Sometimes it's not what you say, but what you don't say, that rattles both the windows and the markets. There was nothing negative, in my opinion, about the comments of Chairman Powell yesterday, but the shaking was evident across the entire landscape.

The DJIA fell almost 346 points or 1.11% while the S&P 500 dropped 1.34%. The NASDAQ was hit particularly hard, down 2.11%. It is just 0.002% off its low for the year, and it has taken out all of the year's prior gains. If you are heavily laden with high tech holdings, it may be a good time to reassess. The Danger Zone light is flashing red.

You'll never say hello to you Until you get it on the red line overload You'll never know what you can do Until you get it up as high as you can go - Danger Zone, Kenny Loggins

The 10-year Treasury, our benchmark, closed yesterday around 1.56%, which is only 5 basis points from its high yield of the last year at 1.61%. It is not comforting when yields begin to rise, and there is no counterbalancing statements from the Fed to keep them in line. A key measure of investors' inflation expectations also surged yesterday. Five-year breakevens, which reflect the expected pace of price increases over the five-year period that begins five years from now, climbed above 2.5% for the first time in 13 years, before closing at 2.487%. Future expectations are always a reason for concern.

"We do expect that as the economy reopens and hopefully picks up, we'll see inflation move up." - Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Further, in his comments, the Chairman made no mention of any sort of Operation Twist, where the Fed would buy more longer bonds. Also, there was no mention of adding any fuel to the Fed's arsenal by increasing the assets at the Fed. As I stated earlier, it was what was NOT said that was the major influence of the markets' reactions, in my estimation. What was hoped for by both the bond bulls and the equity bulls was nowhere in sight.

I think we are now at the crossroads. More and more cash outlays, and stimulus, by the Biden Administration are going to cause further issues without some offset from the Fed. Everyplace you look, and this is not a political comment, our new Administration wants to add to the public debt by increasing spending on one project or another. This is beginning to have an effect on the markets which is certainly not positive, and it is going to either come down to the Fed taking action, not just being patient, that will determine the course of both the stock and bond markets, in my estimation.

I went down to the crossroads Fell down on my knees I went down to the crossroads Fell down on my knees Asked the Lord above for mercy "Save me, if you please!" - Crossroads, Eric Clapton

I would assert that the Congress is not going to do anything to help with our present situation except pass more spending Bills. It is therefore going to have to be the Fed if there is going to be a "Saving Grace" for the markets. Whether the Fed is going to take a more proactive position is the central question for the markets' future, in my opinion. If it doesn't, then hold on to your hats because the "winds of change" are going to be blowing and the leaves of negativity will be cascading around you.

I have long suggested a pivot to the use of some carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds to provide yields and cash flows. Outsized monthly returns may not be the stuff of Robin Hood and his merry band, but they are the stuff of having money each month, without having to sell anything. Equity losses and bond losses are staring you hard in the face, in my opinion, and the strategy that I have devised is an offset to the pain that may be heading our way.

I may not be the Sheriff of Nottingham, but I am the Sheriff of Conservative Investing, where "Preservation of Capital" are the first ten of Grant's Rules and repeated with a sane and specific purpose. April marks my 47th year on Wall Street and I have the lacerations on my back, and the lessons in my mind from what the "winds of change" may bring forth. If I am being overly cautious, fine. I'll take the criticism and stand up to it. If I help to protect people's assets, you will forget my words today, but they will have been written, nonetheless.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.