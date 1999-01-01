Source: investor.mercadolibre.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the leading e-commerce and fintech company in Latin America. The stock has lost nearly 20% from all-time highs, during the drop of the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP). In this article, I explain why the stock is currently undervalued with a DCF model and Monte-Carlo (MC) simulation. At the current price, the stock appears to be in line for a yearly 10% return in the coming years. If we take into account the variability of growth rates with a MC simulation, we find the stock undervalued 60% of the times. This result implies that MercadoLibre is undervalued, but not a screaming buy.

Introduction

MercadoLibre is an Argentinian company, founded in 1999. It went public on Aug. 10, 2007, at an IPO price of $18.00/share.

From the marketplace MercadoLibre, the company expanded its business to multiple lines:

Mercado Envios is a shipping solution for the marketplace available in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay. It integrates carriers and warehouse services with MercadoLibre’s proprietary technology decreasing shipping costs and optimizing efficiency.

is a shipping solution for the marketplace available in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay. It integrates carriers and warehouse services with MercadoLibre’s proprietary technology decreasing shipping costs and optimizing efficiency. Mercado Pago allows users to send and receive payments online and offline. It provides additional solutions to merchants and users (e.g., mPOS, QR payments, digital wallet, prepaid card, investments). It is available in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

Source: investor.mercadolibre.com

In the marketplace additional services are available such as:

Advertising , which allows retails and brands to advertise their products on the marketplace.

, which allows retails and brands to advertise their products on the marketplace. Classifieds listings of items such as vehicles, vessels, aircraft real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform. This line differs from the marketplace because it only charges optional placement fees.

MELI returned over 150% during the last year and it is currently valued at $82B. Even though that might scare many investors, the returns are justified by the huge upsides the business experienced from March, 2020.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Starting from March, MercadoLibre experienced a surge in the use of its marketplace and payments services. South America has low e-commerce penetration when compared to the United States or China. In 2019, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico had an e-commerce penetration below 5%, compared to 36% in China and 10% in the United States. This was an important catalyst. Covid boosted the use of e-commerce in the region and that may remain a habit in everyday lives.

Source: investor.mercadolibre.com

To value the company, I recognized the GMV and TPV as the main drivers of revenues of e-commerce and fintech, respectively.

The following are my main assumptions:

GMV growth will slow at pre-covid levels, as life goes slowly back to normal. In the next decade, GMV growth will progressively slow below the historical average.

TPV growth will remain high, as a result of wider use of the services for merchants and users. The growth rate will be below the current growth rate.

E-commerce Revenue/GMV to increase from the current 12.3% to around 20% in 2030, as a result of the company's brand strength and lower need to acquire new customers. This number is in line with the e-commerce average.

Fintech Revenue/TPV to increase from the current 2.7% to 3.0% in 2030. A slight increase in the take rate is expected for the increased use and any additional services that may be offered in the MELI fintech lines.

The firm just reached profitability. The operating margin stands at 2.5% and I expect it to grow to 25% by 2030, because of the business scalability and higher amortization of fixed expenses.

Tax rate of 31.8%, equal to the average corporate tax rate in Latin America.

Capex/Sales of 5%, which will decrease to 3% by 2030 as the company operates in sectors that have a low capital intensity.

Required Rate of Return: 10%.

Perpetual growth: 2%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The DCF valuation, following the previous assumptions, returns a fair value of about $1,760/share, which represents an upside of only 10%, considering a Required Rate of Return of 10% per annum.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

At the current valuation, MELI is not a screaming buy, but it appears to be slightly undervalued and in line to return 10% yearly in the next 10 years.

To better evaluate the investment, I improved the model with a Monte-Carlo simulation, to account for the huge uncertainty of certain values I used to compute the fair value. In particular, I used:

Triangular distribution for the GMV percentage growth in 2030 with a minimum of 10%, mode of 15% and a maximum of 30%.

Triangular distribution for the TPV percentage growth in 2030 with a minimum of 10%, mode of 30% and a maximum of 40%.

Normal distribution for the operating margin in 2030 with a mean of 25% and a standard deviation of 5%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

With the previous inputs, we get a distribution of fair values depending on the MC simulation.

Percentile Fair Value/Share($) 1% 819.33 20% 1348.91 40% 1599.35 60% 1825.63 80% 2111.10 99% 2910.27

Taking into account the variability of growth and margin, I would consider MELI slightly undervalued. Any share price below the 40th percentile would be an acceptable entry point in my opinion.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Risks And Catalysts

MercadoLibre is a growth stock and its price movements largely depend on whether the company can continue to grow at the current (or slightly lower) pace or not. Any result above (or below) the previous assumptions could be a positive (or negative) catalyst.

An additional risk for MELI is the exposure of the South American economies. The economic uncertainty and political instability could slow the growth of an innovative company. Moreover, MELI is exposed to the local currencies of these countries and the FX-neutral growth of the business will not match with the USD growth. The weakness of the local currencies could slow the growth of MELI. However, the issue was considered in my estimation of growth rates.

Conclusion

MercadoLibre has an excellent and diversified business, active in two fast-growing sectors such as e-commerce and digital payments. I think that exposure in these two markets is a must of any portfolio.

Analyzing MercadoLibre with conservative assumptions, the stock appears slightly undervalued. If we evaluate MercadoLibre, taking into account the possible variability of some assumptions within our model, we obtain a distribution of results. In about 60% of cases, the stock would be undervalued.

MercadoLibre is not a screaming buy. However, at this price, the stock looks attractive and in line to secure strong returns for the next decade and beyond. If the price were to fall below $1,600 or possibly lower, the trade would become even more appealing.