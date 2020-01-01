Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is one of the largest outdoor companies in the world known for its multiple outdoor products for hiking, fishing, hunting, skiing, trail running, and golf. The first quarter of 2020 was the period in which COVID-19 was marked as a global pandemic, this has led to a worldwide lockdown as the people are now forced to be quarantined to prevent the widespread of the virus and led to the halt of outdoor activities which has affected the company's total revenue with a 17.78% decrease from the previous year. The company reached an all-time high in the stock price of 112.21 during Q1 of 2021 which was brought by the reopening of brick and mortar stores, increased sales in online platforms, and the resurgence of outdoor activities as quarantine protocols become more and more open as the virus is being contained in key areas of the world and outdoor activities are slowly being brought back.

Key Financial Highlights

Operating Revenue

The recorded historical total revenue of Columbia Sportswear had a 13.63% increase in 2018 with $2.802B, an 8.57% increase in 2019 with $3.042, and a 17.78% decrease in 2020 with $2.502B. The company's decrease in revenue can be attributed to their sales performance of the year. Different kinds of businesses experienced different effects from the pandemic, it is evident that Columbia Sportswear was affected severely and a rebound in revenue can be a slow one. For the year 2020, the company's recovery in revenue was recorded during Q3 and Q4. In Q3, revenue was raised to 701 from 316, and in Q4, it increased to 915. This was due to changes in seasons, particularly before the start of the winter. The company is known for its heat technology in its apparel, and consumers were inclined to purchase clothing that will protect them from the weather. The company is now projecting a rebound in revenues for Q1 of 2021 following the trend. As of February 4, Columbia Sportswear posted its quarterly earnings with a reported $1.44 EPS, this has topped the census estimate of $1.21 by a margin of $0.23. The company had a trailing twelve-month ROE of 7.30% and a margin of 4.97%. Over the last year, the company has generated a $4.72 EPS and is now standing at a 56.0 price-to-earnings ratio, a significant leap from last year's numbers.

Source: MacroTrends Financial Statement

The decrease in traffic has led Columbia Sportswear to decrease in the production of its goods which was evident in their recorded inventory at the end of 2020. The efforts of the company to rally through the year have pushed them to increase the debt incurred for the year. They pushed for an increase in production in Q3 in anticipation of the increase in demand for Q4. The steady trend of the company's total current assets shows that their short-term economic resources can be easily converted to cash the following year. This is also evident with their increasing cash-on-hand year after year. With the pandemic stopping all outdoor activities, Columbia Sportswear did not show any physical sign of damage in its Balance Sheet. Although we can notice a slight decrease in receivables from the previous year, the amount of cash they have on hand has increased. The massive increase in liabilities for the year 2019 was brought by an effort to push its sales and market performance and is still felt until the year 2020, although with a slight decline. Shareholder Equity is on a positive trend over the years. This shows that the company has enough assets to move around to cover its liabilities. The company's SE is preventing them to have insolvency despite the pandemic severely damaging the potential growth of their industry for the year 2020. The Shareholder Equity as a tool in determining the return being generated versus the total amount invested by equity investors gave Columbia Sportswear a positive insight into its financial position.

Source: Macrotrends

Columbia Sportswear's cash flow can be a great indicator of its ability to facilitate future growth, pay its accumulated debt, and payout dividends for its shareholders. The company's cash flow from its operating activities had a decrease from $285M in 2019 to $276M in 2020. The cash flow from its investing activities plummeted to $-27M from $140M in the previous year. Overall, the net cash flow suffered a great loss ending with $104M for 2020 which is a landslide loss from its 2019 recorded net cash flow of $140M. The company saw its bottom line drop to $95M for the year 2020 compared to last year's $114M. Overall, the financial standing of the company is at a weak point that can make investors both current and potential, vigilant in terms of furthering their investing activities on the company. Columbia Sportswear's management is now in a tough position to shift their financial placement into a situation where growth will be evident and consumption of their goods gain a rebound from 2020's poor performance.

Source: Macrotrends

Stock Price

The company recently recorded its all-time high in stock price closing in at 107.89 on February 5, 2021. However, the stock price is yet to return to its stability in the previous year. The stock price drop experienced in the market last March 2020 is evident at 56.230. Reviewing the company's historical figures in its shows the impact of its financial standing relative to its stock price. What the graph has shown is that there is already a downward trend during the beginning of 2020, with them reaching rock bottom on March 23, 2020 before shifting to an upward pattern.

Source: Macrotrends

We can easily evaluate if the company is undervalued or overvalued by looking at its P/E ratio for the year 2020. As of February 2021, Columbia Sportswear's P/E Ratio is recorded at an all-time high of 65.39. This is relatively high compared to its previous years, it means the sales force is currently trading 65.39 times its earnings. This also means that investors are willing to shell out 65.39 times more than what SalesForce is earning per share.

Source: Macrotrends

However, taking a look at the Price-to-Sales or P/S Ratio of Columbia Sportswear shows the value investors are receiving for Columbia Sportswear's stock by the indicated amount they are paying for the stock per dollar of the company's sales. The current P/S ratio of the company is recorded at 2.75 last February 26, 2021.

Source: Macrotrends

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear announced a quarterly dividend release on February 4, 2021. Shareholders of record on March 9 will receive a dividend payout of $0.26 per share. Columbia Sportswear usually pays out an annual dividend of $1.04 per share, this has a dividend yield of 1.01%. The company has increased its dividend for the last year and continued to increase by -29.11% on average each year. It is expected to lay out its next quarterly dividend payment to its registered shareholder on Monday, March 22. Columbia Sportswear pays out 22.03% of its earnings out as a dividend to its shareholders. The 1.1% yield is not yet something to be thrilled with but investors are hopeful that Columbia Sportswear will have some sort of staying power in terms of paying back dividends. Over the past year, the company managed to give back around 1.9% of its market capitalization to shareholders through a stock buyback. Over the last year, Columbia Sportswear was able to pay out around 7% of its free cash flow as dividends, although this can be viewed as something conservative, it is worth noting that the dividend is still sustainable. Columbia Sportswear's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow and this suggests a positive sign for sustainability, as well as a lower payout ratio which also signals a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut. All these attributes can be marked as a positive signal for its investors. The company's relatively strong net cash balance is a positive sign as Columbia Sportswear investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective. When we look into the company's dividend stock, it is worth noting that Columbia Sportswear has low and conservative payout ratios. Its EPS is down, the dividend has been cut in the past which can be upsetting for investors.

Conclusion

The company went over for management changes in 2020, wherein Mr. Jim Swanson and Peter Rauch were newly appointed as Senior-Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Transformation Officer, respectively. The total management experience of both leaders is expected to help put the company back on track of steadfast growth for the coming year and pursue the company's strategic business initiatives. The company's CEO and President, Tim Boyle is positive that there is still a great opportunity for their outdoor business. The company is targeting an 18-20% growth in sales for 2021 based on the orders made for the upcoming seasons, spring and fall. The recovery of brick-and-mortar stores this year is also a significant aspect of the company's recovery. Multiple closures of stores have negatively affected the company's overall output.

Different growth strategies are being put into place by the company's management. The company retains its commitment to creating products for active consumers. With the world now believed to have adjusted to the effects of COVID-19, there is a positive disposition that outdoor activities are going to resume. With this, the company is set to release two new technologies incorporated in their apparel. Omi-Freeze Zero Ice will be released this spring and is catered to activities during the summer. This is the company's latest innovation in their cooling technology and is their most advanced. This is suitable for consumers during the summer where they will combat the warm and hot weather during their outdoor activities. The company will also release its largest innovation as of the date this fall which is Omni-Heat Infinity. This is marketed towards the upcoming winter for the consumers to be able to protect themselves from the cold weather and keep their bodies warm. The company is aiming to increase its marketing spending up to 6% given its confidence in its current product pipeline.

In conclusion, the company's management is confident of the company's potential growth as their business is built on outdoor activities, something that is highly recommended by health professionals to combat the negative effects of the pandemic physically and mentally. The company is looking at an increase on the demand side of its customers for a better outdoor apparel performance experience.