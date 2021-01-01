How can investors play the reflation trade within the equity income space?

The reflation trade remains in focus given positive expectations for economic growth and ongoing inflation concerns with bond yields rising. The 10-year Treasury yield settled at a high of 1.52% on February 25 - the highest level seen since February 2020. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell outlined the case for continued easy monetary policy, noting that inflation and employment remain well short of the Fed's targets. How can income investors play the reflation trade?

After a tumultuous 2020, energy has been the top-performing sector in 2021, boosted by the reflation trade and a 26.75% increase in benchmark US oil prices year-to-date through February. For income-seeking investors, MLPs and midstream offer attractive income and stand to benefit from a continuation of the reflation trade given their energy exposure. MLPs and broader midstream have gained 14.07% and 12.08% on a total return basis this year through February, respectively.

For those wanting exposure to the reflation trade with greater diversification, the equal weighting of the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index (SDOGX) results in overweight exposure to energy compared to other broad market indexes. Year to date through February, SDOGX has outperformed the S&P 500 by 600 basis points on a total return basis, while boasting a yield 300 basis points higher than the S&P 500 as of the end of February.

Current Yields vs. History

Midstream and MLPs continue to offer current yields above historical five- and ten-year averages even after a strong start to the year.

Among the Sector Dividend Dogs, SDOGX stands out for solid year-to-date performance and a current yield slightly above the five-year average.

Closed-end funds continue to represent an attractive option for income. The smart-beta approach of CEFX capitalizes on NAV discounts to further enhance yield.

Disclosure: © Alerian 2021. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Original Post