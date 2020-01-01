Introduction

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The goal is to identify the most attractive opportunities each month and to provide a full track record of our research. Similar content previously formed part of our monthly fund updates.

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24) except those marked with * which are for the end of 2023. Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 28-Feb-21.

The top 10 names by forecasted annualized returns have remained the same since the last version of this newsletter was published in mid-February.

Tobacco stocks continue to dominate our list, contributing 4 of the top 10 (and 3 of the top 5), with recent developments for two of the names:

British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") has seen its share price fell another 6.0% in GBP during February, and now has a forecasted annualized return of 20%. BAT reported full-year 2020 results on February 17, with resilient performance in line with prior updates. In local currencies, Net Revenues was up 3.3%, Profit from Operations was up 4.8% and EPS was up 5.5%. Helped by people staying at home during COVID-19, cigarette sales continued to be strong in Developed Markets, and BAT made some progress in New Categories like e-vapor.

Management reiterated their confidence in maintaining a 3-5% revenue growth, which should give a mid-single-digit EPS growth in 2021 and a high-single-digit EPS growth thereafter. Moreover, Net Debt / EBITDA is expected to fall to around 3x by 2021 year-end and, with a new target range of 2.0-3.0x (from 2.0-2.5x), implies buybacks may resume in late 2021 or early 2022.

BAT Medium Term Outlook Source: BAT results presentation (2020).

While currency represents a headwind in GBP, BAT generates 50% of its profits in the U.S. and only 25% of its revenues in Emerging Markets, meaning the effect is far smaller if measured in USD. At 2,485.5p, BAT shares are trading at a 7.5x P/E, a 12.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield and a 8.7% Dividend Yield.

Philip Morris (PM) held its investor day on February 10, setting up their plans for new Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") and introducing 2021-23 financial targets, which gave us the confidence to revise our forecasts upwards.

PM management believes that the global nicotine industry will remain stable, but RRPs like Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") will grow strongly within it, and many consumers will evolve into users of different RRP categories on different occasions, similar to habits in other consumer products like alcohol. To address this, PM is to launch its e-vapor product ("VEEV") in 20+ markets and to enter the nicotine pouch category during 2020. In HNB, PM explained the size of the further potential and predicted a 25%+ revenue CAGR in 2020-25.

Helped by the price/mix and margin benefit from growing HNB sales, as well as continuing robust cigarette profits, PM's new 2021-23 targets include a revenue CAGR of at least 5%, average annual EBIT margin expansion of 150bps or more, and an EPS CAGR of at least 9% (in local currencies).

PM Medium-Term Financial Targets Source: PM investor day presentation (Feb-21).

Just as importantly, PM management reiterated their "unwavering commitment" to the dividend and, subject to the 2021 outlook being on track, expect to resume share repurchases in H2 2021 with a 3-year, $5-7bn program. At $84.02, PM shares are trading at a 16.3x P/E, a 7.0% FCF Yield and a 5.7% Dividend Yield.

Raytheon (RTX) remains #10 in our list, after we revisited the investment case and reaffirmed our expectation of a mid-teens annualized return. We continue to see RTX as a compelling post-COVID recovery play with good risk/reward, benefiting from the expected rebound in commercial air travel and having the downside limited by the strength of its defense businesses. Even with its aerospace segments just breaking even for most of 2020, RTX delivered an operational FCF of $3.5bn for the year, representing a 3%+ FCF Yield; FCF is guided to be $4.5bn in 2021, and management have reiterated their confidence to bring this to $8-9bn over the next few years, achieving what was a pre-COVID target (albeit more slowly).

RTX Segment Adjusted EBIT by Quarter (2019-20) NB. Figures not adjusted for divestitures. Source: RTX company filings.

We continue to be confident that air traffic will return to 2019 levels by 2023, having seen evidence of pent-up consumer travel demand in our research on other sectors. RTX's Dividend Yield is 2.6% and the Board authorized a new $5bn buyback program in December (worth 4.5% of the current market capitalization), with at least $1.5bn to be repurchased in 2021.

Rating Changes

There were no rating changes during February.

We reiterated a number of Buy ratings after reviewing Q4 2020 results. In addition to BAT and PM described above, and updates already mentioned in our last newsletter, these included:

Notable Price Moves

The performances last month of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

Source: Librarian Capital. Market data as of 28-Feb-21.

Estée Lauder shares gained 20.9% last month, with most of the gain materializing after strong Q2 FY21 results on February 5. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak affecting the U.S. and Europe, EL achieved organically flat sales (compared with an unaffected prior year) and a record EBIT in the quarter. Organic sales growth is guided to be 10-11% in Q3 FY21, and management expressed confidence in returning to their long-term growth targets, including a double-digit EPS growth, after COVID-19.

Bank of America (BAC) gained 16.6% while JPMorgan (JPM) gained 14.1%, on the back of shifting investor sentiment towards higher-inflation scenarios, as signified by the expansion of U.S. 30-Year Treasury Bond yields from 1.83% to 2.15% during the month. With their cheap deposit bases, U.S. money center banks tend to see expanding Net Interest Yields and materially higher earnings during "up" cycles in interest rates. Moreover, outside the Tobacco sector, the two U.S. banks are the "cheapest" stocks in our coverage as measured by snapshot P/E multiples, trading at 11.0x and 12.9x pre-COVID 2019 EPS respectively. (2020 EPS were affected by all expected credit losses being recognized upfront under the CECL accounting standard.)

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) made double-digit gains (of 11.8% and 10.0% respectively) last month, recovering most of the double-digit losses they suffered in January. There were no material news, except Mastercard's release of volume data from late January to early February that showed small improvements in non-U.S. switched volume and in cross-border volume.

Significant moves in Alphabet (GOOG) (which gained 11.0%) and Unilever (UL) (which lost 11.1% in GBP) were already discussed in the last version of this newsletter in mid-February. We are in the process of reviewing results for Lloyds (LYG) (which gained 17.6% in GBP), Fleetcor (FLT) (which gained 14.2%) and PayPal (PYPL) (which gained 10.9%).

