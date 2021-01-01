Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) 3/22 4/23 0.44 0.46 4.55% 1.12% 6 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/11 3/26 0.22 0.25 13.64% 2.11% 9 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 4/2 4/21 0.4 0.43 7.50% 1.05% 7

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Mar. 8 (Ex-Div 3/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 3/31 0.55 72.86 3.02% 8 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 3/24 0.21 39 2.15% 8 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/26 0.21 59.75 1.41% 6 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.12 24.52 1.96% 9 Genpact Limited (G) 3/19 0.1075 41.41 1.04% 5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 4/7 0.12 14.4 3.33% 5 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 3/19 0.1425 15 3.80% 7

Tuesday, Mar. 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 3/19 1 156.7 0.64% 7

Wednesday, Mar. 10 (Ex-Div 3/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 3/26 0.29 62.14 1.87% 9 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 4/1 0.38 48.52 3.13% 9 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 3/26 0.2 94.81 0.84% 9 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/26 0.11 13.96 3.15% 5 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 4/1 0.15 17.1 3.51% 9 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 3/23 0.115 69.88 0.66% 9 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 3/31 0.11 15.73 2.80% 5 LCI Industries (LCII) 3/26 0.75 134.37 2.23% 5 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 3/26 0.49 144.7 1.35% 9 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 4/1 0.7 99.92 2.80% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/26 0.25 47.37 2.11% 9 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 3/26 0.08 21.39 1.50% 8

Thursday, Mar. 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 4/1 0.19 32.54 2.34% 8 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 3/31 1.33 150.15 3.54% 7 Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) 3/31 0.42 21.59 7.78% 6 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 3/30 0.94 330.24 1.14% 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 3/31 0.18 46.11 1.56% 6 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 3/30 0.71 64.62 4.39% 7 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 4/1 0.13 23.5 2.21% 9 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 3/31 0.35 38.05 3.68% 6 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 3/31 0.34125 41.78 3.27% 6 Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 4/6 0.595 57.68 4.13% 7 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 4/15 0.24 47.59 2.02% 8 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 3/31 0.17 25 2.72% 6 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 4/5 0.19 34.72 2.19% 8

Friday, Mar. 12 (Ex-Div 3/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 3/26 0.26 66.16 1.57% 5 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 3/31 0.2 189.08 0.42% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 3/12 0.207 3.9% AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 3/15 0.16 0.5% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 3/15 0.18 3.4% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 3/15 0.27 1.2% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 3/12 0.35 2.8% CDW Corp. (CDW) 3/10 0.4 1.0% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 3/12 0.06 0.3% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 3/11 0.38 3.4% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 3/15 0.23 3.7% Exelon Corporation (EXC) 3/15 0.3825 3.9% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 3/10 0.3 2.1% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 3/15 0.06 2.9% First National Corp. (FXNC) 3/12 0.12 2.7% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 3/12 1.14 2.5% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 3/15 0.33 2.0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 3/9 0.1375 6.4% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 3/15 0.27 3.9% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 3/12 0.11 0.3% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 3/10 0.85 1.6% MetLife Inc. (MET) 3/15 0.46 3.1% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 3/15 0.1 1.2% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 3/15 0.27 2.8% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 3/15 0.22 1.2% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 3/10 0.99 1.5% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 3/10 0.39 3.6% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 3/15 0.16 2.4% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 3/15 0.37 3.4% Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 3/15 0.175 1.6% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 3/15 0.15 1.0% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 3/15 0.25 1.4% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 3/9 0.5 1.2% Systemax Inc. (SYX) 3/15 0.16 1.8% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 3/15 0.445 2.4% UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) 3/15 0.15 1.0% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 3/15 0.37 0.9% Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 3/15 0.125 2.0% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 3/15 0.09 0.4% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 3/15 0.23 0.8% Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 3/15 0.34 2.4%

