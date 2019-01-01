Introduction

The year of 2020 was terrible for the majority of the midstream industry with the vast waves of distribution reductions being a key topic of discussion. Fast forward to 2021 and the year has started off much brighter for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) with talk now returning about growing their already high 8% distribution yield. Given this changing tone, it would be interesting to start off 2021 by analyzing their prospects for distribution growth and also provide a follow-up analysis to my previous article that reviews their recently released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Overall they handled 2020 very well with their operating cash flow actually increasing 6.25% year on year from $297m to $316m and importantly, net working capital movements were virtually non-existent and thus this stems from structural performance, not temporary accounting effects. This allowed them to easily fund their $62m of capital expenditure, which defied the market trend of spending reductions with it being slightly more than double that of 2019.

When looking at their current guidance for 2021, their capital expenditure guidance can be found by subtracting the guidance for their parent company, HollyFrontier (HFC) of $1.1b at the midpoint from the total consolidated group guidance of $1.15b at the midpoint, producing $50m. This means that whilst their capital expenditure for 2021 should decrease versus 2020, they could still see their earnings and operating cash flow continue increasing because the majority of their capital expenditure for 2020 related to growth, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Holly Energy Partners March 2020 Investor Presentation.

It naturally stands to reason that this breakdown between maintenance and growth capital expenditure should approximately hold true for 2021 and at a minimum support their ability to at least keep their operating cash flow steady in the future at $316m. Given their latest outstanding unit count of 105,440,201, their quarterly distributions of $0.35 per unit would cost them $148m per annum and thus leaves them approximately $118m of excess free cash flow after distribution payments.

When conducting my original analysis back in July 2020, I warned that their former distributions only had a limited scope to be reinstated because they were very large compared to their operating cash flow and thus left little room for capital expenditure or deleveraging. These distribution payments amounted to $273m during 2019 versus operating cash flow of $297m, please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further details regarding this topic.

Although their ability to reinstate their former distributions is limited, it does not automatically mean that their distributions cannot grow during the coming years, especially given their excess free cash flow after distribution payments. When asked about their capital allocation strategy and prospects to increase their distributions during their fourth quarter of 2020 results conference call, management provided the following commentary.

“So deleveraging is everything [ph] our top priority for incremental retained cash flow, as we've demonstrated the last few quarters. So we have every intention to continue to work that number down, down to our target of 3.0 to 3.5 times.” “…we're probably not going to get to that leverage target this year. But once we do, we'll to your point, we'll be looking at repurchasing stock or increasing the distribution based on the circumstances in place at that time.”

-Holly Energy Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call.

If nothing else, the fact that the discussion surrounding their distributions now centers on whether they will be increased certainly marks a positive change of tone versus concerns about further risks of reductions. It nevertheless appears that unitholders will have to remain content with their current distributions until such time as management reaches their deleveraging target and thus investigating their financial position can estimate the length of this wait.

Image Source: Author.

It was excellent to observe that their net debt decreased by a handy $38m or 2.68% during the fourth quarter of 2020. This naturally sets a positive precedence; however, the extent that they have to reduce their remaining $1.384b of net debt to meet their deleveraging target depends upon their current leverage. The remainder of their capital structure stayed broadly unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2020 and now the turbulence of 2020 sits in the rear-view mirror, it was also excellent to observe that they only incurred a small $36m impairment during the entire year. Whilst this was only a non-cash expense that seldom impacts distribution sustainability, it nevertheless was excellent to observe that the downturn has not apparently impacted the long-term earnings ability of their assets to a material extent.

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the last two previous analyses it was noted that their leverage was high but, thanks to their very resilient operating cash flow, this did not pose any material risks to their ability to remain a going concern nor sustain their current distributions. Following their net debt trickling slightly lower during the fourth quarter of 2020, it was excellent to see their leverage also follow in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing to 3.99 versus 4.13. Whilst this still sits within the high territory as defined within my analyses as between 3.51 and 5.00, it is now firmly approaching the bottom end of this range and towards the target range of 3.00 to 3.50 set by management.

Unless their earnings increase, they will have to reduce their current debt of $1.384b by between $170m to $343m to meet this deleveraging target range. This should take between one and a half to three years based upon their previously discussed $118 of free cash flow after distribution payments. Considering their previously mentioned capital expenditure and its prospects to see their earnings increase, this timeline could actually compress even shorter. Although this seems realistic to transpire and would be very positive, their earnings were nevertheless assumed to remain flat versus 2020 to thereby include a margin of safety and thus leave scope for a pleasant surprise versus disappointment.

Image Source: Author.

Overall their liquidity dipped slightly during the fourth quarter of 2020 with their current ratio falling to 1.18 versus its previous 1.41, but they are still worthy of a strong rating considering their cash ratio still sits at 0.28 and their prospects to generate free cash flow after distribution payments. This should mean that they are not reliant on their credit facility but if required, it still retains a further $487m available. Given their deleveraging priority it should be easy for them to refinance this credit facility before it matures in 2022 and thus their only other debt is their $500m of senior notes that do not mature until far into the future in 2028, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Holly Energy Partners 2020 10-K.

Conclusion

When their progress towards deleveraging in 2020 is combined with an even conservative outlook for 2021, it appears that unitholders can start penciling in higher cash returns as early as 2022 or maybe even late 2021 if they are lucky and see another year of earnings growth. Following this favorable outlook and their already high distribution yield of 8%, it should be no surprise that my bullish rating is being maintained.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Holly Energy Partners’ 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.