This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

TDIV strategy and performance

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) has been tracking the NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index since 8/14/2012. Its distribution yield is about 2% and the total expense ratio is 0.5%.

As described on NASDAQ website, the index “includes up to 100 Technology and Telecommunications companies that pay a regular or common dividend”.

To be eligible, stocks must have at least $500 million in market capitalization, $1 million in 3-month average daily traded value, 0.5% in dividend yield, be listed on a US stock exchange and be classified in Technology or Telecommunications by the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies are excluded if they have decreased the dividend per share in the past 12 months, entered into a definitive M/A agreement or filed for bankruptcy or similar protection. A maximum of 100 companies passing these rules are included in the Index: those with the highest dividend per share over the last 12 months. The index is reconstituted twice a year and rebalanced quarterly based on a modified dividend value-weighted methodology with weight limits and sector constraints (80% in technology, 20% in telecom).

Since inception (8/14/2012), TDIV has lagged by far the sector benchmark Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), and even slightly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility TDIV 14.04% -31.50% 0.9 15.47% XLK 20.66% -30.72% 1.2 16.27% SPY 14.70% -32.05% 1.04 13.55%

Comparing TDIV with a reference strategy

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, Altman Z-score.

The next table compares TDIV since inception with a subset of large and mid-cap stocks in technology and telecom (Russell 1000 size): dividend paying companies with an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score and a good Piotroski F-score. The subset is rebalanced quarterly.

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility TDIV 14.04% -31.50% 0.9 15.47% Dividend quality Tech and Com subset 22.72% -26.89% 1.26 17.22%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

TDIV underperforms this dividend quality strategy by 8% annualized. However, TDIV's return is real and this subset is hypothetical.

Scanning TDIV with quality metrics

TDIV has 80 holdings as of writing this, which is below the theoretical maximum of 100. The top 25 holdings weigh about 85% of the portfolio. Only three of them are risky stocks regarding my metrics. These are companies with at least two red flags: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score. The position-weighted average ROA of the top 25 holdings is excellent: 11.8% vs. 5.2% for the S&P 500. The position-weighted average Piotroski F-score is also better than for the broad index: 6.1 vs. 5.3. These metrics point to a good portfolio quality.

TDIV vs. VIG

One of TDIV's competitor as a dividend ETF is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). TDIV has a higher dividend, but also higher fees (0.5% vs. 0.06%). TDIV beats VIG by about 1% in annualized return since inception, but VIG has better risk metrics and a similar risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio).

Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility TDIV 14.04% -31.50% 0.9 15.47% VIG 12.99% -29.58% 1.02 12.25%

Conclusion

TDIV aims at providing exposure to dividend stocks in technology and telecommunication. Investing in innovation and in dividend stocks are time-tested ideas. However, mixing two good ideas don’t always make a better one. In this particular case, investing in a sector benchmark (XLK) has a much better historical return, and investing in a dividend growth benchmark (VIG) has a slightly better risk-adjusted performance. TDIV shows a high quality portfolio measured in return on assets and Piotroski F-score. It holds mostly solid tech companies and it may be more resilient than XLK in a sector crash (if it happens). In the ongoing correction, TDIV is in drawdown of 4.25% as of writing (3/4/2020 before market opening), whereas XLK is down 7%. Personally, I prefer investing separately in a dividend-oriented strategy and in a tech-oriented strategy than mixing them like TDIV does. My actively managed stock portfolio is composed of a dividend quality model (14 stocks) and an innovation-oriented model (10 stocks).