Then, at 2.8%, is Bridgestone Americas. In terms of the industries services, the business is a little more concentrated. As an example, 25% of this rent comes from players in the professional services industry. A further 18% comes from finance and banking companies. And 12% comes from health and social care providers.

It's no secret that a lot of companies struggled through 2020. However, Highwoods fared very well during this period. Throughout the year, the business collected over 99% of the rents due to it. Of the 1.2% of the rent that was deferred, over 60% has already been collected as of this writing. In the fourth quarter alone, the business collected 99.7% of the rents due to it. And it has collected 99.9% of the rents due to it since April of last year. This is a testament to the quality of the properties it operates. And it is also a testament to the industries it operates in. In fact, according to management, only 1.5% of its rents come from restaurant or retail businesses. 1.2% comes from coworking players. And 1.7% comes from small health care practices. These were among some of the hardest-hit spaces in 2020, so having limited exposure to them made it easy for the company to collect as much of the rents as it had.

In some respects, the pain caused by 2020 did seem to impact Highwoods but not by much. For instance, revenue at the firm still rose, growing from $735.98 million in 2019 to $736.90 million last year. This follows a long history of fairly stable but modest revenue growth. After all, back in 2016, Highwoods generated revenue of $665.63 million. Every year since, at least, then, the company has seen at least some improvement on a year over year basis. Where things weren't so great was on the bottom line. Namely, operating cash flow. From 2016 to 2019, operating cash flow at the business grew consistently, rising from $305.81 million to $365.80 million. However, in 2020, it dipped to $358.16 million.

In most any other way though, 2020 was still a great year for the business. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $354.77 million to $382.07 million. This too follows a general trend of improvement seen since at least 2016, though admittedly the ride has been a little lumpier than it has been for revenue. On a per share basis, FFO has grown from $3.28 in 2016 to $3.58 last year. Another metric that illustrates how the business has performed is NOI. This refers to its net operating income. In 2019, the metric was $487.47 million. And last year, it grew to $505.08 million. EBITDA has shown a similar trajectory, growing from $437.55 million to $462.27 million. Both of these metrics have grown steadily and consistently over time, improving annually since at least 2016.

It is worth mentioning that the management does have some thoughts as to how 2021 should look. For the year, the company expects its FFO per share to range from a low of $3.50 to a high of $3.66. The midpoint here happens to match the $3.58 per share that the company generated in 2020. It would appear the uncertainty regarding the economy has caused the firm to be cautious in its near-term goals. For instance, it said it is planning acquisitions ranging from as little as $0 to maybe as much as $200 million. Development work is expected to range from $0 to $250 million, and asset sales should be between $100 million and $150 million. This illustrates a capital preservation mentality, while also leaving open flexibility for the future. Long term though, management is still bullish. Their current development pipeline for the future involves 5.65 million square feet of space that, if executed today, would cost the business $2.2 billion.

Source: Highwoods Properties

When valuing Highwoods, I decided to rely on the firm's 2020 results. Using these, shares look fairly attractive. The company's price to operating cash flow multiple is just 12. Its price to FFO multiple is 11.3. And its price to NOI multiple is 8.5. With net debt of $2.2 billion and a net leverage ratio of 4.8, the company looks decent on an EV to EBITDA basis. Here, the company's multiple is 14.1. To illustrate how the company is priced, I looked at its price to operating cash flow and its EV to EBITDA multiples relative to the top-five highest-ranked office REITs on Seeking Alpha, which you can find here. Highwoods is more or less in the middle of its peers when it comes to pricing.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data available, Highwoods looks like an interesting prospect for long-term REIT-oriented investors. The company is not what I would call a deep value play by any means, but it does appear reasonably priced for a firm that has shown steady and, mostly, consistent progress over the years. So, as long as it continues to maintain a presence where there is high quality in demand for office real estate, the firm's prospects should remain intact.