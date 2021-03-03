Introduction

I used to own Avista (NYSE:AVA) when I started my dividend growth portfolio. It was a great holding, and I loved this utility company that was focused on renewables even before it was mainstream. When the company announced that it will be sold to Hydro One, a Canadian utility company for $5.3 billion, I sold my shares in the company after they surged significantly on the day of the announcement.

I did it because I believe that the price tag was too high, and I believed the shares were overvalued. I also did it since I didn't want to own shares in Hydro One. I don't believe in becoming a shareholder by default. Since then the deal was canceled as American regulators opposed it. In the last several years, the company suffered from stagnating income, and it seems according to its latest presentation this week that the growth will be back.

I will analyze Avista using the graph below which describes my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks in an attempt to decide whether Avista is an attractive dividend growth stock.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Avista operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities.

Fundamentals

The company sold its non-regulated business in 2014 and focused on its regulated electricity and gas businesses. Since then the revenues have stagnated, and the estimates are that in 2021 the revenues will be similar to the 2016 revenues. After five years of stagnation, however, the revenues are expected to grow by mid-single digits organically due to rate hikes that were approved or are being approved by the regulators.

The EPS shows us a similar situation where earnings in 2016 will be the same as earnings in 2021. The company is forecasted to achieve high single digits to the low double digits growth rate in 2021, 2022, and 2023 according to its outlook as presented on March 3rd, 2021. Therefore, I believe that the stagnation period is over as the company is becoming more efficient, greener, and thus can raise prices steadily.

The company has been growing its annual dividend for 18 years in a row with the last raise at 4%. I expect that even with the EPS growth rate accelerating in the medium term, the dividend raises will remain modest, as the last several years saw the payout ratio growing to an uncomfortable level of 85% of earnings. The company is a utility company thus extremely stable, and this is not an immediate threat, yet it is an uncomfortable position.

The company is working on new projects, mainly in renewable energy as it plans to shift its entire power generation to renewables in the next 25 years. This shift requires massive investments that are done by issuing stocks and debt. The company will issue stocks and debt in 2021 as well and the trend we see of a growing number of shares outstanding is forecasted to continue.

Valuation

The company's valuation has been improving as its outlook has been improving in the last year. Right now, shares of Avista are traded or less than 20 times. I find it to be a reasonable price for an extremely stable company with a higher than average growth rate estimate for the medium term, and therefore I think Avista is a good investment at the current valuation.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com strengthens my belief. The average P/E for Avista is 17.8, but its average growth rate is 2.28%. I strongly believe that a 10% growth rate for 2021, 2022, and 2023 justifies a premium, and I believe that this is a very modest premium, for a company that has the potential to deliver 10%+ total return in the medium term while being a safe utility.

Avista is a solid utility company. The company and the analysts covering it forecast a return to growth after some stagnation. The dividend is safe and the yield is attractive, and with the current valuation, I find Avista to be a decent choice in the utility sector.

Opportunities

The company is a diversified utility. It operates in several states and offers gas and electricity. It has the ability to grow its rates, and even if one state is more challenging in terms of regulation it doesn't rely solely on a specific state. The slide below from its presentation this week shows how the company is working well with every regulator to achieve meaningful rate increases that will propel growth.

(Source: Company's presentation on March 3rd, 2021)

Renewables are the company's second-growth opportunity looking into the long-term. The company is going to be carbon neutral by 2027, and shift its entire power generation to renewables in the next 25 years. These are massive projects that will require capital and additional price increases. The regulators support shifting to green energy sources, and I believe they will allow price increases.

(Source: Company's presentation on March 3rd, 2021)

The company also has a decent margin of safety. The company's total return potential with a 10% EPS growth and 4% dividend is 14% annually in the coming three years. The current P/E of less than 20, leaves investors with ample margin of safety especially when we take into account the fact that the company is a regulated utility and won't suffer from competition.

Risks

The first risk is debt. The company is relying heavily on debt and it shows on the balance sheet as the interest coverage has declined significantly in the last decade while debt to EBITDA has been increasing. The company is a regulated monopoly and debt is not as risky, but it is still a warning sign for investors who look for stability and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

While the company needs to make constant investments, and the debt burden is growing, it is also suffering from constant negative free cash flow due to its investment. The company will rely on price increases to deal with this challenge. However, the negative FCF together with higher debt, will send the company to issue shares and dilute shareholders to fund future growth.

Data by YCharts

The last risk is the political environment. Avista relies on politicians to achieve growth, as since it's a regulated monopoly it has limited abilities to increase prices. Right now, it's a comfortable situation, but if the business environment changes and the constituent is unhappy with the service, or the way the company conducts its business, there might be an effect on the ability to grow EPS and dividends.

Conclusion

Avista is a good utility company. It is well-diversified and has long-term goals that are in-line with investors' desire for a safe and growing dividend. The fundamentals are expected to improve and the 4% dividend is safe. The valuation is fair and slightly on the attractive side. The company has decent growth opportunities in the short-term and the long-term, and I believe its risks are manageable.

I think that Avista is a decent choice for a utility company. I don't know if it will beat the S&P 500 in the medium term, but it has everything it needs to beat its utility peers, as investors are looking for exposure to this safe sector. Avista has the ability to achieve a 12% total return in the medium term, and 10% in the long-term.