It’s been a few months since I wrote a bearish piece on 8X8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), and in that time the shares are up over 48% against a gain of ~6.5% for the S&P 500. The company has filed financials since then, obviously, so I thought I’d look in on the name yet again to see if it’s worth changing my tune here. As I frequently do, I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. If you think that I feel somewhat chastened for writing a bearish piece on a company whose stock has exploded in price, you are mistaken.

Rather than feel chastened, I feel whatever the antonym of “chastened” is that I’m too lazy to go look up online. You see, dear readers, while I recommended avoiding the stock, I did recommend call options to people who insist on staying long here, and these have outperformed the shares on a risk-adjusted basis fairly handily. I’ll recommend yet another call option for people who remain long in 8x8.

I’ll come right to the point, dear readers. I think 8x8 is a company that benefits employees at the expense of owners. In spite of very impressive growth on the top line, the firm remains consistently unprofitable. It’s been unprofitable for ~6 years now. For those who are skeptical of GAAP earnings, I would point out that cash from operations has been consistently negative for years also. I ran a correlation on revenue and net income because I’m that much of a stats nerd, and found a very strong negative relationship there.

This prompts the question “if growing sales won’t lead to profitability, what will?!” For these reasons and more, I would recommend continuing to avoid the stock. That said, this market is unique in that it continues to reward unprofitable companies. For people who insist on remaining long here, I think calls represent much better value, as they offer much of the upside at a fraction of the risk of shares.

Financial Update

The themes I’ve been highlighting for years now persist I’m afraid. This is a company that has seen impressive revenue growth for years, but hasn’t seen net income since 2014. The most recent quarter continues this trend. In spite of a 19% uptick in revenue relative to the same period a year ago, net income came in at $-120 million, a $1.7 million improvement from the previous, abysmal, showing. For those who are suspicious of GAAP earnings, I’d point out that cash from operations was about $-15 million. This, in spite of the fact that cash from operations added back about $75 million of stock-based compensation, as if that’s not a cost that’s very much borne by shareholders.

For the benefit of the stats nerds out there, I ran a correlation on revenue and net income and found a very strong (r=-.92) negative relationship between revenue and net income. So it seems that the more this company sells, the more money it loses. All that said, shareholders can take some solace in the fact that from 2013 to now, the company has paid about $274 million to employees in stock-based compensation. So, there’s that.

Based on all of that, I continue to consider this stock to be a bad investment, but I understand that some people like to buy companies like this, so in the next section of my diatribe-article, I’ll go through what I consider to be the most effective way of doing that.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My regular reader victims know that I insist on buying stocks when they are cheap, because there’s an inverse relationship between the price paid and the returns earned. I can also sympathise with those people who complain that I’ve been consistently down on this company while the shares have roared higher.

For that reason, I owe you a look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, dear readers. Although I dislike this business, I can suggest that it’s less bad to buy it when the shares are trading at a relative discount. I judge whether the shares are at a discounted price or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex.

On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some economic value, like earnings or free cash flow and the like. There are no earnings present in this case, obviously, so I thought I’d look at the relationship between price and sales. The more the market is willing to pay for $1 of current sales, the lower the potential return in my view. There is an upward bound on valuations, even of companies like this one. The following reveals that the shares are priced at multi-year highs.





For context, please note that the shares are about 58% more expensive on this basis now than they were back when I last wrote about this company. If I’m long a company, and I see the shares trading at multi-year high valuations, I grow nervous. That said, I’ll admit that I’m a coward when it comes to this, and I don’t have the stomach for “growth” stocks such as this.

For one, I insist on avoiding companies that remain consistently unprofitable, but growth investors care about other things. The question for those people, though, is, how best to “play” this stock? In other words, if you’re long 8x8, what is the highest return for the lowest risk way to express that position in the market?

Stocks or Calls

Cast your mind back to the halcyon days of early December 2020, dear readers. The optimism expressed by stock markets of the time was a perfectly reasonable reflection of the robustness of the American society. The world was as close as perfect as it's possible to get on Earth. Individuals dealt with disagreements in a mature and respectful manner. Of course, things remained adversarial in the realm of politics, but everyone respected norms and institutions, and kept a mature head.

Finally, the economy was on a tear because Covid was such a "February to November 2020" phenomenon. The word that best described the zeitgeist was “healthy.” This is why stocks were priced near record valuations. It was all very reasonable.

In spite of the fact that we were obviously living in a golden age, some overly dour naysayers like myself suggested that late 2020 was actually not as ideal as it at first appeared. On some level, this was to be expected, because I'm obviously the kind of pretentious clown who throws around words like "zeitgeist." On a deeper level, though, I saw some disturbing trends. If you scratched just below the surface, there were actually some problems.

Based on my needless fretting, I recommended call options in lieu of share ownership because of my belief that the former offered most of the upside at far less risk than the latter. I thought "risk" was something people were paying too little attention to in the midst of the great times. Now that some time has passed, it’s time for me to unveil how that recommendation turned out.

I recommended buying the June 2021 calls with a strike of $22.50 for $2.95. At the time of publication, the shares were trading at $23.64. The calls I recommended are now trading at $12.60, for a gain of ~$9.65 or 327%. The stock is up $11.41 or 48%. So, the call buyer risked about 12.5% of the capital that a shareholder did, and received about 85% of the reward that the shareholder did.

I think this is the essence of sound investing, especially in a company like this one. You want to achieve as much potential return while being exposed to as little risk as possible. Thus, I consider the “calls in lieu of shares” trade to be a successful one.

“Ah,” I imagine you saying, “but what about dividends? Call holders aren’t entitled to a given company’s dividends.” That’s true. Continuing to employ my vivid imagination, I imagine that if you said that in my presence, I’d stop and just stare at you for an uncomfortably long period of time before finally saying “dividends...out of this company?” In my view, the probability that this company will pay dividends in the next five years is about the same as me either donating to the Federal Liberal Party of Canada or giving up drinking.

I’ll remove some of the ambiguity by saying that the probability rhymes with the word “hero” and starts with a “z” (i.e. the letter that’s pronounced “zed” and not the improper American “English” “zee.”). Anyway, if the downside with call options is that the call holder gives up the dividend, I don’t think that’s a problem in this case.

Since I like to try to repeat success when I can, I’ll recommend yet another call in lieu of shares for this company. This is only for those who are just coming to this party now. I think the January 2022 call with a strike of $40 makes the most sense at the moment. These are currently priced at $4.20-$5, and the stock last changed hands at $34.81.

So, for ~14% of the cost of the shares, the investor gets much of the upside in the stock, especially after it climbs above the strike price. If the market is overcome with a sudden bout of sanity, and the shares falter from these levels, the loss of $5 is obviously much less unpleasant as the potential loss from the stock hitting an air pocket.

Conclusion

I think stock investors in 8x8 have done well and call options holders have done very very well over the past few months. I fully admit that I can’t understand why the market continues to propel this consistently unprofitable company higher, and I maintain that people who insist on remaining long here would be wise to employ calls.

I think shares that are priced at multi-year high valuations will inevitably drop in price, and it’s obvious that it’s not possible to time exactly when that will happen. I think when it does happen, you’d rather be long calls than long the stock.