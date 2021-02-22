Investment Conclusion

Overall, we were comfortable with Yum Brands’ (NYSE:YUM) F4Q2020 performance. Although, compared to F3Q2020, fourth quarter results on a year-over-year basis were softer, they came in ahead on a sequential basis. Given that the comparable shortfall was due to Covid-19 related additional lockdowns and continued capacity restrictions in key national and international markets, and not because of systemic factors, we consider the development a non-event with regards to the long-term potential of the firm. Moreover, significant retrenchment in Pizza Hut’s global geographic footprint during the quarter, as the pizza chain converts from a dine-in focused group to one that is anticipated to derive a majority of its system sales from delivery/carry out transactions, was an additional factor that drove the weaker year-over-year outcomes. Nevertheless, U.S. same store sales growth across YUM’s legacy brands continued to be solidly positive over F4Q2020. The highlight of the quarter was the launch of the 25,000th Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, driven by a 4% increase in the brand’s new unit development in F4Q2020, reflecting strong franchisee interest despite pandemic conditions.

Over the upcoming quarters, we expect the substantial momentum experienced by YUM’s brands in FY2020 to deliver year-over-year as well as quarter-over-quarter growth as the firm’s more than 150 markets over the world lift lockdowns and dine-in capacity restrictions and off-premise system sales continue to be strong. In addition, in our opinion, leverage from the anticipated sharply higher sales, the rollback of pandemic associated spending, and expected relatively muted inflation related to labor and commodities, will drive considerable margin expansion, over the near-term.

Longer term, we expect significant growth in system sales and consequently revenues over that generated in FY2019, led by the opening up of the dine-in channel, and substantially higher off-premise system sales than those experienced prior to the pandemic. Adjusting for system sales leverage, on a secular basis, we expect considerable margin expansion, and higher gross profit, operating profit, net income, Earnings Per Share, and free cash flows.

Considering that F4Q2020 results have not altered our long-term outlook on YUM, we remain constructive on the company. Therefore, we’re reiterating our 1-year Price Target of $127/share and Buy Rating for the stock. (Please go through our initiation report “Yum Brands: Well-Positioned To Reap The Benefits Of A Successful Transformation - Buy On Valuation” and additional notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary

For the quarter, retail sales came in at -2% compared with F4Q2019, revenues of ~$1.74 billion (+3% on a year-over-year basis), beat consensus estimates of $1.72 billion, and Earnings Per Share came in at $1.08 (-32% compared to F4Q2019), ahead of analyst projections of $1.01 cents. In addition, same-store sales declined on: a consolidated company basis by ~2%, and at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut by ~2% and ~1% respectively, while increasing by ~1% at Taco Bell during F4Q2020. Net income for the period was ~$332 million reflecting a decrease of ~32% over the previous year’s same quarter.

In FY2020, YUM generated: $50.4 billion in retail sales reflecting a contraction of 4% compared to FY2019, same store sales decline of 6% over the prior year, $5.66 billion in revenues (+1% on a year-over-year basis), $904 million in net income (-30% versus FY2019), $2.94 in diluted Earnings Per Share (-29% compared to the prior year), $1.3 billion in operating cash flows, and $1.15 billion in free cash flows.

YUM’s Financial Performance Improved Sequentially On A Quarter-Over-Quarter Basis

Source: YUM’s FY2021 10-K, February 22, 2021; Seamist Capital Presentation, February 2021

Strong Digital Uptake Appears To Signal Off-Premise Sales Gains Largely Sustainable Post-Pandemic

Over FY2020, digital sales expanded 45% on a year-over-year basis to $17 billion of the ~$50.3 billion in system sales YUM recorded for the period. Digital sales accounted for high single digits, 12%, and 40% of system sales at YUM’s Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger and Grill restaurants. Given that off-premise sales are typically transacted through digital platforms, strong customer uptake of the medium at YUM indicates that a significant fraction of the firm’s system sales associated with its delivery, mobile order and pick-up, and curb-side delivery channels could be sustained following the pandemic.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Delivered Solid New Unit Growth Over F4Q2020

For the full year and fourth quarter, Kentucky Fried Chicken’s geographic footprint expanded by 4%, representing an increase of 996 new units, to arrive at 25,000 restaurants across the globe. That franchisees continue to view Kentucky Fried Chicken as a profitable business opportunity despite the pandemic is a testament to the group’s strong brand recognition and robust unit economics (driven by expanding restaurant margins and relatively robust operating margins). For FY2020, global: system sales and same-store sales decreased by 6% and 9% for the group. For F4Q2020, U.S. system sales and same-store sales were positive at 2% and 8% offsetting most of the weakness associated with the elements in international territories, coming in at -2% and -4%. Overall, Kentucky Fried Chicken accounted for $26.3 billion or 48% of YUM’s operating profit for the full year.

Considering The Significant Contraction In Pizza Hut’s Geographic Footprint, Quarterly Outcomes Appear Upbeat

Although propelled by a 6% decline in new units and a 3% decrease attributed to the absence of the 53rd week, system sales and same-store sales on a year-over-year basis came in lighter by 6% and 1%, we’re comfortable with the results as they signify robust customer demand for the Pizza Hut’s product in the off-premise channel, which is the declared strategic focus of the brand and its transitioning efforts. Moreover, the F4Q2020 and FY2020 annualized same-store sales growth of 8% and 3% in the U.S. which accounts for 45% of the brand’s operating profits signifies that the transition efforts are continuing to deliver.

As more of Pizza Hut’s underperforming assets particularly in relevant international geographies are converted to focus on off-premise sales, we expect an uptrend in global system sales, over the short term and long term. Furthermore, based on the revenue leverage created by the potential sharply higher system sales, margins that have suffered for a while at the group, are likely to expand significantly, in our judgment.

Separately, the news that Flynn Restaurant Group is acquiring 950 Pizza Hut restaurants which belong to NPC, the master franchisee that filed for bankruptcy in 2020, is a net positive for the brand as the company is a successful master franchisee for Taco Bell and appears well funded. Flynn Restaurant Group is expected to modernize a significant fraction of the Pizza Hut restaurants it acquires and facilitate improvements in operations.

Menu Innovation Continued To Be A Strong Driver Of Customer Demand

Consistent with prior quarters associated with the pandemic, YUM leant on menu innovation to encourage customer traffic to its restaurants. Kentucky Fried Chicken offered free chicken tenders to promote its new partnership with DoorDash (DASH). Pizza Hut introduced its Triple Treat Box which focused on premium offerings at value prices. Taco Bell brought back its $5 Stacker Box (a fan favorite), the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, Grilled Cheese Burrito, and nachos party pack. Habit Burger and Grill added two permanent menu items, its own version of the chicken sandwich, and chicken bites. Most menu items introduced over the quarter accounted for material fractions of the sales mix.

Driven By Innovative Products At Value Prices, Taco Bell’s Share Of Operating Profits Expanded By 1%

Over F4Q2020, Taco Bell’s share of YUM’s operating profits grew to 36% from the 35% the brand generated over F3Q2020, taking 1% share from Pizza Hut. In our opinion, given its strong value proposition to customers, the Tex-Mex chain has substantial potential for unit expansion not only in the U.S. but more strongly in international markets where Taco Bell is highly under represented. In that regards, we view the first rank the group achieved in the Entrepreneur 2021 Franchise 500 list as a solid show of support for Taco Bell’s business performance. Moreover, we believe the group’s digital sales which expanded by 12% during F4Q2020, to $1 billion for the year, is in the initial stages of a significant ramp. Given the above-described factors, on a secular basis, Taco Bell appears well positioned to not only generate considerable growth but also account for a considerably higher fraction of YUM’s operating profits.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong

At the end of F3Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$730 million and long-term debt of ~$10.3 billion on its balance sheet. YUM’s debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was 5.2, which is higher than the historical target of 5. The firm repurchased 2.4 million shares worth $250 million at an average price of $103/share. YUM declared a dividend of $0.47/share for the fourth quarter.

Bottom Line

At the tail end of the pandemic, YUM is still standing, and with improved opportunity for growth. The declines in the firm’s business operations suffered due to Covid-19 conditions have been marginal and appear immaterial to the company’s long-term growth trajectory. Besides the imminent growth in global system sales due to the potential lifting of lockdowns and dine-in capacity restrictions, YUM has additional avenues to fuel sales volume, including substantially expanding the international footprints of Taco Bell and Habit Burger and Grill, and the continued transitioning of Pizza Hut into a delivery and carry-out focused brand, which is more consistent with pizza chains.

Considering YUM’s significant resources and operating muscle, undoubtedly with dramatically higher system sales will come significant margin expansion, and higher: earnings and free cash flows. Based on the above-described elements, we view YUM as one of the safest restaurant stocks to accumulate for excellent long-term gains on investment.