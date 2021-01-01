The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CMC Materials Inc.
|
(CCMP)
|
3/22
|
4/23
|
0.44
|
0.46
|
4.55%
|
1.12%
|
6
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/11
|
3/26
|
0.22
|
0.25
|
13.64%
|
2.11%
|
9
|
TTEC Holdings Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
4/2
|
4/21
|
0.4
|
0.43
|
7.50%
|
1.05%
|
7
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Mar. 8 (Ex-Div 3/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corp.
|
(AEE)
|
3/31
|
0.55
|
72.86
|
3.02%
|
8
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
3/24
|
0.21
|
39
|
2.15%
|
8
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
3/26
|
0.21
|
59.75
|
1.41%
|
6
|
CNO Financial Group Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
3/24
|
0.12
|
24.52
|
1.96%
|
9
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
3/19
|
0.1075
|
41.41
|
1.04%
|
5
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
|
(HPE)
|
4/7
|
0.12
|
14.4
|
3.33%
|
5
|
United Bancorp Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
3/19
|
0.1425
|
15
|
3.80%
|
7
Tuesday, Mar. 9 (Ex-Div 3/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|
(DHIL)
|
3/19
|
1
|
156.7
|
0.64%
|
7
Wednesday, Mar. 10 (Ex-Div 3/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amerisafe Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
3/26
|
0.29
|
62.14
|
1.87%
|
9
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
4/1
|
0.38
|
48.52
|
3.13%
|
9
|
Exponent Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
3/26
|
0.2
|
94.81
|
0.84%
|
9
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
3/26
|
0.11
|
13.96
|
3.15%
|
5
|
First Horizon National Corp.
|
(FHN)
|
4/1
|
0.15
|
17.1
|
3.51%
|
9
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
3/23
|
0.115
|
69.88
|
0.66%
|
9
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
3/31
|
0.11
|
15.73
|
2.80%
|
5
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
3/26
|
0.75
|
134.37
|
2.23%
|
5
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
3/26
|
0.49
|
144.7
|
1.35%
|
9
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
4/1
|
0.7
|
99.92
|
2.80%
|
9
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
3/26
|
0.25
|
47.37
|
2.11%
|
9
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
3/26
|
0.08
|
21.39
|
1.50%
|
8
Thursday, Mar. 11 (Ex-Div 3/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
(BXS)
|
4/1
|
0.19
|
32.54
|
2.34%
|
8
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
3/31
|
1.33
|
150.15
|
3.54%
|
7
|
Capital Southwest Corp.
|
(CSWC)
|
3/31
|
0.42
|
21.59
|
7.78%
|
6
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
3/30
|
0.94
|
330.24
|
1.14%
|
9
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
(EFSC)
|
3/31
|
0.18
|
46.11
|
1.56%
|
6
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
3/30
|
0.71
|
64.62
|
4.39%
|
7
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
4/1
|
0.13
|
23.5
|
2.21%
|
9
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
3/31
|
0.35
|
38.05
|
3.68%
|
6
|
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
3/31
|
0.34125
|
41.78
|
3.27%
|
6
|
Regency Centers Corp.
|
(REG)
|
4/6
|
0.595
|
57.68
|
4.13%
|
7
|
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
4/15
|
0.24
|
47.59
|
2.02%
|
8
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
3/31
|
0.17
|
25
|
2.72%
|
6
|
United Community Banks Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
4/5
|
0.19
|
34.72
|
2.19%
|
8
Friday, Mar. 12 (Ex-Div 3/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
3/26
|
0.26
|
66.16
|
1.57%
|
5
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
3/31
|
0.2
|
189.08
|
0.42%
|
5
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
3/12
|
0.207
|
3.9%
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
3/15
|
0.16
|
0.5%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
3/15
|
0.18
|
3.4%
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
(BC)
|
3/15
|
0.27
|
1.2%
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
3/12
|
0.35
|
2.8%
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
3/10
|
0.4
|
1.0%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
3/12
|
0.06
|
0.3%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
3/11
|
0.38
|
3.4%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
3/15
|
0.23
|
3.7%
|
Exelon Corporation
|
(EXC)
|
3/15
|
0.3825
|
3.9%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
3/10
|
0.3
|
2.1%
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
3/15
|
0.06
|
2.9%
|
First National Corp.
|
(FXNC)
|
3/12
|
0.12
|
2.7%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
3/12
|
1.14
|
2.5%
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
3/15
|
0.33
|
2.0%
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
3/9
|
0.1375
|
6.4%
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
3/15
|
0.27
|
3.9%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
3/12
|
0.11
|
0.3%
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
3/10
|
0.85
|
1.6%
|
MetLife Inc.
|
(MET)
|
3/15
|
0.46
|
3.1%
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
3/15
|
0.1
|
1.2%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
3/15
|
0.27
|
2.8%
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
3/15
|
0.22
|
1.2%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
3/10
|
0.99
|
1.5%
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
3/10
|
0.39
|
3.6%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
3/15
|
0.16
|
2.4%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
3/15
|
0.37
|
3.4%
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
3/15
|
0.175
|
1.6%
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
3/15
|
0.15
|
1.0%
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
3/15
|
0.25
|
1.4%
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
3/9
|
0.5
|
1.2%
|
Systemax Inc.
|
(SYX)
|
3/15
|
0.16
|
1.8%
|
Tyson Foods Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
3/15
|
0.445
|
2.4%
|
UFP Industries Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
3/15
|
0.15
|
1.0%
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
3/15
|
0.37
|
0.9%
|
Valvoline Inc.
|
(VVV)
|
3/15
|
0.125
|
2.0%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
3/15
|
0.09
|
0.4%
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
3/15
|
0.23
|
0.8%
|
Zions Bancorporation NA
|
(ZION)
|
3/15
|
0.34
|
2.4%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.