Based in Seattle, Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) is a $19 billion asset holding company and parent to Washington Federal Bank (more commonly known as "WaFd Bank"). Relative to its fairly large balance sheet, I would not consider WAFD to be known as a household name. Although it operates in nearly every West Coast and Rocky Mountain state, the name has typically flown under the radar for most financial/bank investors given its thrift background and limited investor engagement.

When digging into the subcategories of the $14.8 billion loan portfolio, one can easily see that the largest lending category is single-family residential loans. While single-family typically makes up less than 10% of the average community bank's loan portfolio, at WAFD is makes up more than 34%. Outside of the low risk single-family loans, the second largest subcategory is construction, which makes up 18% of the lending book. Rounding out the top five are commercial and industrial at 15%, commercial real estate at 13% and multi-family at 11%.

While it is hard to get excited about a bank that derives most of its lending from single-family loans, it is especially worrisome at the tail end of a mortgage boom. Putting mortgage loans aside, I also find the continued ramp higher in criticized loans to be a worrisome issue for any potential investment. While I do believe the slightly above average dividend yield to be more than covered, in my mind, the next 12 months earnings are likely to be lower than the last 12 months.

From a valuation perspective, WAFD currently trades at 1.3x price to tangible book value per share, roughly on par with like-sized community banks. However, since WAFD is expected to earn less money next year, its P/E ratio is notably higher than peers, which gives me the sense that its current valuation premium is unlikely to be sustained. In my mind, I think WAFD is likely to tread water at current levels and I think investors are likely to find better opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Flat Revenue Outlook

During a once in a 100-year global pandemic, WAFD managed to continue to grow its balance sheet. While that by itself is commendable, it did so at the expense of its already below peer-like level net interest margin ("NIM"). When looking back at the last couple quarters, one can see that the NIM has continually trickled lower. While most of the recent acceleration lower was due to a cut Fed Funds rate in early 2020, it started off below peer-like levels because of its elevated dependency on low-yielding single-family residential loans.

Over the next couple quarters, I believe WAFD’s cost of deposits will likely continue to inch lower as funds reprice. In doing so, it should provide some margin upside as long as the average earning assets yield holds steady. While this near-term upside is likely to be modest, I believe it will likely be mitigated by a slowing of overall loan growth caused by cooling mortgage trends.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Being that fee income is not really a major player in the overall revenue makeup, core expenses are likely to also be a swing factor to bank’s profitability levels. In my mind, even if both halves of revenue, net interest income and noninterest income, hold steady and core expenses remain modest, the bank’s credit landscape is likely to play a major factor in terms of overall financial return.

Credit Expense Headwinds

One look at the picture below doesn’t do justice to the old saying “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words”. While the bank has performed exceptionally well over the past decade in terms of net charge-offs ("NCOs"), this most recent increase in criticized loans is likely to cause every risk adverse shareholder to turn away.

Source: SEC Filings

Since the bank has such a high dependency on single-family loans, most credit metrics are unlikely to capture the Federal Government allowed deferral status that many homeowners are allowed to take. That said, criticized loans do capture it since is partially a subjective measure made by the management team.

From the third quarter into the fourth, nearly every lending category saw higher delinquent loans, with the largest increase being in construction. Construction delinquencies increased from 0.03% to 1.47% of total construction loans. While not large in the grand scheme of things, it does paint the picture that internal credit trends are drifting towards a little more earnings pain (via elevated provision costs).

While I do not believe a majority of these loans are likely to be charged-off, the continued increase in criticized loans is likely to cause the provision expense to be elevated for the time being. With an elevated provision and modest revenue trends, it's difficult to expect earnings growth.

Concluding Thoughts

While the credit picture does paint a difficult story for the next few quarters, I do believe WAFD is pretty fairly valued at current levels. In my mind, WAFD's management team has done a tremendous job over the past few years not charging-off an outsized amount of loans. In fact, the bank has continually posted net recoveries. That said, credit is clearly slipping.

While many investors might have a bad taste in their mouth from the last financial crisis, but single-family lending is incredibly safe in terms of overall credit soundness to the bank. Residential home values typically go higher over time, and even if the borrower declares bankruptcy, the bank is often made whole. The problem with single-family lending is the lower yielding loans, which often trickles down to sub-par profitably metrics.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates