My weekend columns take a look at the economy from a longer and broader perspective while also analyzing at the major indexes.

Today, let's take a look at two key economic data points: interest rates and employment.

Let's start with the interest rates from the Treasury curve, beginning with the 10-year.

I'm deliberately using a 5-year time frame to put the recent moves into context. From mid-2017 to 2019, interest rates trended modestly higher, rising from the lower 2% range to just above 3%. This was during a period of modest yet consistent growth when there was also little inflation. Last summer, rates collapsed as the Fed cut rates to 0% to minimize the damage from the pandemic-caused recession. Now that the economy is growing again, rates are once again rising. But in the longer context, it simply appears that rates are returning to more "normal" levels. The 30-year appears to be following the exact same pattern, as does... ...the 7-year, and the... ...5-year.

Now, should we be worried about the speed of the change? After all, the bond market is typically a slow-moving, conservative market, right? I'm not so sure. Sometimes markets correct quickly, sometimes they do so slowly. There are no hard and fast rules about when this should happen. Just as importantly, there are no signs of inflation in the data:

Both the total PCE price index (left) and core PCE price index (right) are well below 2%.

There have been anecdotal stories of pricing pressure in the ISM manufacturing and service reports. But these developments appear to be caused more by temporary issues - plants having to shut down because of an outbreak combined with increasing demand - instead of long-term term problems. Finally, remember we've only been hearing about these issues for a few months. It would take a far longer build-up - one that lasts at least 12 months - to be concerning.

Now, let's turn to the labor market:

The left chart shows total establishment jobs, the growth of which as stalled during the last few months, relatively speaking. The right chart shows the monthly growth in payrolls. Recent gains came immediately after lockdowns were lifted. The pace of increases has clearly slowed. While the unemployment rate (in blue) has clearly moved lower, the broader U-6 rate is still 11.1%. Increases in the labor force participation rate (left) have stalled. The employment to population ratio (right) has increased a bit more, but its growth has also stalled during the last few months. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims has been at elevated levels for the last year. That's a key problem.

Now, let's turn to last week's performance tables: Despite all the headlines, this week's numbers aren't that bad. Large-caps indexes were up modestly for the week. Small-cap losses were modest. The big loser was the long-end of the Treasury market. There are two key data points in this table. Financials and industrials - which are two of the largest components of IWM - did well this week, gaining 4.33% and 3.12%, respectively. This explains why the IWM was only off marginally. Tech and consumer discretionary, however, were down for the week. The drop in tech explains why QQQ was the worst-performing major average last week.

Right now, the equity markets are really at the mercy of the bond markets. Let's talk a long-term look at the long-end of the Treasury curve:

TLT 1-year

There were two key price levels on the TLT chart - right around 155 and 152.5. Once prices moved through those levels, the sell-off accelerated. Now prices are trying to find a bottom. The higher volume indicates the chart might be nearing a selling climax.

IEF 1-Year

IEF is also in a tumbling sell-off situation. Like TLT, the market is trying to find a bottom.

Let's place these charts into a longer-run context: TLT Weekly

On the weekly chart, TLT is currently right above its 200-week EMA, which is also right above the 50% Fibonacci level.

IEF weekly

IEF is currently right above a top Fibonacci fan. However, its 200-week EMA is still a few points below the current price levels.

We need the Treasury market to stabilize before we can start looking for a bottom in the equity markets.