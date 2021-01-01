As the Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) prepares to announced its second-quarter 2021 results on March 10, the recent decline in the stock price has been disappointing. Despite the strong rally during the April to August 2020 bull run for most consumer packaged goods companies, the steep drop in September 2020 is yet to be shaken off.

The stock briefly breached the $50 mark three times since that time but now continues to trade at the as-of-writing price of $45.62 - very close to the level it hit during the broad-market September sell-off. Is it a good investment at this price, when the stock is trading at 20% to 25% lower than earnings-based median valuations for the sector?

Thesis:

Despite strong revenue gains in recent quarters and lower-than-average earnings-based valuations, the lack of a long-term plan to ensure consistent organic or inorganic growth makes it hard to craft a confident investment thesis. In all honesty, I've been bullish on this stock in the past, but four quarters into the pandemic and no sign of a concrete forward plan to take advantage of the gains during the period has made me rethink my position even as we approach the Q2-21 earnings announcement and what is likely to have been a very strong holiday quarter.

Growing, but No Real Growth

If you look at recent quarters, the growth in net sales, market share, dollar consumption, and related metrics appear to be growing at very strong rates. In line with those trends, Q1-21 net sales (organic) grew 8%, consumption growth was up 7%, there were market share gains almost across the entire portfolio of products, key brands showed double-digit sales growth, and e-commerce in-market consumption was up 85%.

Q2-21 is likely to come in even stronger as the soup and holiday seasons merge in Campbell's favor to produce seasonal spikes on top of the still-high demand for its products. The growth of e-commerce and grocery click-and-collect "has increased by a considerable amount these past several months," providing broader support to overall sales growth.

As for the remainder of FY-21, demand is expected to remain at elevated levels, although the benefits of initial pantry loading won't likely be seen again the way they showed up in Q3-20:

Organic net sales increased 17%, with strong performance across both of our segments, led by U.S. retail soup which increased 35%. Not surprisingly, our in-market performance also surged across both divisions. In measured channels, our total company in-market consumption increased 29%, with double-digit consumption increases across most of the portfolio. In addition, our brands grew or held share in 9 of our 13 stated priority categories. In-market results did exceed our net sales as the initial pantry loading exceeded shipment capacity and retail inventories were somewhat depleted. That situation is improving but has not fully recovered. The more recent slowdown of in-market results is much more a function of our current lower inventory levels than a material slowdown in demand. As capacity catches up with demand, we expect this will normalize in the 4th quarter or early in fiscal 2021.

The growth we've seen in the past three quarters has been impressive, but the problem is that it was almost completely on the back of pandemic-related factors. If you go back to Q2-20, you'll see that net sales was on the decline on a YoY basis. Q1-20 showed a similar decline. In fact, if you go all the way back to a decade ago and track sales performance net of acquisitions and divestitures, you're likely to be very disappointed.

Source: TIKR.com

Going by the share price movement over the past few months, it seems like the market isn't really sure of the company's long-term growth prospects. There are also other conflicting signals: from an earnings perspective the stock looks undervalued, while price to book and price to sales ratios are above their respective sector medians, indicating a possible downside. Moreover, if you look at analysts' price targets for CPB, you see a possible 12% upside to the as-of-writing price of $45.62; on the other hand, earnings estimates for FY-21 show a very conservative 16% YoY increase for the crucial holiday quarter, and that's against the company's own guidance of 12% to 15% growth in adjusted earnings.

Source: MarketBeat

Profits Rising, but No Real Margin Expansion

On the margin front as well, there's little in the way of consistent margin expansion across gross, operating, and net incomes.

Source: TIKR.com

When you take that long-term view, the gains of recent quarters merely look like 'business as usual' on a constantly fluctuating metrics chart. Yes, the sales growth in the past three quarters has levered margins to a significant degree, but nothing from the company's historical performance lends credence to the fact that this is sustainable in the absence of the pandemic-boosted market demand.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

Whether that demand is sustainable or not is debatable. The company, however, is relying on that being the case. All you need to do is look at the extensive verbiage around future expectations from President and CEO Mark Clouse on the Q1-21 earnings call.

increasing confidence in our long-term growth prospects pressure of elevated demand on supply will continue in the near term continued to see elevated repeat rates with over 70% of household gains since the beginning of the pandemic we consider this to be an enduring change in behavior we remain confident that we will retain a meaningful number of these households beyond the pandemic we believe they will likely continue to use these skills to prepare more meals at home, well beyond the pandemic Our investment in capacity expansion in both Goldfish and our chips demonstrate our conviction in the long-term growth potential of our brands we feel very confident in our ability to meet the long-term demand driven by the expected sustained growth of consumer snacking behavior.

To be clear, the company is only betting on elevated demand levels for one or two more quarters. We see that it is already prepared to see sub 7% growth levels in Q2-21. Per EVP and CFO Mick Beekhuizen on the call:

We expect year-over-year growth in net sales of 5% to 7% as growth more closely aligns with consumption, reflecting better inventory, strong programming and improving share positions.

Moreover, management chose not to provide full-year guidance at the time of the earnings call.

Investor's Angle

As a result of these factors, the decision to invest in CPB at this time may be a hard one to make. On one side, the current low comparative earnings-based valuations make it look like an attractive buy. Further strengthening that view is the fact that growth is still at elevated levels, albeit in the mid single digits for the near term. The narrative around market share and consumption gains, as well as repeat sales and digital growth, makes it seem fairly sustainable for the medium-term as well.

On the other hand, aside from chasing gains with investments in customer retention and inventory growth, there's no well-publicized strategic plan in place to ensure the sustainability of the gains made over the past few quarters (including the holiday quarter.) In a December 2020 report from JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman, he notes:

To paraphrase Mr. Clouse’s comments from our meetings, he and his team are too focused right now on day-to-day challenges to begin a major supply chain endeavor today. But perhaps as CY21 progresses and demand for CPB’s products starts to abate, the company can turn its eyes toward longer-term endeavors.

To be honest, that should be a little disconcerting to any new investor. If the CEO is firefighting alongside the rank and file, what happens when the demand does "abate"? The saying "Dig the well BEFORE you're thirsty" comes to mind. How long can management wait before charting a solid strategy to take advantage of the momentum that is already showing signs of flagging? Moreover, there's no mention of sales growth, merely that "a positive margin catalyst may take place in CY21."

There's only so much efficiency you can squeeze out of margins before the effort put into it either becomes unsustainable or, in the extreme, detrimental to top-line growth. Or both.

On the other hand, as Mr. Goldman says, his firm "sticks with a Neutral rating on Campbell Soup, but is constructive over the long-term potential for patient investors." That's really it, in a nutshell. The road to long-term, sustainable organic growth is long and the visibility is poor at this point.

To be fair, this is a solid company that's stood the test of time for over 150 years. The products are a safe bet in any economic climate and the stock itself is generally resistant to recession-related downturns. However, it's equally clear that management is overly reliant on pandemic-driven gains to take the company forward, and we're not seeing the kind of 'next level thinking' that is being highlighted by other consumer packaged goods companies and large-scale retailers in the form of investments in digital and omnichannel, aggressive product refreshes and new product rollouts, marketing expenses being aligned to the digital-heavy needs of the future, and so on.

As it stands, the only reason to invest at this time might have been the +3% yield at the current price. But even there, the payout ratio of 50% (though better than the +60% in the second half of CY-19) and net long-term debt to EBITDA of 250% make the dividend look less attractive. Unless you're optimistic about a solid efficiency plan in CY-21 and possibly a sound strategy for organic or acquisition-based revenue growth beyond the current demand landscape, I would recommend holding the stock and diverting the dividends to other investments. For new investors, I would recommend waiting on the sidelines for these same signs to appear. For now, there are several companies in the same sector that promise long-term revenue growth and margin expansion.