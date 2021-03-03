Vifor Pharma AG (OTCPK:GNHAF) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call March 3, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Bond - Chief Financial Officer

Stefan Schulze - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Wendorff - Commerzbank

Christian Glennie - Stifel

Rosie Turner - Barclays Capital

Laura Pfeifer-Rossi - Octavian

KC Arikatla - Goldman Sachs

Paul Verbraeken - Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vifor Pharma Full-Year Results 2020 Analyst Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

Now, I'd like to hand over to Colin bond, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Colin Bond

Good afternoon, everyone. It's Colin Bond here, Chief Financial Officer of Vifor Pharma. I would like to welcome you all to the 2020 full-year results of the company.

The format for the call is as follows. Stefan Schulze, our Chief Executive Officer, will give a business update for the year 2020 and the outlook for 2021. I will then summarize the financial results for the full-year 2020 and provide financial guidance for 2021. We will then open up the line for questions at the end of the call.

So, with that, it's my pleasure to now hand over to Stefan.

Stefan Schulze

Thank you, Colin. And good afternoon, good morning everyone. 2020 was by all means an extraordinary year, with all of us being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic personally or professionally.

When I look back at 2020 from a Vifor Pharma perspective, there are three things which come to my mind – agility, adaptability, resilience and diversification, progress and confidence.

Reflecting on agility and adaptability, we all had to adjust our ways of living and working. I would like to start by saying thank you to all of our employees who put a meaning to the word agility. I'm especially proud of our employees and partners who ensured Vifor Pharma's therapies continued to reach the patient who depend on them at all times, without any disruption. A special thank you to many of our employees who stepped up in various ways helping patients, caregivers, and communities around the world to better deal with the challenges of the pandemic. Being agile and able to adapt quickly was also the basis for our ability to deliver strong financial results despite significant top line impact by the pandemic.

It's due to resilience and diversification that, in challenging market conditions, we continue to grow our leadership in iron deficiency and nephrology. Our strategy to diversify our product portfolio with a focus on nephrology in recent years has proven to be very successful. It's clearly helped us to strengthen our business against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming to progress and confidence, our clinical programs were advanced despite COVID-19 restrictions. We progressed with launch preparations for our pipeline of innovative therapies. We formed exciting new partnerships and expanded our global presence.

The considerable impact on our revenues as a consequence of the lockdown measures were successfully mitigated by a series of measures to improve efficacies and to ensure continued strong growth in profitability.

Quite a few of these measures will have a sustainable impact. What is important, we have seen quick and strong recovery of our revenue growth and lockdown measures were eased. So, there's very high confidence, considering our outlook regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and our upcoming product launches that we will soon return to strong revenue growth once the measures will ease.

Let me move to slide number 4, which shows a selection of achieved milestones in 2020. For Ferinject, we have the positive readout of the AFFIRM-AHF Study, despite having missed the primary endpoint. We launched in Japan and partnered Ferinject in China, which was followed by the acceptance of our regulatory submission for review by China's National Medical Product Administration.

For KORSUVA injection, we started the year with a positive readout of the KALM-2 column to study, followed by the extension of our license with Cara Therapeutics. We now have the rights to KORSUVA injection for all US dialysis clinics. Finally, Cara Therapeutics filed with the US FDA in December, and the filing was accepted for review last month.

We recruited the first patient into our ferroportin inhibitor Phase II in beta thalassemia in Q2 of last year. For avacopan, we obtained EMA acceptance to review the submission of the marketing authorization application. In addition, top line data for the ACCOLADE studies was announced in December. ACCOLADE is the largest randomized, blinded and placebo-controlled Phase II study in C3 glomerulopathy, an ultra-rare kidney disease.

While the primary endpoint was not met, the study showed significant improvement in renal function as measured by EGFR compared to placebo over 26 weeks of blinded treatment. This is a highly relevant endpoint. And as a result, we plan to discuss the registration pathway with regulatory agencies in the European Union.

We further expanded our leading project portfolio with the licensing of ANG-3777 from Angion Biomedica. And I will refer to this partnership later.

Finally, with the divestiture of OM Pharma, we strengthened our focus on our three key therapeutic areas. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 related lockdown measures on some of our products, as well as an unfavorable evolution of foreign currency exchange rates against the Swiss franc, we were able to report strong profit growth in 2020, as shown on slide number 5.

We achieved net sales of CHF 1.706 billion which is 1.1% lower than previous year on a reported basis, but an increase of 3.7% at constant exchange rates. The reported EBITDA increased to CHF 575.8 million, plus 18.7% versus prior year. At constant exchange rates, EBITDA increased by 29.4% or 35.7% and further excluding the one-off positive impacts of IAS 19 in the prior period.

The core earnings per share went up 28.7% to CHF 4.99. Our strong operating performance, together with the divestment of OM Pharma, resulted in a net cash position of CHF 190.6 million at the end of 2020.

Likewise, our balance sheet remains very strong with an equity ratio of now 77.1%. Later on, Colin will provide more details around the 2020 financial statements.

I will now focus on our three target therapeutic areas and provide specific updates on our commercial product in these areas, as well as about our pipeline. Let me start with iron deficiency.

Slide number 7 shows the overall market growth for our iron products. Vifor Pharma offers the leading brands in each of the three segments of the iron market. Ferinject/Injectafer as high dose intravenous iron, Venofer as low dose intravenous iron, and Maltofer as oral iron.

We have continuously grown our market share over the last six years from 36% to 46% in a global market, which almost doubled in this period. Ferinject reached blockbuster status in 2019 and our goal remains to exceed CHF 2 billion of in-market sales by 2025 in a market which continues to offer great growth potential.

I'm now moving to slide number 8. Ferinject/Injectafer reported net sales of CHF 552.2 million in 2020. This represents a decrease of 1.6% compared to prior year. Corrected by the negative impact of exchange rates, net sales actually increased by 3.7%.

When we issued our guidance last year, we were expecting a growth of around 20% for 2020. The actual growth was strongly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, with IV iron utilization highly correlated with the intensity of lockdown measures. Infusion centers were temporary closed, elective surgery canceled and high risk patient populations postponed visits to physicians and administration sites for infusions.

On slide number 9, I would like to take the opportunity to provide more details on the COVID-19 impact on net sales for Ferinject and Injectafer. This has remained a recurring topic among analysts and investors.

As you can see on the graph, growth in Q1 2020 was plus 26% at constant exchange rates, even above our expectations. As most of the countries had implemented significant lockdown measures by Q2, demand for Ferinject/Injectafer decreased strongly. This was due to the reasons mentioned before, such as the temporary closure of infusion sites or cancellation of elective surgeries.

As countries started to ease restriction over the summer, demand started to recover quickly, with growth in Q3 coming back close to its pre-COVID-19 levels. As cases started to rise again in Q3 and Q4 and new restrictions were put in place, demand decreased again. However, we observed lower impact compared to Q2 as healthcare systems seem to have been better prepared.

Given what we have seen in 2020, we are highly confident to return quickly to pre-COVID-19 growth levels once lockdown measures ease and the situation normalizes. Our expectation is that this should start happening by the end of Q2.

And now, moving to our second strategic focus, nephrology. In 2020, we continued to build our leadership position in nephrology. We look at this market as a large opportunity with substantial growth, enter markets where we can leverage our strengths including our existing partnerships, but also expand our portfolio and leadership to new ones.

Moving now to slide number 11, our ESA products, Mircera and Retacrit. Reported net sales were CHF 524.3 million, down 2.9% versus prior year. At constant exchange rates, our ESA products grew 2.5%. The growth was mainly driven by Retacrit, which net sales up about 180% to CHF 45.8 million in 2020. Retacrit benefitted from becoming a preferred short-acting ESA and incremental growth is expected in 2021 due to the availability of multi-dose vials since late last year.

Mircera net sales decreased by 3.6% at constant exchange rates. This decrease was mainly due to price consolidation in the mid-size and independent US dialysis market and partially offset by the addition of new customers.

Venofer net sales continued to grow strongly to CHF 136.2 million, which represents an 8.4% growth at constant exchange rate. Growth was driven by the US as well as the higher demand in China.

Slide number 12 shows that Velphoro net sales decreased by 2.2% in 2020 to CHF 177.7 million. At constant exchange rates, Velphoro actually grew by 3.6%. Velphoro's performance was impacted by order patterns in the US. And for 2021, we expect a stronger growth of reported sales. The in-market sales of Velphoro as an indicator grew 24.8% in 2020 and Velphoro reached a global leadership position in the phosphate binder market with in-market sales of CHF 439.3 million, representing a 29% market share.

Velphoro is protected by various Orange Book listed patents in the US, expiring between 2028 and 2034. Two of the three disputes with ANDA filers in the US have been settled. The trial with a third generic company took place in January and we expect the decision of the court later this year.

And now moving to slide number 13 where I will provide more details on our agreement with Angion Biomedica for ANG-3777. ANG-3777 is the first-in-class small molecule hepatocyte growth factor mimetic. It addresses a significant unmet need for the treatment of delayed graft function and cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury.

This is the first product we in-licensed in the transplantation and acute kidney injury areas, in line with our ambition to become the undisputed leader in the whole nephrology chain. The combined target population in DGF and CSA-AKI is approximately 125,000 patients, and we expect floor to peak from mid to high triple digit million Swiss francs with blockbuster potential.

We are very excited about the upcoming readout of the Phase II study in cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury in the second half of this year and the Phase III study in delayed graft from in Q4 of this year.

Slide number 14 shows our nephrology blueprint. People suffering from kidney disease face a long and difficult journey, associated with multiple and varying conditions and complications that severely impact the quality of life and life expectancy. We partner with specialists to improve lives of patients with high unmet medical needs across all stages of kidney disease, from early stage to post transplantation.

Through our innovative nephrology portfolio and individualized solutions, we aim to prevent complications, preserve renal functions, and improve quality of care. We have made tremendous progress in building the leading portfolio and towards our goal of being the global leader in nephrology.

The potential of this therapy area is enormous. And we are very confident with regards to our ability to further expand our pipeline and to address additional areas of unmet medical needs in this large and fast growing market.

I will now move on to the third strategic focus, cardiorenal. We are covering this therapeutic area with Ferinject and Veltassa. We completed one study in heart failure patients with AFFIRM-AHF last year and have two major clinical studies ongoing, DIAMOND and HEARTFIT [ph].

Slide number 16 highlights the successful data of the AFFIRM-AHF study, a major milestone for Ferinject. The study reported a clinically significant reduction in hospital readmissions due to heart failure among patients treated with Ferinject compared to placebo. After 52 weeks, patients who receive Ferinject were 26% less likely to be readmitted to hospital for heart failure compared to placebo.

Sales in the heart failure in the EU4 countries and the UK significantly increased since the first guide and recommendation for Ferinject by the European Society of Cardiology in 2016. We expect this growth to further accelerate if the guideline recommendation is strengthened based on the additional convincing data generated since that time. The market opportunity is estimated at almost CHF 0.5 billion in the EU4 countries and the UK.

In the US, heart failure contributes only to about 3% of the Injectafer sales today. Now we do see the possibility through our partnership with DSI to file for Injectafer label extension audit this year based on our existing heart failure studies and for US guideline update by 2022. With this, there would already be a path for DSI to capture significant part of the over $1 billion heart failure market opportunity in the United States. This will be further accelerated by further label updates and guidance strengthening following the HEARTFIT study with top line data expected late 2022.

Slide number 17 shows our second cardiorenal product, Veltassa. 2020 was a challenging year for Veltassa. COVID-19 restrictions led to reduced nephrology office visits in some quarters fewer than 60% of the patients showing up in nephrology offices, and we experienced market access headwinds in the United States.

As a result, we reported net sales of CHF 108 million, decrease of 5.1% at constant exchange rates compared to prior year. Going forward, we will continue to focus on creating disease awareness to accelerate market growth, establish the positive clinical differentiation and improving payer coverage and pull-through of prescriptions.

In 2020, we also initiate the PLATINUM study, evaluating efficacy and safety of Veltassa in combination with standard of care in the emergency department. Top line data of this study is expected in H1 2022.

I'm now on slide number 18. Also, the market has been growing in line with our expectation. Veltassa is the key driver in substantial value growth of the hyperkalemia market of the last years and continues to be the leading product with a value share of 40%. There remains a huge unmet medical need. And with the successful DIAMOND study, we will demonstrate hard outcome data with an opportunity for label update and guide and recommendation. And this clearly is expected to accelerate growth and further improve clinical differentiation as well as market access.

I'm coming to my last slide, number 19, showing the outlook for 2021. We expect Ferinject to approve in China. KORSUVA should be launched in the US and approved in Europe by year-end. We are expecting to partner avacopan and KORSUVA in China. And on the clinical side, besides ANG-3777, we expect to complete recruitment of the Phase II study in beta thalassemia for ferroportin inhibitor in the second half of this year. And we also expect to initiate another Phase II study in sickle cell disease for this compound. In line with our ambition to build our product pipeline, we expect at least two in-licensing deals, product acquisitions or corporate transactions.

I can only repeat that we are excited about the future of Vifor Pharma and thankful for your interest in our company. Thank you for listening and I will now hand over to Colin Bond for the financial performance and guidance.

Colin Bond

Thank you, Stefan. Starting with slide number 21, the net sales summary. Our diversified portfolio in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardiorenal therapies allowed us to minimize the overall impact from COVID-19 restrictions on our revenues. Overall, as previously mentioned by Stefan, our net sales grew by 3.7% at constant exchange rates. This growth was driven by the nephrology area, in particular, especially by the dialysis business and our ESA and Venofer products. Dialysis and other potentially lifesaving treatments continued to be administered to millions of chronic kidney disease patients worldwide throughout the pandemic.

Slide 22 shows an overview of the P&L. As communicated in March of last year, there was an increase of other income in 2020, driven by partnering activities for Ferinject, Veltassa and Velphoro.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented strict cost containment measures. And as a result, EBITDA increased by 18.7% to CHF 575.8 million compared to prior year. Adjusted for the exchange rate impact, EBITDA actually grew 29.4% or 35.7%, when further excluding one-off IAS 19 income recorded in 2019.

Depreciation and amortization increased by 36%, but this was due to the impairment of CCX140, where we wrote-off the intangible asset of CHF 56.2 million, following the negative results of the LUMINA-1 trial in ChemoCentryx.

In September 2020, we announced the successful completion of the sale of OM Pharma for a purchase consideration of CHF435 million, leading to a post-tax gain on the sale of CHF 190.6 million. Combined with the contribution of OM Pharma for the first nine months of 2020 of CHF 30.3 million, profit from discontinued operations amounted to CHF 220.9 million.

Finally, our core earnings per share grew by 28.7% to CHF 4.99. Core earnings are defined as reported earnings after minorities, adjusted for amortization and impairment of intangible assets, which amounted to CHF 185 million in 2020.

Slide 23 summarizes the strong balance sheet of the group at the end of 2020 with an equity ratio of 77.1%. It is important to point out that the balance sheet as at the 31st of December 2019 was not restated following the sale of OM Pharma, and this clearly has an impact on the comparability between the two periods.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020 amounted to CHF 730 million, driven by the proceeds from the sale of OM Pharma, which were partly offset by investments in business development and licensing, as well as dividend distributions.

Financial investments and other assets increase was mainly driven by the fair value gain realized on our equity investment in ChemoCentryx as well as the vendor loan and earn-out consideration related to the sale of OM Pharma.

Finally, the decrease in intangible assets was mainly driven by the sale of OM Pharma.

Slide 24 provides an overview of the cash flow. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to CHF 423.8 million in 2020. The increase in net working capital was a result of phasing of payments from major customers and a planned increase in inventory.

Cash flow from investing activities amounted to CHF 52.4 million in 2020. Investments in milestones and BD&L of CHF 256 million was largely due to the extension of the agreement with Cara Therapeutics in the US, the licensing of ANG-3777, as well as the acquisition of a priority review voucher in Q1. These investments were more than offset by the net proceeds from the sale of OM Pharma of CHF 378.4 million.

Cash flow from financing activities amounted to minus CHF 268.4 million. This was mainly driven by the CHF 219.6 million dividends paid in 2020. This includes CHF 129.6 million distributed to the shareholders of Vifor Pharma in May 2020 and a dividend of CHF 90 million paid to Fresenius Medical Care.

The operating and investing cash flow allowed us to achieve a net cash position of CHF 190.6 million at the end of 2020. This puts us in a strong position to achieve at least two in-licensing deals, product acquisitions or corporate transactions in 2021 and in subsequent years.

My last slide is number 25 and summarizes our guidance for 2021. In 2021, at constant exchange rates, we expect net sales to grow at a low to mid-single-digit rate and EBITDA to grow at a high single digit rate. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic conditions and patient access to our [indiscernible]. Therefore, our guidance assumes progressive improvement of patient access to the company's treatments as of H2 2021.

Thank you all for your attention. I will now hand it over to the operator, who will open up the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Daniel Wendorff

It's Daniel Wendorff bender from Commerzbank. Two, if I may. So, the first one is, can you lay out again what the next data points are for you to tap the heart failure market opportunity for Ferinject? And you talk about a bit on this in the presentation. So, any more color and details would be appreciated.

And the second question would be, how should we think about the performance of your nephrology portfolio in 2021, in particular, when I think of the phasing of the performance. I would assume that maybe H1 is a bit weaker and then also H2 a bit stronger. So, any more color you can provide here would be much appreciated. Thank you.

Colin Bond

Daniel, could you just repeat the second question, please?

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. So, I was looking for a bit more input on how we should think about the performance of your nephrology portfolio in 2021, in particular with regards to phasing.

Colin Bond

Stefan is going to take those questions.

Stefan Schulze

The first one about data points regarding the heart failure opportunity, first, I think following the AFFIRM-AHF data, in combination with actually the strong database we have for Ferinject in heart failure, we expect a change to the guideline of European Society of Cardiology during the course of this year. And ideally, what we would like to see is a Class 1 recommendation, which would further accelerate, I believe, the penetration of Ferinject in that market segment, which I mentioned in my presentation is about CHF 0.5 billion for the EU4 and the UK alone. We also plan to submit a label update, an sNDA with FDA later this year through our partner, DSI, in the US to actually obtain a heart failure label for Injectafer and also an expansion of the patient population to iron deficient patients, above iron deficiency, anemic patients.

And then, of course, that could also, together with the AFFIRM-AHS data, lead to a guideline update in the US, which we would expect probably by 2022. And then, the next accelerator here is really the readout of the HEARTFIT study, which is expected by the end of 2022. So, this is the kind of data points for the heart failure opportunity on Ferinject.

And then with regards to the phasing of the nephrology portfolio, actually, our nephrology portfolio has a much reduced or lower impact with regards to COVID-19. So, we don't see that kind of what we would see with Ferinject that we expect stronger growth, of course, when the lockdown measures ease in the second half of this year. That's not what we assume for our nephrology portfolio. We expect relatively stable revenues on our ESA portfolio. A couple of days ago, I would probably have been a bit more cautious on that statement, given the potential launch of HIF inhibitors this year, which could take some of our shares, but as things look right now, I think we should be fairly stable on the ESA business.

And then, with Velphoro, I stated that in my presentation, we actually expect stronger reported growth also for Velphoro this year. But, overall, without a specific phasing, that's assumed to be quite consistent throughout the year.

Colin Bond

And with that, I'd like to ask Christian Glennie of Stifel to ask the question.

Christian Glennie

I'll plough on my two questions and follow-up on expectations then for Ferinject/Injectafer franchise for 2021. Obviously, you said it should return to nice growth in the second half. But is that a sort of 20% type thing in the second half? It obviously got lower constant in last year. So, what's the sort of rough expectation overall for Ferinject for 2021?

And then, the second question is on Veltassa, just understand a bit more on – when you talk about market access headwinds just to explain a little bit more what you mean there. And sort of linked to that, expectations for Veltassa for 2021, please?

Stefan Schulze

The first one regarding Ferinject/Injectafer, what we expect during this year is, of course, we will have a challenging first quarter. And when you look at our growth in the first quarter of last year, that was even above our expectation of 20% for 2020. We grew 26% in the first quarter of last year, but of course, it was without COVID-19 impact. So, we believe that we will start compared to previous year probably with a challenging first quarter, but then return to pre-COVID growth rates as of the end of the second quarter and get back to something more in the 20% growth rate for the second half of the year. So, overall, we expect a double-digit growth for Injectafer and Ferinject for 2021.

Regarding Veltassa, when we talk about the market access challenges, then it's simply the fact that, over the course of the last two years, we really have ended up with an inferior coverage by Part D as well as commercial payers for Veltassa in the US and that leads to higher copay requirements or larger need for prior authorization for Veltassa versus competitors. And that's, of course, a disadvantageous position which we want to turn around and at least get to something closer to parity when it comes to market access, while not necessarily giving up the price position we have currently in the market because we feel that Veltassa is absolutely fairly priced. And given the investment and expectation we have with regards to the DIAMOND study and the market opportunity, that's something we want to maintain.

And so, it's really coverage. And, here specifically, the elements which are relevant is patient copay and prior authorization, or maybe in some cases, even then a medical exception which has to be requested by the physician is necessary in order to obtain coverage for Veltassa in the US.

Christian Glennie

So, you're not willing to be drawn particularly on sort of rough – how Veltassa performs in 2021 if these issues you talked will be resolved.

Stefan Schulze

We expect Veltassa to get back to growth, but we believe that it will take until next year until we really get a step ahead, a significant step ahead with regard to the payer coverage. And we are negotiating now the contracts with payers for 2022. So, you can basically say that the coverage for 2021 is already set. And we are not where we want to be at this point, but we have made progress and I think we will continue to make progress. So, return back to growth, but an acceleration here, probably in 2022.

Operator

We actually have another question from somebody we don't see the names. So please announce yourself and then ask your questions. I will open your line now.

Rosie Turner

This is Rosie Turner from Barclays. I was just wondering, in terms of Ferinject/Injectafer, you said you kind of expect to get back to pre-COVID growth rates end of Q2. Do you have kind of any indication of what we've seen kind of first part of the year? And then also, what do you think is going to be the kind of greater headwind going forward? Is it kind of physician office visits? Or is it elective surgeries? Once you have elective surgeries restarting, do you think you're going to see, I guess, an above normal level of elective procedures? Or do you think we're just going to get back to the kind of pre-COVID normalized levels? Thank you.

Stefan Schulze

When you look at the impact we had with regard to the COVID-19 lockdown measures, or generally due to COVID-19, one thing is that a lot of the Ferinject/Injectafer patients are part of the high risk, very vulnerable population. And what we have seen is that, simply, there was a significant reduced visits to physician offices, and therefore, patients just couldn't get prescriptions written in the first place. Of course, we had quite a success in the patient blood management area to treat patients with IV iron which are awaiting elective surgery. That's already contributing to about 20% of the Ferinject sales. And we have seen those elective surgeries being canceled big times last year. So, that had a negative impact.

What really was kind of the biggest challenge we were facing in the second quarter of last year was actually the temporary closure of administration sites, when hospitals stopped to do outpatient treatments of patients, and basically did not offer to do any infusions anymore. And patients who had a prescription could simply not get access to the product. So, it's a combination of all of these reasons. And the impact clearly was most pronounced in the second quarter.

The positive here is we have seen it as quickly come back to pre-COVID growth level over just about a couple of quarters once those lockdown measures were eased and we expect the same to happen in the second quarter of this year.

And then, in the fourth quarter, what we saw is that, yes, we came back to some kind of decline in demand, but not as pronounced as we have seen it in the second quarter. We are still at that level, the lockdown measures today are about the same as they have been in the fourth quarter. And so, we do expect that we will see a negative comparison to prior year on a Ferinject/Injectafer level in the first quarter, but that to turn around in the remainder of the year because then we compare on the same basis or even on the basis hopefully without COVID implications in the second half.

Colin Bond

I understand there is a supplemental question from Christian Glennie perhaps.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. I will now open Christian's line again.

Christian Glennie

Quickly then, in terms of the licensing deals that you're flagging a couple of in-licensing deals, a bit more maybe in terms of potential insight into whether this is pipeline assets or something that might already be on markets and which particular sort of therapeutic areas.

And then, in terms of the guidance, I would assume that probably your guidance is not expecting any material sales and launches from the new products that could reach the market this year, obviously, particularly KORSUVA in the US and potentially avacopan in Europe at the end of this year.

Stefan Schulze

Christian, with regard to licensing deals, what I would probably describe is our focus when it comes to in-licensing or product acquisitions will clearly be the nephrology area. And when you look at nephrology, let me probably take one level deeper. What does this mean to us? It means anything which has to do with treating dialysis patients. Now, it has to do with treating transplant patients, acute kidney injury patients, it has to do with CKD complications. And of course, a very large field here is CKD progression drivers, whether it's genetic diseases, whether it's immunological or inflammatory diseases. And here, we look at far over 100 potential assets in clinical development, which would very nicely fit to our objective of being the disease area champion in nephrology, also to our specific strength, whether it's the collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care or simply our customer access. So, these will be the areas we are looking at. And it could be very much in line, like our sweet spot, I would say, is in-licensing deals similar to the ones we have been doing over the last years. But it could also be a product acquisition. And if there would be a product which is already on the market, commercial and accretive, that could also be part of part of such deal opportunities. So, we are looking at different kind of deals, whether it's in-licensing or product acquisition.

Colin Bond

Your second question, Christian, you're right, there's no material sales from the pipeline products in 2021. 2021 is really a year of approvals. We expect avacopan to be approved late in 2021 by the EMA. And then CR845, KORSUVA, we expect in the second half of this year to get the US approval and then in Q1 at the start of next year to get the EMA approval.

Operator

Next question coming from Laura Pfeiffer, Octavian, your question, please.

Laura Pfeifer-Rossi

I have a question maybe on the EBITDA guidance. So, please, can you quickly walk us through your key assumptions? It seems that, on an underlying basis, when I exclude the impairment, that OpEx was actually down 4%, I think, in 2022 over 2019. So, is it fair to assume just a very low growth in 2021 over this adjusted base? And maybe also related to that, what level of other income is baked into your EBITDA guidance?

Colin Bond

Of course, the starting point here is the reported EBITDA for 2021 of CHF 576 million. And we always said that on other income that 2020 was an exceptional year and we expect a sort of a 50% decrease on other income in 2021.

In terms of net sales, that's going to be driven by Ferinject. And due to the high margin on Ferinject and the mix impact as well as the volume, we expect CHF 100 million, let's say, contribution from the higher sales. Then we've done a really brilliant job, I think, this year of containing costs. What we see in 2021 is that we'll keep SG&A flat, we'll keep marketing and distribution flat, and the only increase will be in R&D where we need to support the clinical trials, which, of course, got pushed back a little bit in 2020 due to COVID.

So, overall, our cost base is somewhere in the order of CHF 830 million and we expect a low-single-digit increase on that cost base, as I said, all directed towards the R&D spend.

Operator

Next question is coming from KC Arikatla from Goldman Sachs.

KC Arikatla

I just had one. How reliant is your 2021 EBITDA guidance on Ferinject and Injectafer bouncing back to pre-COVID levels, please? If you could just talk about the margin contribution from a bounce back in Ferinject and Injectafer? Thank you.

Stefan Schulze

I would just probably reiterate what Colin just said before. The net sales impact and we expect from Injectafer and Ferinject, it's material for our EBITDA increase in that sense. It's a high margin product. But it's also something we feel very confident, given that we had last year, basically, three quarters impacted to some extent by COVID-19. We feel very positive that this year we get back, and as I mentioned before, to strong growth in the second quarter. And so, Ferinject is a material – it's not the only factor, of course, but it's a material factor. And we feel very confident that this contribution is going to happen.

Colin Bond

Daniel, I think, from Commerzbank, you have a supplemental question potentially.

Operator

He actually withdrew his request. [Operator Instructions]. Paul Verbraeken.

Paul Verbraeken

As a quick follow-up on your remarks on R&D, you said you were expecting in this year an increase in R&D, but I guess that you mean that the basis from – starting from 2020 would exclude the impairment, is that correct?

Colin Bond

Correct. Because the EBITDA doesn't include the amortization.

Paul Verbraeken

Thanks for clearing that up.

Operator

Let me open again Christian's line again from Stifel.

Christian Glennie

I know this isn't really your product and so much for you to say. But just curious on any thoughts, observations on the advisory committee that's been called on roxadustat and how that impacts potentially you and/or Akebia's filing strategy, the prospect – you've got the priority review voucher, whether you'd potentially look to deploy that if roxadustat is sort of held back. And sort of there's a potential catch up there. Just any observations, comments because I know you're very familiar.

Stefan Schulze

Let me first start with what is the impact on us. Our read of the announcement is clearly that there will be a very likely delay. The PDUFA date, which was originally extended to March 20, is now probably not when we will see a final decision on the approval of the product. And that, of course, has a positive impact on our expectation with regard to revenue to our ESA portfolio because a competitive situation will only appear at a later point in time.

And when it comes to the data set in general, of course, this is something we want Akebia to comment on, but our perspective is very positive about INNO2VATE studies and the data generated in the dialysis indication which we have licensed. And we have mentioned this in the past, we feel very confident with vadadustat way to get approval in the dialysis indication which we have licensed on the PRV. And we remain in discussion with Akebia as well as in coordination with Otsuka and will communicate a decision when it's finally made.

Operator

There are no more questions. So, I hand over to our CFO, Colin Bond.

Colin Bond

Thank you very much. I'd like to thank everyone for their support of Vifor Pharma and for dialing in today. Thank you very much, and I wish everyone a good day.

Operator

This concludes our call today. Thank you for joining us. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.