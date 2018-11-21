Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Hi again everybody. Welcome back to the show. Happy March. Today we are being joined by Jon Paul who joined Australis Capital ( OTCQB:AUSAF ) as their CFO on the 1st of January this year. So, a new position and they just announced earnings yesterday, and including in that announcement was their upcoming deal acquisitions with ALPS and Green Therapeutics and how upon those completions Terry Booth becomes CEO, and Jon gets into that a little bit today.

Jon used to be CFO at PLUS Products, which is a Canadian Stock Exchange listed hemp and edibles company that did business in California and Nevada. And I was talking to Jon just as an expert in the field, as you know somebody with a ton of financial experience across sectors also in the cannabis field, and in between setting up the interview and talking to him, he came on as the CFO.

So, super happy to have him on specifically talking about Australis today and their place in the U.S. cannabis marketplace where he sees it heading, where he sees the general state of things heading. What he sees legislatively for banking for you know, things opening up, possible up-listings, and we get into a discussion that I feel is very interesting for investors in general. I know a lot of people are talking about it, asking me about it.

What happens to MSOs as the legalization picture develops, what happens to their business model, also single state operators? So, a great conversation there and we also get into CBD a little bit. A great conversation about the state of things in the U.S. specifically, what's going on for Australis Capital and what's coming for Australis Capital coming up?

And next week, we have two really great episodes. One in honor of International Women's Day, that's on Monday, March 8, we're talking to Alisia Ratliff, who is CEO of Victus and a scientist, somebody that's worked very much across different disciplines in the cannabis field, a really, really important and entertaining conversation I have with her and her business partner and husband, Chris Ratliff, comes on near the end to give us just a really great conversation about the state of the cannabis industry.

And all the things that we talk about that are frustrating we get into more detail there about how things need to improve. And then next Wednesday, we have CEO, Beena Goldenberg on from The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX:SPRWF) and that's also going to be a great conversation. So, stay tuned for those, but today enjoy our conversation with Jon Paul. Hope everybody is doing well?

Before we begin a brief disclaimer, nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. I am long Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, the Parent Company, and Era Strategies. You can subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.

Jon, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, really great to have you on the show. Thank you so much for joining us.

Jon Paul: Yeah, thank you so much Rena. Delighted to have the opportunity. It's an exciting industry and great year, exciting times ahead.

RS: Absolutely. Absolutely. I said on LinkedIn the other day that I think cannabis is one of the few living things that has had a great 2020 into 2021. It's really had a great year. And we were talking before, we had a record that you've had a busy kind of end of 2020 into this new year. But before we get started with you are exactly or you can kind of end this question with where you are currently. Your background what brought you to the cannabis industry how you got started and kind of your paths along the way, your steps along the way?

JP: Great. Yeah, it's - no I like to say, I was really smart and the cannabis industry was a strategic choice. And no, I should say, you know, I came from Chicago. So, it should have been - came from Chicago and had all these big MSOs in town and everything. And it's - and but, you know, the reality was the power of networking and I just happened to back into it. I - there's a tech entrepreneur that I knew and I had met with him about a year ago and then suddenly I was at a Costco on Sunday afternoon shopping with my wife and somebody calls me and I thought that's kind of odd, nobody calls me at Costco when I'm shopping, but I took the call and he said, he had a brother-in-law in California. They had a cannabis company and they need help going public.

So, I said, hey, I am interested. So, he said, you will get a call in an hour. And so it was about a 10 minute close. I'd worked on IPOs before. I said I would be fine to get to do another one. You're never sure. Kind of like going to the Super Bowl, you're never sure, if you're - unless you're Tom Brady, you're never sure if you're going to get a lot of opportunities. But so I [dove] right in, he had no idea what he's getting into in the cannabis industry. But it's - so when I flied, timing was good. I took a plane there next day, and down to the airport, I caught up a friend in Chicago, I knew who was doing some capital raising industry. And I asked him, what should I know? And he said, 280E. So, for I knew 280E was a highway. So, like I said what's that? He said, taxes and, you know, to see that we were tagged at the gross margin level in the cannabis industry that was kind of like a rough baptism there. So, I kind of knew it was going to be a very different environment, pretty quickly on.

RS: Did you - was he trying to caution you like if you can get through 280E then you can succeed in the business? Was he trying to steer you away from it? Or was he was like, listen, this is the …

JP: No. He was delighted that I was coming into it. No, my background has been - a lot through my career I've been CFO at with hypergrowth companies and some very fast growing industries, Toy industries. I was in early days of generic pharmaceuticals, early days of wireless Telecom, some interesting things in healthcare and distribution, and other areas. So, yeah, he thought, you know, I think he was encouraged to hear, you know, another person coming into the industry. Now, there's a shortage of talent. So, he was actually very encouraging. But…

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. I feel like the people that were not initially the ones to see cannabis or to get into cannabis, they kind of brought their friends who are like, they've got good business sense. They're going to be good stewards of capital; I'm going to bring them in. And it seems like that that's how a lot of people like yourselves with that background came into the industry.

JP: Yeah, and it's, but you know, there are, certainly it's - no, I even had a thing with, you know we are in the process of recruiting for a corporate controller in my current role, and talking with our recruiter earlier this morning. And he was kind of saying, yeah, you get some of the finance people to the altar, and then they kind of back up the last minute, they get nervous about cannabis. And I'm not sure.

RS: Is that still happening?

JP: I think I was open-minded about it. But there were a few friends who kind of laid the guilt trip on me, kind of like, oh, you are going to be a drug dealer? How could you do that? But I - then there's another thing, I had a friend who was a liquor distributor. And he kind of said, well, you know, what, the industry is better with me in it, than with me not being in it. So …

RS: It's interesting. I mean, I would - I'm not surprised that people were saying that to you when you got into it. But I'm surprised that people are still kind of gun shy. And still thinking of it this way, especially like what's happening in the States?

JP: Yeah, you think I mean, no one is, you know, no other industry I can think of has such incredible growth prospects. I mean, everything says it's going to double in the U.S. within four years. Not many industries can say that right now. And certainly, you know, we've been deemed by the government as an essential industry. And, you know, we had a good year despite the pandemic, and also, you know, what I didn't realize coming in is, you know, what it's doing for people on the medical side.

Now, obviously, you know, we can't make claims to the FDA and no, I hope I see a day that testing and research can be done, so we can really prove out, but certainly the plant is doing a lot of good for people. So, I'm very encouraged. To me that was a kind of a real bonus that came to it. Because I like being involved in situations where you can be passionate about the company and everything. I mean, and no - to me the why is, just incredible, in terms of what it's doing for people.

RS: Absolutely, absolutely. I couldn't agree more and it's nice when you can bridge purpose and profit together. It's always a, it's always a good thing. I'm curious. So, you were at PLUS Products. You just recently moved on to Australis. I'm curious, though, you know, one of the things you did at PLUS Products was bring them public on the CSE. And I'm curious what your thoughts are, you know, that was kind of the route of choice back then, and now it seems like the SPAC is the choice right now. I'm interested in your thoughts as a veteran of the industry and somebody who's done this, literally done this, what are your thoughts are on that change? And what your thoughts are on the, you know, the high number of SPACs right now in the cannabis market?

JP: Yeah, great, great question, a few different topics. Certainly there have been the ebb and flows in the capital markets and, you know, from the early days of PLUS Products to my time, it was difficult raising private capital of any sort of size. So, actually, probably one thing that worked on my favor was that because it was so - because it was so difficult, no the early investors were able to negotiate some pretty interesting terms. So, one of the terms in the plus deal was that some of the early investors had, kind of a very short-term liquidity event. In other words, within a couple years period of time, by October 2018, the investors had to get liquidity, either through a public offering or through selling the company, plus they didn't want to sell the company, so the only way to really get liquidity was going through a public offering.

And fortunately at that time none of the markets had improved, and we were looking at the fall of 2018, Summer of 2018, a big private capital that really was not coming into the industry yet. I mean, we did do a 10 million private raise, but no, the path for bigger capital was through the CSE. So, you know, and then of course, that window kind of shot and they really pulled back. So the, you know... So, I really looked over a long period of time, the really only action of any substance has been these SPACs.

So, from the standpoint, you know, the SPACs, kind of my view or a team like they're more deals that have been raised devoted to cannabis, then there are sizable enough deals. I mean, you need to be at least $100 million. And no, there's been some interesting deals that have been done, but there's still some money out there, I think is - it's got some work to try to find a home.

I mean, there's now a lot of, maybe not a lot of situation that are valued at 100 million or more. And if you have to end up patching together number of different companies in this [SPAC], that's a very difficult thing to pull off. When I was CFO of the pharmaceutical firm, we acquired five distributors of generic pharmaceuticals across the country and put them together into a nationwide network so - and they operate in different regions. But even though they're in the same industry, trying to get them together on the same page afterwards, I mean, they're like five different personalities. It was a probably like [herding cats] trying to pull that together.

So, I think it's tough to do a combination deal. I mean, I wish the [SPACs] well, I think it's great for the industry. And you know, they do provide a path for companies to effectively go public, but you have to be of a certain size, and many companies just aren't in that type of position. So, the more viable thing for them could be trying to maybe, you know, get acquired by an MSO or some. You know the other thing just kind of curious about PLUS with their going public process is, you know, for us and others, well, it seems like you had a number of cannabis companies going public on the CSE, that otherwise normally would not be public company.

So, it can become a burden there too because it's not cheap. And certainly one of the surprises of being a public company with a very high cost of directors and officers insurance. And we were fortunate to be able to have it, you really need to do it, but the reality is, there are very few carriers that are doing it and it's really only effectively one carrier of any size and they are pretty particular about - they even came out to see us for our renew and they said we're only one of three companies in California that they would underwrite. So, they don't want, you know, they've got what [their exposures], so they only want to take on some of the quality firms.

So, I also think, too, you know, you have to be very careful about how you deal with the deal with the investors and analysts in the public market. And I know from my past experience having been with the public offering with the pharmaceutical firm, you know I always coat by private equity investors to not be, not put out forward reaching a statement, let the analyst really own the particular numbers, guide them if they seem to be going off track. But, you know, I saw, you know, too many canopy firms out there throwing numbers out there just - who are going to be unachievable.

RS: Do you think that there's going to be like a reckoning with this recent spate of SPACs that there's going to be some that are going to fall, and some that won't even make it to market, and, or some that are going to try to, you know, as you said, it's hard to put these parts together, you think some won't be able to do it? And they'll - do you think that reckoning is coming kind of this year?

JP: I mean, I think, you know, they have to get something done 18 months to 24 months, so some have a kind of a time limit there. I hope I'm wrong. I hope everybody gets to do a deal. And you know, it's good for the industry, but I have a feeling some will struggle and or though, you know, the reckoning may not be so terrible, it just that. I mean, the money gets returned to investors. And it's not as painful say I'll say as some of the days of reckoning that have come about over the past year or so because of convertible debt that was due and you had to fall off in valuations. And some of those days of reckoning were very painful. For some underachieving a company there.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. We saw, kind of that come to terms. Yeah, it's not pretty. So, catch us up. You said between us talking and right now you've come on as the CFO for Australis. Talk to us about how you made that decision why you decided? I was wondering if you had retired after you left PLUS, I wasn't wondering in the language there. If you were looking for something else? Yeah.

JP: Yeah, I mean, they kind of said, you know, PLUS, yeah, retiring. But you know, you kind of retiring for PLUS, but not from the industry. I felt, no, it's a great industry. You know, we talked about wonderful, why and turned to what it's was doing for people, great growth prospects, and know it's an exciting industry, very challenging. And I think, no, I've been blessed to have had the experience of PLUS and made connection with so many great people in the industries, so many terrific advisors, that helped us have PLUS. And so, you know, I felt, you know, I've got a special expertise, and we'd like to parlay it, some more. And so, yeah, I did have a few opportunities to take a look at, certainly, I mean, COVID, may have floated down a little bit. But yeah, it was a hard decision. But ultimately, I think it really came down to as not betting on the CEO, I felt would have the strongest growth possibility.

So, the opportunity to be able to partner with Terry Booth, you know and the founders of Aurora and, you know, what he did up there to build that company, move that long. And certainly, he's a - I really enjoy him, very dynamic, very engaging, very visionary. And I think he's going to be a great CEO to work with, as we explore opportunities to expand our presence in the U.S. and beyond. And I think we're off to a good start with a couple of the acquisition that we've announced.

RS: I want to talk about some of those acquisitions, but I'm curious because Terry is coming from Aurora (ACB) and from the Canadian Space, kind of one of the things that I think people would take Aurora to task is for overextending themselves too rapidly, then they had to shut some things down. Is that something that you guys are taking with you at Australis, like what you're learning from? Is that something that as CFO you're kind of being charged with in terms of, you know, responsible growth, I guess?

JP: Yeah, I mean, I totally had, I mean, I'd seen that some other industries, too. And, you know, we certainly saw in the .com, we saw in some other area. No. Terry Booth is very clear about saying no, this is not Aurora 2.0 what we're doing. And I think he's trying to find ways where we can expand without being very capital intensive there. So, I think, you know, certainly lessons learned, you know, not just Terry, there are other CEOs up there in Canada, who kind of went through that particular way. But I think, you know, he's got great expertise. And it's, yeah, lessons learned. And I think, you know, incredible market here in the U.S. to even greater growth potential. And I think with his relationships and what we're doing, and a couple things that I think we'll have a very achievable strategy that will, that will hold up well.

RS: So how are you looking to grow? I know that you guys have BAMM, which is an MSO. And I want to talk to you about, you know, your thoughts on the MSO and the U.S. But you mentioned kind of, you know, this is a more responsible strategy. So, how are you looking to grow this time?

JP: Well, I think it, you know, we certainly want to take advantage of opportunities in states that are coming on board. And I think, you know, a big difference too is word maybe before you look at me up in Canada, or even some of the earlier days in the U.S., it was no kind of a land grab. Let's get the real estate, you know, don't care about the cost, you know, get the volume up and involve rationalize it, and we'll make it profitable later. Or now, I think we're under a tighter screen. And we want to do deals that are only creative from the get go there. And I think, you know, the equities that we bring in, and the relationships and with the way that we could structure deals to be kind of more of a partnership or solo type arrangement? No, I think that's very possible. And I think, you know, we'll see that right off the [indiscernible] with what we're doing with the two acquisitions that we have coming on board.

RS: The ones that you have upcoming like that you haven't announced you mean?

JP: No, I mean, the ones that we already have announced. I mean, you know, ALPS is a consulting or consulting operation, Thomas Larsen. I mean, very impressed with him. And, you know, he's just doing great work around the world in agriculture on cannabis and helping clients oversee the construction of greenhouses, glasshouse projects. And yeah, so you know, be profitable, right from the get go should be and then, and then with Green Therapeutics, you know, that gives us a grow operation locally, and they get some good brands and know, things we can do there to help them grow and develop.

RS: So, I'm interested in your thoughts. I mean, you've seen it right. You've seen the industry, you've seen other industries grow, you know, what the kind of recipe is, by and large. I'm curious what you see for the picture in the in the U.S. space, right? There's so much positivity and opportunity out there.

JP: No, I think it's, yeah, there is a lot of positivity out there. So, you know, you have these, but, you know, it's a unique industry, because every state is very different and how it turned to how they approached licensing and everything. You know, there are unique challenges there. But clearly, you know, it's great to see a number of states coming on board. And so great opportunity there. And there's certainly the main - I think the latent demand from consumer. So, very incredible opportunity there. It remains to be seen. And also, you know, I think it's going to be positive from the legislative standpoint.

I think it will still take a while. I mean, I think the ultimate legalization, I still think that's a ways off. And then you look at me, on the banking side, I like to really, sometimes people lump it together, but I like to split it up between the commercial banking and investment banking. To me, commercial banking should be a no brainer. No, you ought to let no bank be able to serve cannabis client and we need to get these cash handling out of the system. No, at the security risk, I mean, no, from the government standpoint, it does, you know, it can be linkage with the cash, you lose track of the whole thing, I mean, it should help the tax revenue from the government, and you know, it's such an incredible burden for some company in the industry.

I mean, even for ourselves, you know, we're looking to get banking established for Green Therapeutics, and there are a number of options within Nevada, but you know, some of the firms are kind of tapped out in their capacity right now. Good institution, but just the way the banking is right now, they can only take on so many cannabis clients with - at any particular point in time. So, I love to see the commercial banking, the investment banking and full access to the public markets. And now, it'd be nice for the U.S. firm to be able to be on the NASDAQ, you know, grateful for all that been done through the CSE to provide a vehicle, but really, I mean, we'd like to have the access to the U.S. market.

I mean, our trading value has increased quite a bit, you know, with our changes at Australis, but I mean, the volume in Canada is many times larger than what we have on the OTC market, and it really out to be the other way around. So, you know it would be great to see it get up schedule one, be great to see research open up. But maybe that would be a lower time coming. Certainly, you know, you have countervailing forces. So, now allow me to see how will Big Pharma treat this, you know, very powerful lobbies. So, but to me, I mean, the commercial banking side that should be, I mean, that should be a win-win.

RS: Yeah, it definitely should be. It definitely should be. I'm curious, like, within all the unknowables in terms of the industry, right, like, it could go this way, it could go this way, it seems like the rational thing will play out, but we're not really sure how that will come about. How do you see it in terms of, do you think the MSOs have a leg up as a business model? Do you think single state operators, some could come in, like in two years time in a year time, and say, they've been building strength, whereas the MSO model has kind of been growing too much? Let's say, do you do you have an opinion there? In terms of …

JP: That's a good question. It's, I think one of the interesting topics. You know, yeah, there is certainly, I mean, you see in some other industries, it's either good to be big, or it's good to be small and be kind of a niche. And sometimes it's the people that are kind of in the middle that really kind of get squeezed there. I mean, I think it's an interesting question about the single state operator, maybe the smaller? And if so, how could they? How well can they do and know it possible for remains to be seen? I mean, I think the interesting thing will be for the big MSOs and then let's say, you know like [indiscernible] moment comes when it become federally legal.

Now certainly there's the opportunity for the big MSOs to rationalize their operation, and get more streamlined. I mean, the important thing in all this is, is that without being able to have the interstate commerce, you're building up a very inefficient structure in these big MSOs. They're doing the best that they can, and try and be as lean as possible, but, you know, I mean I don't like what's going on in any other industry. I mean, you know, I mean, so you know, big CPG companies not go plants in 50 different states. And, you know, it's such a duplicity in the banking and the administrative and other parts of it. So, it will be interesting to see how will the MSOs rationalize over time when their moment comes and it's probably like, why keep expanding, why keep building, but you don't want to do so particularly... As you get closer and closer, I think to legalization, you know, the value of a new license, kind of has a shorter and shorter shelf life there.

RS: So, do you think the moat is the knowledge and the experience or, you think kind of, I guess we'll see?

JP: Yeah, kind of remains to be seen. I think, you know, the big question mark is how soon? I mean, I think we could probably say, maybe you don't want to too soon because you still want to get yourself in the best possible position for when that moment come. And then there's even a question. You know, people think well, even like, no estate becomes legal. But it may still be a while before things really open up. I mean, I even saw it sometime early days of generic pharmaceutical industry.

I mean, the [Hatch-Waxman Bill] got passed in 1984, which greatly simplified the approval process for generic drugs, you no longer had to do the human trials, you just had to prove that you were the equivalent of the branded drug. But it still took, I think, a few years for the FDA and the industry to, kind of sort out the mechanics along the way there. Yeah.

RS: Well, speaking of sorting out the mechanics and the FDA, I'm curious what your thoughts are about CBD? Do you have think that that's worth getting into at this point in terms of how that's been handled?

JP: Well, you know we've had, I mean, Australis had a, you know, a hiccup trying to get into CBD venture there. I mean, I think it. Yeah, I mean, I hope, I hope the FDA, they kind of step in and, you know, establish some guidelines. You know, the worst thing is, when you have uncertainty. It sounds like, okay, give us the rules, kind of give us the rules of the road, and we can play ball within that.

That's a certainly, you know, doing good for people, it has potential, but it's also, you know, there can be benefit to regulation. With regulation, you know, your take lead to where consumers would not yet know, what they're really getting with the products. And that and then, and, you know, be the option for more testing and try to say, I mean, I know at PLUS when we came out with the CBD line, we felt there are a lot of products out there that were too low dose to be effective.

So, we purposely came out with a higher dose gummy, that we thought offered a greater benefit to the consumer. So, you know, I'm hoping that can be all sorted out, I mean, I really know, the FDA can be a very, you know, could be a very positive influence. And I hope we look at it that way, as opposed to it being sort of an adversarial relationship.

RS: So talk to us about where you see Australis in the next year or two years, where you see a growing in the ecosystem?

JP: You know, there's so many, you know, I mean, ultimately I'd say yes in many states and participating, kind of as a, you know, certainly a cannabis firm and kind of like, you know, multi-state operator, but may operate in a passion, that doesn't require the full investment. Now, no, Terry, I mean, Terry Booth will be coming on as our CEO, it's not going to be official until we complete the acquisition of ALPS so, there's still a lot of things to be sorted out. There's such a vast array of opportunity that we have. So, you know, it's a little hard to be a little more specific, just that, you know, right now, you know, we're focused on getting the two acquisitions completed, there.

We announced getting Terry, getting Terry on board and then we will certainly, you know, explore some of the different possibilities and move from there, but, you know, I can say for sure, I mean, we'll look very different. And where we are, we will clearly be a revenue producing company where, you know, first couple years of history, Australis really hasn't had much in the way of revenue. So, I would say we're going to look at a very different, you know, exactly how it will be. No, it's hard to say, but you know, very much, you know, this is, you know, it's a [bet on] the management team, as opposed to being able to, you know, point out some, you know, very tangible things right now, at this time.

RS: Which I think is so much of the cannabis industry, at least my experience with it is betting on the management team. That's so much of what an investor's job is. I think, I mean, obviously the due diligence, you know, is required but the management I think is such an essential part, and something I'm always encouraging listeners to do. So, it'll certainly be interesting to keep an eye on when do you think the CEO gets confirmed? When is that - when do you see that getting announced? Do you have a vision for when the acquisitions close or hope for when the acquisitions close?

JP: Hopefully, I mean, we - you know our target is try to have these acquisition - I mean, certainly have these acquisitions closed in the first quarter of this calendar year and I would expect that we would have, you know both would close by the end of February. Now, of course, it's, now ALPS is just not plant touching, it's a consulting organization. So, they're not the same regulatory thing they have to go through.

Now, anytime of course, you're acquiring license operations such as Green Therapeutics, you know it takes time to get the state to approve the licenses. So, you know just like MSOs or others they have to do with their acquisition, may - you close the acquisition of the company, but it's not fully complete until the state approves it and the license gets transferred over. So that could take six months or you know, who knows how long. We're confident it will - that it will go through. Green Therapeutics has a good history, but, you know these things take time.

RS: Absolutely. I think anybody familiar with the cannabis industry knows that things take time, and then all of a sudden, boom, things change like that. It's quite a conundrum.

JP: Yeah, that's one of the fascinating things about the industry and that's where... I mean, I wrote in an article for the Illinois CPA Society, about, you know, finance people it's a great industry to come in, but you got to make sure it's right for you. I mean, you have to have a high tolerance for ambiguity, you have to be okay with, you know, you come in and during the day, you think you got to do this and you know, your day gets picked and you get pivoted very quickly on you because of things happening.

So, you have to be nimble, you have to be flexible, you have to be adaptable. And that can kind of go against the grain of the nature of some people. And it doesn't mean that one is right and one is wrong, but clearly, as I have seen in some other fast paced industries, you got to be able to, you got to keep wired into what's going on, you got to be prepared to move quickly.

RS: Absolutely. Have you seen some of that burnout of people that thought the industry was going to be one way? And we're like, wow, this is way too, kind of ever changing for me?

JP: No, I haven't seen much. I mean, I think we're still so much in the early stages. But no, that's an interesting thing I have seen - I've only been in about 2.5 years or so, but I have started to see some people that kind of did a stint in it for a bit and then they decide to, okay, maybe kind of pull back and so this is a little too crazy for them.

RS: Maybe manage a library or something like that.

JP: Yeah, but it's not for me. I'm - this is my second rodeo. And I'm all in.

RS: Very good. Jon, well it was a pleasure talking to you. And thank you so much for taking the time. And I'm excited to see what happens with Australis. So, I want to keep in touch and see what's happening there. And we'll definitely keep our eyes and ears open for what's next.

JP: Well, I appreciate the opportunity. And certainly, yeah, and I encourage people who are listening who are thinking about getting in, it's a great industry and fascinating opportunity. I mean I think it's a fascinating point in time and it's a great opportunity, so strongly consider it.