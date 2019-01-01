Introduction

After a nearly two decades-long stretch of steadily growing its dividends, Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), the methanol major reduced its dividends by a massive 90% in early 2020 when facing the COVID-19 economic downturn. Whilst this was not ideal and has subsequently left its dividend yield very low at less than 0.50%, it nonetheless still retained the ability to see its former dividends return once operating conditions recover, as my previous article discussed. A follow-up analysis is provided within this article that reviews the extent of any recovery through its recently released fourth quarter of 2020 results, along with its future capital allocation strategy.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When conducting the original analysis one of the key findings was that their former dividends were fundamentally affordable before the downturn. This was despite their operating cash flow and capital expenditure fluctuating across the years, which is common for commodity-producing companies. Since this sits in the past and only provides historical context, please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further details.

Now that its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been released, it can be seen that overall the year ended up not being too painful versus 2019 with its operating cash flow only seeing a modest 10.54% decrease year on year from $515m in 2019 to $461m in 2020. Whilst this is quite positive, it partly stems from a much larger working capital draw in 2020 versus 2019. Once the impacts of these are removed, its operating cash flow excluding working capital movements was down a larger, but still manageable 27.71% year on year.

Regardless of how the entirety of 2020 is viewed in the eyes of an investor, it nevertheless clearly saw operating conditions recovering during the fourth quarter with its operating cash flow excluding working capital movements being essentially flat year on year at $153m. This apparent recovery stems from the average prices it realized for methanol actually increasing, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Methanex 2020 6-K.

Even though no one knows for certain if this recovery will prove permanent, the continued global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines provides a positive background environment considering the recent declining trend of new global cases, as the graph included below displays. Since the issue that ultimately derailed its dividends was not a fundamental structural issue, it means that once economic conditions stabilize then it stands to reason that so will demand and pricing for methanol.

Image Source: Google

Given the realistic prospects that this will turn into a strong and fairly quick recovery, it naturally begs the question of how management is viewing their future capital allocation strategy and whether it is considering reinstating its former dividends. When the company was asked about these topics during its fourth quarter of 2020 results conference call, it provided the following commentary.

“We are encouraged by the early signs of economic recovery that began in the second half of 2020. However, given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to limit our near term visibility, it is difficult to predict how methanol demand, industry supply of methanol prices will ultimately recover on a sustained basis. For now, we remain cautious, and we are prioritizing liquidity and financial flexibility.” “…nothing has really changed with our capital allocation strategy. Grow the company, the rate of growth, the methanol market, which obviously didn't grow in 2020, and then return excess cash through dividends and share buybacks…”

-Methanex Q4 2020 Conference Call.

The main takeaway from its commentary was that it is currently prioritizing its financial flexibility and would also allocate capital to growth before dividends. Whether this aligns with the preferences of any given investor depends upon their personal views, but nonetheless, it appears that they will be waiting for at least a number of years before their former dividends return. Given the high importance that management is still placing upon its financial health despite the more favorable background environment, it will be important to consider the impacts that this downturn had on its financial position. When management places its financial health as a top priority, the reason largely stems from either a current weakness that needs rectifying or simply just conservative financial management, the former being negative and the latter being positive.

When reviewing its capital structure it saw cash balance literally double in size during 2020 from $417m to $834m, thereby significantly boosting its liquidity. On the flip side, it turns out that its net debt nevertheless still increased by a slight 5.73% during 2020 and thus means that its surging cash balance was simply due to increased borrowings and not its internally generated cash flows. Ultimately, this creates a rather mixed picture that is neither overly positive nor negative, along with their equity not suffering any material impairments.

The mixed picture continues further when reviewing its financial metrics with various differing indicators. On one hand, its gearing ratio of 51.48% and interest coverage of negative 0.20 both indicate very high leverage. Since its net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.71 sits towards the upper end of the high territory at between 3.51 and 5.00, its leverage was ultimately rated as high. Whilst its net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.32 would have otherwise indicated only moderate leverage, it was ignored due to the favorable impacts from its previously mentioned working capital draw.

Whilst high leverage is not ideal, there are no reasons to be overly alarmed providing that its liquidity is at least adequate. Since its net debt only increased by a slight 5.73% during 2020, this means that it only stems from the impact on its earnings from this downturn and thus should fall back lower once operating conditions recover.

Given its previously mentioned surging cash balance, it was no surprise to see that its liquidity easily sits into the strong territory with a current ratio of 2.08 and even more importantly, a cash ratio of 1.09. Whilst its recovering operating conditions should remove pressure on its liquidity, it nevertheless still retain access to a $300m credit facility if required, not to mention the further $624m remaining available on its Geismar 3 construction facility.

When looking at its debt maturity profile, it can be seen that it does not face any maturities until 2024 with its debt profile being quite steady afterward, as the table included below displays. This provides it with ample time without worrying about refinancing and thus despite management currently prioritizing its financial flexibility, there are no reasons to be concerned that this stems from any current weakness versus just simply a result of conservative financial management.

Image Source: Methanex 2020 6-K (previously linked)

Conclusion

The company could still theoretically reinstate its former dividends relatively soon, but management is taking a cautious approach. This means that it has solid prospects to reinstate its former dividends, but the timeline to see its former dividends remains uncertain and thus investors should be prepared to wait upwards of three to five years. At least in the meantime, they can sleep easy knowing that their company is being conservatively managed and able to capitalize on any future growth opportunities. Since its share price has recently rallied strongly and now sits approximately 30% higher than one year ago, I believe in maintaining my neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Methanex’s 2020 6-K (previously linked) and 2018 6-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.