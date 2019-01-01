Photo by Girts Ragelis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment idea

Our last article had a base case target price of $11.74 per share for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), but if we assumed future optionality kicking in, the valuation range was between $15 and $18 per share. We had a hold rating then. However, the valuation is becoming reasonable due to recent correction, and the optionality play is becoming increasingly evident. Additionally, we see more evidence of management execution to lower operative expenses and increasing their client base; we see all catalysts remain in place for IMMR to do well going ahead. Hence, for these reasons, we change our stance from neutral to bullish.

Positives from the earnings call

IMMR posted a Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.30 and a revenue of 10.9M. Both were above street estimate. Revenue beats by $0.15M and EPS beat by $0.15

They also reached a multi-year license agreement with Faurecia and Wosory Industrial Company Limited this quarter. This is, in our view, indicative of increasing haptic adoption within the broader automotive industry. Management also sees further acceleration in mid-range auto's using their haptic technology.

The Playstation 5 DualSense controller's positive market reception also led to market interest from other customers, including – Abtivan, a peripheral gaming manufacturer that offers racing and flight simulator equipment. They will use IMMR haptics to create a more realistic gaming experience for their clients.

IMMR is increasingly becoming relevant within the AR/VR vertical, evidenced by two recent, multi-year agreements. First, the SenseArena a VR product provider for athletes to improve their skills, reaction time, and training. Second, StrykerVR wants to add their advanced haptic technology in their product – a gun-shaped controller.

Management was optimistic about a potential rebound within the mobile phone segment and expected growth of 11% (based on Gartner, a leading market research provider forecast). This segment remains by far their largest contributor to revenue – around 70%. Management believes the new 5G cellphone cycle and flagship-like features appearing in mid-tier phones would also act as a favorable tailwind for their haptic offerings.

Management also highlighted industrial, medical, and household appliance opportunities, where there is increasing replacement of physical buttons by touch screens. They can target these segments in the future.

After the success of their PS5 controllers, management pointed they could enjoy pricing power with regards to licensing their technology to other control manufacturers and other higher-value peripherals (i.e., gaming steering wheels)

Source: Company Financials

IMMR was able to optimize their expense both for this quarter and the entire year. Management is also guiding a reduction in its cost base and expects OPEX between 17-19M in the coming year. This would equate to around 45-50% of revenues and give IMMR significant operating leverage and make the company cash positive. We feel this is doable. Firstly, they have a strong IP portfolio accumulated through enormous and consistent R&D spending historically. Since their patents last around 20 years, it can be expected that in the future, R&D expenses wouldn't be as rampant as in the past.

Moreover, new management has shown they can successfully reduce patent-related litigations and professional and general legal costs. This cost optimization allowed the company to deliver the best quarter in the last five years from a profitability standpoint (8M Net income).

Caveats

Although the auto segment is growing, it may take few years to see top-line growth as it depends on their clients' design cycle. Similarly, even though there is increasing adoption of haptics within medical, industrial, and household appliances, these segments won't contribute revenue to the IMMR top-line anytime soon. Their core focus is automotive, gaming, and mobile. They are monitoring the developments within these segments and yet to make a move. Finally, the AR/VR industry is still very nascent.

Intrinsic Valuation

For our base case, we have modeled a discount cash flow with the following assumptions:

A terminal growth rate of 2%. This is the five-year average of 10 Year US treasure, and 2% has also been the average US GDP growth in recent years. A cost of equity of 10%. According to IMMR management, they would achieve an OPEX of 17-19M next year. We have assumed OPEX to be 18 million in 2021 and from 2022 onwards to be 50% of revenues. We have assumed a CAGR (2021-2031) of around 12%, as the management guidance is that in the future, the world achieves double-digit revenue growth. We have assumed an EBIT to FCFE conversion ratio of 80% A revenue mix of 90% royalty and a 10% fixed-fee license will be achieved by 2030. A growth rate of royalties at 15% until 2025 and 10% from 2026 until 2030. A fixed-fee license growth rate will be 5% until 2025 and 2% from 2026 until 2030.

Source: Moat Investing

Based on these assumptions, we achieve a fair value of $11.78 and given the price today at $9.5, that provides us with a 24% upside. Additional validation for this intrinsic value comes from recent insider selling in clusters above $12 (shown below). Although insider selling could have been for any reason ranging from liquidity needs to a personal emergency. But since it's being done in clusters, it's safe to say that the $12 mark can act as an upper limit at which insiders feel the stock valuation is being stretched.

Source: Open Insider

Scenario analysis

Our base case assumes that optionality is not triggered by the haptics' demand from the automotive and AR/VR verticals. Suppose we presume within our model 20% CAGR revenue growth and 3% terminal growth rate, and 40% OPEX. Based on this bull case, we achieve a target price of $17, which gives us a 78% upside from current prices.

For our bear case, if we assume lower terminal growth of 1%, a CAGR growth of 6%, and 60% OPEX, we achieve a target price of $9.83. This target price is still slightly above the market prices, so owning IMMR could be compelling from a risk-reward perspective. That said, a lot of attractive names are now trading at a compelling valuation. You could perhaps check out some of our earlier research on MELI, OPEN, MWK, PRCH, FSRV, and SAII to cherry-pick for your portfolio amidst the recent correction.

Source: Moat Investing

Sensitivity Analysis

Sensitivity analysis is critical; it shows how value drivers impact our base case valuation. In this instance, we offer how sensitive target price is to the following drivers:

EBITDA to FCFE conversion Discount rate Perpetual growth rate

Assuming a discount rate between 8% to 10% and a perpetual growth rate between 1.75% to 2.25%, we get a valuation range between $10.10 to $13.37. This represents 41% to 6% upside. We are aware that the valuation range is quite wide, but we believe it is reasonable to assume such a range given the company's nature.

The sensitivity below also shows the implied P/sales 2022. Our valuation delivers 7.8x P/sales 2022E, which, in our view, is a reasonable multiple considering how IMMR is expected to grow.

Source: Moat Investing

All other things being equal, we have also seen how our target price is sensitive to the FCFE conversion. We notice that each 5% increase in EBIT to FCFE conversion implies a $0.71 per share growth in our target price. This further indicates the model isn't as sensitive to this conversion ratio.

Source: Moat Investing

Relative Valuation

Although we don't have an apple to apple peers for IMMR, one could compare it to other licensing companies like CEVA (CEVA) and InterDigital (IDCC). Based on this, it seems IMMR is trading in between the EV/Sales (NTM) range of these companies. However, if we bring the gross margin and 20-21E Sales CAGR into the equation, it should be trading at a premium as it fares better on both the metrics (as shown below).

Source: Moat Investing

Source: KoyFin

Conclusion

All in all, IMMR is now trading at a reasonable valuation. From the current price, we expect it can generate a 24% return. That said, a lot of names that we have previously written about are now also trading at a compelling valuation due to recent market correction. In some cases, even more so than IMMR.