Net cash 33% of the market cap, 8.4 FCF Yield, 7x ex-cash P/E

Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield and accelerating growth [leaving aside the short-term impact from COVID-19]. With the successful implementation of management’s strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships and introducing upcoming vendors that have paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead.

Overview of the Company [Source: Investor Presentation]

With continuous interest in US tech stocks and the NASDAQ up 90% from its March 2020 lows, we believe Wayside Tech is poised to benefit and see an upmove in its stock price. While the stock is up over 65% from our initial recommendation from May 2020, the stock is still trading at "deep value" levels. With strong growth momentum expected going ahead as the impact of COVID-19 wears off, we believe Wayside Tech is well poised to generate strong return for investors. The recent acquisition of CDF Group too will help accelerate growth.

A dividend yield of 3.3% on a 41% payout ratio, debt-free balance sheet, free cash flow yield of 8.4% and 10.1x or 6.9x ex-cash P/E taking out interest income after tax [on our 2021 estimates]; and significant net cash balance of $6.84 per share, or 33% of market cap in 2020 also make us believe the stock has a long way to go.

4Q20 Record Results

During intraday trading, Wayside Technology up almost 25% on strong 4Q earning results...

6-months chart [Source: Bloomberg Terminal]

Data by YCharts

Wayside Tech reported a very strong set of 4Q20 financials with net sales, gross billing and gross profit touching record levels. The stock was mentioned by Seeking Alpha as a top-mover in after market trading as a result of these earning numbers. Net sales for the quarter were up 17.4% YoY driven by the acquisitions of Interwork and CDF, organic growth and seasonal strength in the company’s existing vendor network. Adjusted gross billing was up 35.2% YoY to $226mn. Gross profit increased by 33.9% YoY on strong sales growth and adjusted EBITDA was up 43.6% YoY. EBITDA margin expansion continued with a 280bps YoY improvement. This led to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS increases of 37.2% YoY and 43.5% YoY respectively. The results include numbers for Interwork, that has been consolidated from May 2020 onwards as well as CDF from Group from November 2020.

Cash Position

Source: 4QFY20 Press Release

Wayside Tech’s cash position as at end 2020 stands are $29.3mn or $6.84 per share, as compared to $15mn [$3.39/share] a year ago. The improvement in cash is a result of improvements in working capital, liquidity benefit from an early pay discount scheme, and strong seasonal sales growth. The company has also paid $17.4mn for CDF Group in 4Q20. Dividend for the full year 2020 amounted to $0.68/share.

Management Comments on Results

Commenting on the results, Wayside’s CEO Dale Foster said:

We delivered growth across all key financial metrics during the fourth quarter and ended 2020 on strong footing. Our fourth quarter and full year net sales, gross billings and gross profit reached record levels, and we made exceptional progress in our recovery from the mid-year lows of the pandemic. From an operational standpoint, we maintained our focus on adding new emerging vendors to our line card and deepening relationships with existing vendors to further diversify our line card, integrating our acquisition of CDF Group, and generating additional synergies from our acquisition of Interwork.

Valuations and Price Target: 73% Upside

Wayside Tech currently trades at attractive valuations on P/E, FCF yield and dividend yield. The historical P/E for the company stands at 11.4x. On our 2021 estimates, the P/E is 10.1x, while 2022 P/E on our EPS estimate is 9.0x.

Given the company’s robust net cash position, it also merits looking at Wayside’s ex-cash P/E. For 2020/2021/2022, ex-cash P/E [taking out related interest income after-tax] is 7.4x/6.9x/5.5x respectively.

FCF yield estimate for 2021 and 2022 is 8.4% and 9.9% respectively. We also estimate a fairly stable dividend yield of close to 3.4% over the next 2 years.

WSTG P/E Ex-cash P/E FCF Yield FY2020 11.4x 7.4x N.A. FY2021e 10.1x 6.9x 8.4% FY2022e 9.0x 5.5x 9.9%

For Wayside Tech, we increase our price target to $36.00 which represents a P/E of 17.5x on our 2021 EPS estimate [see attached model], given the positive outlook and the strong net cash to market cap. Our target price is also supported by our DCF valuation of $35.00 [see attached model]. On an ex-cash basis [taking out related interest income after-tax], our target price represents a 2021 P/E of 13.7x. From the current stock price, our target price represents an upside of 73% based on yesterday's closing price of $20.82.

Price Target

The risk reward for Wayside Tech, at current stock price levels, we believe is attractive to investors. The strong balance sheet, growth potential, relatively inexpensive valuations, and possibility of an increase in dividends makes us confident that the stock has a long way to go. Our $36.00 target price implies a return potential of 73% from the current stock price.

Catalysts

Revenue Growth

Wayside has demonstrated strong topline growth in the last few quarters post the implementation of its strategic changes. We see this continuing in the next few years supported by recent acquisitions.

Rising Dividends, possible Special Dividend

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Annual dividend of $0.68/share has been stable for the last 2 years and represents a dividend payout of 41% in 2020. With an improvement in financials, we see dividends moving upward and even the chance of a special dividend.

Margin Upside

With the accelerating revenue momentum, we see the potential for improved EBITDA margins going ahead.

Risks

Economic slowdown in the US

An economic slowdown in the US will adversely negatively impact corporate IT budgets and directly affect demand for Wayside’s Climb distribution business [erstwhile Lifeboat].

Increased competition

Competitive intensity remains high in the technology distribution business with a number of large broad distributors. While Wayside has been able to manage pressure on gross margins, heightened competitive activity can cause a downward bias to profitability.

New distribution methods

Any new distribution or selling methods, like vendors selling directly to customers, can cause a disruption in Wayside’s distribution business model and impact financials.

Risk from accounts receivables

Wayside typically offers 30 – 75 days of credit to its customers, however, certain clients are offered payment terms ranging from 1 – 3 years. Any financial deterioration in these kinds of customers can impact Wayside’s financials.

Wayside Technology financial model for your reference...