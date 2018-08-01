Following the release of its most recent earnings, where net loss was once again larger than total revenue, fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) fell as much as 37%, but it has since rebounded somewhat on growing optimism it can use the legalization of sports betting in the US market to improve its margins.

While I am not ready to give up on fuboTV as a company, I do not see gambling as a major driver of profit going forward, though I don’t deny it has the potential to boost margins slightly. If fuboTV is going to make a go of it, it's going to need to actually solve the underlying problem of the pay-TV industry, poor curation.

In this article, however, I will focus on the integration of sports betting into fuboTV, and by extension, others in the industry. As I will show, some are operating on an unrealistically bullish assumption about gambling’s revenue potential that is potentially orders of magnitude beyond its real revenue potential for online broadcasters.

Our Task For The Day

We are going to try to measure how much money fuboTV, or any of its competitors, can generate from sports betting.

One complicating factor here is that sports betting can potentially take place across multiple platforms. If fuboTV and others are correct about gambling merging with sports broadcasting, then obviously sports betting on a platform will only extend as far as their corresponding broadcasting rights. If the NFL really does plan to launching a DTC app for its Sunday Ticket - which is apparently leaving AT&T (T) we think - then you won’t expect to be finding many NBA bets being placed on it.

Theoretically this is less of a consideration for fuboTV, which is a comprehensive pay-TV platform that carries almost all the sports channels one could want across all sports. But we still have to take this into account because fuboTV’s competitors can still act as a composite competitor across the whole book. For example, if NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all launch dedicated gambling apps, they collectively represent something close to another fubo that will compete with them for business. To allow us to compare apples to apples, I am going to try to calculate betting profit as an expression of ARPU, that is a per-subscriber betting profit number. In its most recent earnings, fuboTV reported ARPU of almost $70 per month, counting its advertising revenue. How much could gambling add to this number? fuboTV better hope a lot, since after adjusting for non-content operating expenses, its operating margin per subscriber is still in negative territory, even before SG&A and other non-subscriber costs.

How Much Profit Is There?

The first thing we need is a market size. Because so much of it took place underground for so long, estimates of what the sports betting market looks like today - and what it will look like in a few years' time when the dust settles - are kind of all over the map. As I will show, gambling can probably never be more than a side gig for fuboTV or any other broadcaster, so I don’t mind using a very large number here. It won’t change the outcome.

The most optimistic reports have sports betting in the US growing to as much as $150 billion per year. Let’s assume those optimistic estimates are correct.

The first thing to note is that even that number is smaller than the revenue of the pay-TV industry. But of course, the far more significant point is that $150 billion of sports betting in a year produces only a sliver of that amount in revenue for sportsbooks.

Hands down, the single biggest use of funds for the betting industry is to pay winning bettors. In fact, of the total amount of funds bet, only 4.5-5.5% of it becomes revenue of the gambling houses. The rest is paid out as winnings. So we are really discussing about $7.5 billion in revenue - a tiny fraction of the $200 billion in annual pay-TV revenue the industry uses as a baseline when negotiating TV sports contracts with the league.

Of course, the pay-TV industry was and is characterized by increasingly very low profit margins as content creators demanded ever higher fees. So almost any higher-margin money source can provide much more bang for buck to shareholders at a much lower revenue level. But sportsbooks have operating costs of their own, and not all that $7.5 billion is profit, either. In fact, typically barely half of it is.

It is always possible that the increasingly digitized and software-fueled online betting industry will produce better margins than its legacy cousin. But it also needs to be remembered that, as fuboTV itself is proving, it is not overly difficult to launch new sportsbooks if the incumbents try to extract too much profit from their customers. As Amazon’s (AMZN) Jeff Bezos famously said, “your margin is my opportunity.”

Let’s give fuboTV and those of its new digital ilk a little credit for cost savings and put costs at $3 billion per year. Our assumption is that anything beyond that in cost savings, while certainly possible, will be competed away by fellow digital entrants. This leaves a $4.5 billion profit stream. Much smaller, but still considerable.

Dividing The Spoils

Unfortunately, that profit stream has to be shared amongst three parties: the books, the leagues, and the government.

Government Taxes

Governments are both the easiest and most unpredictable to deduct. Currently, those governments which tax betting - and there still aren’t that many yet - do so as a percentage of revenue, rather than profit. A recent government analysis in Nevada put the total taxation burden - state and federal - on Nevada sportsbooks at 12% of revenue, or roughly $900 million on a $7.5 billion pot.

However, legalization is still quite recent, and state governments aren’t through yet deciding what they will recalibrate their policies to in light of it. So this number could change at any time. In fact, governments are likely to see the reduced costs of digitization as an opportunity to claim a larger share of the pot, since customers won’t actually notice the taxes in higher prices, at least in theory. So it almost certainly is going up, it's just a question of by how much?

We don’t know. Since we are estimating at the high end of the revenue range and the low end of the cost range, I am going to be a little aggressive here and increase the total tax take by a flat $300 million per year - still less than 1% of the total amount wagered. That is somewhat arbitrary, and because its such early days you could make an argument for pencil in almost any number here. However, our more fuboTV-friendly estimates in the other two areas should counteract any overestimation of losses by taxation.

Sports Leagues

Historically, sports leagues haven’t sought much recompense from betting books, because they didn’t wish to be associated with gambling and there wasn’t enough legal gambling to make it worthwhile anyway. Legalization, however, will almost certainly change that. There are already reports that the NFL is looking to claim an “Integrity Fee” - so called because the NFL argues players must be paid enough that they have no incentive to cheat, not that the NFL is actually planning on distributing this integrity money to the players - of 1% of total wagers.

If we apply this same 1% of revenue Integrity Fee across the betting book, that is $1.5 billion in “profit” that will never be profit in fuboTV’s eyes.

Final Profit Number

This leaves $1.8 billion per year in actual gambling profit for broadcasters, which comes to $150 million per month. Assuming the current 75 million subscribers continue to subscribe to sports broadcasts in some form, that is $2 per month per subscriber.

Some Context

$2 per month per subscriber in pure profit is nothing to sneer at - if Hulu generated that same number its value to Disney (DIS) would double - but in fuboTV’s case, and others like it, that number has to be seen in context of its overall pay-TV approach. fuboTV’s whole approach is to be a sports-centric streaming service. It is building a comprehensive utility for sports fans that sees their broadcasts, betting, news, and probably in future other things like stats and playoff odds all available in one place.

Because of that, it needs a full-service pay-TV product to anchor its offering, and pay-TV in full service means keeping blackout disputes with content partners to a minimum. What’s more, content partners know that’s what it requires, so they have little incentive to accept anything less than top dollar.

This means that in addition to whatever “Integrity Fee” each sports league levies on its broadcast partners, even those dollars that sports broadcasters “keep” as profit are likely to drive channels to charge higher affiliate fees every month to broadcasters for the rights to carry their content, knowing that their channels are what draw the profitable bettors to the streaming service.

And who do those channels pay for their own content rights? The sports leagues. Ultimately, that is where almost all of this gambling profit money will probably find its way to, leaving little in sustainable margin for the broadcasters.

Industry-Wide Implications

It’s beyond the scope of this article to go through the entire media industry today, but much the same logic would apply to any major sports broadcasting player. Comcast’s (CMCSA) Regional Sports Networks, ESPN, and even major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS (VIAC) and Fox (FOX) are probably all in more or less the same boat.

Theoretically a company with no expensive sports TV contracts weighing it down, like DraftKings (DKNG) might be able to generate those same profit levels off of far lower cost bases. But being able to make wagers and watch the game in the same place does offer real convenience to consumers, so even DraftKings will probably struggle to avoid losing customers.

Even if Amazon does succeed in convincing the NFL to give it a major TV contract, even the famous price-leader probably can’t generate any real profit margin out of sports betting. There’s little reason to think Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Twitter (TWTR) would be any better at it, either, though both have pursued sports rights little less zealously than Amazon. I’m not sure Apple (AAPL) even wants a sports gambling business, but if it does, it probably won’t make money either.

Investment Summary

Altogether, sports gambling is going to be great for the sports leagues, but it's unlikely more than crumbs will be left for anyone else. Even if I’m wrong about that, $2 per month per subscriber is probably the absolute ceiling, at a time when fuboTV is still losing $6 per subscriber per month just in operating costs, never mind all its other costs. This doesn’t seem like the path to profit fuboTV needs.