Between the hiring of a new CEO and a broader run in heavy machinery stocks, I can't say that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hasn't performed over the past year, with the shares up over 55%. With the shares only just back to where they were in early 2018, though, there have certainly been some issues with the business in recent years, including inconsistent execution in agriculture and more structural challenges in the construction business.

I believe the new CEO, Scott Wine, has a good plan for improving the ongoing ag and construction operations (the on-highway operations are going to be spun off or sold), and it's important to remember that CNH doesn't have to catch up to Caterpillar (CAT) or Deere (DE) in terms of operational performance for the shares to still work from here. Between internal self-improvement opportunities and stronger markets for heavy machinery in the ag and construction markets, I believe CNH shares still have some upside after this big move, and it's a name worth considering.

Taking A Simpler Approach To The Business

Stock prices may lie in the short term (or at least reflect only one side of a story), but over time they usually tell the truth of a business's performance. To that end, CNH shares have significantly underperformed the likes of AGCO (AGCO), Caterpillar and Deere over the last seven years, and underperformed Japanese rivals like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTY) to a lesser extent, with the company having multiple issues across the business.

At the segment level, the company has suffered from inconsistent R&D and marketing investments in the ag business, aggravating dealers and threatening some of the company's hard-won share in tractors and combines. In construction, CNH has suffered from an assortment that was simply too large and where the company wasn't getting sufficient value for what it was offering; a focus on equipment categories with weaker demand certainly didn't help either.

At the corporate level, running the business by geographies rather than product segments led to a lot of issues, including inefficient manufacturing and distribution operations, unnecessary barriers to sharing best practices (including R&D/engineering), and weaker communication with customers.

New CEO Scott Wine is looking to change this, and a lot of the plan focuses on simplifying the business.

On-highway and off-highway markets are quite different, and CNH has decided to simplify the business by spinning or selling its commercial truck and powertrain operations. In Construction, management has started simplifying the product assortment and reducing customization (or at least making sure they get paid for it). Agriculture frankly needs less work, and management here is more focused on strengthening ties with dealers and customers and directing product development where there is the most value.

At the corporate level, management is looking to simply a lot of processes, with the goal of driving faster decision-making and implementation. Increased accountability (facilitated by the 2019 move back to segment-level management) and a greater focus on customer needs are also central to the plan.

What Comes Next?

The disposal of the commercial truck and powertrain businesses is the largest obvious near-term driver. The pandemic has pushed the timing for a move into 2022, but management has been clear that they're keeping their options open and would happily consider a sale at the right price.

To that end, there have been rumors for some time that CNH has talked to potential bidders, including Chinese truck companies that want to establish a position in Western markets. Reuters has reported on multiple occasions (including here) of talks between CNH and FAW Jiefang, and management has acknowledged at least talking to FAW. While I can appreciate management's desire to maximize the value of the Iveco business (the commercial truck operations), there is a risk that the market turns less bullish on commercial truck names in 2022 as this recent up-cycle approaches a peak.

I expect further "blocking and tackling" work in the construction business, with a focus on streamlining the product assortment and rationalizing/optimizing the manufacturing side of the business (segment margins were still just 1.3% in Q4'20). I do have concerns that CNH's focus on smaller equipment is just not the right strategy, and the excavator business needs a lot of work to be more competitive with Caterpillar and Komatsu, but management has expressed a willingness to consider M&A to fill holes in the assortment.

On the ag side, there's certainly room to improve margins, with fourth quarter segment margins of 11.1% versus 17.1% at Deere, but this is CNH's best-run segment and I think the needs here are more on the "improvement" side of things than full-on restructuring. I would also note the company has a strong effort in digital/precision ag, with CNH favoring partnerships and JVs over a go-it-alone approach.

The Outlook

Healthy grain prices and low interest rates are helping drive stronger demand for ag equipment, and this recovery is coming off a relatively low base - combine and tractor sales had declined more than 60% from the last peak before this recovery, and used equipment inventories were down more than a third. Moreover, CNH underproduced in 2020 in both ag and construction, leading to much leaner channel inventories.

I do see a modest risk that 2022 becomes a near-term peak, but with that peak reflecting only 0.5% compound growth from the last peak, I think any correction/contraction in 2023 is likely to be shallow and brief, with at least low single-digit growth (3% or better) for the 2022-2025 period. Beyond that, I think CNH's self-help efforts will be paying off in 2021 and beyond, and I expect low-to-mid single-digit long-term revenue growth as better performance in ag is complemented by improving performance in construction.

On the margin side, I don't expect CNH to become the leader of its peer group, but I do expect improvement, with average FCF margins moving from the low single-digits to the mid-single-digits, with the longer-term FCF margins reaching toward the high single-digits. On a shorter term basis, I expect EBITDA margins to improve about 150bp from 2021 to 2023 (or about 200bp from pre-pandemic levels).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe CNH shares are undervalued below $18, and I see the potential for low double-digit annualized total returns here if management executes reasonably well on the turnaround/restructuring - and with upside if management can hit the higher end of their targets and the underlying markets stay cooperative. I won't claim that this is an undiscovered turnaround story, but I do still think there's worthwhile upside relative to the risks.