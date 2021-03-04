Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2021 9:30 AM ET

Good morning and welcome today for our TMT 2021. I’m Simon Flannery, I cover telecom services and communications infrastructure, and it’s my great pleasure to welcome Uniti. And we have Mark Wallace and Bill DiTullio. Good morning and welcome. Thanks for coming to the conference.

Mark Wallace

Good to be here, Simon. Thank you very much.

Simon Flannery

So, Mark, 2020 was a very eventual year along a lot of dimensions, but certainly for Uniti, you were able to make some strong progress on the leases and so forth. So perhaps talk about then how that sets you up for 2021 and what the key priorities are for the company?

Mark Wallace

Okay. Well, look, I think you’re exactly right. I’ll let Bill here talk in a minute about 2021 priorities. But you’re right, 2020 was a really eventual year. It was really a change in the profile of the entire company. Our largest customer, Windstream, is now a much healthier tenant. We did do a lot to strengthen the master leases that we had in place with them. We divested a number of our non-core assets as well, so we really refocused the company, our just fiber assets, and now we have two key divisions, Windstream -- I’m sorry, Uniti Leasing and Uniti Fiber. They both are complementary, but have distinct characteristics that we’ll talk about today. And so I think we’re really set up going well into 2021.

Both of our business units have been performing very well, and we’ve been able to make some improvements in the balance sheet as well. With refinancing our revolver, we’ve gotten some of our debt refinanced, more to do on that front, I think, this year, but have made some improvements in our cost of capital. I think that trend will continue.

So with that, I’ll stop there. I’ll let my colleague, Bill DiTullio, speak some more about the 2021 priorities, but I think we’re set up to have a really good 2021.

Bill DiTullio

Thanks, Mark. Appreciate that. Good morning, everybody. So I’ll take you through kind of the priorities of what we’re both doing at Uniti Leasing and in Uniti Fiber, and you’ll see that there’s some similarities here, too.

So at Uniti Leasing, really the focus there in 2021 is to leverage the assets, current assets that we have and to lease them up. So as you may recall, about a couple of years ago, we acquired fiber assets from CenturyLink that they were about to be divested. And we’ve had great success in leasing those assets up over the last two years.

And then a few months ago, we acquired the rights to acquire fiber from Windstream as part of our settlement agreement that added another 2 million strand miles of fiber. So combined between the CenturyLink routes and the Windstream routes, we have over 3 million strand miles of fiber that we can lease to other parties. In fact, the Windstream fiber itself increased our leasable capacity by 90%.

So in the short time that we’ve had those Windstream assets, because again some of these sales cycles can take some time, six to 12 months to execute on. But nonetheless, in the short time that we’ve had those assets, we’ve already been able to monetize them as well. And so when we did announce the Everstream transaction a couple of quarters ago, that transaction utilized a good amount of that fiber from Windstream, and so that transaction is expected to close early second quarter this year.

So we’ve been able to already monetize that fiber. We continue to see strong interest and demand from multiple customers, and I think that’s reflected in the sales pipeline. So prior to getting that fiber from Windstream, we had total contract value of about $500 million relating to that.

Since then, adding that fiber to the pipeline, we now -- that now represents $1 billion, so it’s more than doubled in that short timeframe, which we think is pretty impressive. And so that’s really reflective of all the demand that we’re seeing from customers like content providers, carriers both domestic and international, cable providers, so there’s a lot of tremendous inbound interest. We feel really good about the opportunity there going forward and we’ll continue to lease that up.

And the nice thing about -- what we really like about the leasing business is it has a very attractive economic profile. So absent the initial capex you spend to acquire the fiber, really is little to no incremental CapEx required to lease up that fiber, and you’re talking about margins that are generally 90%-plus, approaching 100% in some cases, so really attractive yields.

So really going into 2021, it’s really focusing on leasing up that portfolio of assets we have. We may be opportunistic in pursuing additional sale-leaseback OpCo/PropCo transactions, if we find the right opportunity at the right cost, but really the focus is on lease-up.

And then transitioning over to Uniti Fiber, it’s similar there, too. So if you recall over the last couple of years, we’ve been building out these large dark fiber, small cell networks. Some of these projects came on when we acquired PEG Bandwidth, Tower Cloud, and Southern Light, others began after that, and all these deals were with an anchor wireless tenant secured.

And with those deals, we targeted initial cash yields of between 5% to 7%. Of those 14, 15 projects that we had ongoing, those legacy projects, we’ve completed them - all of them got completed by the end of last year, and we saw the initial yields to play out in that 7% range, so that thesis played out.

So now that – now what we’ve turned to is, again, similar to Uniti Leasing, we’re leasing up that network and we’re primarily focused on leasing up those anchor builds with non-wireless opportunities. And what I mean by that is, it’s selling to enterprises within those markets. It’s wholesale opportunities within those markets, selling to schools through the federally funded E-Rate program, healthcare, government entities.

So if you look at our mix of bookings over the last several quarters, they predominantly have been 70%-plus of those bookings have been in the non-wireless space, and we expect that that lease-up is going to – that trend is going to continue to lease up where most of that is going to come.

So, if you look at our investor presentation, we have a couple of slides on this, but it shows that we’ve taken on the lease-up that we’ve done to date. We’ve taken that 7% initial anchor yield and we’ve actually grown that to a cumulative yield of 14% through these incremental opportunities, so we’ve doubled it over the last four years.

And when you look at what we just sold in 2020 alone in terms of lease-up, that represents about $14 million in annualized revenue with incremental yields, cash yields of 50%-plus, so again very highly accretive deals. In all these deals, the anchor deals themselves and the lease-up all have very high margin profile, 70% to 90%-plus margins, depending on the product and services we’re selling.

So, going forward, you should expect to see further improvement in our EBITDA margins at Uniti Fiber. In terms of capital intensity, at the height when we had 15 projects ongoing, the capital intensity was running north of 50%. Today, at end of 2020, it’ around 40%, and we expect that to trend towards the mid-30% range, and that’s a function of pursuing less of these greenfield builds.

We will continue to pursue them, but we’re probably not going to do 15 at a time. We’ll do a handful of times and set the cadence better, but it’s also a function of the lease-up itself require substantially less CapEx than the anchor builds. So those two things combined is leading to a lower capital intensity. So margin improvement, lower capital intensity, we should start to see better free cash flow coming through both the businesses at Uniti Fiber and Uniti Leasing.

Simon Flannery

Great, that’s a great rundown. So one of the things we’ve been asking everybody at the conference is about sort of life after COVID and the pandemic, and I think there was a clear demand for broadband and we’ve heard fiber a lot at this conference. So it’d be great to just get your perspective, one on how are we doing with things like construction, permitting and zoning? And just they’re kind of out in the field, as well as enterprise decision-making. Are there any changes there in that timeline? And then what do you see as the new implications for Uniti from this new world, as we’re doing Zooms every day and a new digital transformation?

Bill DiTullio

I can start, and Mark, you can feel free to add on as well. But, Simon, I think we’ve been fortunate enough that we’re in the communications infrastructure industry and we really haven’t seen an impact from COVID. I would say, in the early stages of the pandemic, we did see some delays in installs and bookings as customers were reevaluating and with their business locations and things kind of shutdown.

But we’ve worked through that and really that’s kind of – that’s mostly gone away. So really haven’t seen -- we may have seen some delays in enterprise sales bookings, just people putting things off as their physical locations remained closed. But any impact we’ve seen there has been more offset – more than offset by demand from other -- what I’ll call, other customers that are looking to respond to the pandemic.

So, for instance, education, right? There’s been a move towards virtualization there and having online learning. Healthcare, telemedicine, those trends, the pandemic itself has accelerated the trend about virtualization of those trends. So we’re seeing increased demand from other sectors that’s more than offsetting any delays we may have seen from the enterprise segment.

And I think going forward, we always thought that this trend was coming, there was going to be more of this virtualization trend, but we believe the pandemic just accelerated that. So again we continue to see increased demand from, I’d say, healthcare, government, education and, as we know, we think that this virtualization trend will continue.

In fact, I think, Kenny referenced this on our earnings call, that over the last four years, we’ve seen a tenfold increase in our traffic on our backbone - IP backbone. And so the traffic keeps increasing the demand for high bandwidth needs, it keeps increasing, and I think that’s here to stay and going forward.

So I think there’s definitely a significant amount of tailwinds between 5G, X wireless, also this virtualization trend. The common theme is it all requires fiber, right?. Fiber is the connective tissue that makes it all work today and for future technologies. And so I think that plays well into our strategy, what we’re trying to do, build dense fiber networks within the -- primarily at Uniti Fiber within the Southeast, continuing to build out that network, but it also plays well into our Uniti Leasing strategy of leasing at least both long haul and metro networks to other providers as well.

Simon Flannery

Great, thank you. Maybe we could turn to M&A. Mark, you talked about the balance sheet being restructured, refinanced. And I think getting the unit at the Windstream REIT restructuring completed was an important point as well. So whilst it sounds like the organic opportunities here, you’ve got a lot of momentum there. How should we think about inorganic -- you mentioned OpCo/PropCo and some of the sale and leaseback transactions and other fiber deals out there. What – is that going to be as much of a priority? Or is it going to be more about focusing on the assets you have today?

Mark Wallace

M&A is still a priority for us. As you know, during the pendency of the Windstream bankruptcy, we did do a lot of M&A. We did some smaller deals, but we were - really were not in a position to do large-scale M&A, but we did keep our pipeline fresh. And the pipeline is still in good shape. I’d say the M&A pipeline today has very good depth, and by that I mean it has a good cross-section of things that might good fits with both Uniti Leasing as well as Uniti Fiber.

I think at the same time, it also has [Technical Difficulty] variation within deal size and within deal structure. And so when we talk about M&A, in many cases, that could take the form of full company acquisitions. It could be OpCo/PropCo situations that are either with existing operations that we have or could be more like the Macquarie transaction, Bluebird, we’re throwing an OpCo/PropCo on newly acquired assets. It could be sale-leaseback transactions, and then we get approached pretty regularly on doing joint ventures with infrastructure assets. So it’s got a lot of depth and different transaction structures in the pipeline. So it’s – the M&A pipeline is in good shape. Our cost of capital as it comes down - has come down, as it comes down even more, it makes that even more attractive and executable.

I will say this, that we do need to maintain pricing discipline in the marketplace. Some fiber companies, there’s a lot of infrastructure money, of course, chasing platform fiber companies. And so we do need to maintain pricing discipline and make sure that anything that we do kind of checks the box on all of our key criteria for an acquisition that would be a little bit different.

Simon Flannery

Great. So maybe that’s a good segue to just talk about your -- you have a large pipeline of potential opportunities, so what is your process for deciding which ones are the most worth pursuing?

Mark Wallace

Sure. Well, there’s a lot of factors, but I’d say, the key ones are really quality of the network, it’s density of the fiber, it’s the - what’s the customer mix, contractual lease terms? What kind of risks are associated with those contractual lease terms? So do you have re-term risk for our contracts expiring? And then you’re subject to prices moving down or are the prices locked in longer-term on the contracts? And are they at markets that you don’t expect to roll down any prices over time. It’s also -- so I think a lot of the - one of the gross prospects, what kind of synergies might be realized between the two companies? So a lot of criteria that we look at pretty in-depth. But I’d say, those are probably some of the key ones that are really the first things that we kind of delve into.

Simon Flannery

Okay, great. And then turning to leasing in a little bit more detail, it’s good to hear the progress made there and the opportunities. A question we sometimes get is Lumen had these assets for a long time, Windstream had these assets for a long time. Why weren’t they able to get this sort of momentum that you’re getting now? Is this about plugging them into your existing fiber network? Is this something in your go-to-market, your sales? What’s making the difference?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So I think - Bill, let me start and then you can jump in. So I think, in many cases, [ Technical Difficulty] by Lumen to others. But you’re exactly right. In a lot of cases, this is -- we’ve had a lot of reverse inquiries from the time that we acquired these assets, and I think a lot of this is also our ability to take those routes and also combine them with other fiber that we have and put together a more extensive or a more complete route that the customers are looking for. But we’ve had a tremendous amount of inquiries on those routes.

Bill, do you want to add anything?

Bill DiTullio

Yes, all I was going to say, Mark, and I think you’ve hit it on the head there, but the other thing I was going to point to is that we have had success on the CenturyLink routes, and we heard the same things and we got the same questions, why couldn’t you be successful, but I think we have proven we’ve been successful because in the two years that we’ve had those assets, we’ve driven upfront IRU of over $50 million on those assets, and it’s 270,000 strand miles of fiber on long haul routes only, and then you compare that to the Windstream fiber, 2.2 million strand miles, it’s almost 10 times the amount of fiber and plus it’s a mix of long haul and metro, and I think we’ve already proven that we can--it has value, doubling the sales pipeline from $500 million to a $1 billion, and also if you look at the Everstream transaction, that’s another point to point out, another transaction that shows that we’re able to--I think we utilized 165,000 strand miles of fiber that we got from Windstream, so there is demand there and I think it just plays to how--our overall strategy and what we’re willing--you know, the types of services and products we’d offer, we’re willing to offer our customers.

Simon Flannery

Great, and maybe just a little bit more on some of the moves on the sales side of things and actually how you differentiate between sales on the leasing side and on the fiber side.

Bill DiTullio

Yes, so the way we look at it, Simon, is that at Uniti Fiber, we view that as actively managing, so active ownership of fiber, so we’re selling active services to wireless carriers, so we’re selling lit backhaul solutions, dark fiber to the tower, small cells, right, and we talked about those anchor networks we’ve been building and [indiscernible], but with a regional focus. That region that we’re mostly focused on is our southeast, so if you look at our fiber map today, and the southeast footprint is spanning from east Texas all the way to north Florida, along the Houston Gulf Coast area, that’s where we have this very dense owned fiber network that interconnects with one another. Within that footprint, we’re selling services to wireless carriers, but we’re also selling active services to non-wireless customers like I mentioned before - enterprise, schools, government, healthcare, so we’re selling them internet, we’re selling them wave links, in some cases we may be leasing the fiber, but we can offer a whole suite of solutions to them.

Really from a sales force perspective, on the enterprise and the non-wireless side, we have local sales people that are deployed into these markets, that are actively going door to door, getting the Uniti name out there and driving lease-up that way, and then we have this national accounts strategic team that’s led by Greg Ortyl, and we recently went through this reorganization to kind of make sure that we had one customer sales person engaging with one customer, that we’d have two sales reps engaging with one customer, so we tried to simplify the structure and make it more effective and efficient. Now we have this national strategic team that both deals with national accounts, that would be the wireless carriers at Uniti Fiber, but also that could be the same customers and additional customers in our national strategic accounts at Uniti Leasing. At Uniti Leasing, we take a more passive management, passive ownership of that fiber, where we acquire, Uniti owns that fiber, but then we lease it to other customers and then they light it themselves and run the traffic themselves, manage it themselves.

So there, we take a more national approach, so again if you look at our fiber map today, we have fiber that stretches across over 40 states, and it’s a mix of long haul routes that span across the country and metro routes, so there primarily--most of the form of what we’re selling there are these long term dark fiber IRU contracts, generally they’re 20 year, they can be 10, 5 years depending what the customer needs are. The way those are structured, for those of you that may not be familiar with them, is usually the customer pays what they call an upfront IRU fee, so basically they’re prepaying that rent, that 20-year lease upfront, so that provides significant cash flows to us that we can put back into the company, reinvest into other places, and then usually there’s an annual, what they call O&M - operating and maintenance aspect, a fee that they’re paying to cover any maintenance costs, operating costs of that fiber.

So really, that’s how we bifurcate the two. Think of Uniti Leasing on a national scale, more passive management, while Uniti Fiber is more regional - again, southeast footprint, active.

Simon Flannery

That’s great. Then a new initiative really for you is the GCI investments with Windstream, so that kicked off, I guess, late last year and it’s going to be a couple hundred million dollars, sounds like, this year. How’s that going, and in particular the process for approving their investments?

Bill DiTullio

Yes, so the process is going well. Let me just with giving you an overview of how that program works.

Under the GCI program as part of our settlement agreement with Windstream, Windstream will invest the capital initially, so--let me just take a step back. We committed to investing up to $1.75 billion over 10 years with them, and this program began in 2020 and will run through the remaining initial term of the lease to 2030--2029, I believe, and then the lease expires, the initial term expires in 2030. But under this program Windstream will make--will have to invest the capital first, so they’ll decide where they want to invest the capital into the footprint. If you look at the investments that they’re making so far under this program, it’s mostly been within their Iowa footprint to expand their Kinetic offering.

Once Windstream makes that investment, they submit it to us and say, okay, here’s how much we spent and this is what we spent it on. Uniti will then review that investment to make sure that it meets the GCI criteria, so generally it has to be for fiber and fiber-related assets, it has to meet certain return thresholds, and there’s some other criteria that it has to meet. As long as it meets all the criteria under the CGI program, Uniti will basically acquire that fiber from Windstream and then reimburse them for the capex that they spent.

On the one-year anniversary of Uniti reimbursing Windstream, that capex now will get added to the initial master leases at an 8% initial cash yield, subject to a 0.5% annual escalator, so over time as we continue to make these investments, the amount of rent that Windstream pays us will continue to increase.

In 2020, we spent about $85 million on the GCI program, and primarily that came in--you know, a little bit in the third quarter and then in the fourth quarter, and then for 2021 we expect to fund approximately $200 million of GCI. Again, all this revenue associated with that will come one year after the fact.

The program has been working well. Again, the teams review it. These assets become our assets as soon as we reimburse it, so it’s owned by Uniti. Those assets will be exclusively leased to Windstream, although there is the option for us to joint build certain segments with Windstream if we decide we want to retain some of those strands to lease to third parties, so if we decide to do that at our option, then we would split the cost of that fiber 50/50, and then any additional strands of fiber beyond what Windstream’s initial needs are would be retained by Uniti and able to be leased to other parties.

We’re really happy about the program and we believe it helps future-proof our network going forward.

Mark Wallace

Simon, let me just add, Mike Friloux, who is our Chief Technology Officer but previously was the CEO of PEG Bandwidth, which was one of our very first acquisitions, he heads up that program and interfaces with Windstream and leads that for us, and he’s very knowledgeable, does a great job with it. He’s a very seasoned industry veteran.

Simon Flannery

Great. Mark, perhaps update us on your plans for sharing Windstream financials with investors.

Mark Wallace

Sure. We plan to have those in our 10-K when we have it on file. We could have the 10-K on file as early as Friday, but I would suspect no later than Monday, so we do plan to have those in there. The information at this point in time that we’re going to be sharing with Windstream will be unaudited data because Windstream does not yet have their audited information available - that should be later on this month, probably near the end of the month. When we get the final audited information, we also intend to share that. That would be on a supplemental filing, either a 10-Ka or an 8-K, so we’ll share that as soon as that’s made available to us as well.

Simon Flannery

Great. Then on Uniti Leasing, you’ve talked about a lot of opportunities in terms of your pipeline there, but at the same time your goal of taking capital intensity down, presumably there’s plenty of customers who would like to order service which might require you to build some fiber spurs or to lease other bandwidth from other providers. How do you go through that equation of sort of prioritizing, here’s a deal that may have a high cash return but also will require extra funding from you?

Bill DiTullio

Simon, I think when you look at Uniti Leasing and what we’re doing there, absent acquiring the fiber itself, and that’s one reason why we love the economics of the Uniti Leasing business is that it really requires little to no incremental capex, and you’re talking about margins that are generally 90%-plus, in some cases approaching 100% margin, so very highly accretive deals. You’re correct in saying that there may be some cases where we need to either expand the fiber a little bit or put in some other--spend capex to meet the customer’s needs, but generally some of that cost is passed onto the customer as well.

When you look at the capex intensity of--when we look at the capital that we’re expecting to spend this year at Uniti Leasing, $210 million, $200 million of it relates to the GCI program, so there isn’t that much more capex that’s needed to drive the incremental lease-up that we expect to realize in 2021.

Then when you go over to the Uniti Fiber side of the business, there, I think as I mentioned before, again I forget if I mentioned this in another call, but the fiber capital intensity there at the end of 2020 was around 40%, and it had come down from these large builds that are wrapping up, so going forward we again expect capital intensity to be in the mid-30% range.

When you look at the capital intensity of the business combined, on a whole, our capital intensity today is around 30%, so we feel really good about that. We don’t think it’s a very large number, and in fact through Uniti Fiber coming down somewhat, it should come down a little bit from there. But we don’t view our overall company’s consolidated capital intensity as being elevated today.

Simon Flannery

Great. Just in the last few minutes here, Mark, the leverage came in below 6 times as of the year-end. Perhaps just talk about your leverage targets, your balance sheet priorities, and then capital allocation more broadly.

Mark Wallace

Sure. Yes, so we’ve indicated that we have a target range for leverage of 5.5 to 6, so we are in that range at this point in time. Look, in terms of capital allocation, it’s really--you know, capital allocation is really a balance between dividends, the organic growth that we have at Uniti Fiber, the GCI program that we have at Uniti Leasing with Windstream, and then also I’m sure we’ll be executing on some M&A transactions as well. Those are the key things.

Now in terms of the balance sheet, I’ve indicated and I’ve been pretty clear that I think that cost of debt is too high and I think we have an opportunity to bring down the cost of debt and therefore bring down our weighted average cost of capital. We’ve executed on some of that. We’ve got pricing down so far on our revolver when we refinanced that. We were able to refinance our 8.25 unsecured notes with a recent issue at 6.5, and I think we have other opportunities as well. We’ll see when the right time to execute on those is, but I do think we have additional opportunity to bring down our cost of debt.

Simon Flannery

Okay, and maybe just recap on the dividend. I think at some point, there was a thought of moving to a dividend growth model. Is that still something we might see over time?

Mark Wallace

Well, we’re still under the covenant restrictions on the 7 7/8ths bonds that we issued, and as you know, that on a trailing 12-month net debt basis, we have to be a 5.75 times. We’re not there yet on that metric, so at this point in time, and the guidance that we gave for 2021, is that we’ll pay out--be in a position to pay out $144 million of dividends this year. That represents our best estimate of 90% of taxable income during the year. Now, taxable income can fluctuate and go up and down, so we’ll see how it ends up over the course of the year, depending on how the operations are and what transactions we execute, but that’s my best guess of what it will be. Then where we are after that, that’s really up to the board, but we have been clear that the dividend yield, I think, is so healthy and very competitive to our peers at 5%, plus or minus. At the same time, we do have a very strong payout ratio, so 40% on an AFFO basis, and so there certainly is room to increase the dividend should the board decide that that’s the right thing to do in the future.

Simon Flannery

Great, well unfortunately we’re out of time. Mark, Bill, great conversation. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Mark Wallace

All right, thanks for the invitation. Appreciate it.

Simon Flannery

Take care.

Bill DiTullio

Thanks Simon.

Simon Flannery

Thanks everybody.

