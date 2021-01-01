My “neutral” call on Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) in August had almost nothing to do with the quality of the company or my opinion of its financial performance and everything to do with sentiment around the Turkish economy and stock market. Since then, the ADRs have barely budged despite two more good quarters, and the shares have lagged the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR), as well as the main Turkish index (up almost 50% over that time).

Whether that underperformance is due to rotation away from more defensive ideas, worries about increased capex spending in 2021, or some combination is not all that important (and would be impossible to answer definitively anyway). Higher capex spending in 2021 won’t threaten the dividend or capital structure, and should only help drive more growth over the long-term in the fiber/IPTV business.

I continue to believe that Turkcell is meaningfully undervalued on the basis of long-term revenue growth of 8% and double-digit FCF growth. I also believe that this is a tough stock to recommend and investors have to have an exceedingly high level of patience to consider this one.

Another Quarter, Another Good Quarter

Once again Turkcell managed to do a little better than expected, exceeding management’s own guidance for the year, and once again the reaction was not particularly enthusiastic as the shares are down about 5% since the late February release.

Revenue rose 18% yoy to TRY 7.87B, beating expectations by 3% and continuing a decent run of small beats relative to expectations. Revenue in Turkey rose 18%, with solid growth across the mobile and digital businesses. International revenue rose 33% to TRY 0.75B, with 23% local currency growth in the Ukrainian business.

EBITDA matched revenue, growing 18% to TRY 3.24B and keeping the EBITDA margin steady at 41.2% while beating expectations by 2%. EBITDA grew a little less than 17% in the Turkey operations (margin down 50bp to 40.6%) and 43% in the International business (margin up about two points to 54.5%).

Outperformance was largely driven by the postpaid mobile business, as the company continues to pursue a fairly aggressive strategy meant to “encourage” customers to shift toward postpaid plans.

ARPU rose 11% yoy on a nearly 25% yoy increase in prepaid ARPU, while postpaid ARPU rose 2%; smartphone penetration and data usage continue to grow, with about 81% of network users now on a smartphone. On the subs side, overall subs rose 2% yoy and declined 1% qoq, with postpaid up 8% yoy and 2% qoq, while prepaid declined 7% yoy and 6% qoq.

Building Up The Ecosystem

I don’t want to suggest that Turkcell is “post-growth” where basic mobile service is concerned. A third of the sub base is still prepaid, and there is still good growth in data usage among subs. Still, I believe Turkcell has rightly turned its focus to growing a larger ecosystem of digital services.

Overall digital service revenue rose 26% in the quarter, and Turkcell reported 83% yoy growth in Superbox subscriptions and 13% growth in residential fiber subscriptions (with ARPU there up 9%).

On the digital service side, Turkcell continues to see growth in platforms like Bip instant messaging and the Yaani search engine. Management has also started giving more disclosure around Paycell, a secure phone-based digital payments platform. External Paycell revenue was up 62% in the quarter, and this remains an attractive growth opportunity for Turkcell.

Looking back at fiber, this seems to be the primary driver of higher capex guidance for 2021 (a roughly 24% increase yoy according to management targets). With more fiber in place, Turkcell can add even more subs for its digital services, including pay TV.

Turkcell management wants to connect another 0.5M homes to fiber and shrink some of the gaps with Turk Telekom (OTC:TRKNY), as Turkcell is way behind in terms of wired access (3.7M versus 23.8M). Turkcell will probably never catch up and doesn’t really need to – as the incumbent wired operator, Turk Telekom had a government mandate to place fiber, while Turkcell can be more selective with its capex.

The Outlook

Turkcell’s strategy of driving more users toward postpaid will probably result in some market share losses on the prepaid side, but I don’t think management really cares all that much. Prepaid subs simply aren’t as lucrative and with Turkcell still enjoying a wide advantage in net promoter score (a measure of consumer satisfaction), I doubt they’re losing customers that they really want, as I believe this will be primarily price-motivated customers.

Source: Turkcell investor presentation

My outlook for Turkcell hasn’t changed all that much, which I suppose makes sense given the ongoing pattern of doing just a little better than I expected. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 8%, with digital services playing an increasingly large role over time.

With that increased contribution of digital services, I expect Turkcell to also become more profitable over time, with FCF margins averaging out in the low double-digits, driving low-to-mid-teens FCF growth and improving dividends over time.

The Bottom Line

As is, I think Turkcell ADRs should trade closer to $7/share, and that’s with a rather large discount rate to account for the risks related to Turkey’s government and economy. At $7, these shares would trade at around 4x '21 EBITDA, basically in line with where emerging market telcos with EBITDA margins in the low 40%'s trade. Honestly, I have kept this small position largely out of stubbornness and irritation that the quality of the company isn’t better reflected in the price (it’s a small enough position that that ego trip doesn’t cost me much). I still think Turkcell should trade at a higher multiple, but when that will happen is a major unknown.