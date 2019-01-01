We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and thus far, record profits have not meant much to the market. This is likely because we've seen significant turbulence in the gold (GLD) price, and arguably the cheapest producer in the sector, Centerra Gold (CAGDF), has not been spared. Last week, the company reported its FY2020 results with production growth of 5% year-over-year at industry-leading costs and a 500% boost in free cash flow to $609~ million. While this suggests immense value here, the risk is that nearly 60% of Centerra's FY2022 and FY2023 production comes from a single mine in a less favorable mining jurisdiction. Therefore, while there is clearly a high potential reward for those willing to step out on the risk-curve, I continue to see Centerra as a high-risk, high-reward investment.

(Source: Company Video)

Centerra Gold released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported annual gold production of 824,100~ ounces, translating to a 5% increase vs. FY2019 levels. While Centerra's Kumtor Mine had a weaker year due to lower grades and recovery rates, Centerra's newest Oksut Mine picked up the slack with a massive beat. Initially, Centerra Gold had guided for 90,000 ounces of gold production at Oksut, but the mine trounced this guidance with 106,000 ounces. This has been a welcome boost while Kumtor works on waste stripping from cut-back 20. In fact, even though Kumtor is expected to see another year-over-year decline in production, consolidated production will remain near FY2019 levels thanks to the added contribution from Oksut. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Q4 was by far the weakest quarter of the year due to lower production at Kumtor with just 90,400~ ounces produced with a reliance on lower-grade stockpiles. This was a sharp decline from the 148,500~ ounces produced in Q4 2019, driven by 40% lower grades (2.11 grams per tonne gold vs. 3.79 grams per tonne gold) and much lower recovery rates. This lower production will continue for another two quarters, with Kumtor focused on waste stripping at cut-back 2, but we should see a stronger second half of FY2021 and annual production to more normal levels in FY2022. Based on guidance, FY2021 output is expected to slide 10% year-over-year to 490,000 ounces before rebounding to 565,000 ounces in FY2022 and 575,000 ounces in FY2023.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Mount Milligan, it was a satisfactory year, with copper production up 16%, offsetting a 12% decrease in annual gold production to 161,900~ ounces. The lower gold production resulted from much lower gold grades (0.41 grams per tonne gold vs. 0.53 grams per tonne gold), translating to a 7% decrease in gold recovery rates to 62.9%. Fortunately, higher metals prices picked up some of the mine's slack, and revenue increased by 15% year-over-year to $383.6 million.

(Source: Company News Release)

While Centerra Gold is technically a copper producer and offers exposure to the metal, it's important to note that a significant amount of its copper production is hedged. For comparison, Barrick Gold (GOLD) posted significant margin expansion on its copper operations with an average realized copper price of $3.25/pound in Q4 2020. Centerra's average realized copper price was much lower at $2.79/pound, and a significant amount of FY2021 production is hedged as well. This doesn't mean that Centerra Gold isn't a viable play for those looking to gain exposure to copper as well as gold, but it's important to note that it's not gaining anywhere near the full benefit of the metal's rise.

(Source: Company News Release)

Finally, at the company's Oksut Mine, the shortened year enjoyed tremendous results with 106,100~ ounces produced at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $494/oz. This helped to pull keep Centerra's costs at industry-leading levels despite the lower production from Kumtor in the period ($729/oz in FY2020 vs. $708/oz in FY2019). While Oksut had an incredible finish to the year with 39,400~ ounces produced or an annualized rate of nearly 160,000~ ounces, FY2021 production is expected to decrease year-over-year but hit record levels in FY2022. This is based on a plan to mine higher grades in the Guneytepe pit and an expanded heap-leach facility. Let's take a look at Centerra's financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, all-in sustaining costs remained relatively stable in FY2020, but the company's average realized gold price soared to $1,670, up from $1,309/oz in FY2019 and $1,175/oz in FY2018. This translated to a massive increase in all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins, with AISC margins coming in at $941/oz, up from $601/oz in FY2019. Not surprisingly, this margin expansion translated to a significant boost in revenue and free cash flow, with free cash flow increasing more than 500% year-over-year to $609~ million (FY2019: $97.0~ million). At a current market cap of $2.91 billion, this means that Centerra is trading at just 4.8x~ trailing-twelve-month free cash flow. This is one of the lowest figures in the sector currently, with one of the only comparisons being Harmony Gold (HMY), a high-cost producer in South Africa.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, why is the company seeing such a hefty discount for its shares?

While Centerra is trading for less than 5x trailing-twelve-month free cash flow, it's important to note that FY2021 is expected to be a much higher cost year, with free cash flow set to decline materially year-over-year. This is based on guidance 780,000 ounces of gold production at $875/oz vs. 824,000~ ounces produced in FY2020 at $729/oz. The higher costs can be attributed to a sharp rise in capital expenditures, which are expected to increase by more than 40% to $455 million. The increase in costs is related to more than $200 million in capitalized stripping costs at Kumtor and a higher cost year at Mount Milligan.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that FY2022 and FY2023 should be significantly better years. Still, assuming Centerra hits the high-end of the company's free-cash-flow guidance range, Centerra will move from 4.8x trailing-twelve-month free cash flow to 7.0x trailing-twelve-month free cash flow at the end of this year, assuming no change in the share price. This is still a very reasonable valuation, but the major risk continues to be Kumtor, with no clarity yet if the new administration in the Kyrgyz Republic will pose any issues for the mine. For those unfamiliar, Sadyr Japarov, a Nationalist Politician, won the recent election in a landslide. Some investors will argue that this is priced in, but I would argue that if we were to see a very negative headline related to Kumtor, the stock could head much lower, even if only briefly. Unfortunately, this heavy reliance on Kumtor in future production makes the dirt-cheap valuation less appealing.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Centerra Gold had an incredible year and has entered 2021 trading at one of the lowest valuations in the sector at less than 5x free cash flow. However, FY2021 will be a softer year for the company, ahead of a significant ramp-up in FY2023 to nearly 1 million ounces of gold production. This softer year ahead will lead to a sharp year-over-year decline in free cash flow if gold stays below $1,850/oz, and the fact that Centerra relies on Kumtor for nearly 60% of gold production makes this a riskier bet than most other gold producers. Therefore, while there's no question that there's immense upside here for those willing to step out on the risk curve if we don't see any negative announcements from the Kyrgyz Republic, the stock simply doesn't fit my risk profile. If I am going to invest in miners in Tier-3 jurisdictions, I want to see no more than 30% of revenue from a single asset to soften the blow if an issue ever arises.