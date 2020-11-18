As I reported in my first Seeking Alpha article on Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last November, the company has some excellent and proprietary bulk acoustic wave ("BAW") RF-filter technology for the burgeoning 5G mobile/infrastructure, WiFi-6E, and defense markets. The market opportunity - with multiple units per device - is huge. The problem was/is that AKTS has basically a start-up like revenue/customer base. It needed to penetrate the market with its cutting-edge filters and increase its manufacturing capacity. The company appears to be checking both those boxes. Today, I'll discuss some key developments since my last article and why I have gone from "Neutral" to "Bullish" on AKTS.

Earnings

Akoustis reported its Q2FY21 earnings report on February 1st. Highlights included:

Revenue of $1.3 million - 30% above guidance and up 153% yoy.

GAAP net loss of $11.91 million or ($0.30/share). Non-GAAP loss was $0.22/share.

Average diluted shares outstanding were 39,445,268, up from 31,428,233 in Q2 of 2020.

The big beat on the top line was a nice surprise, and a big loss was expected. The much more important news was on the customer engagement and business development fronts:

As can be seen in the graphic above, Akoustis is engaged with multiple tier-1 customers across the 5G mobile, 5G infrastructure, and WiFi-6/6E markets as well as the start-up of a US defense phase II contract to advance design and manufacturing of its trademark XBAW filters.

Growing Manufacturing Capacity

Management is obviously getting very positive feedback and is highly confident that current customer engagement will ultimately translate into orders. Big orders. I say that because in the earnings release Akoustis announced plans to double capacity by the end of the year. Note that comes on the heels of the company's previously announced plans to increase manufacturing capacity by 500%, and that expansion is expected to be completed by June.

Along those lines, AKTS took advantage of the recent strength in its stock price (see chart below) to raise $35.6 million through a combination of at-the-market (823,439 shares at $17.16/share) and institutional direct stock offerings (1.5 million shares at $14.36/share). In aggregate, the newly issued shares total 2,323,439, or an estimated 5.9% dilution relative to the average number of fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2. Note the ATM offering was particularly well-timed given the stock's recent price action:

Both actions were smart moves by management. I say that because even though AKTS had $47.7 million in cash at the end of Q2, it also had $15.3 million in long-term debt. Note that in Q2, AKTS's interest expense of $1.7 million was ~$400,000 more than total revenue. The big cash raise shores up the balance sheet - with rather minimal dilution - and will enable Akoustis to build out manufacturing capacity to meet the apparent strong demand for its superior product line:

Going Forward

Subsequent to the earnings report, AKTS announced two more significant developments:

The company's first wafer-level-chip-scale package for its patented XBAW filters.

A new design win and volume order for its 3.6 GHz XBAW filter solution for the Citizens Band Radio Service ("CBRS") market.

The wafer-level packaging announcement is important because it will give AKTS a leading-edge and cost-efficient way to produce small form-factor filters, at scale, for the stringent footprint requirements for the 5G market. The small footprint, combined with the superior electrical characteristics of AKTS's filter design, will be a compelling solution for tier-1 5G phone customers. With multiple units per device, the small form-factor for RF-filters is a key design consideration.

The CBRS new design win is notable given that AKTS also reported it "is actively engaged with over 10 CBRS equipment makers." A design win in that space certainly bodes well for the future.

Valuation

At pixel time, AKTS was trading at ~$13.50 with a market cap of $635 million. Obviously, that is a stretch if investors just look at TTM earnings (-$41.7 million).

However, note that the company has likely reached an inflection point with respect to market acceptance of its RF-filters and, as a result, its revenue growth profile:

As can be seen by the graphic above, the forward-looking 2020 price/sales ratio is only an estimated ~5.3x - with revenue growing to over $110 million.

That's because the market is huge. Research & Markets estimates "The RF filters market is poised to grow by $15.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period." That being the case, AKTS's $113 million in estimated 2023 revenue represents only a tiny fraction of the TAM. One could argue, given the superior technical performance of AKTS's premium small-sized and patented XBAW filters, combined with its brand new and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, that Akoustis is well positioned to grab a much larger share of multiple markets over the longer term:

Risks

Akoustis is certainly not alone in chasing the RF-filter market. Large competitors include very well-capitalized companies like Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY), Broadcom (AVGO), and Qorvo (QRVO). All of these companies have market caps of over $20 billion and have been entrenched in the RF-filter market for years. However, with the growing number of filters per device needed in 5G and WiFi-6 markets, and the increasing need for high-quality, lower-power signal processing given the higher bandwidth and higher susceptibility for interference in these devices, design engineers will continue to search for the best overall technical solutions. That will likely lead them to Akoustis' XBAW RF-filters.

But of course there is always a chance that someone else builds a better mouse-trap and/or figures out a way to skirt AKTS's patent protections. However, the go-forward revenue estimates combined with the recent institutional investments appear to validate my opinion that AKTS has a technical advantage in this design space. As a result, upside-risks are that one of these large companies makes a bid to acquire AKTS.

Summary & Conclusion

Despite the fact that I was "Neutral" on the company in my first Seeking Alpha article on Akoustis, and that the company is up 63% since then, I am upgrading my opinion to "Bullish". The upgrade is based on demonstrated revenue growth, what appears to be excellent customer engagement in multiple growth markets, the recent institutional investment, and management's decision to greatly expand production.

That said, I would not chase the stock here. Most investors are aware of the changing market dynamics due to the recent and rapid rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield. That has caused a rotation from "growth" to "value", and AKTS is certainly in the former category. However, note that AKTS has already dropped significantly from its recent high (down 25%+) and is currently trading ~$1/share below the recent 1.5 million share institutional offering at $14.36/share. AKTS is on my watch list, and I hope to take advantage of any additional price weakness to open a starter position.