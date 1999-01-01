Source: investor.mercadolibre.com
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the leading e-commerce and fintech company in Latin America. The stock has lost nearly 20% from all-time highs, during the drop of the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP). In this article, I explain why the stock is currently undervalued with a DCF model and Monte-Carlo (MC) simulation. At the current price, the stock appears to be in line for a yearly 10% return in the coming years. If we take into account the variability of growth rates with a MC simulation, we find the stock undervalued 60% of the times. This result implies that MercadoLibre is undervalued, but not a screaming buy.
MercadoLibre is an Argentinian company, founded in 1999. It went public on Aug. 10, 2007, at an IPO price of $18.00/share.
From the marketplace MercadoLibre, the company expanded its business to multiple lines:
Source: investor.mercadolibre.com
In the marketplace additional services are available such as:
MELI returned over 150% during the last year and it is currently valued at $82B. Even though that might scare many investors, the returns are justified by the huge upsides the business experienced from March, 2020.
Starting from March, MercadoLibre experienced a surge in the use of its marketplace and payments services. South America has low e-commerce penetration when compared to the United States or China. In 2019, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico had an e-commerce penetration below 5%, compared to 36% in China and 10% in the United States. This was an important catalyst. Covid boosted the use of e-commerce in the region and that may remain a habit in everyday lives.
Source: investor.mercadolibre.com
To value the company, I recognized the GMV and TPV as the main drivers of revenues of e-commerce and fintech, respectively.
The following are my main assumptions:
Source: Author's Spreadsheet
The DCF valuation, following the previous assumptions, returns a fair value of about $1,760/share, which represents an upside of only 10%, considering a Required Rate of Return of 10% per annum.
Source: Author's Spreadsheet
At the current valuation, MELI is not a screaming buy, but it appears to be slightly undervalued and in line to return 10% yearly in the next 10 years.
To better evaluate the investment, I improved the model with a Monte-Carlo simulation, to account for the huge uncertainty of certain values I used to compute the fair value. In particular, I used:
Source: Author's Spreadsheet
With the previous inputs, we get a distribution of fair values depending on the MC simulation.
|Percentile
|Fair Value/Share($)
|1%
|819.33
|20%
|1348.91
|40%
|1599.35
|60%
|1825.63
|80%
|2111.10
|99%
|2910.27
Taking into account the variability of growth and margin, I would consider MELI slightly undervalued. Any share price below the 40th percentile would be an acceptable entry point in my opinion.
Source: Author's Spreadsheet
MercadoLibre is a growth stock and its price movements largely depend on whether the company can continue to grow at the current (or slightly lower) pace or not. Any result above (or below) the previous assumptions could be a positive (or negative) catalyst.
An additional risk for MELI is the exposure of the South American economies. The economic uncertainty and political instability could slow the growth of an innovative company. Moreover, MELI is exposed to the local currencies of these countries and the FX-neutral growth of the business will not match with the USD growth. The weakness of the local currencies could slow the growth of MELI. However, the issue was considered in my estimation of growth rates.
MercadoLibre has an excellent and diversified business, active in two fast-growing sectors such as e-commerce and digital payments. I think that exposure in these two markets is a must of any portfolio.
Analyzing MercadoLibre with conservative assumptions, the stock appears slightly undervalued. If we evaluate MercadoLibre, taking into account the possible variability of some assumptions within our model, we obtain a distribution of results. In about 60% of cases, the stock would be undervalued.
MercadoLibre is not a screaming buy. However, at this price, the stock looks attractive and in line to secure strong returns for the next decade and beyond. If the price were to fall below $1,600 or possibly lower, the trade would become even more appealing.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.