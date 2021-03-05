"The next episode of 3D printing will involve printing entirely new kinds of materials. Eventually, we will print complete products − circuits, motors, and batteries already included. At that point, all bets are off." − Hod Lipson

3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) is a super-niche fund that invests in companies connected to 3D printing – i.e., companies that are involved in making hardware, simulation software, CAD (Computer-Aided Design), scanners, measurement equipment, and printing materials for 3D printing – and in 3D printing centers.

3D printing is an emerging technology that has yet to evolve, but let us face it – we all know that its adoption is going to grow at an exponential rate once the learning curve and costs are brought down.

Despite the general bullishness, I dug deeper into PRNT, and here is my analysis:

3D Printing Prospects

3D printers shot into the limelight after COVID-19 struck. Aside from making masks and other medical equipment, the printers helped companies tide over labor shortages and manage supply chain disruptions.

Image Source: Fortune Business Insights

The global industrial 3D printing market size is estimated to increase from $10.41 billion in 2019 to $54.96 billion in 2027, growing at a whopping CAGR of 23.5%.

In August 2020, MakerBot launched a cloud-based 3D printing service that enables remote teams to collaborate on 3D printing projects. I am sure other companies will follow in its footsteps.

Judging by current trends, I reckon the sector is likely to report a higher CAGR than the estimated figure.

PRNT’s Portfolio

Image Source: PRNT’s Website

As of March 5, 2021, about 51% of PRNT’s total assets are invested in its top 10 holdings (refer to the image above). The ETF had invested in 55 stocks as of the same date. The portfolio composition suggests that the fund places big bets on its top 10 holdings, which can be a good thing at a time when the sector is in the news and markets are rising, or prove to be risky in a falling market.

The fund’s portfolio turnover ratio is high at 37%, which suggests that it flips about 40% of its holdings every year while holding on to the rest for the medium to long term. I reckon that the turnover ratio is high because there are not too many listed quality companies floating around in this niche.

As of March 4, 2021, the fund reported a NAV of $36.86, and its market price was $36.50 as of March 5, 2021.

Momentum

Image Source: Investing.com

PRNT has witnessed massive selling in January 2021 – the volumes seem extraordinarily high (see the chart above) for the month. Anyway, though the ETF fell more than 10% in February 2021, the volumes seem to have dried up.

I estimate that if PRNT crosses above $38.80, which is its January 2021 low, and sticks around above this level for a couple of days, and is supported by strong volumes, it can head back to its high of about $50.

Other Internals

PRNT does not pay any dividend, but anyway, this is an ETF that will be chased by growth investors who usually don’t bother about dividend yields.

Its expense ratio is low at 0.66% and its NAV has appreciated from about $19.70 in 2016 (its inception year) to about $36.86 currently.

Image Source: PRNT’s Website

That’s a fair appreciation because 3D printing was in its nascent stage up to 2020, and has recently started catching on.

Finally, peer comparison is difficult as there appear to be none around to benchmark PRNT with.

Summing Up

I consider PRNT as a solid growth investment and am bullish on its medium- to long-term prospects.