Investment thesis

The coronavirus pandemic crisis has caught Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a digestion process following an aggressive M&A strategy carried out over the past few years. This crisis has caused an abrupt decline in net sales and margins during the first and second quarter of 2020, but the turnaround arrived as early as in the third quarter of 2020, and a further increase in revenues during the fourth quarter confirmed the trend. Gross profit margins are recovering along with EBITDA margins very fast too, and the company is successfully paying down debt. Still, interest expenses are increasing as interest rates increased during the last year.

Despite this, I strongly believe the company's performance vastly outweighs the risk of higher interest rates and further paying down debt will likely decrease interest expenses again very soon, which will ultimately allow the company to continue its growth trend as it will have more resources to invest in new projects.

A brief overview of the company

Lydall is a specialty engineered product manufacturer that supplies the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. The company operates in three business segments that are essential for many industries, including construction, transportation, automotive, manufacturing, horticulture, energy and utilities, life science, and more. The company was founded in 1869 and currently has a market cap of over $600 million.

Image source: Lydall's website

The Performance materials segment include air filtration systems for air, liquids (including water), and other industrial applications, battery separators for energy storage applications, which are essential to keep anodes and cathodes apart to prevent electrical short circuits, sealing materials, and materials for high and low temperature insulation.

The Technical nonwovens segment is operated under three main brands with operations located worldwide: Lydall, Textel (acquired in 2016), and Gutsche (acquired in January 2017), which exports to multiple geographies around the world. This segment manufactures a wide range of nonwoven products, including, absorbent products, washcloths, cleansing towelettes, cleaning wipes, plant protection systems, acoustical products, felt, filter bags, etcetera.

The Thermal acoustic solutions segment manufactures metal and fiber products for noise and heat abatement for a wide range of industries, with a large presence in the automotive market.

Currently, shares are trading at $37.69, a 41.29% decline from all-time highs of $64.20 on December 9, 2016, while revenues are at all-time highs. Still, the leverage coming from the recent M&A moves will likely cap market appreciation until the long-term debt is reduced to low levels.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures

During the last few years, the company has acquired a big number of companies, which caused the balance sheet to carry significant debt amounts, but they certainly helped the company to achieve growing revenues.

In July 2016, the company acquired Textel for ~$96 million, a non-woven needle punch materials manufacturer that serves many industrial segments, and in January 2017, the company also acquired Gursche, a very close peer of Textel, for $58 million.

In July 2018, Lydall acquired the Precision Filtration segment of Precision Custom Coating, a high-quality air filtration media company that manufactures products for the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning markets. Soon after, in October of the same year, the company acquired Interface Performance Materials for $265 million, a company that manufactures high-performance sealing products globally.

In April 2019, the company acquired the gasket materials business from Hollingsworth & Vose Company. This acquisition expands the company's presence in the gasket materials market, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~5% annually to 2025. Soon after, on May 10, 2019, the company announced the divestment of Textel Geosol, a geosynthetic product's manufacturer with a strong presence in Quebec, Canada, to FC Géosynthétiques.

On September 9, 2020, the company expanded its Saint-Rivalain facility located in France to manufacture fine fiber meltblown filtration media, which is an essential material for masks (including N95/FFP2/FFP3 respirators) and high-efficiency air filtration systems. The project is expected to finish during the second quarter of 2021. Up to 30% of the investment will be funded by the France’s government since it will allow the company to produce enough material to manufacture 600 million FFP2/FFP3 respirators or 2.2 billion surgical masks every year.

Net sales are increasing again

The acquisition spree has certainly boosted the company's net sales over the years, with a total increase of 101.63% from 2012 to 2020. Still, like with many large acquisition strategies, debt has increased as a consequence. The result: the company no longer enjoys negative or very low net debt levels as it used to in the past. But before we focus on the debt, let's analyze the increase in sales resulting from the various acquisitions that have taken place.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenues (in millions) $378.92 $397.97 $535.83 $524.51 $566.85 $698.44 $785.90 $837.40 $764.04 Change -1.22% +5.03% +34.64% -2.11% +8.07% +23.21% +12.52% +6.55% -8.76%

Certainly, net sales have increased year after year and doubled during the 2012-2020 period with only a small decline in 2015 that was vastly offset during the following year. For this reason, I strongly believe it could be said that the M&A strategy will be a success in case the company finally manages to pay off the debt.

Still, the coronavirus pandemic crisis has severely impacted the company's sales in the first half of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, net sales declined by 8.73% year over year from $218.03 million to $200.53 million as the pandemic began to force much of the world's economies to cease. During the second quarter of 2020, net sales declined by 33.81% from $220.81 million to $146.16 million as most economies remained very limited due to the pandemic. During the third quarter of 2020, net sales surprisingly increased by 0.88% year over year from $205.27 million to $207,09 million. But the recovery became truly evident during the fourth quarter of 2020 as net sales kept increasing by 8.79% from $193.29 million to $210.27 million.

This increase in revenues caught a big portion of the investment community by surprise, leading to a very abrupt stock appreciation, which already accumulates over 600% since the bottom that took place in March 2020. Even so, the increase can be explained by a 28.56% increase in sales coming from the Filtration Products segment while all segments were reporting declining net sales.

Furthermore, filtration products' sales increased by a whopping 51% during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter of 2019 while the company is further increasing production capacity in France.

Still, the PS ratio seems rather low at 0.857 as the company is actually making $1.17 annually for each dollar invested thanks to a 41.29% decline in the share price from all-time highs while revenue already recovered. Although that decline is not for free (because debt is priced in), the company has been successfully deleveraging the balance sheet since the long-term debt peak found in September 2018. Considering EBITDA margins recovered to 7.19% in the last quarter of 2020 and gross profit margins at ~25% are not unusual, I am very convinced that this rather represents a good opportunity from a price/sales perspective. This increase in revenues should keep up as CEO Sara Greenstein expects a demand boom for filtration materials due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis and is expanding the company's production capacity for them.

The company is quite well diversified geographically, with 64.72% of net sales coming from North America, 28.86% from Europe, and 6.42% from Asia.

Net debt is declining very fast

The recent acquisition spree caused a rise in long-term debt to above $320 million, and net debt close to $250 million in 2018. Since then, the company has been in a digestion period which seems to have some years left for the debt to return to levels just as tolerable as in the past.

During the past two years, long-term debt declined by 17.16% to $260.6 million while cash on hands increased by $53 million, which has produced a total reduction of 29% of the outstanding net debt. As of now, $102.18 million of cash on hand is very strong as it could pay 6.39 years worth of interest expenses using 2020 as a reference. As long as the company remains profitable, it has plenty of room to maneuver.

Interest expenses declined as a consequence of the deleveraging process during 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020, but an increase in interest rates because of an amendment of its Amended Credit Agreement caused it to shot up again since the second quarter of 2020. Still, margins are quickly improving and the company is again profitable, so it should have no big troubles paying down debt even further, which would ultimately reduce interest expenses at last.

Margins are returning to normalcy

At a time when automotive OEM customers were highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic crisis and stopped production, Lydall closed its manufacturing centers located in Hamptonville, Yadkinville (United States), Meinerzhagen (Germany), and St. Nazaire (France) to compensate for the abrupt decline in volumes and thus keep margins as healthy as possible. As a consequence, 500 workers were laid off in the U.S., and the company took $20 million from the company's credit facility.

Gross profit margin has usually danced around 25%, but the abrupt decline in volumes caused the EBITDA margin to drop to under 0% for the first time after the 2007-2008 financial crisis. As you can see in the image above, the company quickly recovered its profit margins after the debacle of the financial crisis and has recently shown big improvement from the coronavirus dip. Gross profit margin stood at 19% during the fourth quarter of 2020. But the good news is that the EBITDA margin has been positive for three quarters and currently stands at 7.19%, which has caused an adjusted EBITDA increase of 42% year over year.

This means the company is actually making money, and proof of that is the recent decline in net debt. In fact, cash from operations was $34.2 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $-0.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, although this negative cash from operations is a consequence of accumulating $6.2 million in inventory and $9.6 million in receivables, which should open the door for further cash generation in the near future.

For this reason, I strongly believe investors should see long-term debt declining relatively fast. In fact, debt pay-down was $12.5 million during the last quarter while the company still holds $102.2 million in cash and equivalents. Net debt, as a consequence, declined a total of $54 million from 2019 to 2020.

Risks worth mentioning

The acquisition spree during the last few years has caused significant indebtedness, which continuously generates interest expenses quarter after quarter. These interest expenses, which have increased despite a reduction in debt as a result of an increase in interest rates, pose an added risk since they must be paid no matter what. Faced with this scenario, in the event that the company found it difficult to keep profitable, interest expenses would slowly burn the accumulated cash on hand. Also, cash spent on interest is cash that cannot be invested in projects to continue the path of growth. Still, $102.18 million in cash and equivalents is enough to cover 6.39 years of interest expenses. In addition, the company has $156.7 million in total receivables and $79 million in inventory, so there should be no problem in paying all the debt in the medium term.

Another risk is share dilution. The company has steadily increased its share count since 2000, so diluting stocks has practically become a tradition for the management. This is usually not a bad practice if it is followed by growth, and should not be a red flag since the increase of shares outstanding is low if compared to revenue growth, but it is important to be aware of it since more dilution could happen in the future. At the beginning of 2021, there were 17,860,166 shares outstanding, which represents just a 4.24% increase from 17,133,751 during the beginning of 2011 compared to a 126.04% increase in revenues from 2010 to 2020.

Also, we must not forget that we are still at the beginning of vaccination campaigns all over the world and that although it seems that everything is going to return to normal relatively soon, there is the possibility that new strains of the coronavirus will weigh on the return to the new normal. Still, CEO Sara Greenstein's drive to make the air ventilation systems segment a key player in the mask materials market reduces the risk of again experiencing such steep declines in sales as seen during the second quarter of 2020.

Conclusion

Certainly, the coronavirus pandemic crisis has been a blow to the company's operations during the first and second quarters of 2020. Even so, the company exceeded sales of 2019 during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 thanks to a big increase in demand for air filtration products. Apparently, the segment of air filtration will become very important in the years to come because of the increased importance of ventilating shared spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic experience. In addition, the company is making major expansions in its operations to increase the production capacity of materials for the manufacture of masks, and part of this large investment will be paid by the French government.

During the past two years, the company raised $53 million of cash on hand to $102.18 million while paying down 17.16% of outstanding long-term debt. Recovering gross profit margin and EBITDA margin should open the door to more debt being paid down in the near future as the company also has high inventory and receivables. Still, the company's cash from operations vastly exceeds interest expenses, therefore, the company should be able to continue paying debt only by using cash generated by its own operations.

Once the debt is paid down, the company will enjoy increased sales from all the companies it bought during the M&A phase while share prices are still trading at -41.29% from all-time highs in December 2016. What is more, sales coming from the filtration segments are also likely to play a key role in the company's operations for the years to come after the coronavirus pandemic crisis is overcome. The company is reporting record-sales while the rest of the segments still did not recover, which suggests sales should keep increasing in 2021.

For all these reasons, I strongly believe there is still plenty of room to grow for Lydall while risks are quite manageable thanks to its strong balance sheet position. Also, the management seems to be aiming in the right direction due to its commitment to serving the air filtration industry at the right moment.