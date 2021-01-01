Earnings Summary + Why The Stock Was Down

Snap (NYSE:NYSE:SNAP) reported earnings after the market close on Thursday along with numerous other companies. The implied move in the stock was ~21% in either direction going in. Going into the print, I was nervous, as Snap is one of my largest positions. While I was fundamentally confident in the quarter, the stock was already at all-time highs. I just couldn't see it running any higher.

My stomach dropped as I checked the tape, seeing a ~12% pullback in the stock in after-hours trading. Eventually, that pullback moderated to just ~7% at the end of after-hours trading. Today, Friday, the stock found a way to close up ~9% on the day, a huge recovery. Let's look at the numbers that caused the volatility.

4Q DAUs: 265m vs. 257.79m expected (~2.8% beat)

4Q ARPU: $3.44 vs. $3.34 expected (~3% beat)

4Q Revenue: $911m vs. $857.4m expected (~6.2% beat)

4Q EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.07 expected (~28.6% beat)

1Q Rev. Guide: $730m (midpoint) vs. $704.57 expected (~3.6% beat)

1Q EBITDA Guide: -$60m (midpoint) vs. positive EBITDA expected (miss)

As you can see, Snap handily beat on literally every single metric (relative to consensus) except for the 1Q adj. EBITDA guidance. Let's break down my take on the results.

My Take: Everything Was Impressive (Except Profitability Guide)

The initial reaction of the Street was clear: not good enough. The stock got shelled in the after-hours session, and it didn't seem like it would recover. That said, Snap shares closed up ~9% on Friday, as the Street seemed to finally digest the quarter, and the reasons behind the "weakness". First, let's address 4Q specifically.

Leading up to the quarter, numerous sell-side analysts rushed to raise estimates, ratings, and price targets as they were noticing a couple of key trends.

First of all, their survey work indicated a general improvement in the digital advertising landscape. Brands and direct response advertisers that scaled back in 2Q (Covid crisis in full swing, ad boycott) returned for a longer, and digitally entrenched holiday season. Essentially, 4Q was a recovery story for digital advertising in general, after budgets got crushed in 2Q.

Second of all, there is usage. App analytics suggested that user growth was not slowing in 4Q despite a slight easing in lockdowns. For a while there, Snapchat was among the top downloaded iOS and Android apps in the United States and abroad. So, not only was the advertising industry recovering into a booming 4Q (for digital business) but Snapchat was witnessing an acceleration in engagement growth. Let's look at engagement first.

(Q4 Earnings Call Presentation)

From 2Q to 3Q, Snapchat grew its user base by 11 million users globally. This rate accelerated to 16 million sequential adds from 3Q to 4Q. While the obvious core growth driver remained the ROW segment (think Latin America, Asia, etc.) Snapchat's more mature user bases in North America and Europe picked up 2 million users a piece. For a platform that is relatively mature in these two geographies, this type of growth is very positively surprising. In addition to user strength across geographies, Snap saw continued strength across both mobile operating systems, iOS and Android. This means that growth and user retention continue to be strong in both segments of the user base.

Now, let's talk monetization:

(Q4 Earnings Call Presentation)

To be clear, ARPU and (less so) DAUs are output values, not inputs. Let's backtrack a bit. A better measure of monetization is the number of advertisers multiplied by the average budget size. And both of these inputs are driven by the underlying ROI of an ad placement on the platform. Recently, Snap has been moving in the right direction, with ARPU growth accelerating. I would expect this trend to continue as Snapchat continues iterate and innovate on its ad tools and its underlying platform.

Additionally, Snap is showing improvements in its cost structure, with continued improvements in EBITDA margins and gross margins being made in spite of heavy investments in the quarter.

All in all, I liked the quarter. Let's dive into the conference call.

Conference Call Analysis

While we've been over the meat of the Snap report, we need to look at the conference call to get more color on the results/guidance from management. In this part of the report, we will break down the 4Q earnings conference call by each important point from the call.

Our goal is to build the world's most personalized map and we made investments few years ago that are now paying dividends. Each month over 250 million Snapchatters open our map where they can find the people and places that mean the most to them. Our community can engage with shared stories from around the globe and explore new places by tapping on the map. There are now more than 35 million businesses on the map for our community to discover and connecting local businesses with prospective customers represents a substantial future revenue opportunity for our business. - Evan Spiegel, CEO

This comment points out the incredible engagement Snapchat is seeing with its Snap Map. In my latest article on Snap, I detailed why Snap Map would be such a huge deal for the company's ability to reach small business advertisers. Snap already has 35mln+ businesses on the Snap Map. Management recognizes the monetization opportunity in connecting browsing users with businesses on the map. This commentary is bullish and supports my bullish long-term framework.

Spotlight combines a simple submission flow that allows people to submit their best snaps in just one tap with a rigorous review and ranking process that allows us to filter out content that is inconsistent with our guidelines, the result is a fun and safe product experience that services the best of Snapchat all in one place. Our primary goal in launching spotlight was to build critical mass, both in terms of video submissions and audience in a select set of countries, so that we could begin to rapidly iterate on content ranking and the overall product experience. We are seeing over 175,000 video submissions per day on average, in part due to our incentive program for creators where we distribute over $1 million per day to the top performing videos. Getting early momentum with creators is vital for attracting new viewers to the Spotlight experience and these investments have helped Spotlight grow to over 100 million monthly active users in January. Our product and ranking teams have been able to quickly improve our ability to match Spotlight viewers with the right content and we are now working on a broader rollout of Spotlight to our entire community. - Evan Spiegel, CEO (4Q earnings conference call)

One of the key concerns of Wall Street analysts post earnings was the 1Q EBITDA guide being negative, rather than the profitability anticipated. With this (albeit long) comment from Evan, we see that Snap is spending money hand over fist to gain critical mass for the product. Spotlight is very reminiscent, from a product perspective at least, of TikTok. The key to success and replicating TikTok's success is matching content creators with users. By incentivizing good content creation (~$1 mln per day), Snapchat is able to onboard lots of content creators, creating a broad ecosystem for the ~265 million people who use Snapchat on a daily basis. As content scales on the platform, and Spotlight enters the cultural zeitgeist so to speak (like TikTok), Snap can scale back on spending but capture all the revenue upside. Snap's high spending has already captivated a large user base, a user base that they are targeting content to better. The developments with Spotlight continue to show promise.

We plan to make additional progress on profitability and free cash flow, accelerate our full-year revenue growth beyond the 46% year-over-year growth achieved in 2020 and grow our community around the world by improving and localizing the Snapchat product experience. - Evan Spiegel, CEO (4Q earnings conference call)

This comment here is fairly promising and gives us some more color on the long-term growth trends. While this isn't out of consensus, as consensus is calling for accelerating top-line growth, we can now expect (at least according to management) that Snap will grow revenues at above 46% y/y with continued user growth.

We are also reorganizing our product team around the five core platforms on Snapchat; Map, Communication, Camera, Stories, and Spotlight which we believe will drive increase focus and operational excellence, as we transition each platform into a monetizable business. We successfully made that transition with stories which we monetized with full-screen vertical video ads and with our camera where businesses can pay to promote their lenses. All of our platforms shared the same powerful monetization infrastructure, which drives strong ROI for our advertising partners. In time, we look forward to creating new ways for businesses to reach customers on our map, engage with their customers using Minis and games and chat and extend the reach of their video campaigns on Spotlight. Lastly, we see a tremendous opportunity to innovate in e-commerce, which to date has been largely driven by utilitarian benefits such as price, selection and convenience. As we have learned from our progress and providing new ways for people to try on and interact with products using augmented reality, improvements in the shopping experience to make it more entertaining and immersive can lead to powerful downstream results in terms of conversion. We plan to experiment rapidly and plant many seeds because we see this opportunity as very large and still very early in terms of maturity despite the massive step change in adoption, due to the global pandemic. - Evan Spiegel, CEO (4Q earnings conference call)

One of the biggest complaints I've heard from Snap analysts since the IPO was management: unfocused, undisciplined, unorganized were the three key critiques. Since their management overhaul over a year ago, these three components have been successfully addressed. Snap continues to show its discipline by recalibrating its strategic focus to the core parts of Snapchat: Map, Communication, Stories, Camera, and Spotlight. A streamlined strategy for attacking monetization on all five of these fronts will lead to more disciplined ARPU growth.

We have been able to tell our story to an attentive elevated audience but is reevaluating marketing dollar allocations, while there is still more to do, we are excited to continue building on our recent results and investing to capitalize on our momentum. We are fully focused on making progress against our revenue and ARPU opportunities, which we believe will be driven by our three key priorities. First, investing in our sales and marketing functions by continuing to train higher and build for scale. Second, driving ROI through measurement, relevance and optimization. And third, building innovative ad experiences around video and augmented reality. - Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer (4Q earnings conference call)

Snap further breaks down its priorities for scaling ARPU long term. All three priorities are important to nailing the consistent and high revenue growth needed to justify the stock's valuation. Keep these three priorities in mind for later, when I build out my valuation for the stock.

Our ad platform is maturing to a place whereas advertisers move their dollars they see strong ROI giving us increased confidence that budgets will build over time. We are also offering more down funnel bidding capabilities that allow advertisers to optimize for the objectives they are trying to achieve and we continue to scale these products in 2020. For example, revenue from our pixel verified sign up goal-based bidding product increased more than four times year-over-year in Q4, one of four down-funnel optimizations that our year-over-year revenue growth in excess of four times as we continue to see strong advertiser adoption of our goal-based bidding optimization. We believe this is one of the clearance ways for us to scale revenue and close the ARPU gap relative to our peers. - Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer (4Q earnings conference call)

Okay, this comment is incredibly important for a few reasons. First of all, Snap points out that its ad platform is maturing to the point where it is being taken seriously. Why? It's building out better infrastructure and tools for advertisers to use for everything from targeting to objective optimization. This is giving advertisers increasing confidence in using Snap's platform instead of others. Overall, management is outlining a path to scaling ARPU, and closing the gap with its peers.

While global ARPU grew 33% over the same period, we continue to see strong adoption of our advertising products in Q4. Revenue from our Commercials ad product more than doubled year-over-year in Q4, as we continue to see building demand from advertisers seeking to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences at scale and with a full-screen video advertising product that is delivered adjacent to brand-safe content. In addition, revenue from our pixel verified purchase goal-based bidding products more than tripled year-over-year in Q4, as we have continued to benefit from strong adoption of our pixel by our advertising partners over the past year. Overall eCPM in Q4, increased 46% year-over-year driven by a combination of mix shift towards a higher eCPM product, such as Commercials, mix shift towards higher eCPM regions with the relatively higher growth in North America, as well as a rapid rise in overall demand sequentially. Despite this growth in eCPM, we believe our eCPMs remain well below market rates for our audiences and ad units. - Derek Andersen, CFO (4Q earnings conference call)

There are a few important points in this commentary. First of all, a new Snapchat advertising product called Commercials (video-centric ads) saw revenues more than double year over year. This is proof of Snap's innovation on the product front actually delivering results for both users and advertisers.

Another interesting fact to point out was Snap's advertisement pricing power actually improved drastically in 4Q. See, for a while the way Snap generated strong revenue growth was through increasing the number of advertisement impressions, while the aggregated eCPM (cost per thousand impressions) decreased. Since Snap has matured its ad platform and advertisers seeing improving ROI, Snap has been able to increase ad prices. And, according to management, it's just getting started, as their ad pricing power is still well below normalized market rates, meaning Snap has a strong growth runway.

The ongoing growth of our community combined with deep engagement within our app, including deep engagement across platforms we have not yet begun to monetize, gives us ample opportunity to expand inventory and our ARPU opportunity over time. We continue to make improvements to our targeting and optimization capabilities that allow us to utilize our inventory more efficiently. In addition, we more than doubled the number of active advertisers year-over-year in Q4, which further contributed to our ability to optimize our targeting by providing a greater diversity of advertising offers for our models to select from. For example, while eCPMs for inventory monetized by our pixel verified purchases rose by 41% sequentially in Q4. The cost per purchase for our advertising partners declined by 11% over the same period. Consequently, we believe that we will be able to deliver attractive returns on ad spend to our advertising partners as eCPM grows over the long term. - Derek Andersen, CFO (4Q earnings conference call)

This is some interesting commentary, as it is beginning to underscore a theme with Snap's guidance. First things first, Snap reiterates that there is "ample opportunity to expand inventory and our ARPU opportunity". Again, management is pounding home that the results we have already seen are just the beginning. In addition, Snap gives us more color on how much traction they are seeing with advertisers, with the total advertisers count doubling y/y. Advertisers are just liking Snap more and more as the platform matures. And there is good reason, even though eCPMs for inventory monetized by Snap Pixel rose 41%, the cost per purchase decline 11%. This shows that even though ad prices are increasing, the value for advertisers is too, making the pricing power sustainable.

Gross margins were 59% in Q4, up 3 percentage points year-over-year. We continue to make significant progress against our goal of driving down our underlying infrastructure unit costs over time. In Q4, these efforts resulted in infrastructure costs per DAU of $0.69, down from $0.72 in the prior year. On the content side, we invested to support the launch of spotlight in Q4 and this contributed approximately $40 million to our cost of revenue in Q4, representing a 5 percentage point headwind to gross margin expansion in the quarter. While it is still very early in the development of this new content platform, we are highly encouraged by the initial results and excited about the potential for Spotlight to further expand our monetization opportunity in the future. - Derek Andersen, CFO (4Q earnings conference call)

This point right here is incredibly important. You see, after Snap reported its results, the stock was initially down as much as ~13% in the after-hours session. The decline was in large part because of Wall Street's worries about a downside guide on profitability. When I first saw the 4Q print, I was quite surprised to see gross margins coming in hundreds of basis points below my internal expectations. Snap clarifies that ~$40 million in gross costs came from the investment and build out of Spotlight, a ~5% headwind to gross margins. "Normalized" gross margins you could say, were closer to 64%, showing Snap's continued progress towards positive operating leverage. In addition, the cost trends at Snap continue to improve. Snap was able to scale down infrastructure costs ~4% y/y as a result of continued efficiency. Essentially, the Street's chief worry was quite excusable actually.

As we look forward to Q1, we estimate the daily active users will grow year-over-year in Q1 at a rate of approximately 20% to reach 275 million. On the revenue side, if we are able to sustain the momentum, we have observed in recent weeks, we believe that our revenue growth rate approximately equal to what we reported in Q4 could be attainable in Q1. That said, our guidance range is for year-over-year revenue growth of 56% to 60% and this range reflects our best estimate of the potential impact of interruptions to demand associated with the iOS platform changes that we anticipate will be implemented in the final month of the quarter. This would result in revenue of approximately $720 million to $740 million in Q1. - Derek Andersen, CFO (4Q earnings conference call)

This commentary is huge. When Snap first hit the public markets, like many a tech unicorn, the company was known for overpromising and underdelivering. In the years since, management has flipped this dynamic on its head, with continuous sandbagging on guidance, only to vastly exceed expectations. This snippet of commentary implies that if present trends continue, then revenue growth could blow through even the top end of the guide. Again, there is worry surrounding Apple's (AAPL) iOS adjustments, some lumpiness surrounding the January 6 events, and other potential headwinds not factored in. But if these events don't really materialize in a negative manner, then Snap could be getting set up for a ~$750mln+ revenue quarter, well above its guide and consensus expectations.

We estimate that adjusted EBITDA will be approximately negative $70 million to negative $50 million in Q1. - Derek Andersen, CFO (4Q earnings conference call)

Finally, we come upon Snap's profitability commentary for 1Q, which fell way short of consensus. For a high growth company like Snap, profits are less relevant than revenue growth, but the guide certainly wasn't pretty. But again, this is well understood, as Snap is investing heavily in the success of a platform that could drive tremendous revenue growth over the long-term. It's good to see this long-term oriented focus from management.

When it comes to the Map, I think it is probably important just maybe breakout the SMB opportunity into two sort of different maybe categories; one, in our digital native smaller businesses and they're really trying to grow with things like our dynamic product ads or goal-based bidding, which we have our pixel integration for but if we look at local businesses, there definitely is an opportunity longer term on the Map. We started just by making sure the businesses can be easily discovered on the Map today and we're really focused on adding actions around those businesses. So right now you can place an order or find directions, make a reservation, you can share with your friends and we're going to continue to build engagement around businesses on the Map and over time will be able, I think to convert that into another monetizable surface for Snap. - Evan Spiegel, CEO (4Q earnings conference call)

And finally, for the last part of the call I deemed incredibly important to break down, we hear about Snap Map. In prior articles, I have addressed Snap Map as the possible key to Snap's overall monetization future. In particular, Snap Map will probably be the most small business friendly part of the platform. Snap sees Snap Map as a long-term part of the company's monetization potential and will continue to iterate on the product and ad placements over time. This is quite bullish for the revenue growth story, as Snap Map is relatively untapped.

Spotlight's TikTok Comp

Wall Street is known for being incredibly short-sighted at times, and earnings day didn't seem to be an exception: at least initially. The stock sold off heavily because of the very disappointing 1Q profit (or lack thereof) guide. The reason for the guide was the incredibly high costs of scaling up Spotlight. After all, it weighed ~5% on Snap's 4Q margins alone. But the upside here could be enormous. In order to fully appreciate the upside, let's understand the comparable: TikTok. Spotlight from a product perspective is most reminiscent of TikTok, thus we should think of the upside in a comparable way to TikTok. For reference, TikTok is internally striving for revenues of ~$6 billion in 2021. TikTok has been rumored to be valued at ~$50 billion (according to the same report), with a total user base of 689 million monthly active users. This means that TikTok is valued at ~$72.57/MAU. If Snapchat can monetize Spotlight at a similar rate to TikTok, then on the 100 million users Spotlight has right now, Spotlight would be worth ~$7.25 billion.

Now obviously, this makes some big assumptions about Snap's ability to monetize the user base, but not unrealistic assumptions. If they have a multi-billion-dollar product in the works with Spotlight, then I think investors would be willing to cut them some slack on the cost front shorter term.

Analyst Day Commentary Changes The Game

As I was writing this 4Q breakdown, we got some seriously game-changing news from management in the form of Snap's first ever Analyst Day.

So, I figured, in addition to the earnings commentary, I would give some color on the Analyst Day commentary.

The first fact of note that I haven't already mentioned earlier is Snap's highlighting of augmented reality engagement. Snap says that it has 200 million daily users of its AR tech. Whether it be visual search, AR lenses, or more public lenses for the localized environment, users are finding ways to stay engaged with Snap's AR technology. Snap also notes that its Lens Studio is contributing to the creation of lenses at a very fast rate that is also enabling this engagement. Moving on to the business side of things, Snap then goes on to talk about its unique advertising offerings followed by three anecdotes of customer experiences with Snap Ads. All of them were quite impressive. Snap then goes to show off its rich feature set on its ad platform.

(source)

As is evident, Snap has been innovating and iterating on its advertising platform and is now second to none in terms of comparable tools for advertisers. They are as broad-based as Facebook (FB). This plants the following idea in my mind: if Snapchat's tools for advertisers are as broad as Facebook's, could the monetization hit the level of Facebook? It's within the realm of reason now.

(source)

Snap then outlines its usage and ARPU opportunity. It's incredible to think that Snap has garnered so much engagement in so little time. It's not even a decade old yet. But here we see the potential verticality in both driving ARPU and driving user gains in North America alone. Again, Facebook is the key comparable here, with enormous ARPU and usage.

(source)

A key critique of this business has been the lack of real profitability. Sure, you can talk about non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, but what about real profits and real cash flows that business are really valued on long-term. This chart shows Snap's booming ARPU growth, while maintaining a solid cost structure on both the CorPU and OpEx front. This just goes to show how good of a job Snap is doing when it comes to strengthening its operating leverage structure.

Snap then goes on to outline a plan for improving both engagement and monetization on the platform. Starting with engagement, the company outlines a path for sticky user retention as well as user growth over the coming years. Snap expects strong international user growth sustained by the Android app's overhaul. So, Snap is still riding that tailwind. Combined with carrier partnerships, marketing, and localization efforts, and a clean/focused user interface (breaking the app into five distinct parts), Snap should be able to sustain strong engagement.

Engagement is important, but more important still is monetizing said engagement. Snap outlines a path to strong monetization.

(source)

Snap's first point is to build out quality ranking, optimization, and measurement ad tools for advertisers. This is to make the Snap Ad platform more sophisticated and respected among advertisers, enabling growth in overall ad share relative to the competition. In addition, Snap is building out sales and marketing functions (increased OpEx) to support specific industries looking to advertise. And finally, Snap is going to build out and iterate on various advertising products that can drive value for advertisers. These three priorities will be critical to driving demand from advertisers and take market share from other platforms.

(source)

Then, Snap shows us its game-plan on both gross and operating margins wise. By partnering with two hyperscalers at being able to adapt infrastructure-wise, Snap has been able to keep flat infrastructure costs per DAU even as engagement on the platform has increased. This is important, as one of the key components of Snap's gross costs are the company's infrastructure expenditures. Efficiency with infrastructure expenses will be a key gross margin driver long-term.

On the OpEx front, Snap is showing efficiency as well. In my conversations with bears, profitability has always been a key concern. While bears will point to the rich margin structure of a competitor like Facebook, I believe Snap has even better long-term potential on the operating margin front. It simply doesn't incur the multi-billion-dollar content moderation costs that more publicity and like-oriented platforms like Facebook do. Notice the phraseology here: "our privacy by design approach substantially reduces the cost of maintaining safety and privacy on our platform." This likely means a long-term operating margins structure that is much more valuable than anything we have seen in the social media space thus far.

(source)

As we can see, all the pieces of the Snap puzzle are starting to come together, and what actually matters at the end of the day (free cash flow) is seeing signs of life, even in a year with an atrocious 2Q (from covid).

And finally we have the game-changing comment that puts everything into perspective. The "game changer" was a comment from one of Snap's product executives summarizing the advancements it has made. Management believes sustained ~50%+ revenue growth is plausible over the next several years. Management also says that this ~50%+ revenue growth is from monetization of ad inventory alone, not engagement growth juicing it as well. This puts Snap on a warpath to compete, at least monetization-wise, with Facebook. If that isn't bullish commentary from a relatively conservative management team, then I really don't know what is.

Valuation, Price Target, Rating

In my view, the best way to understand the long-term potential and valuation of Snap, we need to take a long-term view. I'm not going to build out a valuation on this year's numbers or next year's numbers. My model goes out 10 years to 2030. While I have faced criticism in the past considering the execution risk, these numbers are predicated around a narrative: Snapchat becoming an even greater global social media phenomenon with both a scaling user base and improving monetization proposition as the company quickly catches up to Facebook.

While I won't give the whole model here, it calls for 525m DAUs (international user growth fleshed out) monetized at ~$47.18/DAU (Facebook-esque monetization) in ARPU generating ~$24.771 billion in revenue in 2030. The model also assumes ~61.9% (low overhead, high GM%) operating margins in 2030, with a 25% tax rate. On 1.503 billion shares, Snap's 2030 EPS comes out to $7.65. Assuming the same ~4% earnings yield (25x multiple, which is above the 10yr bond's normalized yield), Snap is worth $191.21/share. Discounting back at a 7% WACC (internal calculations based on low ERP, low interest rates, and moderating beta) to year end 2021, we get a ~$100/share target. The stock trades at roughly ~$57 right now, meaning there more than is enough upside to justify a buy rating.

Risks

No stock is without risk, and Snap is no exception. These are the three key risks I could identify to the bull case:

IDFA headwinds

High short-term valuation

Maps' engagement wanes

The first risk, and it's a big one, is IDFA changes. For those unaware, Apple's newest mobile operating system, iOS 14, is making some radical privacy-oriented changes that could damage ad targeting capabilities that Snap has highlighted would hit at the back end of 1Q. IDFA is short for "identifier for advertisers" and is essentially an identifier for iPhones that is unique to the specific device that allows for targeting and tracking of a user across devices. Apple has given iPhone users, with its latest update, the option to turn off this tracking whenever they open a specific app. Before this update (slated for Spring) 70% of users did not disable their IDFA. It's estimated that once the update takes place, only 10-15% will not disable their IDFA. While this is worrisome, as IDFA is a key advertising signal, Snapchat and other platforms (as highlighted previously) use on more than just one signal for targeting advertising. That said, monetization could see some lumpiness if targeting falls off. This is a short-term and long-term risk to monetization, but it's uncertain as to how large of a risk it is.

The next risk is valuation. As we have already seen, when rates uptick, investors flee from high-beta, high-growth, high-valuation names like Snap in droves. I regard this pullback as a massive buying opportunity in the stock, but we must recognize that the Street is a voting machine short term. If Snap slips up at all, there is very little margin for error in the valuation. Now, fortunately Snap's management has set a recent precedent of underpromising and overdelivering on results, but if it break this precedent, or the company prints lackluster results, there is no cushion valuation wise.

Data by YCharts

While we have seen a large pullback in valuation, a short-sighted Wall Street will see this valuation as rich. To an extent, I can agree. Valuation, at least short term, is rich even if it is dirt cheap long term.

And finally, we need to talk about Snap Map. Snap Map, as I have said in prior articles, could be Snap's key to unlocking advertiser value for small businesses. Small businesses will be the key driver of growth for Snapchat's revenue long term (in my view). Snap Map will allow users to find small business ads in their local area. If engagement with this part of the app curtails long term, the value proposition for small business advertisers could wane as well.

Conclusion

All of this brings us back to the fundamentals, which have never been stronger than now. The company is on a growth warpath, is scaling margins, has a clear monetization runway, and an incredibly engaging underlying platform. With fundamentals as strong as they are, and valuation being reasonable (assuming a long-term approach), I'm sticking to a Buy rating.

