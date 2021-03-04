Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference Call March 4, 2021 12:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Griffith - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Murdo Gordon - Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Operations

David Reese - Executive Vice President, R&D

Arvind Sood - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Gabe Schneider - Cowen

Yaron Werber

Good afternoon, everybody and thank you once again for the final day of the 41st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference. I am Yaron Werber from the biotech team. And it’s a pleasure to moderate the fireside chat with Amgen, with my colleague, Gabe Schneider. And we are very pleased to have the full team here today. We have Peter Griffith, who is EVP and CFO; Murdo Gordon, EVP, Global Commercial Ops; and David Reese, EVP of R&D; and Arvind Sood, of course, our VP of Investor Relations.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate it. And we have a box open on the screen. If anybody has questions, you can pop them in there and we will do our best to ask them on your behalf or you can e-mail us directly and we will be happy to take them. So Peter, maybe let me turn it over to you maybe for some introductory remarks about how the business is going and then we will dive into Q&A.

Peter Griffith

Yaron, thank you very much and good morning, good afternoon, everyone and thank you, Cowen, for inviting us again this year. We are delighted to be with you. So as you know, this morning, we announced an agreement to acquire Five Prime Therapeutics for $38 per share in cash, representing an equity value of about $1.9 billion. But let’s start where we always started Amgen first before we speak with Yaron more and answer some of the questions. And first and foremost, at Amgen, we are committed to discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering first-in-class, best-in-class innovative therapeutics to patients with serious and grievous illnesses all over the world.

And so with that, the lead asset of Five Prime is bema, first-in-class, Phase 3-ready therapy with positive Phase 2 data in first line gastric cancer, the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the world today and offers us a mid to long-term volume growth opportunity. It strengthens our innovative oncology portfolio and is complementary with our gastric cancer programs. It advances our efforts to grow our business internationally and in Asia-Pacific in particular, where gastric cancer is highly prevalent, where we expect to generate about 25% of our total company sales growth over the next 10 years. We will leverage our industry leading biologics and process development and manufacturing expertise to develop and commercialize this product for patients all over. We expect the deal to close by the end of the second quarter 2021 and look forward to advancing this important new medicine into Phase 3 as quickly as possible.

So, turning for a moment back to 2020, we made significant progress on our strategic objectives. We advanced our innovative first-in-class pipeline with positive registration-enabling data for sotorasib and tezepelumab, executed well with 9% revenue growth, driven by 15% volumes and 12% non-GAAP EPS growth for 2020, successfully integrated Otezla, advance the BeiGene collaboration and successfully transitioned to a full affiliate model in Japan. And noteworthy, we exceeded $1 billion in revenue from our JAPAC region in 2020, building momentum in the regions.

We have a strong balance sheet continue to generate strong free cash flows with almost $10 billion of free cash flow in 2020. With our commitment to dividends and share buybacks, we have retained significant financial flexibility to continue to evaluate business development opportunities to deliver incremental value to our shareholders, and most importantly, new therapeutics for our patients. In 2021, our focus is on commercial execution of launch and growth products to sustain long-term volume driven growth, a point Murdo will certainly address as we get into your questions. Yaron, I will turn it back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yaron Werber

Well, terrific. Thanks Peter. So Murdo, maybe let me put you on the spot first and ask about last year, was a challenging year for everybody pretty much, COVID-19 obviously was extremely unexpected to say the least, disrupted commercial ops and patient access globally, yet revenues grew 9% year-over-year. Revenues – EPS was up 12% despite these challenges. As you think about the core strategy this year, what are going to be the key driver and what’s different commercially for you this year than last year and how can you meet your objectives?

Murdo Gordon

Thanks for the question, Yaron and good to be here with you and Gabe. I am – as I reflect on 2020, we learned a lot. We learned about how to adapt to ever-changing kind of external market environment. And I think we have employed a lot of those lessons learned and embedded them in the organization as we look at 2021 and beyond. Our assumption is that the COVID pandemic will be with us for the majority of the year. While we are all hopeful when we see vaccinations accelerate and we definitely see providers and patients coping better with the situation on the ground with respect to the rising virus infection rates, we see that as a headwind through at least the first three quarters of the year. We also see a little bit of change in the seasonality in our portfolio. So the normal, very light Q1 that we will see in our business with respect to how that compares to Q2, Q3 and Q4, we are seeing that also light this year and maybe even a little lighter based on some of the COVID patterns that have occurred. But long-term, what we are happy about, what we have done in the portfolio is we have largely removed a lot of the barriers from the growth of our core portfolio. So, when we say volume growth, what we mean is treating more patients in the therapeutic areas where we already have approved products. So I will take Repatha as an example, we enjoy a vast majority of covered lives, low co-pay, very affordable. So, now the job is getting cardiologists and primary care physicians to use Repatha more aggressively in the treatment of their very high-risk ASCVD patients. Aimovig, really strong overall access coverage. Prolia, very good broad prescriber base, highly unmet medical need, lots of patients still to be treated. Look at Otezla, which we brought in and drove a lot of our growth last year and the integration went really well. We have now broadened the scope of responsibility for the Otezla field force to include primary care physicians in anticipation of a mild-to-moderate indication, again, more patients to treat, really good access coverage, less barriers in the market. So we have unlocked the ability to grow that core portfolio.

And then on the heme-oncology side, we have got a nice portfolio of promoter products that continue to grow high single-digits year-on-year and we expect that to continue. On the yet to be kind of fully realized in terms of growth perspective, we still got an expansion of our biosimilars portfolio happening geographically. So we are bringing on other markets in Latin America, Middle East, still a few markets in Europe and that’s allowing us to really expand that biosimilars piece of the portfolio to drive growth, especially in that mid-term phase of the company going forward. And last but certainly not least, we have two products that we are anticipating launching in the near future with sotorasib, our KRAS G12C inhibitor in the lung cancer and of course, tezepelumab and I would now add bemarituzumab to that late-stage pipeline that could be launched in the not too distant future and driving additional growth for the company. So we are pretty pleased with our growth prospects, but I will say it’s still going to be an interesting year with respect to COVID and how that’s affecting patient and physician behavior.

Yaron Werber

Okay. That’s great, Murdo. And what about with Prolia and XGEVA, where are those drugs right now in terms of the rebound and COVID got better and obviously got worse and now we are sort of in a better spot again, but women will have to get treated or men and women with bone met related to myeloma?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. And it’s a little different, Yaron, between XGEVA and Prolia. Let’s start with Prolia. Definitely, providers are much better equipped than they were say in Q2 of last year. So they have found a way to ensure safe distancing for their patients and being able to administer Prolia in their practice. So, we have seen a rebound. We saw that in fourth quarter. We continue to see it hold up. The thing that we are watching actually right now is we have got softness because of the weather in the country. A lot of people in the last few weeks at least were rescheduling some of their meetings. I would say on XGEVA, we are still seeing a little bit of a lag in the performance of that product compared to historical norms. And that’s one that we are watching very closely for the year, still again, a huge unmet need. There are a lot of cancer patients that would benefit from that product for their skeletal complications of their disease and their treatment and the team does a really nice job there, but there are some reimbursement effects in that side of the business that play a bit of a headwind role there as well.

Yaron Werber

Okay. An EVENITY, where are you on that launch? There was a huge launch in Japan. You have been working through some of the inventory, then you were beginning to make progress in the U.S. and of course, COVID hit?

Murdo Gordon

Yes. Demand numbers look very good in Japan and in the U.S. You rightly referred to just an interesting way in which we transfer product to our partner and book sales there. So that sometimes makes the Japan curve a little spiky. Overall, though, we are really pleased with the launch, our partners at UCB now are rolling out across Europe. And I think more and more of the prescribers who have good experience with EVENITY are broadening their use and treating more high-risk post fracture patients. We are also seeing patients go from EVENITY back on to Prolia. So, it’s actually helping us as a franchise to have both those products.

Yaron Werber

Peter, maybe I am trying to move to you and Murdo, we will come back to you later on. When you are looking at the guidance for ‘21, what are the real sort of drivers of the top line in ‘21? And just remind us on the OpEx side, this is a year of R&D investment and sort of SG&A synergies, right, so help us understand kind of how you think about this year?

Peter Griffith

Yes, Yaron. Thank you very much. That’s a great question. It’s an important question. First, I would like to reaffirm our full year outlook with revenue guidance of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of $16 to $17. And as I do, looking at the current analyst models, I think our guidance is generally appropriately reflected on a full year basis. But let me offer a couple of reminders and thoughts on the first quarter and some of this repeats what Murdo just said, which is we expected to see some quarter-to-quarter variability through 2021 due to COVID with potential recovery in the latter part of the year, contingent on the vaccine rollout. The spike in cases in January and early February has had some impact on our physician-administered brands, as Murdo said, sensitive to COVID, like Prolia, XGEVA and KYPROLIS. Our second – excuse me, our first quarter is typically the lowest as a proportion of full year revenues and the COVID effect this year will lead to Q1 revenues as a percentage of the full year being moderately lower than what it represented in Q1 of 2020. And a reminder that Q1 2020 benefited from a combination of accounting adjustments to ENBREL and the COVID related inventory buildup right at the end of that first quarter that aggregated about $215 million. On other revenues, we will begin recognizing revenues on the Lilly agreement beginning in the second quarter. As we expect our first shipment of the Lilly antibody at that time. And then on Parsabiv, with Parsabiv’s inclusion in the bundle, we expect a 40% to 50% sales decline for the full year. And in addition, in Q1, we expect customers to deplete the roughly $40 million of inventory built up in the second half of 2020. So now to OpEx, that part of the question. We’ll continue to invest in innovation, launches and new products and digitization efforts. We expect 2021 total non-GAAP operating expenses to grow at a rate similar to that of 2020 for non-GAAP operating expense. And finally, as we said last month, we’ve created an industry leading cost structure, and we expect an operating margin of roughly 50% in 2021. So that’s a good question, Yaron and that’s where we are sitting right now.

Yaron Werber

Okay, got it. So, it looks like Q1 is again there is a COVID impact and then there is going to be more of a bounce back in the remaining quarters. And you have given us in your guidance, if I remember correctly, some content on how to think about the Lilly agreement and where it’s going to be recorded, I believe in the other revenue line?

Peter Griffith

Yes. Yes, the revenue and other revenue and then the cost of sales will be included, then the payments that will be in cost of sales, right.

Yaron Werber

Okay, which is a part of the guidance there. Okay, fantastic. And the guidance does not include sotorasib revenues this year or it does include sotorasib this year?

Peter Griffith

Why don’t I invite Murdo to comment on that? And we are really excited about sotorasib, but it would be great, Murdo, maybe you want to jump in.

Murdo Gordon

Yes, Yaron, it does include some sotorasib asset sales. It’s obviously hard to forecast what that number is going to be given the variability on launch timing. We do – as we have announced, have a PDUFA date in August, but we are hopeful that, that could happen a little sooner and we are ready, as we have said, to be able to launch sotorasib any day now, if we were fortunate enough to see an earlier approval, teams on the ground, everybody is fully staffed, we know these customers well. So that one is one that really just depends on what the FDA approval timeline looks like.

Yaron Werber

Great. Okay, Gabe, do you want to take it away on Five Prime?

Gabe Schneider

Yes, thanks. So first, congratulations on the deal. We have actually been discussing bema at some of our panels and experts have been enthusiastic for sure. So, maybe first for Dr. Reese, could you just clarify the incidence of high FGFR2b expression? Is it 30% of all gastric cancer or is it 30% of the HER2-negative gastric cancers? And then maybe as a follow-up, I know we don’t know the exact overlap of FGFR2b and PD-L1, but do we know the incidence of PD-L1 in the overall gastric population?

David Reese

Yes, thanks. Important questions, it’s 30% of the HER2-negative population and the HER2-positive population for those who are not familiar with gastric cancer is 12% to 15% of the overall population. As Peter indicated, globally, this is a very important malignancy, in particular, in East Asia. It’s a real public health challenge. Just by way of context, there are nearly as many cases of gastric cancer annually in China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, as there are all major solid tumors in the U.S. So huge challenge, standards of care have not changed in a long time. As you indicate, we anticipate that checkpoint inhibitors will be used here, but we think there is – there will be some non-overlap in the populations where you have an FGFR2b over-expressing tumor that is PD-L1 low or non-expressing we’ll refine those estimates as we go forward. We also believe that in many parts of the world, standard chemotherapy, which was the backbone in the Phase 2 FIGHT trial that really forms the heart of the data set from Five Prime. We think that those backbone regimens will remain standard of care for quite some time.

Gabe Schneider

Great. And presumably, the pivotal Phase 3 study will be bema plus chemo versus chemo alone. Could you talk a little bit about the plan to do combination studies with checkpoint inhibitors in first line? And is there any thought yet about a potential second line study in checkpoint refractory patients, given that in case those do make it to market first, there could be a need for data in checkpoint refractory?

David Reese

Yes. I think all of the above would be the short answer here, Gabe. Our intent – and there will be upcoming regulatory interactions that discuss Phase 3 planning. But based on what I just said, our intent would be a core pivotal Phase 3 program that looks similar to the FIGHT trial, in other words, chemotherapy with or without bemarituzumab in patients with FGFR2b over-expression. Absolutely, we’re interested in investigating things like triplet therapy, which would be chemotherapy plus checkpoint inhibitor plus bemarituzumab and then indications beyond gastric cancer, such as squamous cell carcinoma belong, where there is evidence that FGFR2b over-expression occurs in a subset of tumors.

Gabe Schneider

Great, thanks. And then just my last question is, I know on your call, you mentioned that pretty much all the programs outside of bema or upside from this deal. Are any programs in particular you highlight, even just briefly that you seem interested in?

David Reese

I don’t know that we’re ready to take – to talk about that just yet. We will look very carefully at all of those programs. They are largely immunooncology. And so they fit into our portfolio. And as we develop plans going forward, we’ll provide additional guidance.

Gabe Schneider

Sure. Okay. I’ll toss it back to Yaron.

Yaron Werber

Yes. So maybe one more quick question on bema. Is – I wasn’t on the call earlier today, Gabe was. Did you give any timeline to starting the pivotal Phase 3 or not yet for bema?

David Reese

Five Prime has talked about trying to get that launched by the end of this year. That would certainly be our aspiration as well. That’s obviously dependent on regulatory interactions and agreement on what the Phase 3 program looks like, but that’s certainly – that’s a rough goal right now, Yaron.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And is there a chance that the primary is response rates? And the secondary is a PFS and survival or do you need to sort of tee off with PFS and survival will just given...

David Reese

I think that’s going to be a key part to regulatory discussions, but overall survival is typically a key endpoint in gastric cancer, given the natural history of the disease and what historically has been done in – from a regulatory perspective.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Let’s stay with David, with sotorasib and the – we’ve been getting a lot of questions. When you look at STK11 mutants, and we’ll be looking at the data with pembro, the response rates are lower by a little bit than it does as alone. Pembro alone is around 39%, pembro, an unselected pembro and STK11 is about sort of 29%, chemo is sort of in the lower 20s, decrements of about 10% each. So as you think about moving to first-line and do an STK11 study, can that be potentially pivotal enabling? And it’s supportive of approval or supportive, I should say, of a label expansion on its own or is that going to be more of just to have the data out there, you’ll have a new label by that point presumably anyway?

David Reese

Yes. Again, I don’t want to speculate on how the FDA may view that particular pathway. But clearly, as you’re indicating, there is evidence, and there is not biologic plausibility for a relative resistance of KRAS G12C plus STK11 altered tumors to checkpoint inhibition and immunotherapies more broadly. So that’s something that’s incorporated in our development program and that we are advancing as we generate those data of course, we would determine what an appropriate regulatory pathway might be.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And as you think about – obviously, in your studies in the COBRA studies, you’re doing a lot of different combos with – and you have talked about that you’ve been able to use full dose, sotorasib with a MEK – with a SHIP2. You haven’t commented as much about PD and PD-1 was there a reason for that or is it just holding the data until we see it probably at ASCO?

David Reese

Yes. I mean I think we’ll release those data when we’ve got the, I think, a robust enough data set, whether it’s at ASCO or later in the year, but certainly over the course of this year. And we’re still looking at dosing and sequencing. One of the real questions with checkpoint inhibitor combinations, given the potential up regulation, for example, PD-L1 with G12C inhibition is whether a sequential strategy makes more sense than a straight up combination. So we’re looking at all of those sorts of approaches.

Yaron Werber

You would treat with sotorasib first potentially and then?

David Reese

Yes, potentially. Exactly. Induction followed by checkpoint inhibition, it would be one thought.

Yaron Werber

Okay. When you are thinking about colon cancer, and I know you’re in the middle of your early stage studies, it’s – you haven’t released a lot of data so far. But presumably, I imagine the next study will be with an EGFR inhibitor, whether it’s yours or ERBITUX. Does it make sense to put in a MEK inhibitor in that triple too or are you sort of less impressed with the activity of the MEK axis within that pathway?

David Reese

Yes. I mean, I think, again, all of those are of potential interest and one of the reasons that we have a master protocol that’s got 10 arms now as you implied open is that we can add arms as clinical and biologic evidence emerges or drop arms. In addition, individual arms can be expanded into what’s roughly a Phase 2 trial to provide a strong look at efficacy that’s what we’ve done with the MEK combination. So while early cohorts are meant to generate the requisite safety data, we can then expand that to get really good estimates of what efficacy looks like. And that’s the approach that we’ll take with various combinations. If you use your imagination, of course, you can come up with an extraordinary number of combinations. We’ve tried to select those based on potential biologic synergy and/or combining with standard backbones in various indications where G12C alterations occur.

Yaron Werber

And just remind us in terms of in patients with brain mets and lung cancer, where are you and what are the next steps?

David Reese

We’ve got specific cohorts open looking at brain metastases and so now it’s a matter I think of just generating the clinical data.

Yaron Werber

And would you at some point present the data from the earlier experience of patients who had brain mets or I remember there was one patient presented. I think the pivotal, obviously...

David Reese

Yes. We are continuing to look at that. And as you know, these are relatively small numbers of patients, but as we get an aggregate number that’s meaningful, of course, we would present that as we provide updates on the various studies we’ve previously reported.

Yaron Werber

Okay, Murdo, back to you. I think we just have a few minutes remaining. Otezla for mild to moderate psoriasis, that’s been filed. I think we’re still waiting for the advanced data to be presented. I think it’s going to be soon – how from our checks, there is some usage already in that segment, right, among the community setting, but still, it’s not obviously penetrated. How big is that opportunity?

Murdo Gordon

Well, the mild to moderate population is in the neighborhood of about 4 million patients, but we’re more focused on the patients who have large surface areas of their skin involved in their psoriasis and the topical treatments that they are used to right now, just are inconvenient and difficult for the average patient with larger surface area involvement. So we are targeting a subset, but it’s still a very large population, Yaron, that we think that Otezla can benefit. As I mentioned in my first comment, we’re also pleased that we’ve got really good access, a really well understood safety profile with Otezla compared to some of the other potential treatments that are in the market or may enter the market. And we’ve got a lot of experience in this disease setting, both from ENBREL and now with Otezla, so we got a very experienced commercial and medical organization that’s champing of the bit ready to go and – if and if and when we get approval.

Yaron Werber

And so of that segment, the mild – the 4 million mild, but then what percentage of large body surface areas where topicals just won’t work?

Murdo Gordon

Yes, you’re looking still about half that population that’s addressable.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And do you have any sense how many are actually under care? Continues to go to...

Murdo Gordon

They are all under care. They are all either trying off-the-shelf topicals or prescription topicals, but not necessarily systemic orals.

Yaron Werber

Yes. Okay. And then maybe a final question is on biosimilars. I mean, last year, you posted about $1.7 billion, which was really a terrific launch with 30% to 40% shares in certain cases. Now you have RIABNI, AVSOLA was still sort of early. RIABNI really didn’t count last year at all. The guidance and the way you always talk about it, you always mentioned competition, which will come and price dynamics, which will come. But there is been a lot of learnings already even in the Neulasta segment and pricing at some point stabilizes and there was some rationality in the market. So what are you expecting in those segments? I mean, you’ve become sort of the leader in those areas. And there is going to be tactical guerilla warfare going on, but is it going to be rational guerilla warfare or it’s going to be irrational guerilla warfare?

Murdo Gordon

I think most of the actors in the market that we compete with have been quite rational. And I think that the general themes you outlined in your question are probably real in terms of the longer you go, the less price fluctuation you see, unless, of course, you have a raft of new entrants come in. But even there, those new entrants probably have more reasonable expectation of how much market share they are going to get if they are late in coming to the market, which, of course, is the situation for us with AVSOLA and to some extent, RIABNI. When you’re in that first wave, you’re in a much more competitive advantageous position, and we took advantage of that in Europe with AMGEVITA and in the U.S. with our oncology biosimilars. What I see in terms of our ability to compete is really about having the right strategy at the multiple layers of stakeholders in the market. So in the buy-and-bill world, what do you do with payers? Are you looking to establish open access so that commercially, the average physician knows that reimbursement will be relatively straightforward because buy and bill, these physicians are on the hook for the price of the drug, and they don’t want delays in how that drug is going to be processed or reimbursed to their practice, particularly in light of compressed economic scenario with COVID. So I think what we were able to do was for our biosimilar portfolio is established really good payer coverage. Then really good provider contracting, including GPOs and then working at the individual prescriber level to inspire confidence in the product because of Amgen’s 40 years of making biologics, the great patient services we have and the knowledgeable field force that we have deployed. So I think that all conspired to give us that strong performance we alluded to last year, and I think that will help us compete going forward. It’s a little different on the Part D side. The PBM plays a much bigger role and then, of course, you have to have the right pull-through effort with the prescribing base. So that’s one that’s still, I think people are learning in that world. I think we kind of know the playbook in oncology a little more to unfold as we look at the inflammation side.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Well, terrific. Thank you so much. I think we are just about out of time. I really appreciate you joining, David, Arvind, Murdo and Peter, always great to say. Thanks so much and stay safe.

David Reese

Thank you for inviting us here.

Peter Griffith

Thank you.

Arvind Sood

Thank you.