Can The Hot Gaming Sector Score Big In 2021?

Mar. 07, 2021 1:29 PM ETESPO, HERO, NERD1 Comment1 Like
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P Interactive Media sub sector has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2020.
  • A recent trend is the launch of online gaming platforms that will enable customers to play high-end games in the cloud.
  • 2020 was a very unique year when gaming got a boost first from COVID and later from the new console cycle.

Video games have become a major source of entertainment for millions, even more so as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people confined to their homes. Anthony Okolie speaks to Andriy Yastreb, Telecom and Media Analyst, TD Asset Management, about how new gaming platforms and services could change the power dynamics within the gaming ecosystem.

Original Post

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.4K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.
Follow
1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.