Yaron Werber

Okay. Good morning, everybody, and thank you once again for joining us for the 31st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. I'm Yaron Werber, Biotech Analyst at Cowen, and it's a great pleasure to moderate the fireside chat with Regeneron.

With us today, we have Bob Landry, EVP Finance and CFO; and Neil Stahl, who is the EVP of R&D. And we have Justin Holko, as well if needed. Gentlemen, thanks so much for joining us. We appreciate it. So we have a lot to cover. Absolutely, a lot going on in Regeneron. So, Bob maybe do you want to kick it off with forward-looking statements and give us your kind of opening remarks?

Bob Landry

Sure. Thanks. And again, thank you for inviting Regeneron to the conference, Yaron, always, really good to be here.

remarks made in the webcast include forward-looking statements about Regeneron. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from these projected in that statement. A more complete description of these and other material risks can be found in Regeneron's SEC filings.

So let me jump in Yaron, with regards to kind of just opening talking points, because there's been a lot going on particularly with regards to product approvals and I'm proud like when each one comes it's kind of a check the box execution, execution, execution. And in fact, I think all of them have come earlier than the regular PDUFA date.

But let me remind everybody, we ended 2020 with very positive momentum on our commercial portfolio. We grew our top line for the full year in excess of our right at 30%. Our core products EYLEA, Dupixent and Libtayo delivered strong performances throughout 2020. And again, EYLEA had another strong year. Despite the pandemic, we grew 6.5% for the full year and actually 10% in the fourth quarter alone. Ex-US grew 2.2% for the full year. And again, as people know that is – we've out licensed that to Bayer who continues to do a very good job.

Despite that more than 80% of our top line growth came from revenue sources other than EYLEA. So again, we harked on our fourth quarter call with regards to diversification, diversification. And I think investors have been waiting to see it. And certainly, it is upon us and they saw that in a very bright picture on the Q4 call.

As I mentioned in 2021 off to a very busy start. We've had three recent FDA approvals. We got HoFH with Evkeeza, which will allow us to get into the rare disease field and we're very excited about that. And then obviously with Libtayo as you know we already have the CSCC approval then we got basal cell. And then just a couple of days ago, we got non-small cell lung, which is again – the tie was our foundation, and we're kind of playing the playbook the way it should be done. And we're very excited to be launching those two new opportunities.

From a capital allocation point of view in our February earnings, we announced that we have $1.5 billion of share repurchases that got approved. And again, that kind of aligns with our capital allocation priorities. And with regards to our 2020 results, coupled with near-term launch opportunities, we think we're really positioned well particularly in 2021 with regards to growth opportunities and longer-term going forward. So we like where we are. It's been a very, very busy past couple of months.

So let's go right into Q&A please.

Q - Yaron Werber

Great. Thanks Bob. So let's start with – we'll start with EYLEA, the high dose testing the eight mgs versus the two mgs the Phase 2 in AMD is ongoing. We're expecting data late this year early next year. Maybe give us a little bit of a sense what are you expecting from that study that's a Phase 2 in AMD? And then separately you actually have a Phase 3. You have a couple of Phase 3s going on globally with Bayer. What are you expecting from the data? And is it ultimately going to get you closer to maybe even Q16, or can you – is it really kind of Q12 in most patients where you can get to?

Bob Landry

Right. Well, obviously the goals of the Phase 2 study are twofold. One is to evaluate whether and what fraction of patients can actually go longer either to Q12 or to Q16. And we know so much about the PK in the eye EYLEA and the behavior of EYLEA in the eye. To me, there's no question that we're going to increase the fraction of patients. It's just a question of how much and how long. The other major readout of course is just the safety because EYLEA itself has such pristine safety record after millions of injections that it's a high bar. And so, we want to make sure that the eight mg dose of the same molecule doesn't have a safety signal that's going to make it unusable even at a longer interval. So, we should get both of those from the Phase II and lead us into the Phase III.

Yaron Werber

And Neil in -- for DME, you did decide to go right into a Phase III right head to head again against...

Neil Stahl

Yes.

Yaron Werber

Why is that? DME...

Neil Stahl

Well, I think that we thought the AMD would give us a good readout on the safety signal and things. And so, we decided just to jump right in on the DME.

Yaron Werber

Got it. Okay. And then, thoughts in general your partner Bayer again, ran a study a Phase IV study in Japan that did show that a higher fraction of patients can even go to Q12 weeks and even Q16. When you compare that against faricimab in AMD, it looks fairly competitive and DME, it also gets you some of the way there. Some of the KOLs are saying, well you have to look at the population technically. It had a slightly different CNV in that population. It was slightly an easier population. Any thoughts about that comment in that Japanese study?

Neil Stahl

Well, we already have Q12 in the label. And certainly, with treat-and-extend there are patients that can go longer than that. The faricimab study wasn't really designed to really fairly evaluate, how long we could go. We were pegged at Q8. And some of the endpoints were also selected to make them look good. So, right now, there's no evidence that it has superiority in any way in terms of vision gains. We explored Ang2 in the past with a really good Ang2 blocker and we didn't see any increase in vision. We did see maybe a little bit of a signal of better drying which they might see as well. So really I think if they do have a longer interval it's probably just from the six mg dose compared to the two mgs of EYLEA that they used in that study. So I think we will find out.

Yaron Werber



Neil Stahl

I lost your sound.

Yaron Werber

I'm on mute. There you go. So I'm switching over to...

Neil Stahl

Not just me.

Yaron Werber

I'm lip synching poorly. So switching over to Dupi.

Neil Stahl

Well, they wanted a dysphagia symptom questionnaire score to prove that it was really benefiting patients directly. And we've measured that and I think we have a high level of confidence that it should provide a positive readout from our drug. So, we look forward to getting that data.

Yaron Werber

And the study had a Phase II component in the Phase III, right? So as you...

Neil Stahl

Yes. It had a Part A that was successful yes.

Yaron Werber

Right. Can you just remind us, what did the Part A investigate and what's remained to be -- what's being investigated in Part B?

Neil Stahl

Yes. I can't actually remember. Justin, do you have that at your fingertips?

Justin Holko

Yes. We looked at more of these qualitative measures in Part A and really it was intended to be a proof-of-concepts. Part B of the study, as Neil spoke to is currently enrolling. Actually, it's fully enrolled now. It's a larger group of patients. And then Part C, just to round out the study design is the longer-term follow-up from Part A and Part B. When we originally met with FDA on what ultimately is the registration package for this program, we thought it's going to have to be based upon the study in its entirety.

Given the dramatic results more than 60% of patients benefiting in Part A, we were able to then downsize Part B and also apply for and receive breakthrough designation, which has the potential to allow for some accelerated approval options. We'll have to see. I think, right now, we're still carrying a 2022 submission for the program based upon completion of the broader study in its entirety. But to the extent that we're able to move that along more quickly as a result of breakthrough designation we'll be happy to let you know.

Yaron Werber

Great. Thank you, Justin. Very useful. Okay. So, let's -- Neil let's say with Dupi. There is a big program now underway with two studies in type 2 COPD, that's obviously on the inflammatory component there's going to be data in 2023. What are you -- and we're going to be discussing that in our lung cancer panel, I believe it's tomorrow.

What are you looking for in terms of -- based on the proof-of-concept why did you get comfortable to move into Th2 for COPD? And what percentage of patients are -- have the Th2 phenotype?

Neil Stahl

I think roughly it's about half of the patients have the type 2 phenotype in COPD. We're really excited about COPD. The data that we had so far in type 1 looked pretty interesting. That's the amazing thing about Dupixent is that so far it's just been a stellar performer in -- across the board in every type 2 indication. And it's just really satisfying. I worked on this for 25 years myself. So, it's great to see.

And we also have the IL-33 blocker in partnership with it. And IL-33 there's some evidence that it actually works in the non-type 2 patients as well that are former smokers. And so we'll be exploring that. We had a first study where we hit a pretty stringent cutoff endpoint to allow us to start the Phase III. So, coupling these two together I think it's going to be really interesting for COPD patients in general.

Yaron Werber

And the IL-33 axis, that's going to be monotherapy, right? So, it's completely separate from Dupi.

Neil Stahl

Yes.

Yaron Werber

What does the biology show you there, or what did you see in that -- in the proof-of-concept study?

Neil Stahl

In the proof-of-concept study we saw that there was fewer exacerbations. And it was a very good -- it exceeded a very strict cutoff. And so it gave us the confidence to go forward in that population whereas we have Dupi in the type two population.

Yaron Werber

What's known about the relevance of IL-33 in previous or -- for CMAx COPD?

Neil Stahl

Yes. Well, there's a large amount of biology about all these different molecules IL-33, TSLP, and of course, IL-4 and IL-13 which is the two pathways that Dupi blocks remain the broadest players across the board in type two diseases. But you do see that some of these other guys are good in one-off indications here or there. A lot of people with type two diseases have multiple type two diseases. And so there you also have the benefit with Dupixent of getting relief maybe from multiple things as well.

Yaron Werber

Okay, great. Let's move to Libtayo there's a lot to talk about. You've now gotten approval in first-line lung. The data looked really terrific. I mean the data was essentially Keytruda-like right? And the only challenge is Keytruda has 90% share or so in that setting. How do you compete?

Bob Landry

Yes. Yaron, we're -- I mean obviously very pleased. We're very excited when we saw the data. And I love the fact that you kind of acknowledge that it's kind of Keytruda-like because that's exactly what we see.

Now, we're going to be co-marketing this with our Sanofi friends and Sanofi will handle ex-US and we're ready to go. The pump is primed and we are -- certainly from a SG&A perspective and marketing perspective, we're going to put a lot of cost behind ensuring that we do a very, very good job.

One of the things we've done is we've done a very good job on recruiting. So, if you'd look at kind of the new Regenerons coming in, you'll see a lot of pharma tag lines on people that have done and been very successful with previous products. We've been very, very fortunate to have a really top group of kind of new sales reps coming in that are bringing in a lot of relationships with them. So, that certainly helps.

Raising market awareness that there is now another PD-1, I mean certainly docs have experience with CSCC. There is some overlay with regards to that. So, it was good to have CSCC out there foundationally. We'll speak to populations like brain mets and locally advanced diseases that are not suitable for chemo and radiation that will -- populations that really Keytruda may not be able to speak to. So that's a nice foot-in-the-door.

And we've done a lot of profiling as you can expect. And if you're a believer of these kinds of profile studies what we're finding is that two-thirds of oncologists they're open. They're going to be open to looking at other treatments. And again, that's no mark on how great Keytruda has done.

But we're -- we like where we're at. And again, as I said on my initial comments, I mean this is a good foundation. This is kind of step one on everything that's planning to come behind this with regards to the combos and buy specs and things like that. So it's a good first start.

And we do expect to have interim reads coming out in 2021 with regards to chemo combo. So we like the antibody. We hope that the antibody will behave in the same sense on the chemo combo studies which we look forward to reading out. So we're hopeful. We're hopeful. And we're entering with a lot of confidence.

Yaron Werber

Is there any play here as you said two-thirds of oncology so interested in trying another PD-1, at the same time, sometimes the decision is really not on their own, if there's another option that's on formulary, is there an element to try to use price here at all?

I mean maybe especially given some of the Chinese the multinational products are going to come are going to probably start getting filed pretty soon in the US and the price in China is literally 5% of the price in the US? So they can definitely offer discounts?

Bob Landry

Right. So I mean, obviously, you'd expect we did a lot of work with Sanofi on this and not to disclose right now in terms of our pricing strategy on it. But we do think we're a little unique in that front, but nothing super disruptive.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Great. Let's -- and again to your point Libtayo really is a foundational drug anyway and you're starting with a low base so everything is pretty much upside. But everything is going to get built upon it.

So let's kind of move to, the deeper oncology pipeline and Neil maybe for you, the first question I want to ask is more, when you look at your bispecifics, Odronextamab has had phenomenal efficacy when you compare it to let's say the Roche compound, the Genmab compound, the therapeutic window was obviously a little bit more challenging. And you've been looking to expand it and enhance the dosing and the approach. The data at ASH shows that you're trying to titrate it. And you obviously are still not quite where you need to be. What are the next steps?

Neil Stahl

Well, we anticipated from the very beginning of this program that, we would have to start out at a lower dose and titrate up. Part of it may just be to remove some of the tumor burden in some case, so that there's a little less target around to cause cytokine release.

And so right now, we're continuing to explore the up titration path. And we're also looking to maybe add in IL-6 receptor blockers as well as steroids in additional points in the dose escalation to mitigate any of the CRS that we see, but we think we'll get there.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So do you need to do -- it sounds like you need to do a more dose exploration before you can officially move into the pivotal component?

Neil Stahl

Well, we're working with the FDA and right now to do that, so that we can get into the pivotal as quickly as possible.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Got it. Okay. And then, when you think more on moving to the BCMA side and you have two different strategies there. But I'm going to start with myeloma with 5458 with a higher CD3 affinity.

The data there did show a nice therapeutic window the 63% ORR. So that was a little bit still early. There's just a ton of competition a lot of them were very early. When you look at their early data some of them have higher response rates. Do you have room to titrate up maybe on this one and use some of your therapeutic window?

Neil Stahl

Potentially yes, we can go up a little higher. We can also add in a bispecific, that's a CD28 CoStim to help increase the activity as well. And then, of course as you mentioned, we have a second BCMA molecule that has a different CD3 that has a somewhat lower affinity.

And so, it may be that we can try to optimize, what is the best treatment paradigm. And this may have a lower CRS, they may have a longer PK. And you can even imagine I think that you could start with a high-affinity one in patients and then switch to the lower affinity one as sort of a maintenance that would have a longer interval in between doses. So I think it gives us a lot of tools to explore and obviously it's a really important area.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. So 5458, obviously, has continued to move toward a pivotal. You're comfortable with where you are as a starting block?

Neil Stahl

Yeah. I mean, we have a 63% response rate, 95% very good partial response or better. So the medium duration of response is six months with a large range. And so the data that we're getting so far all looks pretty promising I think.

Yaron Werber

Yeah. Okay. And when you're thinking about a costim with the CD28. That would be CD28 what's bispecific. So CD28 on one side and what's on the other side?

Neil Stahl

Well, there's a variety of different B-cell cell surface proteins that we can choose from. The beauty of our bispecific platform is that not only does it look like a regular antibody and it has really predictable characteristics, but each arm like an effector arm or a targeting arm can be mixed with any other arm right? And so they're totally interchangeable. So it gives us a large library of possibilities to turn to. So we have a number of different B-cell targeting arms that we can put in with our CD28 arm, our favorite CD28 arm to add to that.

Yaron Werber

And it sounds like those are going to be targeting novel antigens like maybe a CD38 and other things, or you have…

Neil Stahl

Yeah, they could. I mean, we can still -- we can target BCMA itself as well with a different epitope, so it doesn't compete or we can target different other B-cell cell surface proteins, tumor cell surface proteins. And the beauty of the CD28, of course, is that they have really no activity on their own. And so we've proven that in animals and people. And that means that you can very specifically target it to a given cell and just activate the CD28 on that cell and if there is some other target or that same target that's on non-tumor cells as long as there's no CD3 stimulation it doesn't do anything.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. I'm just going to go back a second to odronextamab. You're also planning on doing a combo with Libtayo. I think PD-1 in general has been disappointing as mono, right, in DLBCL. Why go back and test it with a bispecific now?

Neil Stahl

Well, it's just to say why test it with Libtayo?

Yaron Werber

Libtayo, yeah.

Neil Stahl

I think it's -- I mean now when you activate T cells that you can upregulate PD-1 on the T cells right? So that happens with a CD3 bispecific. And so this would give an opportunity maybe to find safe doses where you could combine them and further activate the T cells that you've activated with the CD3.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. Let's move next and explore the CD28 axis a little bit. Maybe start with a broad-based question. On the one hand, you can you have CD3-based agents like a CD3 MUC16 as we mentioned CD3xBCMA, CD3xCD20 and then you have the CD28 axis right. So you even have a CD28 with MUC16 and CD28 EGFR, CD28 with other B-cell epitopes as well. With the CD28, you're always going to need another agent. So is that other agent going to alternate between being a CD3 bispecific for Libtayo? Is that the way you're thinking about it? What's the partner and then can…

Neil Stahl

Yeah. So far we need a way to activate signal one, which is the T-cell receptor, which is what the CD3 bispecs do. And so either with a CD3 bispec or it could be -- we have PSMAxCD28. And so the idea there would be to -- Libtayo or all PD-1 blockers have been a low activity in prostate cancer. And the question is, is it because there's no T cells around to activate that already are specific for tumor markers, or do they need a signal too to further activate them, which is what the PSMAxCD28 could do. So that's our goal is to evaluate with PSMAxCD28 whether or not they're already there and we can really boost their activity to get some antitumor effect.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And then, so what about as you think about the MUC16 CD28, is that going to get combined with Libtayo, or is that going to combine with the MUC16 CD3?

Neil Stahl

I think we're thinking about both, but the most obvious one to begin with would be the MUC16xCD3 to again get the same effect of further activating the T cells against there, because unfortunately, as breakthrough as these therapies are in a lot of settings, you don't treat everybody successfully. And so, we're -- we have a nice toolbox now to try to increase the number of patients that respond or even the types of tumors that are not responsive now but may become more responsive when we add in a second agent. So it's a great thing to explore.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And so the EGFR CD28, if I had to guess, it's probably going to get combined with Libtayo?

Neil Stahl

Well, that could get combined with CD3 as well, because EGFR is widely distributed amongst a lot of tumor types. And so, this gets back -- it's also obviously on skin and things like that. But this gets back to -- this thing I said before about CD28 by itself as Signal 2 unless there's a Signal 1, it doesn't do anything. And so even though it has a broader distribution of binding when we have it paired with EGFR, it's still going to focus its Signal 2 activity to wherever there is the Signal 1 activity either be it Libtayo or CD3.

Yaron Werber

With the CD3xEGFR, I guess the key question is going to be a therapeutic window, right? There's no question to be hiding, the question can you get enough?

Neil Stahl

Yes. That's right.

Yaron Werber

You minimize...

Neil Stahl

That's right.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And so, in terms of the PSMA CD28, that's currently ongoing with Libtayo and we'll get data, whether it's this year or next year right?

Neil Stahl

Yes.

Yaron Werber

The MUC16 CD3, that's being tested on its own right now. And again it sounds like you're seeing some responses. And then the CD28 MUC16, you wouldn't be expecting responses as a single agent. So that's probably just built for being in safety, right?

Neil Stahl

Right. Exactly, yes.

Yaron Werber

Okay.

Neil Stahl

But the CD3 bispec and the costim should start later this year.

Yaron Werber

The CD3 on the MUC16?

Neil Stahl

Yes.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. Okay. So maybe data -- and then the EGFR28, that's obviously beginning now, so that's dose finding safety?

Neil Stahl

Yes, it's still early.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So really the next set of data -- I mean the first of the data, they're really going to get on the CD28 axis is going to be with PSMA and PD-1?

Neil Stahl

Yes.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. Any thoughts -- the Amgen PSMA CD3 initially at ASCO GU was almost a year ago, looked really good. It had a decent therapeutic window and decent responses. The later data was more disappointing. It's an elderly population of therapeutic window really narrow during the response, so it's kind of got halted a little bit. I don't want to say they have to go back to the joint board. It's still early, but the therapeutic window wasn't quite where we were hoping for it to be. What are you thinking when you're doing a CD28 with a PD-1? I guess my question is, how active would that combo really be efficacy-wise?

Neil Stahl

Yes. Well, that's the big question. So, it all depends on what fraction of patients might have some anti-tumor T cells that are lurking ready to be activated. The nice thing is, since the background rate is actually pretty low of any response, it's easy to detect a combination of response on top of that. So, hopefully that will give us an idea like a lot of these CD3s even from a small number of patients who begin to get an idea that the drug is active and what it can do. So stay tuned.

Yaron Werber

Great. Maybe in -- I think we have one minute left Neil. Maybe we can dive into the REGN-COV2. The big questions have been variants. We actually held a panel in this yesterday as well. And some of the vaccines are showing some Achilles heels against the variants maybe Pfizer is actually looking pretty good based on the data in Israel and with the UK variant. But there's obviously decrement in general in South African and Brazilian variants. What are you seeing with REGN-COV2?

Neil Stahl

Yes. So we had a collaboration with David Ho in a publication that was -- that recently came out. And he evaluated a bunch of different anti-COV2 antibodies for their ability to neutralize the variants. And what he found was that the -- our cocktail was able to neutralize all the variants that he tested including South Africa the U.K. variant. And I don't think in that paper he did the Brazilian variant as I recall.

But that was very reassuring to us. And the other thing is that we're constantly evaluating new antibodies for cocktails. So should there be a variant that does escape ours, we have a lot -- a very deep toolbox of other antibodies that we're looking at right now. So he also showed that some of the other antibodies that are out there by other companies were totally inactive against the South African variant for example. So these variants are scary and yes some of the vaccines don't work so well either.

Yaron Werber

And do you need to do a full clinical study, or there's obviously guidance on the vaccine side. What about the antibody side? Can you just show safety in maybe in vitro activity for approval?

Neil Stahl

Yes, I think that's a big question that remains unanswered with the FDA. We have active discussions with them to see what kind of data they're going to need to swap in an antibody.

Yaron Werber

Okay.

Neil Stahl

I think it will be a lot lower bar than the first bar but we'll see.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And maybe a final question. The issue -- you've been selling to the government and DOD Lilly has been selling. The uptake has been a little bit more touch and go because issues with infusion centers awareness the need to get treated early. How do you address that -- the pull-through to the actual patient?

Bob Landry

Yes Yaron, we have an active program. Obviously it's an EUA. So we can't commercialize it. So we have our medical affairs team out there. And like you said there are some locations that are absolutely brilliant in terms of getting patient throughput and having tents and setting up infusion centers and you've seen that on television and there are others that just have done nothing in this space and don't want to be -- don't necessarily want to be bothered because of everything else going on.

We continue to be try to be very, very active and you'll see more of that coming from us as we try to get more pull-through certainly in the second part of the year in terms of whether or not this turns into a real commercial play for Regeneron or not.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Well terrific. Bob Neil and Justin thanks so much for joining us. We really appreciate it.

Bob Landry

Thank you. Stay safe.

Neil Stahl

It's a pleasure Yaron.

Yaron Werber

Thank you.