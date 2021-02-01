Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) is our highest conviction buy. While our previously detailed PRO thesis remains largely on target for the time being, there have been some interesting developments. Where the thesis was mainly focused on the low multiple thanks to substantial net non-operating assets, there was also a more long-term catalyst of the next generation fighter (NGF) programme that Dassault is a lead contractor in together with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

This development programme is beginning to hit some humps related to incorporating all concerned nations. While issues in cooperation are unfortunate and bureaucratic, we remain optimistic in Dassault's capabilities to produce a powerful 6th gen fighter to help European militaries rival those of their geopolitical adversaries. We continue to see the substantial upside in Dassault relative to the minimal downside.

Cooperation Problems

What are the humps that Dassault is encountering? It relates to how they're involved in the NGF programme. Dassault and Airbus were initially sharing the contract 50:50, both as lead contractors. However, due to complications with including Spain in the programme, which Airbus was more suited to represent, the contract had to be split on a 33:66 basis for Dassault:Airbus, with Airbus representing both German and Spanish interests.

The very nature of a partnership not based on halves is creating problems. It is becoming difficult for Dassault to represent its own government in the programme and to conduct its role as lead contractor. It has also created problems around the handling of intellectual property, where each government has an interest in keeping their own IPs away from one another. The bickering seems to be coming to a conclusion on this front, where it will be agreed that all nations will have access to the pooled IP involved in the project.

(Source: Dassault Aviation.com)

However, these issues have raised questions about alternative paths that the programme might take. One of the selling points for Dassault is that it has a supply chain that resides entirely in France, with superb expertise in Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) for electronics and in Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) in engines with Dassault putting it all together. This means that there is little bureaucracy between the companies, where there can be a lot in the defense business as demonstrated by the problems at the European level.

Dassault, which has been fully capable of producing Rafales on their own, could very well just go it alone and produce their own NGF. The problem with this, however, is that they might lose business with Germany and Spain. However, if no competing NGFs are developed by companies like BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), the French option could end up being the only one available for Europe. This would be a riskier route, but might pay off and it would avoid having to iron out disputes at the European level.

Risks and Conclusions

Overall, the problems with cooperation are not a non-issue. These sorts of frictions can seriously delay a programme, and become a critical reason for failure relative to competing programmes such as BAE's. As such, the risk that this long-term catalyst poorly materialises cannot be ignored. However, there are ways forward, and even if the NGF programme is not a resounding success, the current multiple for the business and a geopolitical environment that suits defense contractors is enough to justify already a reasonable upside from current prices.

In a time of altogether great uncertainty, where we face biological and economic threats like inflation, defense contractors remain a great investment opportunity, and among them Dassault offers the most unambiguously favourable return profile also thanks to their still attractive Falcon line, which will be expanding shortly. We continue to be long on resilient defense businesses and on greater institutional recognition of the value of private jet manufacturers.