We last looked at Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in late November. Over the next few months, shares moved up some 25%. However, the stock has recently given up those gains and back to trading at the same level we last profiled it over three months ago. It should be noted the company just posted better than expected fourth quarter results less than two weeks ago and received a couple of Buy reiterations from analyst firms last week. Given this, it's time to revisit this relatively under-followed small cap concern seeing considerable revenue growth. Our analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Leaf Group owns a portfolio of digital-first brands focused primarily on fitness and wellness and art and design including eHow, Livestrong.com, Hunker, Society6 and Saatchi Art. By far, the biggest contributor to revenues is Society6, which is an online marketplace of unique wall art, home decor and lifestyle goods featuring designs by independent artists. The stock trades just over $5.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $190 million.

On Feb. 25, Leaf Group reported fourth quarter results. The company posted a GAAP EPS loss of nine cents a share, three cents a share better than the consensus. Revenues rose 44% from the same period a year ago to $65 million, again slightly over expectations.

Sales growth was led by its Society6 division which saw revenues surge 95% to $43.7 million. Saatchi Art Group posted a 48% y/y sales increase to $5.7 million while sales dropped 17% at its Media Group division to $15.6 million. On a consolidated basis, Leaf Group’s properties reached over 53 million monthly unique visitors in the United States in December 2020.

Source: February Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Post quarterly results, Craig-Hallum raised its price target on LEAF from $6.00 to $7.50 a share while maintaining its buy rating. Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $9.00 price target on the same day.

After posting a loss of $2.7 million in the quarter (the company had $2.3 million in free cash flow in the quarter), Leaf sits on just over $65 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This is against $11.4 million in debt. Important to note $7.1 million of this is from a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program that should be forgiven.

Verdict:

Source: February Company Presentation

The company has done a good job growing revenues and reduce losses in recent years. Society6 is a unique and growing business model that should continue to be the core growth engine of the company.

Source: February Company Presentation

Leaf Group already is profitable on a free cash flow basis. The stock seems cheap on a price to sales basis given its growth prospects, and that's before considering that approximately one third of the stock's current market cap is represented by net cash on its balance sheet.

Source: February Company Presentation

This "off the radar" small-cap concern does not get much analyst coverage with only two analyst firms I can find providing coverage on it over the past year. This is probably due to its small market capitalization and the fact that the company has no current funding needs. However, as Leaf continues to grow, more analysts should start to cover its story. I have used the recent pullback in the stock to add exposure to my core stake in LEAF via covered call orders as I continue to view its long-term risk/reward profile as favorable.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum