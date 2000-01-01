As I chart out an investment strategy for the near future, I want confidence that it is based firmly on reality. For this purpose, in this article, I'm clarifying the state of the economy and the long-term upside potential of the stock market going forward.

There is often commentary about the disconnect between the economy and the stock market. Although in the short run, the two can disconnect, and in the long run, economic expansions drive the stock market upward. This is clearly seen in Chart 1.

There is no surprise that the stock market has an overall positive trend during business cycle expansions (white spaces) and significant drops when recessionary conditions are evident (gray bars). However, this reinforces that in the long run, fundamentals drive the stock market. When the economy begins to weaken and contract, eventually the stock market will follow. When the economy is in an expansion period, the overall trend of the stock market, despite periodic corrections, is positive. Knowing where the economy is in a business cycle can serve investors well.

Chart 1

Where the economy is as we come out of the COVID recession may seem obvious. However, what I want to know is when were comparable periods in previous business cycle and what happened to the stock market after that.

Historical perspective on current economic conditions

To understand where the economy currently is and what this means for the stock market, it is useful to look back over past business cycles and find comparable periods. Looking at the unemployment rate, which is currently 6.2%, for the last three business cycles, comparable periods when the unemployment rate was just above 6% were in 2Q 2014, 2Q 2003, and 2Q 1994.

Because I want to tie economic conditions to the stock market, in Chart 2, I'm showing the S&P 500 based on monthly averages. For the comparable periods I have identified, 2Q 2003 and 2Q 1993 occurred in the earlier part of their respective expansion phase. 2Q 2014 came nearer the midpoint of the business cycle. Importantly, after each of the three identified periods, there was significant upside in the stock market.

Chart 2

It is worth noting that after 2Q 2014, about a year later, the market stumbled for a while, but there was still a lot of upside after that. If the current stock market is overpriced and due a correction, if we experience a typical business cycle, there is still the potential for lots of growth in the stock market.

Are the periods comparable?

Just to confirm that current economic conditions are similar for the periods I've identified in Chart 2, I will show the BaR Analysis Grids for each period, starting with the most recent update of the BaR (if you are not familiar with the BaR Analysis Grid, read more here).

Grid 2 shows the most current BaR, which was updated on Friday, March 5. The MoC (mean of coordinates) is the average of all of the indicators plotted on the BaR and it shows the general condition of the economy. As shown, the MoC lies in the expansion quadrant, where it has been for some time. However, there are still areas of weakness, shown by the indicators that are below the baseline (middle, horizontal line).

Grid 2

Source: Econ P.I. (econpi.com)

Importantly, the leading indicators (LD) are just below the baseline, pulled down mostly by weekly unemployment claims that remain well above historic levels. Although there is good evidence that weekly unemployment claims are overstated, the trend in weekly claims is useful. The recent trend reflects the weakness that continues in some sectors of the economy.

However, the economy continues to move towards normalcy. The increase in vaccinations and increased political risk of limiting economic and social activities are likely to lead to increasing economic activity. Added to this is the fiscal stimulus that has just been passed. The question with the stimulus is whether or not it will be an overstimulation.

Comparison periods

Below are the BaR grids for the comparison periods. The grids shown are the last month in the quarter.

2Q 2014

The sectors that are strongest during a recovery differ with each business cycle, but the overall condition of the economy shown in Grid 3, although more tightly clustered, is similar to Grid 2, particularly the position of the MoC. The MoC is above the baseline and within the Expansion quadrant, signaling stable growth in the economy. Just after this period, employment numbers finally started to get back to what they were before the recession, helping to spur economic growth. The MoC continued to move upward (the most important direction) until 2018.

Grid 3

Source: Econ P.I. (econpi.com)

The fact that unemployment was stuck above 6% this far into the business cycle expansion is due to the severity of the “great” recession. The economy was still struggling in 2014. Five years into the recovery, the labor force had increased from 154,716,000 in June 2009 to 155,749,000 in June 2014, an increase of 1,033,000, which is only 0.7%.

2Q 2003

Grid 4 shows 2Q 2003. The economy in this period was not as favorable as what is shown in Grid 2 or 3, but this was also a breakout point. After this quarter, the MoC saw its highest increases within the business cycle. The MoC stayed in the Expansion quadrant and moved upward until it peaked in 2005.

Grid 4

Source: Econ P.I. (econpi.com)

2Q 1994

Lastly, Grid 5 shows the period during the 1991 to 2001 expansion, 2Q 1994. Here too we see a similar pattern to the previous grids, with the MoC at a similar place as the other grids. Like Grids 3 and 4, this was a breakout period for the economy. After this quarter, the MoC largely stayed in the Expansion quadrant, moving upward until the first quarter of 2000.

Grid 5

Source: Econ P.I. (econpi.com)

(There were fewer economic indicators available in 1994. However, the BaR shows that same patterns that were seen in other business cycles.)

Summary of comparison

For the comparison periods - 2Q 2014, 2Q 2003, and 2Q 1994 - not only was unemployment just above 6%, but also the general pattern of the economic indicators shown on the BaR was very similar.

Most interesting is that the comparison periods signaled a breakout point where economic growth picked up as shown by the steady climb of the MoC in the Expansion quadrant until it peaked (you can see this on these business cycle grids at Econ P.I). With unemployment declining, vaccinations increasing, economic restrictions being loosened, and the stimulus, it is reasonable to expect a similar breakout to occur. What is different is that the BaR is showing the breakout "pattern" early in the business cycle.

Stock market trends after comparison periods

Table 1 shows the change in the S&P 500 from the end of each comparison quarter until the market peaked. The average 12-month rate of change in the S&P 500 after 2Q 2014 until peak was 8.8%, after 2Q 2003 it was 9.9%, and after 2Q 1994 it was 17.9% (obviously, the dot.com bubble skews the results after 2Q 1994). I used monthly averages for the S&P 500 to calculate the average 12-month percentages.

Table 1

Table 1 confirms the potential upside to the market given the current state of the economy.

Projected stock market growth

In Chart 3, I'm projecting the stock market six years out using 6%, 8%, and 10% annual growth rates. This gives us a reasonable range of where the stock market will be in six years, even with corrections, provided the economy continues in a normal expansion phase. The most important aspect of this chart is where we are now in the expansion cycle. It is very plausible that the economy will continue to grow for six or more years.

Chart 3

How much will unemployment dampen growth?

As Grid 2 showed, employment remains a factor in the current recovery. However, employment is always a problem after recessions. Importantly, as shown in Chart 4, GDP gets back to, and above, pre-recession levels well before employment does. After the 2007-2009 recession, it took 23 quarters until employment return to where it was at the beginning of the recession. Whereas, GDP went above the pre-recession level much earlier. Currently, employment and GDP are recovering, but GDP is closer to recovery and could be there within a few quarters, even if employment does not.

Chart 4

What could trip up the recovery?

There is always something that could go wrong. Go back and read articles written during 1994, 2003, and 2014 when the economy was beginning to move towards a full recovery. You’ll find plenty of doom and gloom, especially about the stock market. There is almost always something that looks threatening to the economy and the stock market.

But, in the long run, the record is very clear - as goes the economy, so goes the stock market. And, going forward, economic recovery seems a very safe bet.