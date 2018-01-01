We're now more than halfway through the Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and the most recent name to report its results is Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK). Like other Mexican silver producers, Endeavour had a tough year in FY2020 due to the government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19. Fortunately, Guanacevi performed above expectations, with the mine picking up all of El Cubo's slack, with more than ~3.07 million ounces produced in FY2020. From a financial standpoint, it was an exceptional year for the team with a return to positive free cash flow, helped by higher metals prices. However, while Endeavour is a solid organic growth story in the space thanks to Terronera, investors are paying a high price for its growth.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Endeavour Silver released its Q4 and FY2020 results on Monday, reporting a strong finish to the year with ~1.12 million ounces of silver (SLV) produced, and more than ~12,500 ounces of gold (GLD). This translated to the best quarter for the company since Q4 2018 and helped to push annual production to ~3.51 million ounces of silver and ~37,100 ounces of gold. While these figures were down year over year by 13% and 5%, respectively, it's important to note that Endeavour was lapping a year with El Cubo online and COVID-19-related headwinds. So, overall, it was a decent year operationally for the company. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, the Guanacevi Mine was the star performer in FY2020 with ~3.07 million ounces of silver produced, a 39% increase year-over-year. This was driven by significantly higher gold and silver grades and higher gold recovery rates, as well as a single-digit step-up in tonnes processed at the mine. Given the much higher metals sales, all-in sustaining costs improved to more respectable levels at $17.14/oz, down from $22.86/oz in the year-ago period. In Q4 alone, silver production soared by 47%, with grades of 331 grams per tonne gold and 1.01 grams per tonne gold, and over ~106,000 tonnes processed.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

If we take a closer look at the operation below, we can see that Guanacevi's production has been steadily increasing over the past year, helped by much higher silver-equivalent grades. During FY2020, gold grades came in 48% higher year over year at 0.96 grams per tonne gold, while silver grades came in 34% higher at 314 grams per tonne silver. This was even though the operation was offline for nearly two months, thanks to access to much higher grades in the Milache and Porvenir Cuatro Extension deposits. Looking ahead to FY2021, Endeavour expects to produce ~4.1 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] at Guanacevi, a 6% increase from the ~3.86 million SEOs produced in FY2020.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At Endeavour's El Compas and Bolanitos mines, production was up 7% and 3%, respectively, on an SEO basis. This was driven by higher gold grades and throughput at Bolanitos, and higher throughput and at slightly lower grades at El Compas. However, El Compas is expected to have a much softer year in FY2021, with guidance sitting at 200,000 SEOs vs. ~758,300 SEOs in FY2020. The good news is that Bolanitos should pick up most of this slack, with metals production expected to rise year over year on a consolidated basis to ~3.95 million ounces of silver and ~33,000 ounces of gold at the guidance mid-point.

(Source: Company News Release)

While it was a solid year operationally for Endeavour, especially considering COVID-19-related headwinds, the biggest story was metals prices, which helped improve Endeavour's profitability. During FY2019, Endeavour's all-in sustaining costs came in at $21.19/oz, leaving little room for profit vs. an average realized silver price of $16.29/oz. However, all-in sustaining cost margins soared in FY2020 to $4.01/oz, with costs dropping and the average realized silver price increasing to $21.60/oz. Looking ahead, Endeavour Silver should see margins improve even further in FY2021 if we assume the company meets cost guidance of $19.50/oz and the average realized silver price comes in above $25.00/oz for the year. Let's take a look at how this impacted the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Endeavour Silver has been posting negative free cash flow for several years, with trailing-twelve-month free cash flow deep in negative territory. However, with the silver price increasing and operations back to normal after the shutdowns, Endeavour has generated $22.6 million in free cash flow in the past two quarters, pushing trailing-twelve-month free cash flow into positive territory for the first time in over 2 years. Assuming the company can generate ~$60 million in free cash flow in FY2021, this leaves Endeavour trading at roughly ~15.5x. Investors will want to see a stronger silver price to justify this valuation because ~15.5x forward free cash flow is quite expensive when companies like Barrick (GOLD) are trading at ~10x trailing free cash flow.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the earnings trend, we can see that Endeavour Silver has finally returned to positive annual EPS, reporting $0.01 for FY2020. Looking ahead to FY2021, estimates are sitting at $0.21, translating to triple-digit annual EPS growth, and would place Endeavour at roughly ~30x forward earnings. This is also a very lofty valuation, considering that many gold producers are trading at less than 10x earnings. So, why is Endeavour trading at such a premium relative to peers?

(Source: Company Presentation)

One reason for this might be Terronera, a development project for Endeavour that could catapult the company to a production profile of over ~11 million SEOs per year by FY2024. This is because we could see a positive construction decision on the project by the end of this year, and the project has an estimated 18-month construction schedule. Assuming Endeavour goes ahead with the project, this would be a bullish development for the company, given that it has the potential to nearly double Endeavour's output within 32 months, assuming commercial production is reached before December of 2023. With a shift to being free cash flow positive, Endeavour should be able to fund most of the project internally with minimal debt or share issuance.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Endeavour Silver had a solid year operationally, and financially; the company is in the best shape it's been in years, just in time for a Terronera development decision at year-end. However, while this is a solid organic growth profile, I see much cheaper ways to get organic growth in the precious metals sector, with names like Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) trading at less than 12x earnings vs. Endeavour at nearly 30x forward earnings. So, while the story has undoubtedly improved, I think $5.90 is a steep price to pay for the stock. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels, and I continue to see better bets elsewhere in the sector.