Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Morgan Stanley Investor Conference March 1, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rafael Lizardi - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Finance & Operations

Dave Pahl - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Craig Hettenbach

Great. Well, good morning, everyone. My name is Craig Hettenbach, Morgan Stanley’s semiconductors’ team. Very pleased to have with us Texas Instruments this morning: CFO, Rafael Lizardi; and Investor Relations, Dave Pahl. So welcome, guys.

Rafael Lizardi

Good morning, hello. [Glad to be here] [ph].

Dave Pahl

Good morning, Craig. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Craig Hettenbach

Great. I’m just going to read a disclosure for investors. The Morgan Stanley research disclosure website can be found at www.MorganStanley.com\ResearchDisclosures.

So with that, if we can just kick off, starting with the supply chain tightness, and how that’s impacting your business kind of today, but probably more importantly, from a strategic sense, just how it plays into kind of TI’s manufacturing strategy and what your strengths are.

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, sure. So let me start with that. And, I’ll start on the strategic angle that you just gave. As you know, we have 4 competitive advantages. The one is owning our own manufacturing and technology, particularly 300 millimeter wafer fabs. And the value of that strategy was proving once again, in this environment, by owning those factories, controlling them has put us in a really good position to do very well in this pandemic.

The other angle that I would give you is our approach our business model of focusing on catalog parts in the analog and embedded space, and from an end market in industrial automotive, with very long product life cycles. So, that strategy has enabled us to build inventory that lasts years, if not, decades. So then, we don’t worry about obsolescence of that inventory very much. There’s very little risk of that. So that’s why we generally have inventory levels that are higher than our competitors.

And we think that’s a good investment. And again, the pandemic and what we went through and still going through has proven that. On the more tactical level, lead times remain generally stable and short, but there are pockets of tightness, there’s no question about. Automotive is maybe the area that would highlight, everybody has read about that in the papers and some of what’s going on there.

So we’re after 9 months of strong demand, at some point it gets to a point where that becomes a little tight. But generally speaking, we are withstanding that and doing much better than competitors on that front.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And then, you mentioned automotive, which it feels like most pronounced in terms of the snapback that we’ve seen in that market. Any other markets that feel on the tight side, as you see it today?

Rafael Lizardi

Probably the only one that I would highlight, yeah.

Craig Hettenbach

Okay. And how about in terms of customer engagements and maybe even longer-term agreements for visibility? Are you seeing any behavior in terms of how customers are responding to how tight things are? I know it’s a more recent phenomenon, but just what is it doing in terms of some of the customer engagements you have in running the business?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, what I would tell you is our focus, as I said earlier, is on catalog parts. So again, catalog defined as parts that are sold to 10 customers, sometimes 15, sometimes even 30 different customers. So we can – and primarily in the industrial automotive market, but not only in those markets, of course, we sell into personal electronics and communications and others.

But that puts us in a position where we can build inventory, have a very good availability, very, very short lead-time. So then, we’re not in a position then to be – for our customers to be worried about supply to having to order ahead of time or to place long-term agreements or any of that sort of anything. We’re moving the opposite way on that, just having more and more availability.

Just to comment on capital management, about a month ago, we talked about how we are so confident on that strategy and feel so good about it. We’re increasing our target for inventory days to 130 to 190. That’s a guideline. That’s not a hard number, but it just gives you the confidence that we have in the strategy, because it’s such a good asymmetric bet to have that inventory, invested a capital, invested inventory, so that when customers as need it they know they can count on us to provide the short lead-times part.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And, Rafael, can we touch on just U.S. manufacturing? I mean, there’s a lot in the press recently about U.S. policy and things, as they kind of look to address some of these, which arguably are a much longer-term issue in terms of being able to respond to it and maybe enact some change. But as one of the larger U.S. semi manufacturers, are there any types of benefits that that TI can see through some potential changes in policy?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, so our position when it comes to policy is it’s threefold: 1, low taxes; 2, free trade; and then, skilled talent. And when it comes to taxes, for example, 3 or 4 years ago, when tax reform was passed, that finally put the United States in a more level playing field compared to what other countries around the world do for technology companies, specifically, semiconductor. So, encouragement would be to maintain or improve that level playing field.

And there are various things going through to Congress and the people are talking about in that regard. There’s also a lot of talk about increasing the tax rate, right. So we’ll see what the net effect of all that will be. But at the end of the day, it’d be important for the United States to have that level playing field for semiconductor companies.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And then, any updates on the 300 millimeter view in terms of just timeline of the next fab, just kind of where things stand? And then, from a longer-term perspective, what that means in terms of incremental revenue, that you can grow into longer-term?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, so no change. So I’ll just tell you what we talked about at the last Capital Management Meeting, which is we’re building the third 300-millimeter factory. It’s going to be here in Texas, in Richardson. It should be ready to have output potential in the second half of next year. Once it’s built, and then once it’s fully equipped, which will happen over time, that factory will have the potential of $5 billion of annual revenue.

Okay, so that will increment our existing footprint, particularly in 300 millimeter, as we have talked about, that just gives us a tremendous advantage, not just owning our own manufacturing, but having the best cost structure in the industry.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And as you referenced the recent Capital Management update, there are a couple of small tweaks that you made. You increased the dividend payout as a percent of free cash flow, also raised the inventory, kind of band of targets that you look at. Can you just talk about both of those things?

And it does feed into – there was a question over the webcast around buybacks. And just, again, if it’s a subtle kind of shift, a little bit more towards dividends, how are you thinking about the cash return aspect of it?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, yeah, happy to. So on inventory I pretty much addressed that already, but just to reiterate, we’re confident on our inventory strategy – it all starts with a business model and our competitive advantage is that how that works. And that enables us to then have carry higher levels of inventory and feel really good about the trade-off there between tying up some cash on the balance sheet for inventory. But the potential benefits that come with that, to have really good availability, short lead-times for our customers.

On the dividend, and let me first step back, our commitment has been and continues to be to return all free cash flow to the owners of the company. If you look at our history for 15-plus-years, that’s what we have done. And we have done that through dividends and buybacks.

If you look back 10, 15 years ago, dividend was a relatively smaller portion of that versus buybacks. Over the last 15 years that has even out more with buybacks about 50/50 and it varies, obviously, buybacks are more discretionary.

But at the last Capital Management update, we tweaked the dividend metric. It was 40% to 60% of free cash flow. We took that to 40% to 80%. That’s just to convey that we would be confident in the sustainability, affordability and growth of that dividend anywhere in that range, whether it’s 40%, or 80%, anywhere in that range would be comfortable with that.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And also, as part of the Capital Management update, you talked about kind of R&D. Certainly auto and industrial been focused markets, but you’re also investing in other markets like personal electronics. And so, yeah, how does the company go about prioritizing where to spend what markets makes the most sense?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I’ll start on that, and Rafael, if you want to add it. I’d say that when we look across the markets, we find good opportunities in all of the markets. And so those – a good opportunity is a product that we’ve got a level of differentiation of product that can sell to multiple customers across multiple and equipment, ideally, across multiple sectors and markets. And when you find opportunities like that, they tend to live a long time. So those are the types of opportunities that that we’re looking towards. And you just find more of those types of opportunities in the industrial and automotive market. So that will continue to be a priority for us. But we’ll continue to follow in find good opportunities in our markets.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. Let me just to follow that, can you talk about scale, because I think sometimes that’s something that comes up in discussions around just how much you spend on an absolute basis versus a percent of sales? And how important is that scale that you have in terms of leveraging the investments that you’re making? And like you said, having these products going to multiple different markets?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I think, I’ll bring it to one of our competitive advantages, which is the breadth of our portfolio. So if you look at the breadth of our portfolio, it isn’t so much scale, but it’s – we’ve got products in a lot of the sub-segments of analog as well in embedded that just gives us the opportunity to participate in more projects at customers, more sockets per project, and just sell more content in each of those projects. So to the ability for each of our investments, it just allows us to find more homes for each of those investments. So that’s what that scale if you will, scale by itself isn’t the advantage. It’s necessary, but not sufficient, probably, a good way to describe it.

Craig Hettenbach

Yeah. Thanks. And maybe we can shift gears towards the distribution strategy. And you’ve been taking the business more direct in recent years. And I think that’s mostly run its course. But just, if you can just reiterate kind of what are some of the key highlights of this in advantages for protects and versus perhaps some of the competitors, who is still relying more heavily on distribution?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I think if you look at the shift that we had this year just described it as substantial. And, we’ve been working towards that for years. And, it just in general, just been thrilled with the increase direct relationship with our customers, and the early results that we’re seeing there. So we started the year with about one-third of our revenue coming direct to TI, we left the year with two-thirds of the revenue coming direct. And that number may continue to increase a little bit, but probably not substantially higher.

And, again, we’re already seeing that the benefits of it, and we’ll get benefits of higher growth just really through more access to the customers projects, the sockets per project, and really just insight into what our customers are doing. And we really believe that that will be an advantage that just will be difficult for many of our competitors to replicate. So…

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And if you think about just as the strategies unfolded, are there any differences by geography in terms of maybe with direct you take all that and it makes sense versus if distribution still has a role, and it’s still [a third of your] [ph] business, I know, some of that is just fulfillment. But just how do you think about geography and does that influence in parts where you still are using distribution? Does that play an important role?

Dave Pahl

No, I wouldn’t say it’s based on geography. I think that the operating side of the houses for our customers have many needs, but a couple of those needs is availability and pricing or cost of our products, and my having a direct relationship certainly will have the best availability, because we own and control the inventory of our products and going direct with us, we have the best pricing available. And, there may be a need for customers to have services from a distributor, and that’s – there’s no problem with that. And customers find great value in it. So regardless of what region that they’re in, should they find that value, though, negotiate and discuss with the distributor, what that value is and what services they’ll provide. So we’ll see that continue really into the future, because of the services that they provide.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. Can you just talk about industry consolidation across semis, and specifically in analog and microcontrollers? And just curious, as we’ve seen this consolidation, are there anything that you’re seeing kind of change at the margin in terms of competitive dynamics?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, what I would tell you, if you step back over the last 20 years, we’ve had a few periods in our history, where we – acquisitions have made sense for us where we have found opportunities to strengthen our competitive advantages. As we mentioned earlier, scale is a component of that, but it’s not sufficient, not the only thing, but it did help us broaden the portfolio, get some scale on the manufacturing front. And the last one was in 2011, with the National acquisition. And since then, our focus has been and will continue to be organic growth is to then continue to strengthen and then leverage those competitive advantages. And just in our sense that much better efficient effective strategy, just – and again, given where we are today, not to mention the valuations in the industry have been such data, even if we wanted to it’d be difficult to justify some of those acquisitions.

Craig Hettenbach

Understood. And then for the analog industry, what’s your guy’s sense in terms of just longer term growth? And why that’s relative to GDP or kind of a mix of your business? But, yeah, how do you think about that on a longer term basis that the growth potential in the business?

Rafael Lizardi

Yeah, as we have talked about it in previous years, I don’t think our view has changed much on that is a sub point or 2, as an industry hired, and then GDP because semiconductor content continues to grow. And we are – on top of that, we’re gaining share – we have gained share pretty consistently. And we’re in the best markets, industrial, automotive, where the content growth is growing even faster than in other places. So we ended up we can think of our target as being a few points ahead of GDP.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And maybe switching gears to the embedded market, there’s been some more change for TI there in recent years, and companies talked about where it wants to prioritize investments and shifted some investments, but maybe just talk about really the decision process behind that. And in terms of how you’re trying to optimize that business and where you play.

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I would say that, if you look at that business overall, our first objective with that business was to get the business stabilized. And I would say that we’re pleased with the progress that that we’ve seen there. And we’re investing in that business. And we really what we need to do at this point is to prove that we can grow that business sustainably over the long-term that will take some time to prove out. And, we want to have products that will reach a broad set of customers that play to our competitive advantages. And we’re focused and working very hard to do that. And again, we’re making those investments, because we believe that that business will contribute to free cash flow growth over the long term.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And, Dave, in the business that remains in terms of that you’re optimizing around. Is it similar in terms of growth prospects relative to GDP? Are there any puts and takes of how you think about embedded versus analog longer-term?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, we think both the analog and embedded businesses are big enough pieces of the semiconductor market that they’ll both grow about the same rate from a market standpoint. And if we’re executing well, we will continue to gain share and both of those markets, so they both have the same growth potential.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. Okay. I wanted to dig into just some of the end markets and growth in the company, certainly seen a pretty substantial change of mix over the years towards auto and industrial. And I know both of these markets are really broad based in terms of the applications that you play. But, one area that’s gotten increased attention in the last year is the inflection in EVs, and we’d love to talk about just kind of what that means for TI kind of where you think you’re positioned, and of the certain kind of technologies there that are best suited for you to capitalize on.

Dave Pahl

Yeah, our strategy in automotive has been very intentionally to have a broad based footprint. So we could measure that and a couple of different directions, one is by looking at the sectors, so electric vehicles would sit in a sector we call power train systems. So that would also pick up hybrids, but we’ve got 4 other sectors, we’re investing, which include infotainment, and cluster displays, ADAS systems, safety systems, and then body electronics and lighting. So we often joke about getting design wins and taillights, there’s lots of semiconductor content today and turn signals and taillights, and nobody writes articles about it, it’s not very exciting. But we’d like that kind of content.

And if you look at our product portfolio, we’ve got 65 different product lines that the company 45 of those product lines, ship products into the automotive industry. And then if you look at a customer standpoint, we’ve got probably close to 1,000 different automotive OEMs. And of course, the revenue will be weighted towards the Tier 1s. But if you take any Tier 1, we’ll have 1,000 – a couple of 1,000 different products that will ship to any Tier 1, so again, trying to build on that breadth of products and the competitive advantage, which is diversity and long lived position. So I think automotive is just a great example of that competitive advantage.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. In similar to how we talked about just overall more broadly kind of growth pointed to about GDP, is there a way that you kind of think about automotive relative to production in terms of what some of the growth prospects there?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I think that both automotive and industrial are both the markets where you’ve got content that’s being expanding, right. And if you just look backwards, as a frame of reference over the last 10, or even 15 years, you’ve had autos are growing somewhere between 1% and 3%, where the semiconductor market or TAM in that market has probably grown somewhere in the upper-single-digits. And people pick different numbers inside of that. That’s an easier number to get to and to identify, because any semiconductor company knows when you’re shipping into automotive, because there are certain standards and things that you need to do with products.

And we can count the number of cars that are being shipped per year. Industrial has the same type of content expansion that’s going on. But in that market, we’ve got 13 different sectors and hundreds, if not, thousands of end-equipments that we’re shipping to. So you can’t quite dimensionalize it so easily. But really the same type of opportunity, but just a lot more diversified and hence why we really like the opportunity there.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And then, maybe just following up on that industrial and appreciate kind of the 5 buckets in autos that you kind of look to drive growth and now there’s even more of that within the industrial segment, but any of those that you would highlight within industrial from an application perspective that will produce strong growth?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, it’s the beauty of industrial and I often get teased that I bore people when I talk about all 13 of the different sectors that we’re investing in. And as we define industrial, every semiconductor company may define it slightly different, unlike automotive where it’s pretty clean cut.

But our definition will include things that the financial community would obviously identify as industrial, like factory automation or building automation, grid infrastructure, industrial transport, but will also include medical, aerospace, appliances, those types of things, because they have the same market dynamics and behavior as those others.

So – and you can drill down into any one of those sectors and take medical as an example, or literally hundreds, maybe even thousands of different end equipments inside of medical. You could think of a medical imaging system that may sell for millions of dollars down to a blood glucose meter, as an example, that may sell for less than $100 and everything in between.

So just great opportunity and customers in any of those sectors are trying to make their products more efficient, lighter, more precise, more capable, more connected. In any of those vectors, you need semiconductors to be able to do that.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. And then, Dave, how long on the personal electronics – I mean autos and industrial certainly have, I think people have identified with those growth drivers on a multiyear basis. Personal electronics’ last 12 months has been very strong and there is some influence of the pandemic on what’s happened. But how do you think about that kind of last 12 months versus as you look on a longer-term basis, some of the things, some of the key drivers in personal electronics?

Dave Pahl

Yeah, I think, certainly, when you look at personal electronics, you can even see some of those content drivers happening, maybe not to the same degree. But I know, personally, in the last year, we upgraded our TV and some speakers inside of the house, those TVs had Wi-Fi and connectivity inside of them. The speakers were connected and smart speakers that we had in the house. And 10 years ago, those would have been just a paper diaphragm with a magnet attached to them.

So even inside of personal electronics, there’s more content being shipped per system. That will benefit a portfolio that we have. And again, the strength that we saw as we exited the year was very, very broad-based across the portfolio, reflective of some of those trends.

Craig Hettenbach

Got it. All right. I think we’re coming up on the 30-minute time. So I really appreciate spend the time with you both, Rafael and Dave. And thanks everyone else for joining as well.

Rafael Lizardi

Thank you, Craig.

Dave Pahl

Thank you. Have a good day.

Craig Hettenbach

All right. Take care.