Count Denmark’s H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) (“Lundbeck”) as among those companies happy to see the back of 2020, as the company saw meaningful pressure on the psychiatry-dominated business from the pandemic, as well as additional clinical disappointments.

I wasn’t all that bullish on these shares back in August, and the stock hasn’t done much since, underperforming the broader pharmaceutical space by more than 10%. I am incrementally more bullish now, though, as I think expectations have been wrung out and the eventual normalization of life after the pandemic (including more face-to-face doctor visits in the second half of the year) will help drive better sales, particularly for Vyepti in migraine.

A lot of value rests on the outcome of the company’s pivotal label expansion study of Rexulti in Alzheimer’s agitation. Success could add more than a $1 billion to revenue over the next five to seven years, while failure would leave the catalyst cupboard bare and likely push management toward more aggressive M&A activity. With a high single-digit prospective long-term annualized return, I think these shares are worth considering, but it’s a riskier-than-average stock for Big Pharma investors and a lower-potential stock for biotech investors.

Rexulti In Alzheimer’s Agitation – Lundbeck Really Needs This One

At some point toward the end of the second quarter, Lundbeck investors will hear about the results of the interim analysis of a Phase III study of Rexulti Alzheimer’s agitation. While the study was modified (more patients added) to account for challenges created by the pandemic, a successful interim analysis would allow for a filing.

Past studies have shown equivocal results, and that’s always a warning sign, but I do think there are credible reasons to expect a better outcome here. First, in the original studies, the 2mg dose did show statistically significant benefits (around 6% to 7% on a placebo-adjusted basis), with a p-value of 0.04 in one sub-group analysis. In this study, the company culled out the lower doses and went ahead with both a 2mg dose and a 3mg dose, and that should improve the odds of a successful outcome.

Management also designed this study differently, excluding Russian sites. In prior studies those sites reported unusual results relative to other sites, and that is quite possibly because of differences in how Russian hospitals care for these patients – patients are often housed in large wards (not private or semi-private rooms), and agitation is a somewhat “contagious” condition in that an agitated patient can make other patients show signs of agitation.

I would describe my feelings about this study as “guardedly optimistic”. There is a credible mechanism of action here, and the 2mg dose did appear to work in earlier studies (even with the confounding impact of those Russian sites). Still, this is a difficult target and I’m concerned that the Street largely assumes a positive outcome. As this is an interim analysis, and pandemic-related issues could impact the interim results, I believe having to go to the end of the study (in 2022) would be pretty negative for sentiment even though the ultimate outcome could still be positive.

With over one-quarter of Alzheimer’s patients developing agitation (some say more than half), over 1.5M people with Alzheimer’s in the U.S. today, and agitation being the leading cause of moving patients out of their homes and into in-patient facilities, the commercial opportunity would be significant. As someone who cared for a loved one in in-home hospice and experienced a similar type of agitation (which led to a move to in-patient hospice), I can personally attest to how difficult this condition is to manage with available medications, and I’d have welcomed a drug that would have eased my late wife’s agitation symptoms and allowed her to remain at home.

Starting Off With A Nearly Clean Slate?

Lundbeck has seen another significant drug go off patent, as Northera’s patent expired in February. Management expects a 50% decline in sales in this first year off patent, and Northera was contributing around 15% of the company’s revenue. That’s a big hit, and one that the company’s newest approved drug Vyepti can’t patch over (I expect it will take at least five years for Vyepti sales to equal Northera’s 2020 contribution).

The good news spin on this is that this event has long been known and expected. Lundbeck will see the revenue headwinds in 2021, but after that there aren’t any major expirations on the horizon. While the current formulation of Abilify Maintena goes off patent in late 2024, there’s a longer-acting version under development that should be on the market before then (and I see low clinical development risk), and Lundbeck may be able to extend Brintrellix/Trintellix and Rexulti beyond their current patent expiries in 2027 and 2029.

As far as new contributions to revenue go, there are a few. In addition to the Rexulti label extension study in Alzheimer’s-related agitation, there are studies underway in post-traumatic stress disorder (Phase III) and borderline personality disorder (Phase III), both of which I’d consider as high-risk/high-reward.

There is also the growth potential of Vyepti, an effective anti-migraine drug that suffers from needing to be injected, but does act more quickly than rival drugs. Management has started a Phase III study in episodic cluster headaches, and a successful outcome here could add some meaningful revenue potential.

Unfortunately, that’s it. All of the other pipeline drugs are Phase I candidates with no data in humans. I do expect some ongoing growth from Abilify Maintena (market growth and market share growth), Brintellix/Trintellix, and Rexulti, but I am concerned that Brintellix/Trintellix has largely maxed out its growth potential.

Lundbeck does have a fairly clean balance sheet, and management has shown a lot of willingness to do deals in the past. As before, there will be tough choices for management – early-stage compounds will be cheaper to acquire, but carry far longer odds of success (as seen with Lundbeck’s own clinical challenges, as well as recent clinical failures at Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)).

The Outlook

I believe Lundbeck management set a low bar for 2021 revenue and earnings, and why not? Sentiment was already weak, so there was little to be gained by establishing higher expectations and risking additional misses. As is, I think Lundbeck is set up for potential beat-and-raise quarters in 2021, particularly in the second half.

I would describe my modeling changes since my last update as mostly “fine-tuning”, as my 2021 revenue estimate changes by 2% (lower), while my 2025 estimate also changes by about 2% (higher). I don’t give full credit to the success of Rexulti in Alzheimer’s agitation and that’s the biggest near-term catalyst I see for a meaningful change to the model.

I’m looking for low single-digit revenue growth over the next five years (up 3%), and long-term revenue contraction. I could put in placeholder assumptions that Lundbeck will somehow “find” more revenue in later years (from compounds not even in the clinic yet), and a lot of sell-side analysts do that, but it’s not my approach. I don’t actually think revenue will decline over the next decade, but I need to see encouraging data from the current clinical pipeline and/or other sources of revenue (acquired drugs already commercialized or about to be) to add that revenue in later years.

I do expect margins to improve with better sales in the coming years, particularly as Vyepti transitions beyond its early commercial ramp expenses and becomes a more meaningful contributor. With that, I expect FCF growth of 10% over the next five years (and EPS growth of 7%), and I do expect improving FCF margins over time – even if revenue declines in the out years, management will be able to cut costs.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and an EPS-based valuation approach, I believe Lundbeck is priced for a high single-digit return over both the near term and a longer-term total annualized return basis. That’s not all that impressive next to, say, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), but the upside if things start going right for Lundbeck (successful clinical results and/or meaningful M&A) is correspondingly higher. I do like the risk/reward balance on Lundbeck more today, but this is really still only a stock for investors who want to pursue better returns than the average Big Pharma stock but without taking on all of the risk of biotech investing.