Quick Take

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm offers a cloud platform for Internet of Things application developers and consumers.

TUYA has grown revenue and gross profit quickly but is still generating high operating losses and cash burn.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Hangzhou, China-based Tuya was founded to develop a Platform-as-a-Service [PaaS] cloud offering to enable developers to build and host their Internet of Things [IoT] applications.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Xueji Wang, who was previously a senior director of Alibaba and was responsible for launching a number of initiatives at Alipay.

Below is a brief overview video of basic Internet of Things concepts:

Source: Simplilearn

The company’s primary offerings include:

Internet of Things Platform as a Service [PaaS]

Industry Vertical Software Solutions

Cloud-based Services

Tuya has received at least $333 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates, Tuya Group, Tencent Mobility, Unileo and Tenet Group.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues customer relationships with businesses and OEMs primarily in the consumer IoT industry.

However, management seeks to expand its efforts into the Industrial and Agriculture sectors.

In 2020, the company 'powered over 116.5 million devices via IoT PaaS, making us the world's largest IoT cloud platform in the global market of IoT PaaS, according to CIC.'

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 20.9% 2019 35.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 2.0x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for IoT was valued at an estimated $761 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.39 trillion in value by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.53% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing adoption of IoT technologies across a wide range of industry verticals, including automotive, manufacturing and healthcare.

Also, a shift to manufacturing 'Industry 4.0' is placing an emphasis on complementing and augmenting human labor with robotics to reduce accidents and increase efficiencies.

Regional growth rates are estimated in the chart below:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon AWS (AMZN)

Alibaba Cloud (BABA)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Google (GOOG)

Financial Performance

Tuya’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Strong growth in gross profit and gross margin

Still high operating losses, but reduced negative operating margin

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 179,874,000 70.0% 2019 $ 105,789,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 61,937,000 122.9% 2019 $ 27,786,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 34.43% 2019 26.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (69,846,000) -38.8% 2019 $ (73,440,000) -69.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (66,912,000) 2019 $ (73,097,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ (49,211,000) 2019 $ (56,563,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Tuya had $158.8 million in cash and $98.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($52.4 million).

IPO Details

Tuya intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, although the final figure may vary.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company founders, who will be the Class B shareholders, will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

research and development; investment in technology infrastructure, marketing and branding, and other capital expenditure; and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and CICC.

Commentary

Tuya is seeking U.S. public market investment to fund its general development and growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, but not much progress toward profitability, with high operating and net losses as well as cash used in operations.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped considerably as revenues have risen; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was a respectable 2.0x in 2020.

The global market opportunity for providing IoT PaaS services to developers and businesses is extremely large and expected to grow markedly over the coming years.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.3% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the large size of major players in the space and their ability to create economies of scale as a result of that size faster than Tuya can achieve its own scale.

IPO investors would essentially be funding the firm’s attempt to achieve scale as quickly as possible.

Pricing and valuation will be critical in the IPO and I look forward to learning more from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.