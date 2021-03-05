"The next episode of 3D printing will involve printing entirely new kinds of materials. Eventually, we will print complete products − circuits, motors, and batteries already included. At that point, all bets are off." − Hod Lipson
3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) is a super-niche fund that invests in companies connected to 3D printing – i.e., companies that are involved in making hardware, simulation software, CAD (Computer-Aided Design), scanners, measurement equipment, and printing materials for 3D printing – and in 3D printing centers.
3D printing is an emerging technology that has yet to evolve, but let us face it – we all know that its adoption is going to grow at an exponential rate once the learning curve and costs are brought down.
Despite the general bullishness, I dug deeper into PRNT, and here is my analysis:
3D printers shot into the limelight after COVID-19 struck. Aside from making masks and other medical equipment, the printers helped companies tide over labor shortages and manage supply chain disruptions.
Image Source: Fortune Business Insights
The global industrial 3D printing market size is estimated to increase from $10.41 billion in 2019 to $54.96 billion in 2027, growing at a whopping CAGR of 23.5%.
In August 2020, MakerBot launched a cloud-based 3D printing service that enables remote teams to collaborate on 3D printing projects. I am sure other companies will follow in its footsteps.
Judging by current trends, I reckon the sector is likely to report a higher CAGR than the estimated figure.
Image Source: PRNT’s Website
As of March 5, 2021, about 51% of PRNT’s total assets are invested in its top 10 holdings (refer to the image above). The ETF had invested in 55 stocks as of the same date. The portfolio composition suggests that the fund places big bets on its top 10 holdings, which can be a good thing at a time when the sector is in the news and markets are rising, or prove to be risky in a falling market.
The fund’s portfolio turnover ratio is high at 37%, which suggests that it flips about 40% of its holdings every year while holding on to the rest for the medium to long term. I reckon that the turnover ratio is high because there are not too many listed quality companies floating around in this niche.
As of March 4, 2021, the fund reported a NAV of $36.86, and its market price was $36.50 as of March 5, 2021.
Image Source: Investing.com
PRNT has witnessed massive selling in January 2021 – the volumes seem extraordinarily high (see the chart above) for the month. Anyway, though the ETF fell more than 10% in February 2021, the volumes seem to have dried up.
I estimate that if PRNT crosses above $38.80, which is its January 2021 low, and sticks around above this level for a couple of days, and is supported by strong volumes, it can head back to its high of about $50.
PRNT does not pay any dividend, but anyway, this is an ETF that will be chased by growth investors who usually don’t bother about dividend yields.
Its expense ratio is low at 0.66% and its NAV has appreciated from about $19.70 in 2016 (its inception year) to about $36.86 currently.
Image Source: PRNT’s Website
That’s a fair appreciation because 3D printing was in its nascent stage up to 2020, and has recently started catching on.
Finally, peer comparison is difficult as there appear to be none around to benchmark PRNT with.
I consider PRNT as a solid growth investment and am bullish on its medium- to long-term prospects.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.
My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Comments (9)