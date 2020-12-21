This monthly dashboard series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down analysis of all ETFs holding S&P 500 companies.

RSP Basics

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) holds them in an equal-weight portfolio rebalanced quarterly. The expense ratio is a bit higher than for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): 0.20% vs. 0.095%. RSP is supposed to outperform SPY on the long-term by playing the size factor (smaller companies have a higher weight than in the capital-weighted index) and the rebalancing mechanism ("sell high, buy low"). The equal-weight S&P 500 has beaten the capital-weighted index by about 2% annualized since 1999, and by about 1% since RSP inception (04/24/2003). However, it has slightly underperformed in the last few years.

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

My Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. As a consequence, these metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

Historical baselines are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

The Value Score "VS" is the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score "QS" is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -30.29 -5.32 0.0314 0.3146 0.0263 12.33 46.93 0.0474 0.4997 0.0329 14.38 45.30 3.77% 22.25% Cs. Discretionary -47.20 -30.47 0.0130 0.3968 0.0278 9.64 33.56 0.0490 0.7379 0.0356 20.23 36.73 4.43% 32.54% Cs. Staples -0.78 7.41 0.0414 0.4135 0.0340 27.30 39.32 0.0473 0.5422 0.0254 22.80 41.36 -4.09% 12.49% Energy -100.00 -100.00 -0.1312 0.5496 -0.0079 -15.51 22.23 0.0219 0.5470 -0.0204 5.53 42.12 23.00% 19.41% Financials -24.15 -0.35 0.0526 0.3621 0.0590 9.05 76.50 0.0650 0.5088 0.0782 9.82 71.38 12.04% 21.93% Healthcare -29.36 1.50 0.0266 0.2038 0.0353 16.35 63.32 0.0412 0.3362 0.0407 16.22 61.97 -1.14% 18.58% Industrials -34.81 -0.91 0.0315 0.3358 0.0262 19.48 36.05 0.0497 0.6448 0.0327 19.47 36.74 5.37% 29.71% Technology -38.99 17.51 0.0283 0.1634 0.0263 24.58 65.69 0.0422 0.3162 0.0409 19.10 61.77 3.21% 39.43% Communication -39.16 -11.71 0.0250 0.2964 0.0349 12.17 55.69 0.0505 0.5695 0.0431 16.17 55.00 6.94% 31.64% Materials -14.07 -15.41 0.0324 0.4215 0.0327 10.90 35.72 0.0449 0.6724 0.0266 15.99 35.35 1.78% 34.76% Utilities -23.68 14.31 0.0504 0.3898 -0.0891 10.05 47.61 0.0553 0.6339 -0.0414 9.76 37.91 -6.00% -12.55% Real Estate -18.77 16.32 0.0212 0.1087 0.0035 7.26 64.72 0.0193 0.1247 0.0075 5.43 65.40 5.66% -0.03%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Score variation since last month:

The next chart plots momentum data.

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 "median" company is overvalued by about 30% relative to average valuation metrics since 2009. The quality score is 5.3% below the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 31.85 - Price/Sales: 3.18 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 38.02

Consumer staples is the only sector looking close to its historical average in aggregate valuation metrics. It is also above the quality baseline, which makes it attractive from a fundamental point of view. Utilities, financials, materials, real estate are moderately overvalued (14% to 24%). Other sectors except energy are overvalued by 29% to 47%. Technology and utilities may partly justify high valuation ratios by a good quality score. Valuation and quality metrics in energy have been out of the charts for a long time. Most S&P 500 energy companies are unprofitable: their median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) are far below zero.

RSP and SPY are almost on par in 12-month total return with about +28%. The momentum measured in median return, less sensitive to high-momentum stocks, is significantly lower at +22%. Technology has the best 12-month median return (almost 40%), followed by materials, consumer discretionary, communication services and industrials. Utilities are in negative territory and real estate is almost flat.

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0414 (or price/earnings below 24.15) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.