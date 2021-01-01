It’s been nearly 5 months since I last visited Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and the shares haven’t done much of anything, rising by just 1.75%, compared to the 11.5% of the S&P 500 (SPY). I view this as being a good opportunity to pick up this quality name in an otherwise frothy market. I evaluate what makes Broadmark a good buy at present, so let’s get started.

What Makes Broadmark A Buy

Broadmark Realty is an internally-managed commercial mortgage REIT that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by residential and commercial properties. Since its formation, Broadmark has originated $2.8B worth of loans, with a rather impressively low 0.1% loss on this principal amount.

Currently, Broadmark has 204 active loans in 12 states and the D.C. area representing $1.2B in total commitments. As seen below, Broadmark’s loan portfolio is primarily related to residential housing, with the remaining 31% of the portfolio associated with a mix of land, hotels, senior housing, and commercial/retail. The portfolio is also diversified by geography, with primary exposure to Texas, Colorado, Utah, and the Pacific Northwest.

I’m encouraged by the fact that the portfolio weighted average LTV (loan-to-value) ratio is at a rather safe 59.4%. This implies that borrowers have on average a 40.6% equity stake in their properties, and this significant skin-in-the-game lowers the risk of a borrower default. Plus, Broadmark maintains strong liquidity, with $223M and no debt on the balance sheet.

Broadmark continued to grow last year amidst the pandemic, with over $400M worth of originations during 2020. The overall portfolio also continued to grow in Q4’20, net of payoffs, with 2.1% growth sequentially, to $1.25B. Distributable earnings also improved by $0.02 sequentially, to $0.20, and management felt confident enough in the business to hike the monthly dividend by a penny, to $0.07 per share, equating to an 8.0% yield at the current price.

Looking forward, I see plenty of opportunity for Broadmark to continue to grow. This is supported by robust housing demand coupled with inadequate supply, with just 1.58M total housing starts in January 2021, below the 1.6M needed to meet current demand. Plus, management sees an opportunity for Broadmark, as COVID-19 has disrupted leveraged banks and non-bank competitors, thereby creating an opportunity for unleveraged Broadmark to step in and fill the funding gap.

As seen below, housing starts were well below demand in the decade following the financial crisis, and this, combined with low interest rates, is the primary reason for why housing prices have dramatically increased in recent years. Plus, Broadmark operates mostly in states with relatively high demand for housing.

Turning to valuation, I find Broadmark to be attractively valued at the current price of $10.48, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.18x. This compares favorably to the 1.4x-level that Broadmark traded at prior to the pandemic.

Bargain hunters may seek a price-to-book ratio of less than 1.0x. However, I believe the premium is deserved, given the internal management (less conflict of interest) and the unleveraged balance sheet. Plus, Broadmark’s scale and industry visibility enables it to put together deals that mom-and-pop style businesses are locked out of.

Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $11.75, therefore implying a 12% potential upside from the current share price.

Risks to Consider

It’s worth noting that Broadmark currently has a total of 25 loans that are in contractual default. However, I’m encouraged by the 10% decline in this number since September 2020, after management worked with borrowers to resolve four loans, and is currently working to bring three defaulted loans to current status.

Another risk worth considering is the fact that the loans originated in Q4’20 came with an average LTV of 65%, which is higher than the 59.4% company average. However, this has more to do with the investment mix at present, than a change in strategy, as noted during the Q&A session of the recent conference call:

“When we go vertical, building a home, building an apartment, we usually get closer to that 65% maximum of ours. When we are doing land loans, we drop that down quite a bit, and the portion of our portfolio that has been land we've been working to bring down. And my guess is that if you did the math, that's where a lot of that would come out.”

Investor Takeaway

Broadmark Realty continues to expand its investment portfolio in the current environment, and is backed by ample liquidity with zero debt on the balance sheet. It should continue to see favorable supply and demand characteristics in the housing market.

While the current dividend is slightly uncovered by distributable earnings, I expect coverage to improve in the coming quarters, as analysts are expecting another penny increase in earnings next quarter, to $0.21 per share. Meanwhile, investors get to collect a generous 8.0% dividend yield to wait. BRMK is a Buy for income and growth.