The CEO of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) explained at the outset of the most recent earnings call,

"Our results reflect that we are entering into a cyclical phase for our businesses where the demand for all of our products are strong."

It’s no wonder then that shares rose 3.6% on that day and have since climbed about 15% to a recent price of $129. The market apparently anticipated the strong results from Eagle as shares had risen nearly 40% over the previous three months, including almost 10% from the day this assessment was posted in December until the earnings announcement on January 28th.

The focus of our earlier posting was the potential creation of value from Eagle’s recent acquisitions/divestments and planned separation of its two business segments, Light Materials and Heavy Materials. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic suspended the separation process and the timing remains uncertain at this moment.

Despite this uncertainty, Eagle’s management has kept its eye on the ball and delivered strong results in the two most recent quarters. Because of revenue growth, improved profitability, improved cash flow, and reduced leverage, shares retain their constructive outlook, but further advancement would provide an opportunity for shareholders to pare their holdings by taking profits.

Q321 Results

Revenue for Q321 (ended 12/31/20) was up 18.0% y/y and due to seasonality was down 9.6% sequentially. This sequential decline was much less than the 12.6% decline in the prior year quarter. The March 2020 acquisition of Kosmos Cement Company’s assets was the main contributor to the large increase in revenue in excess of organic revenue growth of 7% for the quarter.

The company identified housing related demand and population migration to Eagle’s geographic markets as primary drivers of organic revenue in Q321. More specifically, Eagle’s Heavy Materials segment (which contains the Kosmos business), experienced flat organic cement sales volume and 4% organic cement sales price increases. On the Light Materials side, Eagle reports record Wallboard sales volume and a 1% increase in pricing as the drivers of the 8% increase in segment revenue.

Eagle’s gross margin improved about 80 bps to 28.0% in the quarter from 27.2% in the prior year quarter. The improvement in operating margin was even greater at 200 bps to 25.2% from 23.2% in Q320 (ended 12/30/19). The reduction in operating expenses, both on an absolute dollar basis and as a % of revenue, was the driver of the outsized operating margin improvement. Q321 total operating expense declined to $11.3M or 2.8% of revenue compared to $13.8M or 4.0% in the prior year.

The company did not call out the drivers of gross and operating profit margin on the Q321 conference call, but management did note that diesel fuel costs were lower in the Heavy Materials segment which were only partially offset by higher recycled fiber costs in the Light Materials segment.

Eagle’s revenue growth and improvement in profitability in Q321 were both outgained by the improvement in the company’s cash flow. Operating cash flow (‘OCF’) increased by 35.1% year over year to $183.6M or 45.4% of revenue from $135.9M or 39.6% of revenue in Q320.

To preserve cash in the wake of Covid-19, Eagle has reduced its CAPEX significantly the past two quarters which contributed to free cash flow (‘FCF’) of $4.9M or 44.2% of revenue in Q321. This was improved by 1,160 bps from $24M or 32.6% of revenue in Q320.

This cash flow, and the cash flow from the preceding two quarters, has been used to pay down $560M of the debt incurred to fund the Kosmos Cement acquisition. Long term debt stood at $1.6B on 3/31/20 when the debt/equity ratio (net of cash) was 1.55x. Now, on 12/31/20, the net debt/equity ratio is 0.72x.

Similarly, Eagle’s leverage as measured by net debt/TTM EBITDA has improved from 3.75x on 3/30/20 to 1.85x on 12/31/20.

Forward Multiples

Eagle’s shares have risen about 30% since the previous article in December when the forward 2021 PE was 15.3x. Now the PE has expanded more than 3 turns to 18.9x the consensus $6.84 EPS. Likewise, the forward 2022 PE was 14.3x at the time of the earlier posting and has risen to 17.0x the current consensus EPS of $7.61.

The expansion of the forward multiples is due to the share price gains outstripping the increased EPS expectations. Specifically, 2021 consensus EPS was raised by about 6.5% from the earlier posting and 2022 by about 9.8%.

Such significant expansion of multiples is not favorable for the future returns of any stock but when it is caused by share price gains exceeding rising EPS estimates the concern is less than if the expansion was due to consensus EPS declines exceeding share price declines. Also, with the S&P 500 forward PE at about 22.5x, Eagle’s multiple at less than 20 is reasonable, especially in light of the solid operating performance in the last two quarters.

Another metric which helps evaluate Eagle’s share price is its EBITDA multiple. Eagle’s share Price/TTM EBITDA is at 10.7x which is increased from 9.1x at the time of the last posting. For context, two of Eagle’s Heavy Materials segment competitors each carry meaningfully higher multiples.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) trades at about 15.7x TTM EBITDA while Vulcan Materials (VMC) trades at 17.3x. This is not an apples-to-apples comparison as Eagle has a Light Materials segment which comprises north of 40% of company revenues.

However, Eagle has seen its EBITDA multiple expand to a slightly lesser degree than these competitors and remains roughly 35% relatively undervalued on this metric.

Eagle’s Market Outlook

The favorable response by the market to Eagle’s Q321 results was due to both operating performance and management’s outlook for their businesses. In the Light Materials segment (wallboard and paperboard) company management sees, “robust housing related demand for our materials” as evidenced by strong single family housing starts and the continued imbalance of housing supply and demand despite the recent surge in home construction.

As CFO Craig Kesler put it,

"Pent up demand that has been swelling over more than a decade of under building is now being realized."

Population migration patterns also favor Eagle as American’s are leaving states like New York, New Jersey, and California and moving to where Eagle operates in the Sunbelt and Heartland states. Because Eagle already serves these markets, minimal additional capital investment will be required to absorb higher volumes which will benefit the company’s revenue, margins, and cash flow.

The Heavy Materials segment (cement and concrete/aggregates) is reliant on government infrastructure spending and for many years state governments have comprised “the lion’s share” of the spending. The Covid-19 pandemic has crimped budgets but the company points out,

"We do not want to minimize the pressure that some state budgets are experiencing but our analysis of the sources of state revenue including sales taxes, property taxes, income taxes and corporate taxes suggest to us that many states and cities would not be as severely affected as some might fear."

Eagle expects that the demand for cement will be sustained in the low single digits across much of its geographic reach because,

"What our analysis shows is that income and sales tax which account for more than half of the state and local revenues fell in Q2 but surged above pre-COVID levels in Q3."

This optimistic outlook does not include any possible boost from spending projects funded at the Federal level which a new administration and the politically aligned Congress might authorize. The cycle from Federal funding approval to realized revenue for Eagle is a multiyear long process, the company points out, this is not expected to support even medium term results.

The Takeaway

Eagle has begun the process of separating its Light Materials business from its Heavy Materials business as a way to unlock value for shareholders. The basic rationale is that the separated businesses will earn their own, hopefully higher price multiples.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused Eagle to pause its effort to separate the company's businesses. There is no disclosed timeline for completion of the separation, but management has indicated that it will proceed when it gets "increased visibility that we are past the potentially more disruptive effects of pandemic."

In the meantime, revenue growth, profitability, cash flow, and leverage have all improved in the past two quarters and management's market outlook for their business segments is positive. Strong recent share price gains may precede a pause in the short or medium term, but the long term prospects for Eagle's shares remain favorable.