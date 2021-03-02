Recently HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) showed up on my investment screener. The company has decent efficiency ratios, but its revenue has seen better days. The Q4 results that were published on March 1 were a mixed bag. The workplace furnishing segment was down, but the residential buildings products segment was up. Furthermore, the company was able to grow its FCF by $17 million. Nevertheless, I think that HNI is currently overvalued by at least 4.7%.

How has the company been doing?

Recent results were a mixed bag. The company's largest segment, workplace furnishings which was 69.8% of total sales (down from ~75% in 2019) was down by $331.5 million (19.5%) in 2020. HNI's other segment, the residential buildings products segment saw an increase of $29.6 million (17.8%). Nonetheless, total sales decreased from $2.247 billion in 2019 to $1.955 billion in 2020. This marked the 4th YoY decline since 2015.

Source: Q4 presentation

Given that a lot of people started working from home or were laid off, the decrease in workplace furnishings comes as no surprise. In the first 6 months of 2020 HNI, and its closest competitors, which include Herman Miller (MLHR), Steelcase (SCS), Okamura, and Kokuyo, saw their earnings decline with the largest decline being over $450 million (although some of the companies also closed production facilities, which also influenced the revenue).

Source: Televisory research

Nevertheless, free cash flow increased during this period for HNI. The main reason for this were the steps the company took to reduce costs. HNI reduced salaries and board retainers, furloughed part of staff and almost halved Capex (from approximately $65 million to $35 million).

Data by YCharts

For the full year HNI's free cash flow came in at $173 million an increase of $17 million over 2019. The company used the FCF to acquire the Design Public Group for $58 million, strengthen its balance sheet with $64 million and paid $52 million in dividends, something the company has done every quarter since 1955. Unfortunately, the company skipped its annual raise in May 2020 (which was to be expected given the pandemic and the suspension/trimming of competitors), but I expect the company to start raising it again based on the fact that the company has been very shareholder friendly over the years, having returned a total $546 million since 2014 via share buybacks and dividends.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the company's debt level remains manageable. HNI's debt to equity ratio has been very low (less than 0.5) and it has the lowest level of total long-term debt among its peer group. Nevertheless, if we look at the net financial debt (subtracting cash from financial debt (debt that is noncritical for operations, such as notes payable)), HNI is underperforming its peers as they have less cash on hands than peers. Nevertheless, the net financial debt is not troubling at the moment.

Data by YCharts

Opportunity

The main opportunity I am currently seeing for HNI is in the residential buildings products segment. The company sells, among other things, fireplaces and heating stoves under multiple brand names. The company estimates that less than 40% of new constructions choose a fireplace, while less than 3% of remodeling projects involve a fireplace. If we would take a slightly more conservative estimation of 30% of new constructions to have a fireplace this would mean that around 564k of current permits would involve a fireplace in their construction. Given the growth of the building permits over the last few months, this could be a growth market for HNI.

Data by YCharts

The second opportunity, although I think is a smaller opportunity are video gaming furniture. The number of gamers worldwide is expected to reach 3.07 billion players in 2023 from 2.69 at the end of 2020. This would mean an increase of 14.1%. Video gamers need to have a good chair as back and neck pain are among the most common injuries for gamers. The gaming chairs are ergonomically designed to use for multiple hours in a row and could help prevent injuries.

Source: Statista

Risks

There are also some risks to HNI. One of the major risks for HNI is the trade policy of the government. HNI has a global supply chain for raw materials. Although Trump is no longer the president of the USA, Biden is not going to let China off the hook. On the 2nd of March a report was released that states that Biden's government is going to do everything in its powers to fight China's unfair trade practice. As the report did not mention which tools it would use, this could mean a lot of things. For example, the government could impose tariffs this would mean that the raw materials would get more expensive and will lead to an increase in costs of goods sold. I see the likeliness of trade policies against China and other countries as very likely given the report. Therefore, I would say that the likeliness of this risk is high and the impact of this risk is moderate/high. The reason why I set the impact to moderate to high is that it depends on the actions taken by the government. As they are currently unknown the impact it will have is also unknown.

Secondly, the rising input costs are also a risk worth considering. The company addressed this problem in their conference call. Stating that they expect a more inflationary environment in the coming year. If the input costs keep on rising and the company is unable to offset the rising price, this could hurt their bottom line. I expect the impact of this risk to be low to medium. The reason for this is that the company is already taking measures to decrease the impact.

Last but not least, and although, some might say (including management) this is an opportunity, I think that work from home is also a short- to mid-term risk worth considering. At the moment the office furnishing segment is the biggest part of the company's revenue and although working from home means that more people need to buy office furniture, the market is very competitive. This means that instead of convincing one big corporation to buy its entire office furniture at HNI, you have to convince a lot of individuals. This is a though task and should not be taken lightly. In addition to this, I think that the majority of companies will use a hybrid model (going to the office for like 2-3 days a week). I have written about this topic in a previous article. What this could mean, is that as the furniture will be used less, it will have, on average, a longer lifetime. This could mean that corporations order less often, which would also hurt revenue. I think that the likeliness of this risk is moderate to high in the short- to mid-term and the impact of the risk would be moderate. The reason for this is that there is no certainty when people go back to the office and when large corporations start ordering new office furniture. However, I do think that management is capable of dealing with this risk as they have already started with moves in the right direction (acquiring DPG to, among other things, enhance its ecommerce capabilities).

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Valuation

In order to determine a valuation, I will first use the dividend yield method. I think this is a decent method, given the fact that the company is A) paying a dividend and B) is growing its dividend (it is a dividend contender and although HNI did not raise its dividend in May 2020, its payout increased every calendar/FY year). To make a good estimation about the valuation we will use the 1 and 5-year dividend yield average. To calculate the 1-year average dividend yield I like to use the dividend yield as presented by Seeking Alpha. The average yield for 2021 so far is 3.51% and the average yield over 2020 was 4.01%.

To get the average we will multiply the value of 2021 by 60 days, which gives us a value of 210.6. Then we will multiply the value of 2020 by 305 (365-60 days = 305 (I do not take into account leap days)), which gives us a value of 1223.05. We will then add 210.6 with 1223.05 and divide this by 365 which gives us an average dividend yield of 3.93%. The current dividend yield of HNI is 2.91%. This means that if HNI would revert to the 1-year average the company should trade for a share price of $31.06, which would mean a downside of 17.5%.

The 5-year average dividend yield according to Yahoo Finance is 3.12%. Given that HNI trades at a dividend yield of 3.24%, this means that the company is undervalued. If HNI would return to its 5-year average dividend yield the company should trade at a price of $39.10, this would give the company an upside of 3.8%.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividend yield theory we could use the PE ratio of HNI. To determine the PE we will take the GAAP EPS of HNI, which was $0.98. If we divide the share price of 37.66 by the EPS we get a PE of 38.43. This is above its 5 year average. However, given the effect of the pandemic this valuation method is flawed. Therefore, the dividend yield theory will be used to further estimate the fair value of the company.

Given the fact that there are some major risks to the company I would say that the 5 year average dividend yield would imply a value that is not in line with reality. However, the 1 year average dividend yield is a bit too low, given that people are slowly returning to the office and a hybrid model is likely. Nonetheless, we cannot ignore the growing cash flow and the fact that there are some decent opportunities in other markets the company is active in. Therefore, I would say that a dividend yield between 3.4% and 3.5% should be reasonable for the company. This would mean a share price between $34.86 and $35.88. Based on the closing price of the 1st of March, this would mean that the shares are currently overvalued by at least 4.7%.

Investor takeaway

Before the bell on the 1st of March, HNI reported Q4 and FY2020 earnings. The earnings were a mixed bag, with the office furnishing segment down and the residential building products up. Nevertheless, the company was able to grow free cash flow by $17 million. In addition to this the debt levels are still very manageable at a debt/equity ratio of less than 0.5.

At the moment there are some good opportunities for the company, which include the residential building products segment and its gaming chairs. However, it is not all roses for HNI as the new trade policies, rising input costs and the work from home trend could be risks to the company.

From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently slightly overvalued. I estimate the fair value to be between $34.86 and $35.88, which would mean that the shares are overvalued by at least 4.7%. Therefore, I'd rate shares a "Hold" for current investors, but would recommend new investors to wait for a better entry point.