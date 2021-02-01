Earnings of Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) will likely decline this year because of a reduction in mortgage banking income. A decline in refinancing activity and high home prices will likely drag the mortgage banking business. On the other hand, loans will likely continue to grow as the economy reopens, which will support the bottom line. Additionally, a large amount of costly time deposits will mature in the first half of 2021. Overall, I'm expecting Meridian to report earnings of around $3.60 per share, down 15.8% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a moderate upside; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Meridian Corporation.

Stable Interest Rates, High Home Prices to Reduce Mortgage Market Activity

The surge in earnings in the last two quarters of 2020 was attributable to heightened mortgage banking revenue. The revenue will likely trend downwards this year because of stable interest rates that will disincentivize mortgage refinancing activity. Further, house price inflation has accelerated in the last year, due to the heightened demand. Going forward, the high prices will likely make homes less affordable, thereby decelerating the growth of mortgage purchase volume. The following chart shows the house price index for the U.S.

Data by YCharts

The Mortgage Bankers Association expects refinancing volume to decline by 39% and total mortgage volume to decline by 20% year-over-year in 2021. Other non-interest income will likely continue to grow at a normal rate. Based on the mortgage banking income, I'm expecting total non-interest income to decline by 2.7% year-over-year in 2021.

Upcoming Deposit Maturities and Economic Recovery to Drive Net Interest Income

Just like the mortgage loans originated for sale discussed above, residential mortgage loans for investment will likely face pressure this year. However, the outlook for commercial loans is positive because of the vaccine rollout and economic reopening. Further, the anticipated government stimulus package will boost economic activity; thereby, improving the demand for commercial loans.

However, the vaccine rollout has been lagging in two states Meridian operates in, namely New Jersey and Delaware. According to data maintained by John Hopkins, only 1.96% of Delaware's population and 2.07% of New Jersey's population have yet been fully vaccinated. The other states Meridian operates in are doing as well as the rest of the nation. Pennsylvania's vaccination rate is at 6.9% and Maryland's rate is at 8.2% of their respective populations. The relatively slow vaccination in two of Meridian's markets will likely drag loan growth.

Further, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely drag loan growth. According to details given in the fourth quarter's earnings release, around $195.5 million of PPP loans were outstanding at the end of December, representing 15% of total loans. As PPP loans make up a large portion of total loans, their forgiveness will have a significant impact on the loan balance. As mentioned in the earnings release, Meridian is taking part in the second PPP phase, which will partly offset the impact of the forgiveness. The overall impact, however, will be negative because the allocation for PPP under the latest stimulus package is less than half the allocation under the CARES Act.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting loans to increase by 4.1% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. This estimated growth rate is much lower than the historical growth rate. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Apart from loan growth, the net interest income will likely receive a boost from a fall in funding cost this year. As mentioned in the December presentation, a material amount of time deposits will reprice in the first half of this year. Around $172 million worth of time deposits with a blended cost of 1.50% will mature in the first half of 2021. Assuming a replacement rate of 0.5%, the maturity will reduce the average funding cost by 11 basis points.

Considering the expected loan growth and funding cost decline, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 7.7% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of Around $3.6 per Share

The expected dip in non-interest income will drag earnings this year. On the other hand, the expected growth in net interest income will likely support earnings. Further, the provision expense will likely decline because of an anticipated recovery in the economy. Overall, I'm expecting Meridian to report earnings of $3.60 per share, down 16% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout. Additionally, Meridian still has a material portion of the loan portfolio under deferral. According to details given in the earnings release, deferrals made up 1.9% of total loans at the end of 2020. These loans create credit risks that could lead to a negative earnings surprise if the pandemic worsens.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Moderate Upside

Meridian is offering a forward dividend yield of 1.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.125 per share and does not give another special dividend.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value Meridian Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.94 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $24.3 gives a target price of $22.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 10.8% downside from the March 3, 2021, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Meridian derives a large part of its earnings from mortgage banking revenues that are not reflected on the balance sheet. As a result, I'm using the price-to-earnings multiple ("P/E") to augment my investment thesis. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 9.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.60 gives a target price of $34.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 34.3% upside from the March 3, 2021, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $28.7, which implies an 11.7% upside from the current market price. Combining the price upside with the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 13.7% for 2021. As the total expected return is not high enough for the pandemic-driven risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Meridian Corporation.