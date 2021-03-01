Earnings Growth Supports Strong Equity Market Advance

  • Q4 2020 earnings reports are nearing an end, with nearly 80% of companies reporting earnings above analyst estimates, exceeding the long-term average of 65%.
  • Expectations for the next two quarters show earnings growth accelerating, with the Q2 2021 estimate currently indicating growth of 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.
  • The strong earnings recovery supports a similar recovery in the S&P 500 Index.

Fourth-quarter 2020 earnings reports are nearing an end as 495 companies in the S&P 500 Index have reported results. Refinitiv's report dated March 5, 2020 notes results have come in better than history. Nearly 80% of companies have reported earnings above analyst estimates, exceeding the long-term average of 65%. Expectations for the next two quarters show earnings growth accelerating, with the second-quarter 2021 estimate currently indicating growth of 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The below chart shows the 12-month forward earnings growth estimate along with the S&P 500 Index. The strong earnings recovery supports a similar recovery in the S&P 500 Index. S&P earnings for calendar year 2021 are estimated to equal $174 versus $141 in 2020. The earnings expectation for calendar year 2022 is now over the $200 threshold at $201.

It does seem by some measures that the equity market is priced for perfection. With the strong and steady recovery in earnings in this still-low interest rate environment though, stocks should continue to deliver acceptable returns. The equity market does not move higher in a straight line, so market volatility should be expected though.

