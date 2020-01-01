Today, we're going to circle back on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) for the first time since our last piece on it in early October. Four months after that article ran, the shares had moved up some 30%. However, over the last month the biotech sector has experienced a sharp pullback and the shares are back down to a mid $40s again. The company continues to advance its pipeline and garner positive analyst support. Given that, it's time to revisit this intriguing development concern and update our investment thesis around it.

Company Overview:

BioXcel is leveraging artificial intelligence capabilities to develop therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology by repositioning existing drugs. Recycling old drugs also allows BioXcel to take advantage of an expedited regulatory pathway, 505(b)(2), toward FDA approval. The company is based out of Connecticut. The shares currently trade right at $45 a share and sport a market capitalization of approximately $1.1 billion.

Source: November Company Presentation

The company has a couple of drug candidates in various stages of development. The most advanced is BXCL501.

Source: November Company Presentation

This compound is described on its website: "An investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving, sublingual or buccal thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and substance abuse withdrawal symptoms." This compound is designed to generate a calming effect without producing excessive sedation and was focused initially as an acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. It's currently being evaluated as a treatment for numerous indications.

Source: November Company Presentation

The company plans to submit its NDA soon for the treatment of acute agitation in patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder which it believes to be an approximate $1 billion market. The company also has another earlier stage candidate in development called BXCL701 which is being developed for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors. This compound is currently in a Phase 1b/2 trial in combination with KEYTRUDA from Merck (MRK) for advanced prostate cancer.

Source: November Company Presentation

Recent Developments:

Since we last looked at BioXcel, the company has achieved some trial milestones. On January 5th, the company posted encouraging top line results from a Phase1b/2 trial "TRANQUILITY" evaluating BXCL501 to treat agitation in Dementia, including Alzheimer’s Disease. All primary and secondary endpoints were met in the study. Six weeks later the company kicked off a Phase 2 trial "PLACIDITY" which will evaluate BXCL501 as a treatment for delirium related agitation. The company provided an update around its BXCL501 on March 3. More color should be provided by management via the conference call following fourth quarter results, which should be out shortly.

On Jan. 29, BXCL701 garnered Orphan Drug status for a possible treatment for soft tissue sarcoma.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Since we last looked at BioXcel, Jefferies ($94 price target), Canaccord Genuity ($110 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($184 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on BTAI. Meanwhile, both Goldman Sachs ($60 price target) and UBS ($99 price target) have initiated the shares with new Buy ratings. Here's the commentary from UBS' analyst on Feb. 1.

The analyst notes that the company's share price is largely supported by the opportunity in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder alone at $42 per share in net present value as it is "heavily de-risked" given the "positive" phase 3 data. The key to BioXcel upside is BXCL501's dementia opportunity, which is larger in size than the schizophrenia and bipolar markets combined."

The company ended the third quarter with just north of $230 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $24.8 million during the quarter. BioXcel put its cash balance at the end of FY2020 at approximately $213 million in mid-January.

Verdict:

As we noted in our last article, the company has multiple "shots on goal," strong analyst support and it is well funded to get through key trial milestones. We also stated "BioXcel is a solid name to accumulate on dips in the market or via covered call orders as its option premiums are large and liquid." Given the progress the company has made advancing its pipeline since our last update and the recent pullback in the stock during overall weakness in the biotech sector, that remains our game plan. We will be adding exposure to our core stake in BTAI this week via covered call orders.

