Since my previous neutral note published in August 2020, Verisk Analytics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRSK) share price has declined by over 11%, as it was one of the victims of the great vaccines-induced capital rotation from richly valued growth names to cyclical players.

This once again proves that the price investors pay matters and that valuation cannot expand ad infinitum. A company can deliver massive cash flow surpluses coupled with top-line growth (secured by a wide moat) and high efficiency, but if debt and equity investors see no rationale for overpaying, capital appreciation will not supervene.

The company published its 4Q20 and FY20 results on February 23. Below I would like to present a thorough analysis of its annual figures and also discuss if the stock has upside at current levels.

The top line

First and foremost, Verisk failed to live up to Wall Street's expectations on both revenue and adjusted (and also GAAP) EPS growth. Though the miss was only marginal, investors were clearly disappointed, and the share price slid to a 6-month low. However, I assume that the miss was not the only culprit. Another factor that triggered the sell-off was rising bond yields: higher yields reduce the attractiveness of stocks, and principally of those with lofty multiples.

I personally would not say that the inability to beat the 4Q20 consensus estimates means the company is in deep trouble or its growth story has stalled, as, upon deeper inspection, both quarterly and annual results were overall robust, even despite the detrimental effects of the pandemic. And most importantly, VRSK's growth story has legs: analysts are anticipating its revenue to grow with the mid-single-digit rates at least until 2023.

The Insurance segment, Verisk's flagship (72% share of revenue and 82% share of the adjusted EBITDA), fared well in 2020, as its both quarterly and annual revenues (IFRS as well as Organic Constant Currency) improved in single digits. Soft 4Q20 GAAP revenue in the Claims sub-segment did not stymie the division from delivering a 7.4% growth in the OCC sales in 4Q20 and 5.3% growth in 2020 as Underwriting & Rating that provides the bulk of the segment's sales was robust.

The Energy & Specialized Markets segment ended the year on an up note, reporting a 3.5% growth in quarterly GAAP revenues and a 13.8% increase in annual GAAP revenues. The issue is that these figures were bolstered by the Genscape acquisition and a few other one-off stimuli. With inorganic growth and currency effects stripped off, adjusted revenues were down 3.9% in 4Q20 and 1.3% in 2020.

Commenting on the trends that impacted the E&SM results in 4Q20, CFO Lee Shavel said that:

...On the Energy side, our consulting business remained under pressure from lower CapEx budgets at our customers, but trends appear to have stabilized.

The oil price rally has recently been bolstered by the decision of the OPEC+ to keep output largely steady through April, while Saudi Arabia decided to extend its one million bbl/day voluntary cut into April. The steep decline in the U.S. gasoline inventories was also supportive of bullish sentiment. Considering that the oil price has already recovered from the doom and gloom of spring 2020 and Brent is currently trading above $65 per barrel, I anticipate oil & gas producers' capital budgets to increase modestly this year, which should be supportive of the segment's (and especially Wood Mackenzie's, which is an energy consultancy) top-line growth.

The Financial Services segment, the one that is most exposed to the repercussions of rock-bottom (or even negative) interest rates across the globe, which I have discussed multiple times in my pieces that touch on the financial sector, expectedly suffered. Quarterly and annual revenues were exceedingly weak: 4Q20 GAAP sales tumbled by close to 20%, while the adjusted result was 13% below the 2019 level. 2020 OCC revenues were 3% weaker than in 2019.

So, the compression of the segmental adjusted EBITDA margin from 34.1% to 28.2% in 2020 was anything but surprising. But as its contribution to the top line and profits is much lower if compared to Insurance or E&SM, the impact of its sluggish performance was somewhat mitigated.

But there is a silver lining: if a broad economic recovery materializes this year, banks might benefit from loan growth that will ease pressure on their margins and also prop up higher revenues of the FS segment.

The outlook for 2021

The company itself did not share revenue or EPS guidance for 1Q21 and the full year. However, Wall Street has high hopes for Verisk, expecting a 6.3% growth in annual EPS and over 7% increase in revenues.

Phenomenal margins and massive cash flows

Verisk decided to increase the quarterly dividend per share by ~7.4% to 29 cents. It does not look surprising since 2020 adjusted net income was up 14.4%, while the margin approached 30%, even despite headwinds the firm encountered. Besides, 115% of VRSK's GAAP net earnings were converted into FCF to Equity. Adjusted FCF conversion (FCF/Adjusted earnings) was also high, approached 99%.

More specifically, annual FCF (net CFFO less capex) rose by 11%, touching $821.4 million. In the fourth quarter, the growth was even more impressive, 57%. But I do not expect this phenomenal FCF growth trend to continue in 2021 since most of the tailwinds (namely lower travel expenses) were one-off in nature.

Remarks on capital efficiency: still in the cohort of leaders

Since Verisk has a massive debt on the balance sheet, the discussion of Return on Equity, as well as of its cash-based alternatives does not make sense. To have a better understanding of its returns on capital, we should examine Cash Return on Total Capital, which factors in both shareholder and debt investor funds. My analysis shows that its 2020 CROTC was close to 19%, which implies the firm was exceedingly efficient last year.

Another metric that could also be taken into account is FCF ROTC, a metric that I compute using both FCF to Equity and interest-adjusted FCF. So, FCF ROTC was ~14.5%, its interest-adjusted alternative amounted to almost 17%. In my view, these are remarkably robust results.

The balance sheet

A burdensome debt is something that I still dislike about Verisk. I do acknowledge that the company has ample liquidity (close to $223 million in cash & cash equivalents) and manageable leverage (a 2.3x Debt/EBITDA, see slide 3), but over 118% Debt/Equity is not something I would like to see. I hope in the future, it will gradually go down.

Final thoughts

In sum, the structure of Verisk's revenues helped it to benefit from the asymmetric performance of its segments in 2020 and also minimize the effects of the pandemic. If Financial Services was its flagship division, its revenue would likely crater, and the market value would not emerge unscathed.

But what about capital appreciation? The sluggish share price performance year-to-date has almost erased its 5-year alpha.

In the article "Why You Should Add Verisk Analytics To Your Stock Watchlist" published in June 2020, I said that the stock might become worth considering if its EV/EBITDA creeps down to the mid-20s or lower. Due to the lackluster share price performance, EV/EBITDA has plunged to below 24x.

Put another way, the stock is currently trading at a level seen only a few times in recent years (see the chart). The previous time it traded close to 24x was during the 2020 March stock market turmoil. That is why I upgrade VRSK from neutral to moderately bullish.