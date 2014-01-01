Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is one of the safest oilsands plays there is. The company had a very solid 2020 in a very challenging environment. The company posted better than expected Q4 results and foresees a very bullish future. They also announced an 11% dividend increase. Many (including myself) thought they might cut the dividend early last year given the environment, but they have managed to get through the mud, and the light is visible at the end of the tunnel. The company is expecting to see $4.9 billion+ in free cash flow in 2021, and they are going to continue to pay down debt, and reward shareholders. The future is looking bright for CNQ.

What Is Driving The Company?

Cash flow. After 2020, who would have thought companies would be talking about "surging cash flow" in 2021? I thought oil would rebound, but not this strongly, this quickly. CNQ is looking at generating $4.9 billion to $5.4 billion in free cash flow in 2021 on an average WTI price of $57. Compared to the $692 million in 2020, that is astronomical, but it does put the company back on track with regards to where the company was in 2019 when it generated $6.25 billion in free cash flow. Part of the reason for the growth in the forecasted free cash flow is the commodity prices. They have been on a tear since the start of the year. We were under $50 WTI when the calendar turned, and now we are staring $70 in the face as oil trades at about $67 as I am writing this. It really is a crazy market and the companies are finally getting to take advantage of the pricing after the brutal year that was 2020.

For 2020, the company saw over 1.6 million BOEs per day. This is actually an increase in production from 2019 by about 65,000, which is impressive given market conditions. As you can see below, the bulk of the production comes from oil. Going forward, it is expected that we see production increase further by about 61,000 BOE's per day for 2021.

So the cash flow is great, but what are they doing with it. Well, with earnings they announced a dividend increase which I will touch on later. Beyond that, they will continue to look at buying back shares and paying down debt. This next image is the most impressive one in my opinion. Looking below, we can see the Net Debt that CNQ is carrying. Based on current projections, the debt level by year-end 2022 will be lower than it was in 2014 which is incredible. I do believe this is part of the reason that the company has been able to maintain the dividend thus far and is now raising it. Having a balance sheet with increasing cash flow, and decreasing debt is a recipe for success. In the second half of 2020 alone, CNQ reduced absolute net debt by over 1.5 billion.

We were nimble in 2020, quickly lowering capital with minimal impact to annual production as we stayed within the Company's original production guidance range, effectively managing through a volatile commodity price environment and low crude oil demand. This was achieved through the commitment and hard work of our employees, who were rewarded with no economic layoffs due to the impacts of COVID-19 - Tim McKay

In my opinion, given the current environment, CNQ is the safest play in the Canadian oil sands and might be one of the safest plays in the entire industry. The fact that they were able to survive and manage the debt as well as they have over the last year without cutting the dividend that was yielding almost 10% at one point, is astonishing. The company knew what they had and they went out and did the best they could to protect shareholders and now they are rewarding shareholders for their loyalty.

What Are The Risks?

I am really happy to be at a point where I really do not think that COVID-19 plays all that much of a risk anymore. I think the light can be seen at the end of the tunnel and we're getting closer to reaching it every day. That said, the price of oil remains a risk as always. As it approaches $70 I do think there could be a short-term "correction". It has been on quite the tear, but it may be getting a bit ahead of itself. We were sub $60 to start the month of March off. I do expect to see $65-$70 oil for the bulk of 2021, and I would be thrilled to see it go higher, but I am not sure it is all that sustainable much higher in the short term. Considering where we came from that is.

The other concern is about getting the product to market. Given where CNQ operates, they need pipelines. Keystone XL has cost the company about $143 million at this point. You cannot fault them considering the benefit it would have had for the company. It's no secret that easier access to the market will do great things for CNQ and the entire industry that is landlocked in Canada. There is hope for other pipelines, but in terms of getting anything like Keystone XL built, those are nothing but pipe dreams under the current government. I have hope that that may change over the years, but very little. I do think the company will survive and do just fine if things stay as they are in terms of transportation, but over the long term, they do face further challenges if demand goes back up and they cannot increase production due to pipeline constraints.

How's The Dividend?

Going Up!! I do not think many would have said that we would see dividend increases in the oil industry this early after what we saw take place over the last year. But as mentioned, the company is expecting cash flow to surge, and they are going to continue to give back to shareholders. CNQ is increasing the dividend by over 10% to $0.47/share on a quarterly basis. This is an increase that has occurred for 21 straight years now. After returning ~$2 billion to shareholders in a tough 2020, they look to increase that number in 2021 and well beyond that. There is no question that the dividend is important to CNQ. I would have been arguing for a cut over a year ago due to the environment, but they managed to hold it steady and now increase it. The company has a long history of annual increases and they did not want to get away from that. The stock is currently yielding just under 5% which is very, very good and one of the reasons many own the stock.

How safe is it? Well given that they are increasing right now, very safe. The payout ratio has never really gotten out of control like we have seen with some companies over the last 5 years. It has been elevated from the 20-30% we were used to seeing prior to 2015, but since then it has surprisingly stayed under 75% for the most part. Seeking Alpha currently marks it at 75%, and looking up to three years down the road, analysts are predicting about a 61% ratio which isn't too bad considering where the company has come from this past year. One of the ways to tell how much concern there is around a dividend or its increasing can be found in the earnings call Q&A session. The mood around the increase was very positive which confirms my feelings of it being safe.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Everyone wants to find companies with good assets, strong balance sheets, and solid dividends, and CNQ is a great example of that. Investors have, and can continue to count on that quarterly dividend being deposited in their bank accounts for years to come.

The image below paints a picture of just how good/reliable the dividend is. The TSX60 refers to the Canadian index, and CNQ is a shining star when it comes to the dividend.

(Source: Company Presentation)

What Does The Price Say?

I have been getting a ton of questions over the last week about how much juice there is left in this energy run. Short term, I am not sure, but long term, lots! Looking below, we can see that "fair value", which accounts for 10-years of forward-looking levered cash flows, says that there is at least another ~40% in CNQ. Now I do think $51 is an aggressive target considering that would just about be an all-time high, but I do think there is upside here. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is "extremely bullish" with value sitting at C-. There is no question this play is less attractive than it was in March of 2020, but the stock still looks to be in good shape going forward.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

The stock is currently in a bit of no man's land relative to support and resistance. There is no question the stock will track the action that we continue to see in the price of oil in general, but there are some key levels to keep an eye out for. Like most good oil stocks, the stock crossed the 200-day moving average in early December. This was very bullish and provides solid support, but the stock is nowhere near it at this point. In fact, the stock is 15% above the 50-day moving average at this point. That is a bit concerning in the short term. Either we will continue to move up and then crash a bit, or consolidate at current levels and allow the moving average to catch up.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Recent history says that we are more likely to see a sharp 10-20% dive in the stock before we see the next leg up. As I have mentioned a few times, the recent improvement in oil has been very kind to CNQ. Let's first talk worst-case scenario. If there is a pullback in the industry, the stock could crash back to previous support around $22.50, but this would be bearish as it would no longer mean the stock is settling on higher lows. Looking below we can see that $22.50 is roughly where the 200-day moving average currently sits, and it's a huge line of support. This is where the biggest gap during the 2020 crash was formed. If you are very positive and have been holding since last spring/summer, I would have your stop here. I do think that 10-20% check back like we saw in January and late February are much more likely. If you are recently a buyer, I would have my stop around $25.50.

(Source:TC2000.com)

So what about the bright side? Well, I look towards $37.50. That is the next leg of serious support the stock will struggle with. This is about 20% from current levels and would push the stock to levels not seen since 2014. I do not think this will be a straight line, as much as I would love for that to be true. Expect some turbulence as oil approaches $70.

(Source:TC2000.com)

I will be looking to add CNQ on the next "big" dip. I have been heavy oil for a while now as some of you may know, but I have been taking profits across my portfolio over the last week and I will look to re-add to those positions at lower levels and perhaps look at some new ones like CNQ.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like here. I think 2021 will be a very good year for CNQ. Keep in mind, that any of these projections will be already priced in. What will keep the stock moving is the price of the commodities and then any updates on buybacks or forecasts, which are likely to come with every quarter. I remain bullish on oil, but as I mentioned I would not be shocked by a pullback as the price gets closer to $70. If you are in for the dividend and the long term, you will be just fine. What is crazy, is if you bought in 2019, there is a decent chance you are up overall which I do not think many would have predicted this quickly. If this is a short-term/medium-term swing play for you, keep your eyes on the price of oil. No one ever went broke taking profits. Stay safe out there!