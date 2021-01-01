It is true that AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) 2021 outlook is improving as the third wave of the pandemic eases, the vaccine rollout continues and movie theaters reopen. However, this improvement comes against a very low bar (with attendance from April 2020 to January 2021 attendance estimated at under 10% of normal).

AMC's stock continues to price in a greater than full recovery of its business (compared to pre-pandemic levels), while its bonds (although significantly improved from before) are still treating it as a distressed company. I tend to find that the debt markets are more accurate in assessing the longer-term prospects of a company as they are less influenced by short-term trading activity.

Outlook For Movie Watching

The 2021 outlook for movie theaters has improved as the third wave of the pandemic eases in the US. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US have dropped below 50,000, a reduction of more than 60% from the mid-January peak. As well, one of the top modelers forecasts that new COVID infections in the US will drop to relatively low levels by mid-year. However, that forecast does still indicate that there may be several thousand new infections per day in the US during the second half of 2021, so the most cautious members of the population may still choose to avoid watching movies in theaters.

Current attendance numbers are still quite weak, with AMC's attendance down -92% in January and -90% in February according to my estimates. Its revenue rebound later in 2021 will be significantly influenced by the movie release schedule, and it will be important for AMC for blockbuster releases not to be pushed back any further.

New Zealand's box office has been down 50% to 60% despite limited impact from COVID. This can be attributed to the relative lack of English-language movies being released compared to normal. Meanwhile, China's box office has been able to set new records with Chinese-language blockbusters being released as normal.

I'd consider it reasonable to expect attendance to potentially get back to 80% to 90% of pre-pandemic levels during the second half of the year. However, with the theatrical exclusive release window being eliminated with some releases, I'm skeptical about AMC's attendance averaging 100+% of pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2021.

Share Count

I had previously estimated that AMC would have close to 450 million shares outstanding. WYCO Researcher indicated that this number may be 460 million based on more updated information. This would make AMC's market capitalization approximately $4.1 billion based on its closing share price of $8.93 per share on March 2.

This market capitalization is around its pre-2021 high and around 5 to 6 times the market capitalization it had just prior to the pandemic. To put it into perspective, buying AMC at $8.93 per share now is equivalent to paying approximately $39.40 per share for it in February 2020 (based on market capitalization).

This seems quite unreasonable given the significant uncertainty around how much AMC's attendance will recover as the pandemic abates. I might be willing to invest in AMC if its share price was based on an 80% to 90% recovery in attendance levels, but paying for well over 100% recovery doesn't make sense.

AMC's Debt

The debt markets appear to agree with the idea that AMC is likely to fall short of a 100% recovery in attendance levels.

AMC's 6.125% subordinated bonds due 2027 are still trading well below par (at around 60 cents on the dollar). Their price has improved significantly since late 2020 as AMC's capital raises have greatly reduced the risk of near-term bankruptcy. However, the fact that these bonds are still yielding over 16% to maturity indicates that the debt markets are still not comfortable about AMC's long-term survival. These bonds were yielding around 8% to maturity right before the pandemic.

The Odeon term loan also indicates the debt market's concern about AMC's long-term future. Interest of 10.75% to 11.25% for first-lien debt is quite expensive.

The high interest rates on AMC's debt suggest that more dilution will probably be necessary for AMC's long-term survival. Paying $400 million per year in interest costs is a massive burden, so it will need to reduce its outstanding debt. With those interest costs, it will be hard for AMC to generate significantly positive cash flow, so issuing additional shares would likely be the primary way it could pay down its debt.

Conclusion

AMC appears to be in decent shape in terms of near-term survival after all its capital raises. AMC's attendance should also markedly improve during the second half of 2021. Neither of those make its stock worth buying at its current price though. With all of its dilution, AMC's current share price is equal to a pre-pandemic price of $39 per share, and is basically implying a significantly greater than full recovery in attendance levels. As well, there is a large risk of further dilution as AMC needs to reduce its debt levels and interest costs to survive in the long term.